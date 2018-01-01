CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Welfare Skyrockets under Obama, $1 Trillion in 2011
It’s bad enough that the U.S. government is doling out a record amount of public assistance under President Obama, but now this; a new federal report reveals that it’s much worse than previously imagined because Uncle Sam is spending more than the medium national income to provide each impoverished household…
Welfare At All-Time High Under Obama
The latest government figures reveal that an astonishing number of people are collecting public benefits such as food stamps and disability checks, revealing an alarming trend of dependence on government rather than self-sufficiency associated with the American dream. A record 5.4 million workers have applied for federal disability checks since…
Another $845 Mil For Fraud-Infested Welfare Program
Spending is out of control! Images @ Getty Images The Obama Administration’s manic spending spree to help “low-income” populations isn’t taking a break for the holidays, this month allocating an additional $845 million to a fraud-infested welfare program that’s already received billions from U.S. taxpayers this year. Incredibly, this…
Obama Gives Fraud-Infested Welfare Program $311 Mil
As the clash over excessive federal spending keeps Congress from passing a budget, the Obama Administration continues pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into a fraud-infested welfare program.Just this week, as lawmakers duke it out in hopes of preventing the first government shutdown in 15 years, the administration allocated $311 million to…