Weekly Update: FBI Cover-Up?

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: FBI Cover-Up?

FEBRUARY 09, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch Sues for Secret Service Trump Travel-Expense Records

FEBRUARY 09, 2018 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

Judicial Watch Files Suit after Agency Ignored Nine Separate Freedom of Information Act Requests (Washington, DC)  – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for Secret Service travel-expense records related to expenses incurred protecting President Trump and…

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch: Recent President Trump Flights Cost $3,199,188.30

JANUARY 19, 2018 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

Total Expenses are now $13,533,937.28 (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it obtained travel records from the U.S. Department of the Air Force in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for President Donald Trump and his family. The total for President Trump’s travels in this production…

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch: Obama Travel Cost Now $105,662,975.27

SEPTEMBER 14, 2017 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

Federal Appeals Court Hearing Set for September 15 on Secret Service Failure to Comply with Additional Presidential Travel Information Requests  Judicial Watch also released travel expenses related to President Trump’s travel totaling $4,082,427.71 (Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch today announced it obtained travel records from the Secret Service in

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Abedin Emails Show Clinton Donors Receiving Special Treatment

JULY 14, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

Abedin Emails Show Clinton Donors Receiving Special Treatment Trump/Obama Travel Numbers Released Media Ignores Virginia Governor’s Role in Green Car Scandal   Abedin Emails Show Clinton Donors Receiving Special Treatment Our understanding of the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton’s State Department continues to expand as more of her illicit

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch: Trump Administration Air Travel Costs $3.58 Million

JULY 14, 2017 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

Trips Include Travel by Melania Trump and Vice President Pence Obama Family Travel Cost Taxpayers at Least $100,104,459 (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it obtained records from the U.S. Department of the Air Force in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request and a lawsuit for…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Obama Advisor Susan Rice’s Unmasking Material is at the Obama Library

JUNE 23, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

Obama Advisor Susan Rice’s Unmasking Material is at the Obama Library Judicial Watch Sues for Obama Family Travel and Secret Service Costs President Trump:  Please End the Obstruction on Benghazi Cover-up Documents Supreme Court to Hear Big Case Against Proposed Wisconsin Redistricting   Obama Advisor Susan Rice’s Unmasking Material is…

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch Sues Pentagon, Secret Service for Records of Costs for Presidential and VIP Travel

MAY 08, 2017 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

Information Sought regarding President Trump, Vice President Pence, President Obama, and then- Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Defense Department and the Secret Service (Department of Homeland Security) for records related to…

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch Releases First Set of Numbers on President Trump Travel: Air Force One Costs for Two Trips: $1,281,420

MAY 04, 2017 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it obtained records from the Department of the Air Force in response to Freedom of Information Act Request (FOIA) requests that show President Trump’s flights to Mar-a-Lago for two weekends (in February and March) cost $1,281,420.00. According to the Air Force documents,…

PRESS RELEASE

President Trump’s $3 Million Mar-a-Lago Getaway

FEBRUARY 03, 2017 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

Dear Editor/Broadcaster, According to Politico, President Donald Trump’s upcoming getaway to Mar-a-Lago could cost taxpayers upwards of $3 million. Judicial Watch led the way in exposing President Obama’s jaunts that cost taxpayers at least $96 million during his eight years in office. And JW President Tom Fitton is already making…


