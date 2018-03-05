RECOMMENDED NEWS
FBI withholds Obama, Comey secret meeting documents
March 2, 2018 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss the release of documents about secret meetings that took place between former FBI Director James Comey and former President Obama.
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
DOJ Says Atty. Gen. Used Alias to Conduct Official Business to Protect Security, Privacy
Illustrating how government hides information from the American public, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch used a fake name to conduct official Department of Justice (DOJ) business in agency emails obtained by Judicial Watch. As the nation’s chief law enforcement officer Lynch, Barack Obama’s second attorney general, skirted public-records laws by…
IN THE NEWS
Tom Fitton: ‘Obama dragged his feet to undermine Trump’ (VIDEO)
February 20, 2018 – 4:49 – This morning, JW President Tom Fitton appeared on “Fox and Friends” on the Fox News Channel to discuss Obama’s involvement in the Trump/Russia collusion investigation.
IN THE NEWS
Judicial Watch Sues for Documents Detailing Obama-era Unmaskings (VIDEO)
February 19, 2018 – 5:00 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigation Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business network to discuss how Judicial Watch is suing for information related to the unmaskings of Trump officials during the 2016 election.
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team
New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation’s spy apparatus to identify,…
IN THE NEWS
TOM FITTON: ‘Obama Must Come Clean on Trump Dossier’ (VIDEO)
February 14, 2018 – 2:49 – As reports of a second Clinton-funded dossier have emerged, some in Washington are wondering who may have seen the alleged document.
IN THE NEWS
TOM FITTON: Barack Obama WAS Given the Trump Dossier (VIDEO)
February 12, 2018 – 7:58 – Last night, JW President Tom Fitton appeared on “Hannity” on the Fox News Channel to discuss what President Obama knew about the Trump dossier funded by the Clinton campaign and the DNC.
IN THE NEWS
VIDEO: Tom Fitton : ‘Trump was victimized by the Obama administration’
February 10, 2018 – 4:59 – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on “Fox and Friends” on the Fox News channel to discuss the leaked Comey memos and the Obama State Department targeting Donald Trump.
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Radical Islamic Scholar Hillary Let Back into U.S. as Sec. of State Jailed for Rape
The radical Islamic scholar that Hillary Clinton let back into the U.S. after a lengthy ban over terrorist ties is in jail on rape charges. This week a judge in France denied bail for Clinton’s pal, Tariq Ramadan, the grandson of Muslim Brotherhood founder and Hamas funder Hassan al Banna.…
IN THE NEWS
Video: Fitton: Democratic party money went to the FBI
February 2, 2018 – 4:14 – This morning, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on “Fox & Friends First” on the Fox News Channel to discuss the Obama State Department handing classified records to Sen. Ben Cardin to undermine President Trump, as well as the House Intelligence Committee’s memo.
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Deep State Russia Meddling Cover-Up
We Sue Office of Director of National Intelligence over Failure to Produce Legally Mandated Report on Russia’s Election Meddling Obama Vacations, Campaigning Cost Taxpayers New Total Over $114 Million New FBI Records Show FBI Leadership’s Conflicts of Interest on Clinton Email Investigation We Sue Office of Director of National…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Releases 29 Pages of FBI Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Documents Previously Withheld by Justice Department
FBI Concerned About Preventing Damage from Leakers (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today released 29 pages of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) documents related to the June 27, 2016, tarmac meeting between former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton. The documents show that FBI officials were more concerned about leaks than the
IN THE NEWS
Video: CFPB deputy director sues to block Mulvaney as interim leader
November 27, 2018 – 8:02 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network discussing mismanagement at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Watch the latest video at video.foxbusiness.com
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: New Classified Clinton Emails
New Clinton Classified Emails Reveal More Pay for Play Judicial Watch Sues Kentucky Over Dirty Voter Registration Rolls We Sue DOJ for Communications On “Russian Lawyer” – Was She Working With Clinton/Obama Operation? New Clinton Classified Emails Reveal More Pay for Play While there are now belated rumbles in…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
EPA Blows $1.5 Million on Parking, Some Spaces Never Used
A government agency with a sordid history paid $1.5 million for subsidized and unoccupied parking spaces in violation of executive orders designed to save taxpayer dollars and the environment by cracking down on parking subsidies in the federal workforce. The waste occurred over a two-year period at the Environmental Protection…
IN THE NEWS
Video: Report: Obama for America paid law firm funding Fusion GPS
October 30, 2017 – 3:13 – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on “Fox and Friends” on the Fox News Channel discussing reports of former president Barack Obama’s campaign paying nearly a million dollars to Fusion GPS, the firm behind the Trump dossier. Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch: Grieving Father Sues Secretaries of Defense and Army to Award Purple Heart to Sgt. Joshua A. Berry for Injuries He Sustained in 2009 Terrorist Attack at Fort Hood, Texas
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced it filed a lawsuit on behalf of Howard M. Berry, the father of the late U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua A. Berry, against the Secretaries of Defense and Army to award the Purple Heart to Sgt. Berry for injuries sustained in the 2009 international…
IN THE NEWS
Video: Did former Obama officials help create anti-Trump dossier?
October 26, 2017 – 3:50 – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on “Fox & Friends” on the Fox News Channel discussing what the Obama administration might have known regarding the DNC and Clinton campaign payments to the firm behind the Trump dossier. Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com
IN THE NEWS
Video: What the Obama Admin. Might Have Known Regarding Trump Dossier
October 25, 2017 – 5:23 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss what the Obama administration might have known regarding the DNC and Clinton campaign payments to the firm behind the Trump dossier, also Senator Grassley’s…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch: Documents Show HHS Used IRS to Push Obamacare, Use of Confidential Taxpayer Information Raises Legal Questions
IRS/HHS Coordinated with Obama White House Behavioral Sciences ‘Team’ (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced it received two production of documents, 77 pages and 108 pages, from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) revealing the Obama IRS coordinated with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Obama…