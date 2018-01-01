On Watch: Shining a Spotlight on Special Counsel Robert Mueller

In this episode of “On Watch,” JW Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell delves into Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s record in law enforcement.

Mueller has a particularly checkered past, including mishandling an the investigation into Bin Laden’s associates and the anthrax attacks occurring after 9/11, sanitizing FBI counter-terrorism training materials for political correctness, the Boston Marathon bombing perpetrators, and the Uranium One scandal.

To read the special report about Mueller revising FBI counter-terrorism curricula, click HERE.