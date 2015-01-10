PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Sues ICE for Information Regarding the Suspension of the Trump Administration’s Sanctuary City Reports
ICE suspended the weekly publication of these reports after receiving ‘complaints’ (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for all records concerning the suspension of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Declined…
Judicial Watch Obtains Copies of 204 ICE Illegal Alien ‘Detainer Requests’ Denied by Travis County, Texas Sheriff
Illegal Aliens Protected by Sheriff’s Department Included Inmates Convicted of 34 Acts of Violence, 14 Thefts/Burglaries (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced that it obtained 204 illegal alien Detainer Requests denied to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by the Travis County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office. The illegal aliens protected…
A Chicago family hurt by sanctuary city politics
Judicial Watch has been working closely with Chicago resident Brian McCann to fight for justice and the rule of law in the city. The city’s sanctuary policies have allowed illegals to break the law with impunity, and it is time for local officials to enforce the law.
260 undocumented criminals released in Arizona in 2013
ABC15 in Arizona provides a look at the documents released by Judicial Watch which show that the Department of Homeland Security released approximately 260 criminal illegal immigrants in Arizona in 2013. Judicial Watch is still seeking documents regarding the release.
Judicial Watch: DHS Documents Show 149 Criminal Illegal Aliens Criminals Released in Arizona in Just Three Weeks
Update: 10/01/2015 (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it obtained records from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealing that nearly 149 illegal alien criminals, who committed a total of 260 crimes, including 40 incarcerated for violent crimes, were released from Arizona detention facilities during the last week of
ICE’s sex offender policies under scrutiny
Immigration and Customs Enforcement is at it again. This time, we learn that ICE is releasing sex offenders, originally here illegally, back into the public without ensuring they register with local authorities as offenders.
Exclusive: Iraqi caught crossing US-Mexico border was military trainer and spoke fluent Russian
Breitbart News provides information on an Iraqi military trainer, fluent in Russian, who was caught trying to enter the United States illegally.
JW Exposes Obama’s Amnesty Danger
Judicial Watch Files New Lawsuit on Bergdahl-Terrorist Swap Scandal Open Borders for Terrorists? Obama Amnesty is Threat to Public Safety Judicial Watch Files New Lawsuit on Bergdahl-Terrorist Swap Scandal There are some major new developments in the strange case of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl that cry out for transparency – under…
Judicial Watch Sues DHS Office of Inspector General for Records Regarding Terrorist “Hands Off” List
Judicial Watch announced today that on February 13, 2015, it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to obtain a copy of an Office of Inspector General (OIG) report about an alleged “hands off list.”
Judicial Watch: New Documents Show Homeland Security Released 165,900 Convicted Criminal Aliens throughout U.S. as of April 26, 2014
Documents show Al Jazeera wanted to film people with “significant diseases” (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today released 76 pages of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents revealing that as of April 26, 2014, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had released 165,900 convicted criminal aliens throughout the United States, including many convicted
Judicial Watch Sues DHS on Behalf of Arizona Concerned Citizen for Records on Mass Release of Criminal Illegal Aliens
Over 600 known illegal alien detainees with criminal records part of the release that Obama appointees blamed on “sequestration” budget cuts (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that on January 15, 2015, it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit on behalf of Edward “Bud” Tuffly II, a concerned citizen…
Judicial Watch Sues DHS for Records Relating to January 2014 Solicitation of ‘Escort Services’ for ‘Unaccompanied Alien Children’
Judicial Watch announced today that on October 16, 2014, it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) seeking “any and all records” relating to a January 2014 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) request for a contractor to provide “on-demand escort services” for 65,000 unaccompanied alien children.
Judicial Watch Sues Department of Homeland Security for Records Relating to ICE 2013 Release of 36,000 Criminal Aliens
Judicial Watch announced today on July 21, 2014, it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to obtain records relating to the release by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of 36,000 criminal aliens in 2013.
Weekly Update: This Lawless Presidency
President Obama Unilaterally Rewrites Obamacare – Again
Judicial Watch in Court against Cook County, IL, Sherriff for Refusing to Honor Immigration Detainers
Government Spying Out of Control
Investigative Reporter, Clinton Expert, Joins Judicial Watch
Weekly Update: Anti-Terror Fail
JW Files Lawsuit against Cook County, Ill. Sheriff for Refusal to Honor ICE Immigration Detainers
Missteps by Feds Exposed on Boston Marathon Bombings
Judicial Watch Uncovers USDA Records Promoting US Food Stamp Program for Illegal Aliens