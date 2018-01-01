Staff Directory
Judicial Watch Directors/Officers
- Thomas Fitton – President, Board Member, Officer
- Paul Orfanedes – Director of Litigation, Board Member, Officer
- Chris Farrell – Director of Research and Investigation, Board Member
Legal
- Paul Orfanedes – Director of Litigation
- Robert Sticht – Senior Counsel
- Jason Aldrich – Attorney
- Michael Bekesha – Attorney
- Lauren Burke – Attorney
- Ramona Cotca – Attorney
- Christopher Fedeli – Attorney
- Eric Lee – Attorney
- James Peterson – Attorney
- Bob Popper – Attorney
- Christina Rotaru – Paralegal
- David Rothstein – Paralegal
- Meredith Lapp – Law Clerk
You can learn about our current cases by visiting the Docket.
Investigations
- Chris Farrell – Director of Investigations
- Sean Dunagan – Senior Investigator
- Bill Marshall – Senior Investigator
- Geoff Lyon – Investigative Counsel
- Micah Morrison – Chief Investigative Reporter
- Kate Bailey – FOIA Program Manager
- Kirsti Jespersen – Investigator
- Justin McCarthy – Research Associate
To learn more about the documents we have uncovered and our current investigations, visit the Investigative Bulletin.
Communications
- Carter Clews – Director of Communications
- Jill Farrell – Director of Public Affairs
- Bruce Schlesman – Public Affairs Coordinator
- Michael Love – Digital Media Coordinator
- Matt Miano – Broadcast Coordinator
- Jerry Dunleavy – Digital Strategy Associate
- Irene Garcia – Investigative Reporter
To find out more about our communications activities, visit the Press Room and our our Facebook Page.
Membership & Development
- Steve Andersen – Director of Development
- John Albertella – Director of Direct Marketing
- Ariana Azizkeya – Direct Response Marketing Manager
- Tim Wathen – Direct Marketing Production Manager
- Angel Azar – Regional Development Manager
- Steve Sheldon – Regional Development Manager
- Jim Petruzzello – Regional Development Manager
- Mark Spencer – Southwest Project Coordinator
- James Campbell – Digital Fundraising Manager
- Meagan Pfalzer – Manager of Development Operations
- Candice Velazquez – Program Coordinator
- Elise Schubert – Development Coordinator
- Briana Fernandez – Development Coordinator
Click here to learn more about becoming a member of Judicial Watch. Interested in planned giving? Contact our Development Department at 1-888-JW-Ethic (1-888-593-8442) or by e-mail – development@judicialwatch.org.
Administration & Finance
- Susan Prytherch – Chief of Staff
- Patrick Roy – Operations Manager
- Josiah Springer – Administrative Assistant
- Janice Rurup – Special Assistant to the President
- Tim Gray – Controller
- Stephen Wilson – Financial Operations Manager
- Darlene Robinson – Accounts Payable Clerk