WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team
New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation’s spy apparatus to identify,…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: It’s amateur hour at State
Clinton Emails Reveal Additional Mishandling of Classified Information The IRS Scandal Is Still a Scandal Clinton Emails Reveal Additional Mishandling of Classified Information We continue to accumulate details of the communications abuses in the Hillary Clinton State Department, but after you read the following report pause and consider the…
PRESS RELEASE
New Huma Abedin Emails Reveal Additional Instances of Clinton Sending Classified Information through Unsecured Emails, Special Favors for Clinton Donors
Classified Document on Unsecured Email Included Discussion of Request for ‘Various Classified Intelligence Documents’ Concerning Guantanamo Terrorist Detainee Binyam Mohamed (Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch today released 1,184 pages of State Department records, including previously unreleased Hillary Clinton email exchanges, revealing additional
RECOMMENDED NEWS
The Clinton Foundation Is Dead — But The Case Against Hillary Isn’t
While everyone’s been gearing up for President Trump’s inauguration, the Clinton Foundation made a major announcement this week that went by with almost no notice: For all intents and purposes, it’s closing its doors.
In a tax filing, the Clinton Global Initiative said it’s firing 22 staffers and closing its offices, a result of the
IN THE NEWS
The Clinton Foundation Is Dead — But The Case Against Hillary Isn’t
From Investor’s Business Daily: It proves what we’ve said all along: The Clinton Foundation was little more than an influence-peddling scheme to enrich the Clintons, and had little if anything to do with “charity,” either overseas or in the U.S. That sound you heard starting in November was checkbooks being…
IN THE NEWS
Behind Trump Foundation scandals are greater concerns over conflicts of interes
Based on what is publicly known about the Trump Foundation scandals, Fitton says they “do not rise to the level” of the what his group helped uncover with the Clinton Foundation. “In the greater scheme of things, they are relatively small potatoes,” he added.
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: What Should Trump Do?
JW Asks Court to Find Government Misconduct in Clinton Email Scandal Trump Administration Should Investigate Clinton Scandals New Documents Show Clinton Conflicts of Interest Tune In! — The First 100 Days: The Anti-Corruption Agenda JW Asks Court to Find Government Misconduct in Clinton Email Scandal The Clinton email scandal…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Clinton Email Crimes?
Clinton State Department IT Official John Bentel Takes the Fifth U.S. Spends Millions on “Green Bus Corridor” in Mexico, “Bicycle Highway” in Colombia Judicial Watch Will Monitor Virginia Polls on Election Day Special Report: Clinton’s Pay to Play Scheme Clinton State Department IT Official John Bentel Takes the Fifth…
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Clinton Aide’s For-Profit Firm Illegally Raised $150 Million for Clinton Charity
From Daily Caller: Douglas Band, one of former President Bill Clinton’s closest advisors, boasted to outside auditors that his for-profit corporation had a “historical role in carrying the majority of the fundraising burden” for the nonprofit Clinton Foundation.
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Clinton Misleads on Email
Hillary Clinton’s Blackberry Blues Place National Security at Risk? New Emails Contradict Hillary Clinton’s Sworn Testimony Lessons for Trump From the Clinton Scandals Hillary Clinton’s Blackberry Blues Place National Security at Risk? There is no longer any question that Hillary Clinton’s email scheme jeopardized our national security. Look no…
PRESS RELEASE
Popular Response to OAN ‘Clintons’ Pay-to-Play’ Special Based on Judicial Watch Panel Prompts Second Weekend Rebroadcast
‘We have had such a positive response to our coverage of the Judicial Watch Clinton scandal panel that we have decided to make an encore presentation of our “Clinton’s Pay-to-Play” Special Report available to OAN and Klowd TV viewers again this weekend.’ – Robert Herring, Sr., Founder & CEO, One…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: JW on Obama Enemies List?
Judicial Watch Targeted by Obama Administration Federal Contractor Tells Local Official to Keep Syria Refugee Plans Secret Judicial Watch Targeted by Obama Administration Three years ago we reported on videos produced by the General Services Administration (GSA) that show senior GSA officials and staff participating in costumed playacting and…
PRESS RELEASE
One America News Network to Broadcast ‘The Clintons’ Pay-to-Play Scheme: An OAN Special Report’ Based upon Judicial Watch September 29 Clinton Scandal Panel
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that One America News Network (OAN) will broadcast “The Clintons’ Pay to Play Scheme: An OAN Special Report” four times between Wednesday and Sunday, drawing upon the Judicial Watch Clinton Scandal panel discussion transmitted live nationwide on September 29. The half-hour OAN Special…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Clinton Scandal Update
Clinton Scandal Update The State Department Continues Dragging Its Feet Court Rejects Claim of Racial Distinctions in the Natural Texture of Hair Clinton Scandal Update Hillary Clinton’s use of an email server in the basement of her home while she was secretary of state will leave a permanent stain…
PRESS RELEASE
Fast-Paced, Hard-Hitting Judicial Watch Clinton Scandals Panel Video Now Available Here
Host Tom Fitton and Panelists Joe diGenova, Peter Schweizer, Chris Farrell, and Jerome Corsi Reveal Full Details of the Clinton Email and Foundation Scandals in Broadcast-Quality Presentation Yesterday’s Judicial Watch Clinton scandals panel discussion was forthright, candid – at times scathing – and entirely captivating throughout. I have attached a…