Illegal Alien in Fla. Drug Bust Deported 3 Times, Easily Reentered U.S.
A startling drug trafficking case out of south Florida is especially disturbing because the illegal immigrant caught with more than half a million dollars in crystal methamphetamine had been deported three times in three months shortly before the drug bust. A few months after the third deportation, the Mexican national…
Leftist Group that Blasted Trump Over DACA Gets Biggest Slice of $37 Mil HUD Grant
A leftist group that attacked President Trump for terminating an Obama program that protects hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants living in the U.S. is being rewarded with taxpayer dollars. The Washington D.C. nonprofit, National Fair Housing Alliance (NFHA), will get the largest chunk—$999,962—of a $37 million grant awarded this…
Illegal Aliens Quietly Being Relocated Throughout U.S. on Commercial Flights
Immigrants entering the United States illegally through the southern border are quietly being relocated to different parts of the country on commercial flights, high-ranking Homeland Security officials told Judicial Watch this week. In the last few days alone, groups of illegal aliens boarded planes at airports in Texas and Arizona…
Governors Pardon Immigrants Convicted of Serious Crimes to Halt Deportation
While the nation was preoccupied celebrating the holidays, the governors of two major states pardoned immigrants convicted of serious crimes to shield them from deportation. First, California Governor Jerry Brown pardoned two men on the verge of being deported for committing crimes in the U.S., according to a Sacramento news…
Records Show Discrimination Monitor Gets Millions to Create “Harsh” Climate for Cops, Many Leave
Demoralized law enforcement officers in Arizona’s most populous county are leaving in droves while a controversial police monitor gets millions of taxpayer dollars to scrutinize their agency over allegations of racial discrimination, according to records obtained by Judicial Watch. Maricopa County is paying a politically-connected firm called Warshaw and
Weekly Update: Mueller Deputy Shows His Bias
Mueller Deputy Showed Strong Support for Anti-Trump Action on Travel Ban We Release Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Documents Withheld by DOJ Court Rejects Attempt to Throw Out Our Sanctuary Lawsuit Mueller Deputy Showed Strong Support for Anti-Trump Action on Travel Ban This week began with Judicial Watch obtaining even more…
DACA Is Not What the Democrats Say It Is. Here Are the Facts.
How thorough was Homeland Security vetting? In February 2017, after the arrest of a DACA beneficiary for gang membership, the Department of Homeland Security admitted that at least 1,500 DACA beneficiaries had their eligibility terminated “due to a criminal conviction, gang affiliation, or a criminal conviction related to gang affiliation.”…
California Court Rejects Attempt to Throw Out Judicial Watch Taxpayer Lawsuit Against San Francisco’s Illegal Immigrant Sanctuary Policies
Lawsuit Challenges San Francisco Sheriff’s Restrictions on Deputies’ Communication with ICE About Inmate’s Immigration Status and Release Dates San Francisco Sanctuary Policy Protected Illegal Alien Jose Ines Garcia Zarate Found Not Guilty of Killing Kate Steinle (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced that the Superior Court of California, San
Mexicans Use U.S. Business/Tourist Visas to Smuggle Drugs Through Border
For those who believe the southern border is plenty secure, federal agents in one Texas sector seized more than 1,700 pounds of marijuana, 90 pounds of cocaine and 17 pounds of liquid methamphetamine in just one week. In separate incidents the same Border Patrol sector arrested three international gangsters—including members…
Deported Gangster in Murder Plot Worked in Colorado City that Wouldn’t Hire Police Chief for Backing Immigration Enforcement
A previously deported illegal immigrant gang member charged with attempted murder and kidnapping this month was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Ft. Collins, a northern Colorado sanctuary city that ousted a finalist for police chief over his support of immigration enforcement. Judicial Watch blew the scandal open in September and…
City’s Illegal Alien Defense Fund Gives $17,500 to Terrorist Front Group
Ohio’s capital city has launched a defense fund for illegal immigrants facing deportation and thousands of taxpayer dollars will go to the local chapter of a terrorist front group that promotes itself as a Muslim civil rights organization. The pot of cash is known as Columbus Families Together Fund and…
City Claims Records are so “Candid or Personal” Public Disclosure will “Stifle” Govt.
In a huge blow to government transparency, a city in a state that disregards federal immigration and drug statutes is keeping records secret by asserting that the “material is so candid or personal that public disclosure is likely to stifle honest and frank discussion within the government.” It is a…
Somali Who Executed Canadian Terror Attack Entered U.S. Via Mexico
The Somali terrorist who stabbed a Canadian police officer and ran over four pedestrians a few weeks ago entered the United States through the Mexican border and was released by Obama’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS), allowing him to continue his journey north. The ISIS operative, Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, was…
Weekly Update: JW Forces FBI to Admit to New Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Docs
FBI Finds 30 Pages of Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Documents A Spy Ring in the U.S. House of Representatives? Sanctuary Cities Released Illegals with Assault, Drug, and Weapon Charges FBI Finds 30 Pages of Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Documents Who is running the store at the FBI!? First the FBI told…
Judicial Watch: New Homeland Security Documents Reveal Sanctuary Cities Denied 284 ICE Detainers in Three Months, Released Illegal Aliens Charged with Assaults, Drug and Weapons Violations
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today released two new productions of documents (45 pages and 680 pages) from the Department of Homeland Security revealing that hundreds of counties across the U.S. denied Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) detainer requests for criminal illegal aliens in the first quarter of fiscal year…
State Dept. Claims it Has No Records of its Travel Loans to Refugees Who Need Plane Fare
In response to a Judicial Watch lawsuit, the State Department claims in a legal document that it has no records involving refugee travel loans that the agency gives foreigners overseas to buy plane tickets to fly to the United States. The program is operated by the International Organization for Migration…
U.S. Mayor Assures Mexican Consul His “Sanctuary City” Will Provide Safe Spaces for Illegal Aliens
Shortly after Donald Trump got elected president, a California mayor arranged a meeting with the Consul General of Mexico to assure the diplomat that his “sanctuary city” will continue providing safe spaces for illegal immigrants, according to records obtained by Judicial Watch. The documents show that Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin’s…
Illegal Aliens Sue U.S. for Cracking Down on “Credible Fear” Asylum Racket
It looks like the Trump administration is cracking down on an Obama-era racket that awarded droves of illegal immigrants who claimed to have a “credible fear” with asylum and the foreign nationals are firing back with a lawsuit. Credible fear asylum in the U.S. was so out of control during…
Weekly Update: Court Victory!
Court Will Review Clinton Emails over Trump Administration Objections Illegal Immigration Costs U.S. Taxpayers a Stunning $134.9 Billion a Year Court Will Review Clinton Emails over Trump Administration Objections Nearly three years ago, Judicial Watch lawsuits forced the Obama administration to disclose Hillary Clinton’s use of unauthorized electronic
Illegal Immigration Costs U.S. Taxpayers a Stunning $134.9 Billion a Year
Illegal immigration costs American taxpayers a mind-boggling $134.9 billion annually, according to a detailed analysis of federal, state and local programs that include education, medical, law enforcement and welfare. Conducted by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), a Washington D.C. nonprofit dedicated to studying immigration issues, the