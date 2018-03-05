U.S.-Funded UN Commissioner in D.C. to Promote Leftwing Agenda in Guatemala

The head of a U.S.-funded global commission operating under the famously corrupt United Nations (UN) is in Washington D.C. today to promote his leftist agenda in Central America. The Colombian attorney and former judge, Ivan Velásquez, runs the UN-backed International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), a controversial body known to utilize measures that threaten the impoverished Central American nation’s sovereignty. Officially, the CICIG claims to strengthen the rule of law. Like many leftwing global organizations, its stated purpose is to protect “the right to life and to personal integrity” of citizens from vigilante groups that “commit illegal acts” — those linked to “agents of the State or [with] the capacity to generate impunity for their illegal actions.”

The reality is that Velásquez appears to be part of a broader effort launched under Barack Obama—and apparently supported by the Trump administration—to destabilize moderate and conservative governments abroad. Judicial Watch uncovered details of a similar initiative in Macedonia, where the Obama administration spent millions of taxpayer dollars to destabilize the democratically elected, center-right government by colluding with leftwing billionaire philanthropist George Soros. In Guatemala, the Obama administration meddled to protect guerrillas backed by communist Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton helped oust an attorney general that was replaced by a sympathizer of the guerrillas, Claudia Paz y Paz.

Obama’s ambassador to Guatemala, Todd Robinson, and CICIG Commissioner Velásquez, notorious for his powerful leftist alliances, collaborated to illegally promote changes to the Guatemalan constitution. One news report accuses Velásquez of seeking to illegitimately neutralize certain legislators the Guatemalan people elected. Under his leadership, CICIG probes have infringed on Guatemalan sovereignty while conveniently ignoring crimes committed by leftwing allies. As a lawyer in Colombia, Velásquez aligned with the Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia (FARC), the violent Marxist guerrilla formed by communist farmers in the country’s central region. Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe says that as a judge in Colombia Velásquez launched a crusade to absolve the country’s leftist narcoterrorism. During eight years as Colombia’s president Uribe’s hardline security stance transformed the country from a notoriously violent narcoterrorism state to a thriving democracy. Velásquez abuses the justice system to persecute his political enemies, according to Uribe, who currently serves in Colombia’s senate.

Incredibly, the Tillerson State Department has not wavered in its support for both Velásquez and CICIG, which receives millions of dollars annually from Uncle Sam. When Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales tried to bar Velásquez from the country last year, the U.S. State Department quickly issued a statement defending Velásquez and expressing “deep concern” over his attempted ouster. “Mr. Velásquez has been an effective leader of CICIG in its fight against corruption in Guatemala,” the State Department release said. “CICIG has played and should continue to play an important role in strengthening Guatemalan institutions and tackling the corruption that undermines security and prosperity in Guatemala.” During a visit last week to Guatemala, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley reiterated the Tillerson Swamp’s support for CICIG and its commissioner. Haley told Guatemalan President Morales that it was in his best interest to back CICIG, according to a newswire story that reveals the U.S. has given CICIG $44.5 million since it was established a decade ago.

During today’s 3 pm. appearance at the Wilson Center in Washington D.C., Velásquez will be praised as a key figure in Guatemala’s fight against corruption and impunity despite his controversial history. The purpose of his U.S. visit is to discuss the process of choosing Guatemala’s next attorney general and other related anti-corruption efforts involving the rule of law. Besides giving Guatemala boatloads of tax dollars, Americans should be concerned because the country is a renowned gateway into the United States for narcotics and illegal aliens worldwide, including the Middle East. Guatemala shares a 595-mile border and many porous crossing points into Mexico, creating a clear path north. In fact, many of the thousands of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) that entered the U.S. in the last few years came from Central America.