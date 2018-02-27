 Skip to content

Get Judicial Watch Updates!

DONATE

Judicial Watch • Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton Addresses CPAC 2018

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton Addresses CPAC 2018

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton Addresses CPAC 2018

February 27, 2018

On Saturday, JW President Tom Fitton appeared at CPAC 2018 to discuss the Clinton/DNC Dossier, FBI Corruption, the out-of-control Mueller operation, and more!

RELATED VIDEOS