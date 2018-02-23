WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Why is FBI Protecting Comey?
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Announces Major Sponsorship of CPAC
National Watchdog Group Will Have Significant Presence at Conservative Grassroots Gathering – Including Two-day Livestream (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced its participation as a major sponsor of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), February 22-24, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, 201 Waterfront
PRESS RELEASE
Video News Release: Additional CPAC Newsmaker Soundbites
Judicial Watch Does Unprecedented Two-Day Live Facebook Feed from Conservative Political Action Conference with News Anchor Emily Miller (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch hosted groundbreaking live coverage of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) from Broadcast Row – featuring top newsmaker interviews by news anchor Emily Miller on Facebook live
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton Interview at CPAC: ‘Taking on Corrupt and Abusive Government’
‘We changed history with the Clinton email scandal.’ – Tom Fitton Mainstage CPAC Interview Judicial Watch Groundbreaking Facebook Live Interviews of Leading Conservatives from Broadcast Row (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today the results of its participation as a major participant in the annual Conservative Political Action
PRESS RELEASE
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
JW Panel on Obama Lawlessness a CPAC Hit
National Harbor Maryland—The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) kicked off its final day near Washington D.C. with a celebrated morning session that focused on abuse of power committed by President Obama as Congress sits idly by. Titled “Reining in a Lawless President: Obamnesty and Other Pen and Phone Affronts,” the…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Duck Dynasty Star Most Entertaining at CPAC
National Harbor Maryland—A reality show star, Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson, was by far the most entertaining attraction at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday outside of Washington D.C. He ranted that sexually transmitted diseases are the “revenge of the hippies” and advised Republican presidential hopefuls to “keep the scandals…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
CPAC Opens With the Scott Walker Show; All Eyes on Jeb
National Harbor Maryland—Acrimony towards President Obama’s hostile—and disastrous— takeover of the nation’s healthcare system and the contentious national education standards (Common Core) he’s forcing upon states took center stage at the opening of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) just outside Washington D.C. Both are hot-button issues facing
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
CPAC Panel: IRS Also Going After Donors of Conservative Groups
The ongoing Internal Revenue Service (IRS) scandal was a big topic on the second day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) outside Washington D.C. and a one-time U.S. Senate candidate offered details of how the tax agency targeted her. Christine O’Donnell, the Republican nominee in the 2010 special election…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
CPAC: McConnell Packs Heat, Trump Says Jimmy Carter is Dead
Texas Senator Ted Cruz kicked off the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) with a number of zingers Thursday morning, but they weren’t nearly as entertaining as the Senate Minority Leader packing heat at the annual gathering just outside Washington D.C. Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, took the stage with a…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Sarah Palin’s Skit Ends CPAC on Fun Note
Sarah Palin brought the house down on the last day of the Conservative Political Action (CPAC) conference near Washington D.C. as she mocked not only President Obama and Democrats in general, but Republicans as well. It was a bipartisan bashing that brought the rowdy crowd to its feet repeatedly. The…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
CPAC Benghazi Panel on Heels of In-Depth Judicial Watch Report
The September 2012 terrorist attack in Benghazi seemed to be among the more popular topics on the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington D.C., though a number of prominent politicians, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio, also headlined the big event. An afternoon panel featuring a…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Announces Major Sponsorship of CPAC: The Ronald Reagan Dinner
National Watchdog Group Will Have Significant Presence at Conservative Activist Gathering (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announces its participation as a major sponsor of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), March 14-16, 2013, at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, 201 Waterfront Street, National Harbor, MD. Judicial Watch
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Diplomat At CPAC: Bin Laden’s Death 10 Years In Making
On the last day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), former United Nations Ambassador John Bolton offered a refreshing change to the repetitious political rhetoric delivered by every high-profile speaker, most notably all the Republican presidential contenders. They all took turns bashing President Barack Obama and, like good
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Santorum, Romney, Gingrich Address CPAC
Riding the momentum of three primary victories—in Missouri, Colorado and Minnesota—Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum was the rock star of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington D.C. Friday. Joined on stage by his wife and children, the former Pennsylvania senator earned various standing ovations from the pumped-up,