Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton Addresses CPAC 2018
February 27, 2018
On Saturday, JW President Tom Fitton appeared at CPAC 2018 to discuss the Clinton/DNC Dossier, FBI Corruption, the out-of-control Mueller operation, and more!
