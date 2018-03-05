PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Files Two Lawsuits against Justice Department for Docs on Top Officials’ Ties to Clinton Dossier Creator Fusion GPS
DOJ Official Bruce Ohr’s Wife Worked for Fusion GPS (Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch announced today that it filed two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits against the Justice Department for records about top Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr’s involvement in the Trump dossier authored…
Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team
New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation’s spy apparatus to identify,…
Weekly Update: FBI Cover-Up?
FBI Protecting Comey? The Return of Sid “Vicious” Blumenthal JW Sues Secret Service Trump Travel-Expense Records FBI Protecting Comey? The more we learn about the FBI under James Comey’s supervision the more we have reason to question the activities of the fired FBI Director. Because he has left a…
Weekly Update: Release the FISA Docs – JW Sues
Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents ANOTHER Dossier: Obama State Department Gave Classified Docs to Democratic Sen. Cardin to Undermine Trump Andrew McCabe, FBI #2 Official, Forced Out Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents The House memo released today makes a compelling case that the…
Weekly Update: Judicial Watch Sues for FBI Text Messages
Judicial Watch Sues for Key FBI Text Messages Judicial Watch Fights Justice Department for Release of Mueller’s Special Counsel Budget Proposal Judicial Watch Sues for Key FBI Text Messages A miracle! Your Judicial Watch files a federal lawsuit and the Justice Department finds the “missing” text messages! Of course,…
Weekly Update: Court Victory on Clinton Emails
One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos Court Orders State Department to Speed Up Delivery of Clinton Emails Atlanta Jail Lets Muslim Inmates Wear Hijabs One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg has given us an important victory in our…
Weekly Update: JW Spurs New Criminal Investigation of Hillary Clinton
At Least 18 Classified Emails Found on Weiner’s Laptop Judicial Watch Takes on Unsolved Murder of a New York Police Officer at Mosque At Least 18 Classified Emails Found on Weiner’s Laptop Big news. This week we revealed that there are at least 18 classified emails in the 806 documents recently…
Weekly Update: New Clinton Emails On Weiner Laptop!
A Major Victory: State Releases Clinton Server Emails from Weiner’s Laptop! Judicial Watch Opposes Secrecy in Obama IRS Scandal Happy New Year! A Major Victory: State Releases Clinton Server Emails from Weiner’s Laptop! Today, the U.S. Department of State began releasing Huma Abedin’s work-related documents from the Federal Bureau…
Weekly Update: Obama FBI/DOJ Anti-Trump Abuses
Judicial Watch Sues FBI for Records About Removal of Alleged Anti-Trump FBI Official from Mueller Team Obama State Department Cut Deal with Hillary to Keep Call Log, Schedules Secret Judicial Watch Sues California and Los Angeles Over Dirty Voter Registration Rolls Judicial Watch Asks Supreme Court to Restrain FCC Ability…
Weekly Update: Deep State Russia Meddling Cover-Up
We Sue Office of Director of National Intelligence over Failure to Produce Legally Mandated Report on Russia’s Election Meddling Obama Vacations, Campaigning Cost Taxpayers New Total Over $114 Million New FBI Records Show FBI Leadership’s Conflicts of Interest on Clinton Email Investigation We Sue Office of Director of National…
Weekly Update: New Classified Clinton Emails
New Clinton Classified Emails Reveal More Pay for Play Judicial Watch Sues Kentucky Over Dirty Voter Registration Rolls We Sue DOJ for Communications On “Russian Lawyer” – Was She Working With Clinton/Obama Operation? New Clinton Classified Emails Reveal More Pay for Play While there are now belated rumbles in…
Weekly Update: Comey’s Illegal Leak?
Justice Department: Comey’s Leak to New York Times was Unauthorized, Compares to Wikileaks We Sue DOJ Over Comey’s Controversial Senate Testimony Happy Veterans Day Justice Department: Comey’s Leak to New York Times was Unauthorized, Compares to Wikileaks There are too many contradictions and curiosities in the James B. Comey…
Weekly Update: New FBI/Clinton Scandal
New FBI/Clinton Scandal — FBI Deputy Director McCabe Delayed Recusing Himself from the Clinton Email Case Conservatives Excluded as Leftists Got $1 Billion from Companies Sued by DOJ Antifa Attacks Judicial Watch in Court New FBI/Clinton Scandal — FBI Deputy Director McCabe Delayed Recusing Himself from the Clinton Email…
Weekly Update: JW Forces FBI to Admit to New Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Docs
FBI Finds 30 Pages of Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Documents A Spy Ring in the U.S. House of Representatives? Sanctuary Cities Released Illegals with Assault, Drug, and Weapon Charges FBI Finds 30 Pages of Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Documents Who is running the store at the FBI!? First the FBI told…
Weekly Update: Big Mueller Lawsuit!
Obama Administration Used Confidential Taxpayer Information to Push Obamacare It’s Government Gone Wild Time In Washington, DC Judicial Watch Sues Justice Department for Mueller Russian Special Counsel Budget Obama Administration Used Confidential Taxpayer Information to Push Obamacare Your Judicial Watch uncovered yet another Obama IRS scandal – and