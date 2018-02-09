WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: FBI Cover-Up?
FBI Protecting Comey? The Return of Sid “Vicious” Blumenthal JW Sues Secret Service Trump Travel-Expense Records FBI Protecting Comey? The more we learn about the FBI under James Comey’s supervision the more we have reason to question the activities of the fired FBI Director. Because he has left a…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Sues for Secret Service Trump Travel-Expense Records
Judicial Watch Files Suit after Agency Ignored Nine Separate Freedom of Information Act Requests (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for Secret Service travel-expense records related to expenses incurred protecting President Trump and…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch: Recent President Trump Flights Cost $3,199,188.30
Total Expenses are now $13,533,937.28 (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it obtained travel records from the U.S. Department of the Air Force in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for President Donald Trump and his family. The total for President Trump’s travels in this production…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch: Obama Travel Cost Now $105,662,975.27
Federal Appeals Court Hearing Set for September 15 on Secret Service Failure to Comply with Additional Presidential Travel Information Requests Judicial Watch also released travel expenses related to President Trump’s travel totaling $4,082,427.71 (Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch today announced it obtained travel records from the Secret Service in
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Abedin Emails Show Clinton Donors Receiving Special Treatment
Abedin Emails Show Clinton Donors Receiving Special Treatment Trump/Obama Travel Numbers Released Media Ignores Virginia Governor’s Role in Green Car Scandal Abedin Emails Show Clinton Donors Receiving Special Treatment Our understanding of the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton’s State Department continues to expand as more of her illicit
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch: Trump Administration Air Travel Costs $3.58 Million
Trips Include Travel by Melania Trump and Vice President Pence Obama Family Travel Cost Taxpayers at Least $100,104,459 (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it obtained records from the U.S. Department of the Air Force in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request and a lawsuit for…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Obama Advisor Susan Rice’s Unmasking Material is at the Obama Library
Obama Advisor Susan Rice’s Unmasking Material is at the Obama Library Judicial Watch Sues for Obama Family Travel and Secret Service Costs President Trump: Please End the Obstruction on Benghazi Cover-up Documents Supreme Court to Hear Big Case Against Proposed Wisconsin Redistricting Obama Advisor Susan Rice’s Unmasking Material is…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Sues Pentagon, Secret Service for Records of Costs for Presidential and VIP Travel
Information Sought regarding President Trump, Vice President Pence, President Obama, and then- Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Defense Department and the Secret Service (Department of Homeland Security) for records related to…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Releases First Set of Numbers on President Trump Travel: Air Force One Costs for Two Trips: $1,281,420
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it obtained records from the Department of the Air Force in response to Freedom of Information Act Request (FOIA) requests that show President Trump’s flights to Mar-a-Lago for two weekends (in February and March) cost $1,281,420.00. According to the Air Force documents,…
PRESS RELEASE
President Trump’s $3 Million Mar-a-Lago Getaway
Dear Editor/Broadcaster, According to Politico, President Donald Trump’s upcoming getaway to Mar-a-Lago could cost taxpayers upwards of $3 million. Judicial Watch led the way in exposing President Obama’s jaunts that cost taxpayers at least $96 million during his eight years in office. And JW President Tom Fitton is already making…