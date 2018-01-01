IN THE NEWS
Trump attacks Sessions over inquiry into FISA abuses (VIDEO)
February 28, 2018 – 5:17 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss President Trump’s attack over Twitter against Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Trump EEOC Gets Settlement for Muslim Security Guard Discriminated by Co.’s Grooming Policy
Keeping with an Obama practice of pursuing American businesses that won’t accommodate Muslims, the Trump administration sued a security company for refusing to modify its grooming standards. This constituted religious discrimination, according to the government, because the Muslim employee requested the grooming exemption in accordance with his “sincerely held
Video: Tom Fitton on FBI lovers texts
January 27, 2018 – 4:07 – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on on “Justice with Judge Jeanine” on the Fox News channel discussing the Mueller-Russia investigation.
Judicial Watch Sues for Text Messages of FBI’s Strzok and Page
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information (FOIA) lawsuit against the Justice Department for text messages and other records of FBI official Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:18-cv-00154)). Judicial Watch filed suit after…
Weekly Update: New Smoking Gun Clinton Emails!
More Smoking Gun Classified Clinton Email Recent President Trump Flights Cost $3,199,188.30 Bribed Official Dupes Millions from VA Facility More Smoking Gun Classified Clinton Email One of the myths perpetrated by Hillary Clinton and her lieutenants is that she was mostly helpless when it came to using email and…
Judicial Watch: Recent President Trump Flights Cost $3,199,188.30
Total Expenses are now $13,533,937.28 (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it obtained travel records from the U.S. Department of the Air Force in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for President Donald Trump and his family. The total for President Trump’s travels in this production…
Video: New memo reveals possible FISA abuse
January 18, 2018 – 7:17 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network discussing former FBI Director James Comey and the Mueller-Russia investigation.
Video: Rep. Schiff calls for release of all Fusion GPS transcripts
January 16, 2018 – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on “Fox & Friends First” on the Fox News Network discussing Fusion GPS, the company behind the Trump dossier.
Judicial Watch Statement on Federal Court Order for FBI to Turn Over Comey Memos for Court Review by Next Week
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton made the following statement regarding last night’s ruling by United States District Judge James E. Boasberg that the FBI must turn over to the court for in camera, non-public review former FBI Director James Comey’s memos allegedly detailing conversations he had with President…
Video: Key takeaways from the Fusion GPS testimony
January 10, 2018 – 4:04 – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on “Fox & Friends First” on the Fox News Channel discussing the recently released Senate Judiciary Committee transcript of Fusion GPS testimony.
Video: Trump will win this feud with Bannon: Chris Farrell
January 4, 2018 – 7:06 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell appeared on “Mornings with Maria” on the Fox Business Network to discuss the Washington Post report that House Intel Chair Devin Nunes killed subpoenas for witnesses in the Russia probe, including Jeff Sessions and Donald Trump…
Video: Report: Democrats are alarmed by Nunes’s tactics
January 3, 2017 – 4:55 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell on “Outnumbered Overtime” on the Fox News Channel to discuss the Washington Post report that House Intel Chair Devin Nunes killed subpoenas for witnesses in the Russia probe, including Jeff Sessions and Donald Trump Jr.
Video: McCain associate gets subpoenaed over connection to Trump dossier
December 27, 2017 – 4:26 – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network discussing the McCain associate who was subpoenaed over connection to Trump dossier.
Video: Mueller investigation is a ‘trainwreck of misconduct’: Judicial Watch director
December 21, 2017 – 7:16 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss the anti-Trump dossier, Uranium One, and the Mueller-Russia investigation.
Video: More Information Revealed Related to Fusion GPS
December 20, 2017 – 3:25 – More information is slowly being revealed regarding Department of Justice employees associated with Fusion GPS and the Clinton campaign, including a former associate deputy attorney general. One America’s John Hines has more from Washington.
Judicial Watch Sues FBI for Records About Removal of Former Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok From Mueller Operation
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for records about the removal and reassignment of Peter Strzok, a former deputy to the assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI, from the special counsel’s investigative team led…
Video: Tom Fitton on credibility problems of DOJ and FBI
December 13, 2017 – 4:34 – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on “Fox News @ Night” on the Fox News Channel discussing Peter Strzok’s anti-Trump texts. Strzok is the former deputy assistant director of the FBI who was dismissed in August from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
Video: McCabe postpones House intel interview due to ‘scheduling error’
December 11, 2017 – 5:37 – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network discussing demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr’s wife, who worked for company behind the anti-Trump dossier, Fusion GPS, during the 2016 election.
Video: JW President Tom Fitton: ‘The Mueller operation is out of control’
Friday, December 8, 2017 – Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton joins Graham Ledger on The Daily Ledger to talk about Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion, and what General Flynn’s guilty plea means for it.
Video: Judicial Watch’s Chris Farrell calls for Mueller team to be investigated by special counsel
December 8, 2017 – 6:41 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network discussing the Russia-Mueller investigation and the 2016 presidential election.