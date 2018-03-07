CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
“Significant Increase” in USDA Employees Viewing Porn on Govt. Computers During Work
Another federal agency is embroiled in a large-scale pornography scandal and in this case, it took leadership five months to block hundreds of websites used by employees and contractors to watch porn on government computers during work hours. It involves the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), a bloated agency notorious…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
U.S.-Funded UN Commissioner in D.C. to Promote Leftwing Agenda in Guatemala
The head of a U.S.-funded global commission operating under the famously corrupt United Nations (UN) is in Washington D.C. today to promote his leftist agenda in Central America. The Colombian attorney and former judge, Ivan Velásquez, runs the UN-backed International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), a controversial body known…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Illegal Aliens Quietly Being Relocated Throughout U.S. on Commercial Flights
Immigrants entering the United States illegally through the southern border are quietly being relocated to different parts of the country on commercial flights, high-ranking Homeland Security officials told Judicial Watch this week. In the last few days alone, groups of illegal aliens boarded planes at airports in Texas and Arizona…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
U.S. Has a National Mango Board With a $6.7 Million Budget
Even those who follow government closely may not know that the United States has a National Mango Board with a multi-million-dollar budget to help increase consumption of the juicy tropical fruit. This is a serious matter that is handled at the presidential cabinet level. The Mango board is a type…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: A Special Christmas Message from Judicial Watch
Christmas Message 2017 Merry Christmas! By Tom Fitton We might be tempted by current events to feel less than merry this Christmas. Our work on your behalf at Judicial Watch this year has certainly taken us down dark alleys where those in power would hide their misdeeds, a…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Public University: Whistling May Qualify as Sexual Harassment
The sexual harassment scandals involving prominent Hollywood figures, media personalities and politicians has brought heightened awareness to the issue, but one public college appears to be taking things too far. At Tennessee State University in Nashville, “whistling in a suggestive manner” may qualify as sexual harassment and can get students…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Leftist Group that Gets Millions from U.S. Offers to Pay Legal Fees of Arrested Tax Reform Protestors
A leftist nonprofit that offered to pay the legal and transportation expenses of tax reform protestors receives tens of millions of dollars from the government, according to records obtained by Judicial Watch. The New York City-based group, Housing Works, describes itself as a “healing community of people living with and…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Treasury Dept. Blows Off Order to Recoup $8.1 Mil Wasted on Parties, Gifts, Lunches
A federal housing program that blew $8.1 million on employee outings, parties, lunches and gifts has defied orders to recover the money, asserting that only 1% of the cash was misspent. Barack Obama launched the scandal-plagued program, known as Hardest Hit Fund, to help families hit by the housing crisis…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
State Dept. Claims it Has No Records of its Travel Loans to Refugees Who Need Plane Fare
In response to a Judicial Watch lawsuit, the State Department claims in a legal document that it has no records involving refugee travel loans that the agency gives foreigners overseas to buy plane tickets to fly to the United States. The program is operated by the International Organization for Migration…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Sues for Anti-Israel ‘BDS’ Lobbying Records
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced that it filed two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. Department of State for records of communications regarding anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions’ (BDS) groups’ efforts to lobby the Obama administration to…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch: Contempt Hearing Monday, August 21, Seeking Information about Laquan McDonald Shooting from Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s Office
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced a hearing will be held on August 21, 2017, regarding an Illinois Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed against Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Office of the Mayor seeking “all records of communications” concerning the police dash cam videos of the October…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Media Ignores Fed Lawsuit by Dems Accusing DNC, Wasserman Schultz of Fraud
The mainstream media is conspicuously ignoring a newsworthy class-action lawsuit accusing the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Florida congresswoman—Debbie Wasserman Schultz—who chaired it of fraud for skewing the party’s primaries to benefit Hillary Clinton. The drama is playing out in a south Florida federal court where 150 Democratic voters…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Sen. Sanders’ Wife Tried Evicting Disabled Group Home Residents after Closing Shady College Deal Under FBI Probe
Amid a deepening federal investigation of Jane Sanders, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ wife, Judicial Watch has obtained records that paint a rather disturbing personal portrait of a heartless spouse—and longtime political advisor—of the Democratic Socialist candidate for president of the United States. During the Obama administration, the FBI began
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
JW Investigates if Gov. Christie’s Effort to Extort $300 Mil from Insurance Co. for Addiction Program is Part of Backdoor Deal with Former Chief of Staff
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie wants to force the state’s largest health insurance company to dole out $300 million for a drug addiction treatment program for the poor, an egregious cash grab that media outlets call a “shake down” and “extortion.” Judicial Watch has launched an investigation into the Republican…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
In Freeing Illegal Alien Gang Member Obama Judge Says U.S. Violated Rights of Due Process, Family Unity
An Obama-appointed federal judge in Virginia ordered an illegal immigrant member of a violent street gang released from prison because immigration authorities supposedly violated his rights when he entered the U.S. illegally through Mexico. The Honduran teen crossed the Rio Grande during the influx of illegal alien minors a few…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Border Patrol Ordered to “Negotiate” with Illegal Immigrants in Arizona
Update: Subsequent to Judicial Watch reporting this incident Border Patrol management felt compelled to serve a warrant on the “Samaritan camp,” which agents had been waiting for three days to obtain. Despite President Trump’s pledge to tighten border security Border Patrol agents in one of the nation’s busiest sectors for…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
London Terrorist Fought in Sen. McCain’s Beloved Free Syrian Army
One of the terrorists who carried out the deadly London Bridge attack in England this month fought in an affiliate of Senator John McCain’s beloved Free Syrian Army (FSA) in Libya, supporting the U.S.-backed effort to topple Muammar Gaddafi. His name is Rachid Redouane and, after fighting in the Libyan…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
DHS May Terminate Border Patrol Union Chief for Reporting Corruption, Blasting Open Border Policies
National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd is under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for reporting corruption and misconduct in agency management, including a disturbing order issued to officers directing them not to patrol a vulnerable stretch of the northern border with Canada. Judicial Watch has obtained…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
El Paso Sheriff Chief Deputy Ousted for Embezzlement Sacked from Another Police Job
A Texas senior law enforcement official whose corrupt acts Judicial Watch reported to the feds years ago, has been ousted from yet another job. His name is Jesus “Eddie” Campa and back in 2014 federal, state and municipal law enforcement sources told Judicial Watch the top cop was criminally indicted…
