 Skip to content

Get Judicial Watch Updates!

DONATE

Judicial WatchAbout Judicial Watch • Staff Directory

Staff Directory

Staff Directory

Judicial Watch Directors/Officers

  • Thomas Fitton – President, Board Member, Officer
  • Paul Orfanedes – Director of Litigation, Board Member, Officer
  • Chris Farrell – Director of Research and Investigation, Board Member
  • Paul Orfanedes – Director of Litigation
  • Robert Sticht – Senior Counsel
  • Jason Aldrich – Attorney
  • Michael Bekesha – Attorney
  • Lauren Burke – Attorney
  • Ramona Cotca – Attorney
  • Christopher Fedeli – Attorney
  • Eric Lee – Attorney
  • James Peterson – Attorney
  • Bob Popper – Attorney
  • Christina Rotaru – Paralegal
  • David Rothstein – Paralegal
  • Meredith Lapp – Law Clerk

You can learn about our current cases by visiting the Docket.

Investigations

  • Chris Farrell – Director of Investigations
  • Sean Dunagan – Senior Investigator
  • Bill Marshall – Senior Investigator
  • Geoff Lyon – Investigative Counsel
  • Micah Morrison – Chief Investigative Reporter
  • Kate Bailey – FOIA Program Manager
  • Kirsti Jespersen – Investigator
  • Justin McCarthy – Research Associate

To learn more about the documents we have uncovered and our current investigations, visit the Investigative Bulletin.

Communications

  • Carter Clews – Director of Communications
  • Jill Farrell – Director of Public Affairs
  • Bruce Schlesman – Public Affairs Coordinator
  • Michael Love – Digital Media Coordinator
  • Matt Miano – Broadcast Coordinator
  • Jerry Dunleavy – Digital Strategy Associate
  • Irene Garcia – Investigative Reporter

To find out more about our communications activities, visit the Press Room and our our Facebook Page.

Membership & Development

  • Steve Andersen – Director of Development
  • John Albertella – Director of Direct Marketing
  • Ariana Azizkeya – Direct Response Marketing Manager
  • Tim Wathen – Direct Marketing Production Manager
  • Angel Azar – Regional Development Manager
  • Steve Sheldon – Regional Development Manager
  • Jim Petruzzello – Regional Development Manager
  • Mark Spencer – Southwest Project Coordinator
  • James Campbell – Digital Fundraising Manager
  • Meagan Pfalzer – Manager of Development Operations
  • Candice Velazquez – Program Coordinator
  • Elise Schubert – Development Coordinator
  • Briana Fernandez – Development Coordinator

Click here to learn more about becoming a member of Judicial Watch. Interested in planned giving? Contact our Development Department at 1-888-JW-Ethic (1-888-593-8442) or by e-mail – development@judicialwatch.org.

Administration & Finance

  • Susan Prytherch – Chief of Staff
  • Patrick Roy – Operations Manager
  • Josiah Springer – Administrative Assistant
  • Janice Rurup – Special Assistant to the President
  • Tim Gray – Controller
  • Stephen Wilson – Financial Operations Manager
  • Darlene Robinson – Accounts Payable Clerk


Sign Up for Updates!