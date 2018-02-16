WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team
Weekly Update: FBI Cover-Up?
PRESS RELEASE
JW Pres. Tom Fitton Speech: The Clinton Scandals–from Emails to Benghazi to the Trump Dossier
Weekly Update: New Smoking Gun Clinton Emails!
Weekly Update: Court Victory on Clinton Emails
Weekly Update: JW Spurs New Criminal Investigation of Hillary Clinton
Weekly Update: New Clinton Emails On Weiner Laptop!
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch: State Department Made Deal with Hillary Clinton to Keep Call Log, Schedules Secret
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today released new U.S. Department of State documents showing former Secretary Hillary Clinton and her then-Deputy Chief of Staff Huma Abedin were permitted to remove electronic and physical records under a claim they were “personal” materials and “unclassified, non-record materials,” including files of Clinton’s calls…
Weekly Update: New Classified Clinton Emails
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch: New Clinton Classified Emails Discovered
Advisor Sid Blumenthal Writes: ‘Serious Trouble for Libyan Rebels’ (Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch today released 109 pages of new Hillary Clinton emails from her tenure as secretary of state. The documents include two email exchanges classified confidential and a 2011 exchange with Sid Blumenthal about “serious trouble for the…
Weekly Update: 72,000 New Clinton Docs!
Weekly Update: JW Forces FBI to Admit to New Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Docs
Weekly Update: Court Victory!
Weekly Update: Major Court Hearing for Clinton Scandal Documents
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch: Federal Appeals Court Hearing September 22, Fighting for Draft Criminal Indictments of Hillary Clinton in Whitewater Scandal
(Washington DC) – Judicial Watch today announced oral argument will be heard Friday, September 22, 2017, in Judicial Watch’s appeal (No. 16-5366) regarding its Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit seeking the draft indictments of Hillary Clinton over what is popularly known as the Whitewater scandal. The National Archives confirmed…