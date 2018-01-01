Staff Directory

Judicial Watch Directors/Officers

Thomas Fitton – President, Board Member, Officer

Paul Orfanedes – Director of Litigation, Board Member, Officer

Chris Farrell – Director of Research and Investigation, Board Member

Legal

Paul Orfanedes – Director of Litigation

Robert Sticht – Senior Counsel

Jason Aldrich – Attorney

Michael Bekesha – Attorney

Lauren Burke – Attorney

Ramona Cotca – Attorney

Christopher Fedeli – Attorney

Eric Lee – Attorney

James Peterson – Attorney

Bob Popper – Attorney

Christina Rotaru – Paralegal

David Rothstein – Paralegal

– Paralegal Meredith Lapp – Law Clerk

Investigations

Chris Farrell – Director of Investigations

Sean Dunagan – Senior Investigator

Bill Marshall – Senior Investigator

Geoff Lyon – Investigative Counsel

Micah Morrison – Chief Investigative Reporter

Kate Bailey – FOIA Program Manager

Kirsti Jespersen – Investigator

– Investigator Justin McCarthy – Research Associate

Communications

Carter Clews – Director of Communications

Jill Farrell – Director of Public Affairs

Bruce Schlesman – Public Affairs Coordinator

Michael Love – Digital Media Coordinator

Matt Miano – Broadcast Coordinator

Jerry Dunleavy – Digital Strategy Associate

– Digital Strategy Associate Irene Garcia – Investigative Reporter

Membership & Development

Steve Andersen – Director of Development

John Albertella – Director of Direct Marketing

Ariana Azizkeya – Direct Response Marketing Manager

Tim Wathen – Direct Marketing Production Manager

Angel Azar – Regional Development Manager

Steve Sheldon – Regional Development Manager

Jim Petruzzello – Regional Development Manager

Mark Spencer – Southwest Project Coordinator

James Campbell – Digital Fundraising Manager

Meagan Pfalzer – Manager of Development Operations

Candice Velazquez – Program Coordinator

Elise Schubert – Development Coordinator

Briana Fernandez – Development Coordinator

Administration & Finance