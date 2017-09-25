Berkeley Antifa pg 1-502
The Immigrant Legal Resource Center State Bar California Department Legal Specialization approved provider. ____________________________________________________________ You received this message subscriber the list: bayareadaca@lists.ilrc.org removed from the list, send any message to: bayareadaca-unsubscribe@lists.ilrc.org For all list information and functions, see: http://lists.ilrc.org/lists/info/bayareadaca www.supervisorcortese.org Like Dave Facebook Follow Dave Twitter UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT NORTHERN DISTRICT CALIFORNIA BEFORE THE HONORABLE WILLIAM ORRICK, JUDGE CITY AND COUNTY SAN FRANCISCO, Plaintiff, vs. DONALD TRUMP, President the United States, al., Defendants. _______________________________) CITY AND COUNTY SANTA CLARA, Plaintiff, vs. DONALD TRUMP, President the United States, al., Defendants. _______________________________) NO. 17-0485 WHO NO. 17-0574 WHO San Francisco, California Friday, April 14, 2017 TRANSCRIPT PROCEEDINGS APPEARANCES: (Appearances continued next page) Reported By: Katherine Powell Sullivan, CSR #5812, RPR, CRR Official Reporter U.S. District Court APPEARANCES (CONTINUED): For Plaintiff City and County San Francisco: Dennis Herrera City Attorney City Hall, Room 234 Dr. Carlton Goodlett Place San Francisco, California 94102-460 By: Mollie Lee Ronald Flynn Sara Eisenberg Yvonne Mer Deputy City Attorneys For Plaintiff County Santa Clara: Office the County Counsel County Santa Clara West Hedding Street East Wing, Ninth Floor San Jose, California 95110-1770 By: James William, County Counsel Greta Hansen, Chief Assistant County Counsel By: For Defendants: By: By: Keker Van Nest Peters LLP 633 Battery Street San Francisco, California 94111 John Keker, Esquire Cody Harris, Esquire United States Department Justice Civil Division, Federal Programs Branch Post Office Box 883 Washington, D.C. 20044 Chad Readler, Acting Assistant A.G. Scott Simpson, Senior Trial Counsel United States Department Justice 450 Golden Gate Avenue San Francisco, California 94102-3401 Sara Winslow, Chief Friday April 14, 2017 9:00 a.m. ---000--- THE CLERK: are here cases 17-485, City and County San Francisco versus Donald Trump, al., and Case Number 17-574, County Santa Clara versus Donald Trump, al. Counsel, please come forward and state your appearance for the record. MR. KEKER: Good morning, Your Honor. For the County Santa Clara, John Keker Keker Van Nest Peters. With counsel table, from firm, Cody Harris. And our co-counsel James Williams, County Counsel with Santa Clara. MR. WILLIAMS: James Williams, County Counsel for the Santa Clara. Hansen, and also the other attorneys the papers from office. With Chief Assistant County Counsel, Greta THE COURT: Welcome, all. MR. KEKER: Thank you. MS. LEE: Good morning, Your Honor. Mollie Lee for the City and County San Francisco. MS. EISENBERG: Good morning, Your Honor. Sara Eisenberg, also from the City and County San Francisco. MR. FLYNN: Good morning. Ron Flynn from the City and County San Francisco. MS. MERE: And Yvonne Mere good morning, Your Honor with the City and County San Francisco. THE COURT: Welcome. MS. MERE: Thank you. MS. WINSLOW: Good morning, Your Honor. Sara Winslow from the U.S. Attorneys Office. Assistant Attorney General Chad Readler, who will presenting the federal governments argument today, and also Scott And have with Acting Simpson, who attorney from the Department Justice. THE COURT: recognize Mr. Simpson. Mr. Readler, pleasure have you here. And hope you will both convey regards former colleagues Main Justice. MR. READLER: predecessor the Department. THE COURT: privilege appear before Great. Thank you. All right. the plaintiffs seek enjoin Section Executive Order 13768, titled Enhancing Public Safety the Interior the United States, because its unconstitutional. want the arguments focus today. Thats what The Plaintiff San Francisco also argues that U.S. Code Section 1373 unconstitutional. argument that later day consider independently from the Executive Order. And going defer The briefing, particularly the federal governments, intermingled the arguments with the merits the Executive Order. more comprehensive and isolated record. And consideration this issue would benefit from going hold case management 1:30 p.m. April 25th, discuss whats necessary. participate phone thats what you wish do. Ive read the papers. briefs. The government can Ive also reviewed the amicus received them, representing variety city and counties California and other states, public school districts, teachers, the Superintendent Instruction California, the State California, sheriffs and police chiefs from states, the SEIU, variety nonprofits, academics, and the Southern Poverty Law Center. not allowing the amici speak today all whom support the plaintiffs but appreciated reading their perspectives. There are number facts that arent dispute, that dont need further explication, think. First, the federal funding that the counties contend jeopardy because the Executive Order. With respect Santa Clara, the 2015-2016 fiscal year, received $1.7 billion federal federally-dependent funds. used for variety safety-net programs. Thats percent the Countys total revenues. Its The Valley Medical Center, the only public safety-net healthcare provider the county, gets billion federal funds, which percent its expenses. The County Social Services Agency, which provides child welfare and protection, aid needy families, support for disabled children, and the like, receives 300 million, which percent its budget. Public Health Department and Office Emergency Services also receives significant federal funds. For San Francisco, received $1.2 billion its budget, plus 800 million multiyear grants which are primarily for public infrastructure. The funds are used for core social services such medical care, meals vulnerable citizens, 100 percent Medicare, percent the Department Emergency Management, percent Human Services Agency, and percent the Department Public Health. thats with respect federal funding. And then there dispute concerning the existence policies that the counties contend put them the crosshairs the Executive Order. for the County Santa Clara, the ordinance theres ordinance that prohibits employees from providing ICE with information collected while providing critical services benefits, from initiating inquiry enforcement action based immigration status. since ICE does not agree reimburse costs. And doesnt honor detainer requests For San Francisco, theres ordinance that prohibits the use funds resources assist enforcing federal immigration law and prohibits law enforcement from detaining individual solely because detainer request. provide advance notice ICE about release unless certain conditions are met. those facts are not dispute. That does not dont need argument those. But like start with Santa Claras argument, and really ask you focus the two central arguments that the government making. change the law because the Attorney General and Secretary the Department Homeland Security are directed enforce existing law. injuries are not sufficiently concrete imminent because the government hasnt designated either county sanctuary jurisdiction. First, that the Executive Order doesnt And their second argument, that the plaintiffs Ill start with Santa Clara, and then have San Francisco, and then have the governments response. MR. KEKER: Thank you, Your Honor. John Keker for the County Santa Clara. Ill addressing legal issues. And will there are further factual issues that come up, Mr. Williams going address those. THE COURT: Excellent. MR. KEKER: But think what you asked about falls right into what was planning talk about. And this is, far were concerned, extraordinary case the sense that the government not seriously contesting whether they waive whatever, but theyre not contesting the constitutional arguments likelihood success the merits except the area justiciability. Rather, they are arguing that there should injunction because this savings clause that you mentioned, where everything that they going according law. Our position, made very clear the brief, that thats thats just boilerplate and means nothing. This unconstitutional order cannot enforced, cannot applied, cannot exist consistent with law. doesnt have the power it. it. The President The Tenth Amendment forbids The Fifth Amendment forbids it. This claim that existing all theyre doing following existing law ignores the plain text the statute. Section talked about 9(a) talks about ensuring the jurisdictions that willfully refuse comply with U.S.C. 1373 are not eligible receive federal funds. Section That cant squared with something that consistent with law because the President has power that. The what call the enforcement clause 9(a), where talks about the Attorney General taking appropriate action either enforce 1373 take appropriate action against any jurisdiction that has practice policy, that, quote, hinders federal law enforcement further indication that that cant force according federal law. The people who wrote it, least the people who promulgated it, the President and now the Attorney General, have made absolutely plain what this order about. And what and what they plain that its weapon deprive jurisdictions the money they need operate. cancel all funding sanctuary cities. recently. Its weapon They said Mr. Sessions, the Attorney General, who tried this Congress and failed, and now Attorney General has said that going claw back this this Executive Order allows him claw back any funds awarded jurisdiction that willfully violates 1373. And going around asking jurisdictions and this case, California, rethink their policies and change their local policies and on. Weve seen it. about Lansing, Michigan. Florida, our brief. here, people are having deal with this right now. the Chronicle today there was story cited the the events Miami, all around the country, including And going get irreparable harm minute. But this notion that doesnt change existing law simply cannot squared with the language the the Executive Order. puts all federal funds risk. ties 1373 compliance detainers 9(b). Thats Article 2(c). gives the Attorney General the power, without any notice due process anything, designate sanctuary jurisdictions. take appropriate actions anybody that thinks hinders gives the the powers Ive just mentioned federal law enforcement. And then orders, 9(c), the Office Management and Budget, Mr. Mulvaney, gather information about all grants not some grants all grants that sanctuary jurisdiction, designated, getting from the government. Mr. Mulvaney Ive got mention, too, Mr. Mulvaney, pointed out our supplemental submissions, going Congress urging them what this Executive Order purports do, which think further admissions that the President cant it. something happens, has Congress. this idea that this can read consistent with law, think, wrong. have had some discussions, both this morning and last night, with the government about what think youre going hear new interpretation this order, that its limited this limited that. have few things say about that. they should have said their brief. said declaration. This not TRO. First all, And they should have And they shouldnt just say here. There was plenty opportunity put forth, they wanted reinterpret the statute excuse me, the Executive Order, they could have done it. And then, second, its just its not binding anybody. were worried about the Attorney General. The what were worried about the President, What with all deference, what Justice Department lawyer down the food chain says, without declaration, without affidavit, without any binding effect, not something that you should consider, believe. they want withdraw this Executive Order and craft new one according what they say this one should interpreted as, they can certainly that. THE COURT: get the standing issue for Santa Clara, because the lets assume for the moment that the Executive Order riddled with unconstitutionality. MR. KEKER: Okay. THE COURT: But tell about the harm that Santa Clara going face result the order, which does not define what sanctuary jurisdiction is. that youre the crosshairs? MR. KEKER: how you know couldnt more clear that were the crosshairs because the way the President has described the purpose the order, the way the Attorney General has described the purpose the order, and the way these DDORs, which are coming out, are identifying. The most recent one identified Santa Clara one the one the counties that had the most detainers. Section and Section identified Santa Clara county that had policies that were inconsistent with federal law, exactly what the Attorney General supposed after. But the irreparable harm exists now, before the Attorney General acts, because this overhang, this coercive overhang Federal Executive Order, that has the force law, threatening and coercing local governments all over the country, but particularly Santa Claras case with percent its budget. What are you going do? Youre either going something that believe unconstitutional, knuckle under what the Executive Order says you should do, youre going something that violates County policy and that that the County believes unconstitutional. For example, start keeping people honoring detainers that have basis, American citizens being held with basis except that ICE wants them held. that happened Miami. Thats exactly the conundrum And that coercion, that Hobsons choice, gun your head. exists right now Santa Clara and San Francisco, think all around all around the country. mean, theres million metaphors for it. Weve argued four things for irreparable harm. But The first one that constitutional violation per irreparable harm. And weve cited cases. The one that the Ninth Circuit seems most point, that gets away from structural, personal, all that, this American Trucking case; that that Hobsons choice per between doing something thats unconstitutional not per irreparable harm. Weve cited the Texas cases for the coercion, and the District Court cases that youre aware of. And this this lot worse than the Texas cases. the Texas cases, the amount money that was involved was much less. The stream funding was much less. Here, the Hobsons choice of, the one hand, acquiescing unconstitutional order and, the other hand, violating detainees Fourth Amendment rights, fairly drastic. And, youve pointed out reciting the undisputed facts, what the Hobsons choice involved cuts the most financially vulnerable citizens. some small amount money. Its not like its just And, guess, thats thats our point. cant emphasized enough that theres way comply with this order without creating constitutional injury. whats happened other parts the country. President and the Attorney General say theyre trying do. Thats thats Thats what the The the Executive Orders failure provide notice and opportunity heard means that months from now the County can find that its been designated sanctuary city; the money that theyre spending now being clawed back. are those are decisions that the Board Supervisors has deal with right now, and its current harm. Those This notion that its not self-executing completely ignores the declarations, which obviously youve read, nine county officials. short, dont have wait. Attorney General Sessions has made plain his willingness use the Executive Order pressure California cities and counties. the chief justice, and hes done way that never could legislator. Hes done thats thats fundamentally the argument about irreparable harm. THE COURT: All right. MR. KEKER: And with irreparable harm, believe standing and ripeness take care themselves. THE COURT: All right. agree with that argument, its borne out. you have anything else that you wanted add? Or, Mr. Williams, was there anything that you wanted add? MR. WILLIAMS: So, Your Honor, just wanted add one point, emphasizing the reimbursement nature these funds. Every single day the County has expend general fund money the tune average $4- million per day the expectation subsequent reimbursements. And the threat clawback and, Mr. Keker noted, the Attorney General specifically referenced clawback his statements March 27. threat not receiving those reimbursements, very real, very serious, and occurring each and every day right now the County. THE COURT: The threat clawback, but also the saw that. with respect the reimbursements, true that every day you are owed millions dollars the government for services that you have already provided? MR. WILLIAMS: THE COURT: MR. WILLIAMS: THE COURT: MR. WILLIAMS: MR. KEKER: Thank you, Your Honor. THE COURT: All right. MS. LEE: Yes. Every day? Yes, every day. All right. Thank you. Thank you, Your Honor. Lets hear from San Francisco. Good morning, Your Honor. Mollie Lee for the City and County San Francisco. Happy address the Courts questions, but want first tell the Court that did have conversations with counsel for the Department Justice last night. And those conversations said that would not object the Department Justice wanted speak about some the issues that they raised, order better inform the Courts conversation today. THE COURT: MS. LEE: THE COURT: All right. With that, were happy proceed. you think its better for the government raise those now, before you argue? want argue? MS. LEE: THE COURT: MS. LEE: you Were happy argue -Go ahead. and then can continue our argument after the government speaks. THE COURT: MS. LEE: Right. Just wanted raise that for the Court. will addressing the merits our argument. colleague, Ms. Eisenberg, will addressing questions about ripeness and irreparable harm. THE COURT: MS. LEE: Okay. So, heard the Courts questions, you have two questions for right now. The first whether the Executive Order changes existing law. yes, does. And the answer that San Francisco agrees with the points that counsel for Santa Clara made. want focus one specific thing. dont want repeat those points, but And that that requiring cities and counties comply with detainer requests does change existing law, and changes way that violates the constitution. using the Executive Order and 1373 try force The Administration jurisdictions comply with detainer requests. see that the plain text the Executive Order where Section 9(a) directs withholding funds from sanctuary jurisdictions, and Section 9(b) equates sanctuary jurisdictions with those that dont comply with detainers. statements the Attorney General. also see that And, you noted, San Francisco does not comply with detainer requests. policy determination that when local government officials enforce federal immigration law, undermines the trust that residents have. will call the police. will take their children get vaccinated. likely that parents will feel safe taking their children school. And that because San Francisco has made makes less likely the victims crime makes less likely that parents And makes less This policy decision that San Francisco has made and that the Administration disagrees with. Administration, this Executive Order, seeking unconstitutionally coerce San Francisco into changing its policies. And the There question that the Administration views San Francisco sanctuary jurisdiction. repeated statements Attorney General Sessions, most recently published the San Francisco Chronicle week ago. see that has specifically identified San Francisco sanctuary city, and has also specifically equated sanctuary city policies with policies that dont require compliance with detainer requests. stand here today, have Executive Order that threatens withhold all federal funds from sanctuary jurisdictions, and have administration that has determined that San Francisco sanctuary jurisdiction. Were seeking order that removes that unconstitutional threat from San Francisco and from the hundreds jurisdictions around the country that have similar laws. THE COURT: Ms. Eisenberg. All right. MS. EISENBERG: Thank you. Good morning, Your Honor. wanted talk little bit about some the San Francisco-specific facts about why San Francisco believes that too has target its back. And, addition the Declined Detainer Outcome Reports that were referenced Mr. Keker, also have the comments from Attorney General Sessions March 27th. his remarks sanctuary jurisdictions. And those were And those comments specifically singled out San Francisco and referenced San Franciscos, quote, sanctuary policies. again specifically referred San Francisco quote, And his that was filed April 7th, sanctuary city. think the idea that San Francisco not targeted strains credulity. And under the case law, dont have wait for the arrow hit that target come into court and show that have harm and standing. prosecution, which believe can certainly show with the express statements the Attorney General. just have show credible threat guess the only other point that would like flesh out little bit more the idea that, addition, also have current injury because are being pressured change our local laws. Jurisdictions and states under Supreme Court case law and this the Alfred Snapp Son case that cite our brief have sovereign power create and enforce their own laws. And have standing come into court and challenge federal laws that seek hinder our ability this. And thats the Texas vs. United States case out the Fifth Circuit, and several other cases that they cite there, including out the Fourth Circuit and the Tenth Circuit. So, addition the fact that believe they are coming for San Franciscos funds, there this pressure and coercion that San Francisco facing change its laws. that, and itself, harm that gives Article III justiciability. THE COURT: MS. EISENBERG: THE COURT: And All right. Thank you, Your Honor. Thank you. Mr. Readler. You have new interpretation the Executive Order? MR. READLER: Thank you, Your Honor. May please the Court. No, thats not correct. But want walk through the terms Section because think, when plainly read, they disarm many the arguments that weve seen the other side. And just like start noting that, consistent with his constitutional duty take care our current laws and faithfully executed, the President issued this Executive Order which reflects the policy directives the United States with respect the enforcement priorities existing immigration law. And couple key points the outset. The Order does not rewrite the law. not instruct the Department Justice Department Homeland Security engage unconstitutional activity. does not invoke new powers, and does The Court very familiar with the interpretive rule that laws are read narrowly, typically, try avoid constitutional problems. friends the other side have read the order absolutely broadly possible and have followed that with lots constitutional arguments, which, the order actually extended that far, may well raise constitutional issues. think can pretty quickly walk through Section and explain its application just its plain terms, not taking word for it, but just looking the plain terms Section THE COURT: MR. READLER: All right. So, first, Section directed two agencies. directed the Department Homeland Security. Its directed the Department Justice and Those are the only two agencies Section 9(a) excuse Section 9(a) that are directed anything. theres direction happy give the Court moment. THE COURT: No, no, no. quite familiar with this. was just going the policy section Section that says that its the policy the executive branch ensure that jurisdictions that fail comply with applicable federal law not receive federal funds except mandated law. MR. READLER: Correct, which pretty vanilla statement about the fact that people have comply with the law. THE COURT: Its broad statement, Mr. Readler, but ahead. MR. READLER: Its certainly broad policy statement. And, certainly, executives and all political leaders use the bully pulpit encourage compliance with policy directives that they think are important. think the real operative terms here are Section which, again, dont create new law. Section this not 9(a). Treasury any other agency. agencies. But with respect Its not direction HHS Its direction two The Attorney General doesnt control Medicare dollars. doesnt control infrastructure dollars. are controlled other agencies that are not invoked here Section 9(a). And those dollars And even more narrowly, Section 9(a), the first sentence addressed specifically federal grants. impact the financial impact Section 9(a) with respect federal grants issued the Department Homeland Security and the Department Justice. now the That the absolute plain reading that section. And that, again, dramatically not sure there are any grant dollars. small grants, with less than million dollars, that receives from the Department Justice, that might issue. Santa Clara may have one one two Otherwise, not sure any other grant that the dollars that the friends the other side would point that would impacted those the requirements there Section 9(a). And, again, the 9(a) and, think, least eight nine other parts throughout the Executive Order require compliance with law. THE COURT: DOJ -So you would agree that there was clearly unconstitutional order, just dropping the language the extent provided consistent with law wouldnt save that unconstitutional policy, would it? MR. READLER: Well, assuming there was ripe dispute there was actually going enforcement steps taken under the law, then that might fair question. have were not even that point here. THE COURT: And dont even But so, for example, there Executive Order that prohibited the sale excess federal property African Americans the extent consistent with law, that would unconstitutional order, wouldnt it? MR. READLER: That would hard defend, Your Honor, correct. And thats why think its important walk through, again, what Section 9(a) does. federal grants where its made clear the grantee that they must require 1373. acknowledge that their briefs. And, also, 9(a), again, applies And friends the other side The San Francisco brief, Exhibit attaches one the documents that was issued, actually, last year the prior administration with respect these issues, the Inspector General and the Office Justice Programs. put their radar last year. These issues were 2016, OIG identified number jurisdictions that potentially could violating 1373. Office Justice Programs issued memo any grantee recipients that, going forward, they would required with respect three specific DOJ grants, they would required comply with 1373. And following that, the Thats acknowledged footnote the Santa Clara complaint. acknowledge these new requirements. And footnote their complaint, they theres mystery friends the other side about the fact which grants are issue and the fact that there will express requirements, part those grants, that you have comply with 1373 eligible. THE COURT: Are you arguing that the Executive Order targeting three grants that were conditioned year ago? that the argument? MR. READLER: Well, the Executive Order directed only grants issued DHS and DOJ. expressly grants. notification the grantee that they have require 1373. many ways thats correct. And its and its would have grants where there There are there are some grants from the past year again, starting fiscal year 2016, after the OIG and OJP reports came out, there were some grants that were expressly conditioned where the grantees had comply with that language. Going forward, think its certainly natural expect that there will DOJ and, potentially, DHS grants that have express requirements. There ambiguity about that. dollars that Section 9(a) speaking to. THE COURT: Those will known the parties. But thats the range Then what would the purpose this Executive Order then? MR. READLER: The purpose the Executive Order highlight the country and, again, perfectly permissible use the bully pulpit. highlight issues they care about. Executives this all the time This obviously one the Administration has highlighted, and they have instructed their agencies carry out the law. This priority, certainly, the Administration terms law enforcement, and thats what this accomplishes. And think you can see that then the next sentence weve now explained the first sentence applies only limited range grants and applies only dollars where the recipient notice. The second sentence directive the Secretary -separate from the first sentence, the Secretary DHS identify sanctuary jurisdictions. consequences attached that declaration. Secretary does not even determine what its view, how will carry this out what jurisdictions might comply. There are direct legal First all, the think the other important point, terms todays purposes, theres direct legal consequences associated with that section. The first part 9(a) talks about federal grants, and the last part talks about potential preemption enforcement actions theres dispute. But that middle sentence, again, authorization request that the DHS carry out this determination. dont know what the criteria are. And theres direct loss dollars associated with that declaration. THE COURT: But ones been designated. Theres process all here; right? MR. READLER: THE COURT: MR. READLER: Well, there certainly the order. Well, the order just directs the Secretary look into the issue and make the designation. dont know how the Secretary going that. theres certainly ripe dispute terms theres been declaration even any explanation how the Secretary going reach the sanctuary jurisdiction designation, all. And, again and, again, the consequences that, the order does not state any direct monetary other, you know, injury that might flow from that. And, fact, friends the other side essentially both acknowledge themselves sanctuary jurisdictions. mean, this term multiple interpretations. have embraced that that term. And they say DHS makes that declaration that thats injury any kind, awfully difficult say this point for number reasons. THE COURT: Well, dont you think that the Attorney General has also embraced that definition? respect the City and County San Francisco. MR. READLER: Particularly with Well, certainly, again, with the use the bully pulpit, theres lot discussion about sanctuary jurisdictions, encouraging communities governments this all the time. states, comply with certain laws and engage certain policy perspectives. They want encourage different communities, With respect actual consequences, discussed those and let back General Sessions from March 27th, because that was mentioned this morning. General Sessions then said exactly what saying now. said: Today urging all states and local jurisdictions comply with all federal laws, including Section 1973. Moreover, the Department Justice will require jurisdictions seeking applying for department grants certify compliance with Section 1373 condition for receiving those awards. goes say: This policy entirely consistent with OJPs guidance issued last July under the previous administration. jurisdictions comply and certify compliance with Section 1373 order eligible for OJP grants. also made clear that failure remedy violations could result withholding grants, termination grants, and disbarment ineligibility for future grants. Thats exactly what saying today. 9(a), the first sentence, being interpreted. The guidance requires state and local Thats how Section Its wholly consistent with the plain terms. would also like to, then, talk about the last sentence Section 9(a), because that that important sentence well. currently exists, where states communities are violation Section 1373. But targets enforcing the law, Now, doesnt direct specific action any agency or, excuse any locality, and there havent been any theres pending enforcement action against any locality. But this would your standard preemption suit that the federal government brings all the time. United States one example where thought that local state was THE COURT: MR. READLER: Arizona vs. remember that case. know you do. was violation with federal law. And think theres two important things about that case. One, course, that that was natural assertion federal preemption power. But, too, theres actually one aspect that where, youll recall, the Supreme Court didnt enjoin it, and said needed further development because wasnt clear how the law was going interpreted with respect the request for immigration status for people who were detained. Thats very much like this case, where have dont know yet how exactly policy going applied. have some examples, but dont dont know exactly whether there will any enforcement actions, and, so, what theyll look like. THE COURT: MR. READLER: THE COURT: And related that -Yes. and think this what youre saying theres definition the Order what means willfully refuse comply what means hinder prevent the enforcement federal law, which assume its just and theres actual definition whether the federal law just 1373 something else. Would you agree with that? MR. READLER: couple responses that. mean, those terms should given their ordinary meaning. But, also, this facial challenge the law. what theyre saying theres theoretical instance which this law which 1373, essentially, could applied constitutionally. think thats clearly wrong. Ordinarily, these disputes are resolved specific facts and specific instances. challenge the Order, theres prosecution brought the Court under 1373, then have actual policy the federal government match against policy the state government, the Court should reject facial and can weigh whether theres violation 1373. The other important thing point out is, that first sentence also uses the word discretion. Attorney General has, always, discretion whether enforce this. other words, the So, again, theres no, all, ripe concrete dispute before the Court about actual enforcement action. certainly cant say that theres possible application this 1373 that would constitutional. And Obviously, the Second Circuit has already resolved that can applied many instances. also like address the point about immigration detainer requests. requests section (a). with how those work. Theres mention immigration detainer know Your Honor very familiar The federal the government has acknowledged repeatedly that the requests are not mandatory; that theyre voluntary. Sometimes theyre complied with; sometimes theyre not. Obviously, the federal government has interest having many those complied with possible can carry out its function. THE COURT: The Attorney General has equated failure comply with detainer requests with sanctuary jurisdictions, hasnt he? MR. READLER: Well, broad sanctuary jurisdiction not defined precisely defined term. used many ways, many instances. sanctuary jurisdiction could one that doesnt comply. Its one definition Now, the question is, there injury that flows city community from that? section (a), where walk through the different potential enforcement actions. mention there discussion there the ICE detainer request. And the place you look there And those theres theres Section (b) request Homeland Security that identify communities that thinks not complying. theres other than, sort of, publicly disclosing this this something governments routinely. reports and they identify communities that they think are doing well with something, not doing well with something, encourage them other things. there other penalty anything associated with section (b). But And they issue But there other So, again, wed have think what are the actual consequences other than the encouragement comply with certain policies. talked about those. prosecuting people who have violated express term federal grant, finding exact laws that are violation Section 1373 and then bringing enforcement action. Those are listed 9(a). And think Ive Those are pretty standard, either With respect that, Santa Clara not seeking declaration about 1337, itself, constitutional. tabled this issue, but San Francisco says its complies with 1373. candidate for enforcement action. know you neither those would seem especially ripe And Ill also note that the OIG and OJP reports from last year, they identified, sort of, Top Ten List jurisdictions. jurisdictions that seemed have policies that were resistent You could call sanctuary jurisdiction 1373. ten actually, think, had special requirements put into some grants that they got last year. And none the plaintiffs were that list. Again, theres been enforcement action. Those there would enforcement action, certainly those ten have been highlighted communities that could potentially subject subject one. But even that has not yet happened. those those are the points really wanted make about Section 9(a) to, sort of, run through that. had some other points standing and merits, which happy discuss briefly answering any other questions. THE COURT: MR. READLER: THE COURT: Okay. have Sure. Given this argument, assume that you would agree that the Attorney General and the Secretary Homeland Security dont have the authority put new conditions federal funds that have been appropriated Congress? MR. READLER: think thats just generally true. With respect grant, theres discretion afforded the agency terms how THE COURT: MR. READLER: THE COURT: MR. READLER: congress has given that discretion then they have it. THE COURT: MR. READLER: THE COURT: MR. READLER: THE COURT: Correct. Correct, correct. But, otherwise, they dont. Correct. You would agree with that? Yes. Because that would violate the separation powers; right? MR. READLER: THE COURT: Yes. Then, also, assume that you would also agree that Congress, which does have the spending power, wants condition grants under the spending power, they can only ways that are reasonably related the purpose the program. with that? MR. READLER: The nexus requirement. you agree Thats correct, Your Honor. And thats why, with respect those issues, Ive highlighted the fact that the order talks about expressly federal grants issued these specific agencies. And then, again, its three its three grants that DOJ identified. DHS has not, far know, identified any grants yet. But DOJ has identified three that expressly relate criminal justice issues immigration issues: grant; the JAG grant; and the COPS grant. three where they put these express conditions, given the Departments authority so, regarding the compliance with 1373. The SCAPP And those are the think that would answer the constitutional questions that the Court has raised. THE COURT: MR. READLER: Okay. Just let return, then, our threshold standing and ripeness arguments which were certainly made the briefs. But, again, theres been action threatened taken against the cities. Certainly, San Francisco says its compliance with 1373. And Santa Clara not sure what their position and whether theyre compliance with it. compliance with 1373. has been effect for years. they spoke about this morning thats been effect for least seven years. think theyre But, certainly, the law has been 1373 Theyve had ordinance that And theres been enforcement action other actions taken suggest that that violation. THE COURT: Right. But now youve got this new Executive Order that that targets sanctuary jurisdictions. has made specifically with respect San Francisco. think both the President and the Attorney General have said things about the State California. You have the comments that the Attorney General And why dont they have standing bring pre-enforcement action? MR. READLER: Pre-enforcement actions are typically quite limited. context when theres actual threat criminal penalties. Sometimes they occur the First Amendment dont have that here. have have mean, certainly have lots statements, whether they were during the campaign otherwise, about focus sanctuary jurisdiction THE COURT: not talking about the campaign, think, separate from whats happened since the President has taken office. MR. READLER: But usually thats when you but pre-enforcement actions are allowed. direct policy thats contravention with federal policy. here all. minimum, there has And havent even identified whether thats clear This use the term sanctuary jurisdiction is, again, broad term. people. sentence failure comply with U.S.C. 1373. And can mean different things different And, importantly, Section 9(a) its used after the there the reference sanctuary jurisdiction with respect city that violates 1373. its being used there. ways and lots different contexts. certain things other things. know thats how But can used lots other And could include But, again, have other than this very heated and joined political dispute about what proper immigration policy should be, theres actual enforcement action the table thats even been even been formally threatened the city. think not aware case where where theres lack actual joined dispute about whether local policy violates violates federal policy, whether there pre-enforcement action would allowed. awfully unusual. think would And, again, usually theyre allowed where there either First Amendment which theres pretty broad chilling concern, where sometimes allow them, criminal actions where theres immediate criminal penalty about imposed. And neither those facts are existence here. Ill discuss couple cases ripeness because think there are number that would speak the issue. One Texas vs. The United States. There are number those cases. 1998. going impose sanctions against certain school districts those school districts had acted way that the state terms performance and other standards the state had put forward. referring the Supreme Court decision from That involved Texas new Texas law where they were The Attorney General asserted that some those actions would require preclearance the Justice Department under Section the Voting Rights Act. Texas disagreed with that interpretation and filed suit. And the Supreme Court ultimately held that that case was not ripe because there had been actual sanctions issued against the community which would then tee the issue for the Justice Department whether those were violation Section the Voting Rights Act. not being ripe. THE COURT: And the Court dismissed the cases They couldnt articulate who was who was going challenged the Texas vs. The United States; right? MR. READLER: THE COURT: MR. READLER: And think think, again, have the same issue here. think thats right. Think its the same -Same issue have here. Theres been specific identification any actual sanctuary jurisdiction, youve used that, for example, for the federal grant for preemption action. Those actions may well come the future. those could come the Courts attention right away. theres potential imminent harm the cities from that, they could ask for some kind injunctive relief. deal with those cases. Certainly Lots ways This facial challenge, again, the Executive Order, which, one, just instructs the current law followed. second, there are certainly numerous applications where But, would say its absolutely constitutional theres absolutely constitutional application the the law. The other case want just point out briefly the Ninth Circuits banc decision. papers. Rights Commission. Commission, banc Ninth Circuit 2000. Its from 2000. dont think this our Its Thomas vs. Anchorage Equity Sorry, Thomas vs. Anchorage Equity Rights And that involved fair housing law, think Alaska and Anchorage had both passed, that barred discrimination marital status housing. organization that sued because they wanted rent out housing, and they wanted give preference married couples opposed those that were unmarried. And there was, think, Christian And that case made its way the Ninth Circuit. And the Ninth Circuit banc held that that action was not ripe because there was not actually identif- there had not been actual action taken potential landlord that then had been penalized under the state law. ripe action there. there was actual think that reasoning, that case, applies perfectly the one before you. THE COURT: Usually when somebody has interpretation that they want make, with respect the challenged Executive Order cases that they want bring the Courts attention, they that their briefing. MR. READLER: Well, yes, Your Honor. couple responses that. First first all, there were number threshold ripeness issues that really flow from lot the same arguments that wanted identify. But, also, certainly, this Executive Order, which encouraged, again, the Department Justice and Homeland Security look these issues, they needed time that. They needed time themselves interpret how what these provisions mean. The Department Justice big place. And can say that have consulted with members the Department Justice make sure that they read this statute the same way today. And they do. think that was just result of, one, there were some very strong primary threshold arguments; and, two, make sure that everyone the Department Justice reading the Executive Order the way am. think, again, this the proper reading very fair reading these terms. federal funds. DHS, and Attorney General, And friends the other side have taken dramatically the broadest possible reading you could take this and identified constitutional concerns. the standard interpretive practice that courts usually use. And would encourage this court, again, read this narrowly and avoid reading constitutional problems into the Order where possible. But thats not Now, certainly, again, theres enforcement action where theres live dispute and have certain application 1373, preemption action, then those issues would ripe for the Courts resolution, and would know exactly the record that were were speaking of. And Ill just briefly, just couple couple the constitutional issues. brief did did cite the City New York case, where the Second Circuit upheld 1373 number number years ago. for the statute. And would note, the San Francisco theres certainly support for the constitutionality couple points. First, the spending clause issues. This not anything like NFIB vs. Sebelius, where percent the states total budget was issue those those Medicaid rules were allowed forward. Again, this Section 9(a) applies very narrow range, very narrow range funding. dollars are even issue here. million dollars for Santa Clara. probably help clarify that. not sure any San Francisco There may less than not sure. They can But its very, very small money. were not even one, have unambiguous requirement these grants that you have comply with 1373; and, two, the dollar value extremely low when compared the amounts where spending clause or, really, Tenth Amendment problem might might arise. the Tenth Amendment issue, the courts, New York, Printz, those kinds cases, those are cases where, course, the local government commandeered and had been forced carry out federal law. Thats not whats issue here. The most that state locality would asked not bar the sharing citizenship immigration status. heart 1373. enlisting and compulsion state officials carry out federal regulatory regime that was issue Printz and the state New York. Thats, course, the Thats far different than the the actual And then, again, guess would just return to, finally, the City New York case where 1373 was upheld constitutional. cities have been operating under it. comply with it. again, law thats been the books for least seven years, thats not been challenged. Again, thats been law for years. The San Francisco says they Santa Clara complies with it. They have, theres really not ripe dispute over 1373 today, but theres also ample authority for being constitutional. THE COURT: All right. So, guess, the bottom line your argument that the $1.7 billion federal funds that Santa Clara has completely safe under the governments interpretation the Executive Order, the 1.2 billion for San Francisco, plus the 800 million multiyear grants? Thats what youve just been telling me? MR. READLER: Yes, Your Honor. Ive been interpreting Section 9(a) the way very fair extremely fair reading those terms complies. its terms, apply anywhere these these broader financial concerns. THE COURT: All right. MR. KEKER: May respond briefly, Your Honor? THE COURT: Yes, course. MR. KEKER: With all due respect, the governments doesnt doesnt, Okay. Thank you, Mr. Readler. argument boils down the hope that President Trump and Attorney General Sessions wont what they say they are doing with this Executive Order, which to, quote, ensure that jurisdictions that fail comply with applicable federal law not receive federal funds. 2(c), the Court pointed out. Mr. Readler just read you Mr. Sessions March 27th press conference. will claw back all federal funds. And stopped right before the sentence that says The reading that they are giving something sure that some very wise lawyers who know the Constitution the Department Justice Civil Division say, Heres something that maybe could defend somebody ever did it. But not this Executive Order. think can agree this, are dealing with this Executive Order. And what were dealing with The text talks about all funds. The the the section that were talking about, Section talks about sanctuary jurisdictions, and then works through powers that the Attorney General going have. explicitly says anybody that doesnt deal with detainers, and just above sentence that says anybody that hinders and on. And (b) very And then section (c), you need icing the cake, tells Mr. Mulvaney, OMB, gather all not DHS, not Department Justice all federal funding and provide information only under this rubric sanctuary jurisdictions. going around finding out what all jurisdictions are getting. They are finding out what sanctuary cities are getting. Theyre not believe, the Court pointed out, said before, the Justice Department had obligation, the briefing schedule here, tell what they thought about this Executive Order. further interpretation. They did not what theyve come with wont wash. Washington vs. Trump had the same problem the Ninth Circuit. something that the White House counsel has said writing, because they dont really bind the people that care about. And the Ninth Circuit said, were not going accept Theres case the Eleventh Circuit called Hunter, 101 F.3d 1565, 1996 case that talks about, there, concessions Department Justice lawyer made court, statements that made court, but couldnt say that the Solicitor General Attorney General agreed with him. just ignore him. THE COURT: And they chose Well, just heard Mr. Readler say that has taken this through the Department. thats been that box has been checked off. believe that And hes arguing just that the Order itself hes taking interpretation the Order, but hes not putting new conditions it. the Order says. Hes saying this what the Department says And whether agree with that interpretation not, dont think its quite the same situation as, say, Washington Trump. MR. KEKER: Hunter. The well, didnt hear him say that. didnt hear that Attorney General Sessions had signed off this new interpretation. Order, the President, has signed off this new interpretation. didnt hear that the author the Executive And, any event, the interpretation what said was DHS grants, Department Homeland Security grants the future may have conditions that will that will have conditions imposed. dont want litigate Executive Order thats not before us. But its not them, the Court pointed out, make That would unconstitutional. these conditions. mean, power belongs there, not there. the job Congress. The spending And this interpretation were limited what they said their papers, which only Department Justice grants that are specifically conditioned Congress enforcement 1373, why have this Executive Order? sense. Order that talks about all funds, sanctuary cities and on, would make sense. think, can take. makes absolutely And the verbiage, the language the Executive its not interpretation the Court, have have talked about the harm. back over that, the harm thats happening now. not going Mr. Williams talked about the millions dollars day that are being spent right now and that the Board Supervisors, dont get preliminary injunction, are going have decide what about. This business about standing, citing cases that werent the brief, the case that matters the most recent pronouncement standing the U.S. Supreme Court, 2014, Susan Anthony List, which they have never responded mentioned, and which stands for the proposition that actual and well-founded fear that the law will enforced enough for pre-enforcement action. And, certainly, Susan Anthony stands for that. The Texas cases stand for that. Unless the Court has questions? THE COURT: Thats great. MR. KEKER: Thank you very much. THE COURT: Ms. Lee. MS. LEE: Thank you, Mr. Keker. Thank you, Your Honor. This not the first time that weve seen the DOJ make some statements court and seen the Attorney General make different statements. saw that March 27th, where court, the Commonwealth vs. Lunn case, the DOJ said that detainer requests are voluntary. said public remarks, about sanctuary jurisdictions, that detainer requests are not voluntary and the failure comply with them violates federal law. that same day, Attorney General Sessions cannot rely today the representations that DOJ counsel making here. And the remarks the Attorney General are not just bully pulpit. interpreting the Executive Order. consequences. These are remarks about named defendant And those remarks have real Thats their intent and that their result. saw this the case Miami. The Executive Order issued. honoring detainer requests even though the federal government Miami understood mean that had start doesnt reimburse for that, and changed its policies. There question that that exactly what was intended this Executive Order and that has already happened. would like make few smaller points THE COURT: MS. LEE: Okay. response counsels argument. First, theres still clarity for San Francisco about precisely which funds are stake. heard counsel say that, far knows, San Francisco funds are implicated. understanding even just based counsels representations about the pocket funds that are implicated today. impossible for respond that argument when dont have clarity about the precise funds stake. Thats not Its Further, the Executive Order does, fact, mention detainer requests. the counsel for DOJ state that the failure comply with detainer requests not going the basis for withholding federal funds. And also havent heard with precision That clarity that San Francisco and other jurisdictions around the country need order able make informed decision about how they will proceed. that clarity coming into court. stand here now. THE COURT: lacked And still lack Thank you. Ms. Eisenberg, was there something else you wanted add? All right. lack it. MS. EISENBERG: Just very briefly, Your Honor. think nothing this new interpretation the Executive Order changes the ripeness inquiry. that there money stake result this Executive Order. The fact remains colleague just said, San Francisco actually does receive some the money. Director Whitehouse declaration that receive some that money. And thats the Mayors Budget Theres money stake for San Francisco and for jurisdictions around the country. List, which Mr. Keker cited, dont have wait for them come and get that money can articulate credible threat, which uniquely can these circumstances given the comments And under Susan Anthony made, the official comments made the very people that the Department Justice says are the ones that are directed take action under this Executive Order. dont think anything this new interpretation changes our ripeness arguments all. THE COURT: Thank you. All right. All right. Mr. Simpson. MR. READLER: THE COURT: MR. READLER: THE COURT: May have rebuttal? you have something brief say. Thank you. Mr. Readler, please come up. looking forward hearing from old colleague Mr. Simpson. MR. READLER: may have something better say. will preempt him just for for minute. would like back the March 27th statement. And, again, were not today offering new interpretation. think that Your Honor understood that offering plain reading what this means, and the other side offering dramatic interpretation. THE COURT: Not particularly plain. What was plain reading, would have been argued earlier the papers. But appreciate that you got this reading from the -from the Order. And thats what going looking when leave the bench. MR. READLER: Thank you, Your Honor. With respect the March 27th statement, what the what General Sessions said that some cities have adopted policies frustrate the enforcement immigration laws. referred detainer requests. speech. And That was one part the think could certainly fairly said that the federal government would prefer that the cities comply with the detainer requests, and that not doing would frustrate the objectives the federal government because the federal government has objective policing this area. But that that had nothing with whether something sanctuary jurisdiction under Section 9(a) the order, which goes specifically federal grants and the requirements, and then preemption suits that could brought against local jurisdiction for violations 1373. That quote there says nothing about 1373. read you the longer quote from from General Sessions, that went right the 1373 issue that were talking about. confusion about that. There should And appreciate friend, Mr. Keker, reading the last sentence there, which said the Department Justice will take lawful steps claw back any funds awarded jurisdiction that willfully violates 1373. First all, that was tied directly the prior statements that read with respect enforcement 1373 federal grants. this only clawback funds that would have been made under federal grant the Department Justice the Department Homeland Security and identified for the Court that the only was just last year when the Department first started including express requirements about complying with 1373. only that limited range funds. thats the the clawback reference And Santa Clara has not identified any funds that would subject that. thats thats little bit bit strawman thats been put for the Court. Neither has San Francisco. think Just very briefly, one, with respect OMB, its certainly OMBs job collect information and collect reports. OMB not the one who would enforce federal immigration law. They dont enforce federal grants that are administered DOJ and DHS. THE COURT: That does, then, beg the question whether this Executive Order was really designed, says Section reach all federal funds whether narrow youve interpreted Section 9(a). MR. READLER: Well, Section says that and doesnt even tie this immigration. statement that, Jurisdictions that fail comply with Just says the general applicable federal law not receive federal funds except mandated law. first says were finding out jurisdictions arent complying with the law. jurisdictions comply with the law. wont receive funds except mandated law. out there are whole bunch laws that mandate funding. think everyone should want And, two, says they And turns this this very broad policy directive that not specific new enforcement action the President. This doesnt seek invoke new powers. think Your Honor correctly identified Section being the one that could potentially have ramifications. talked length about that section, wont talk about anymore. And Ive Ill just talk briefly about the pre-enforcement cases. And the Driehaus case case where the Ohio Elections Commission had previously taken THE COURT: MR. READLER: Are you bringing up, now, new cases? bringing the case that they brought up, that they said that that didnt talk about enough. friends the other side talked about it. The Driehaus only talking about because THE COURT: MR. READLER: ahead, Mr. Readler. The Susan Anthony List case. And that was pre-enforcement action where the election commission had history taking certain kinds actions. And there was potential threatened action against political candidate there. brought affirmative suit, recall. And stop that enforcement, the candidate THE COURT: MR. READLER: Yeah. think thats different circumstance. Ill turn over Mr. Simpson. Thank you very much for your time. THE COURT: MR. SIMPSON: appear before the Court today. Okay. THE COURT: MR. SIMPSON: Thank you, Mr. Readler. Thank you, Your Honor. Its good Pleasure see you. Just very quick scheduling issue, could, Your Honor. The Court entered case management conference orders, these two cases and the Richmond case, that set case management conference for May 2nd. misunderstood. Court say earlier. And might have not sure thats the date that heard the THE COURT: still May 2nd? that date will still May 2nd. But want speak with you specifically, whoever from the government, and the City about the 1373 challenge and how best tee that theres complete record before me. thats what want whatever date gave you. MR. SIMPSON: THE COURT: April 25th. MR. SIMPSON: April 25th. And you can that telephone. see. Okay. Thank you, Your Honor. And that actually leads what had planned bringing up. And Ive talked counsel for the plaintiffs about this. The case management conference thats currently scheduled for May 2nd creates couple issues. argument Richmonds preliminary injunction motion have the oral May 2nd. the Court could have could give permission participate the May 2nd conference phone, well, that would pretty much take care the issues. One the issues our response the complaint the Santa Clara case due May 1st. the May 2nd conference person, then would conflict with actually filing that response the complaint the Santa Clara case May 1st. THE COURT: Okay. happy have you need stay Washington finish your work, thats fine. MR. SIMPSON: THE COURT: MR. SIMPSON: need come All right. Thank you, Your Honor. thats what youre saying. The alternative, course, would delay the May 2nd well, either delay the May 2nd conference perhaps even move the case management conferences May 2nd, coincide with the Richmond argument. THE COURT: scheduling those things. the bench. Okay. MR. SIMPSON: THE COURT: MR. SIMPSON: THE COURT: havent looked the will look when get off Okay. And then well set something out. All right. All right. Thank you, Your Honor. Thank you, everybody, for your arguments. Mr. Readler, thank you for coming out here and making the argument for the government. And will try get order out soon can. MS. FINEMAN: Your Honor, Nancy Fineman, from Cotchett, Pitre McCarthy, for the City Richmond. preliminary hearing the preliminary injunction May 10th. Mr. Simpson mentioned the 2nd. THE COURT: Okay. And our going look all the scheduling with respect these various cases when get off the bench. Thank you, Ms. Fineman. And Ill just say this for the lawyers: Anybody who intends have press conference should either use the media room down the first floor outside, but dont the hallway here. All right. (Counsel thank the Court.) (At 10:09 a.m. the proceedings were adjourned.) Thank you very much. DATE: Friday, April 14, 2017 Sincerely, Mario Lopez Policy Aide Office Supervisor Dave Cortese Third District County Santa Clara Hedding Street, 10th Floor San Jose, 95110 (408) 299-5030 (408) 298-6637 Mario.lopez@bos.sccgov.org www.supervisorcortese.org Like Dave Facebook Follow Dave Twitter Hello Jenn, just spoke with Judy and have VIP parking spot for Mayor Arreguin 725 Potter Street, right past the main event (located under the Siemens building). Can you pass that information onto his team? Warmest Wishes, Janiene Langford Program Manager Institute for STEM Education 510-885-7654 Best, Brandi Brandi Campbell Chief Staff Office Mayor Jesse Arreguin City Berkeley 2180 Milvia Street, 5th Floor Berkeley, 94704 (510) 981 7104 phone (510) 981 7199 fax Bcampbell@ci.berkeley.ca.us www.jessearreguin.com Lets keep touch! Sign for the Mayor newsletterhere. From: Matt Meyer [mailto:mattmeyer@berkeley.net] Sent: Friday, April 28, 2017 2:22 To: Campbell, Brandi Cc: Cathy Campbell Subject: Fwd: Invitation Speak BFT May 1st Action Berkeley High School Hey Brandi, wanted forward you this invitation for the Mayor speak Berkeley High teachers and students briefly 9:15 Monday morning (May 1st) across the street from the high school. Could you let know either way whether this possible? Wed love have him speak about the great ways Berkeley supporting immigrants our community. Thanks very much, Matt Meyer Berkeley Federation Teachers Organizer ---------- Forwarded message ---------From: Matt Meyer Date: Mon, Apr 24, 2017 5:38 Subject: Invitation Speak BFT May 1st Action Berkeley High School To: mayor@cityofberkeley.info Cc: Cathy Campbell , John Becker Dear Mayor Arreguin, met few weeks ago when you spoke Berkeley High. organizer with the Berkeley Federation Teachers and teacher Berkeley High. are putting together short rally May 1st that will conclude with walk in. Part our action letter writing campaign happening before the rally counter the Trump agenda. plan write letters you well thanking you for your support immigrant students and families Berkeley. would love you would interested coming speak the assembled crowd teachers, classified staff, students and parents. The rally will occur around 9:15 across the street from Berkeley High and end 9:40 time for the school day begin. Thanks for letting know this might work for you. Thanks, Matt Meyer BIHS Economics Teacher Co-Lead Berkeley High Redesign Berkeley Federation Teachers Organizer Unfortunately, one the programs was blocked litigation and the other will almost certainly undone the new administration. Nevertheless, there way the President can still make good his promise provide immigrant communities with measure stability and justice. categorical immigration pardon could provide permanent protection broad swath immigrants. Supreme Court precedent, opinions from the Office Legal Counsel (OLC), historical practice and the plain text the Constitution all suppor conclusion that the President could issue such pardon, which would protect broad egory migrants from the penalties imposed for various civil violations the nation immigration laws. Plain Language the Constitution Indicates that Pardon Power Reaches All Offenses Against the United States, Including Civil Offenses: Constitution grants the President the Power grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offences inst the United States[.] U.S. CONST., art II, The use the term offenses rather crimes, which used many other places the Constitution, U.S. CONST. art art. amend amend VI; amend XIII; amend XIV ndica hat the Framers did not intend limit the power pardon solely criminal offense SCOTUS has Held that the Pardon Power Not Limited the Criminal Context: the only instance which the Sup Court was squ rely presented with the question whether the President can pardon non-crim offenses, Parte Grossman, the Court indicated could, upholding pardon sued for contempt findi (which not crime) and holding that the term offense the don clause more comprehensive than are the terms crimes and criminal ecutions. U.S. 87, 117-18 (1925). OLC has lly Sugge that the President May Able Pardon Civil Immigration Violations: The clearly pressed its judgment that the pardon power can reach civil off ses, see Power Pres dent Remit Fines, Op. Atty. Gen. 458 (1845), and has even pecifically sugg ted that the President could directly pardon least some civil immigr offenses, fect Presidential Pardon Aliens Who Left the Country Avoid Military vice, Off. Legal Counsel 34, n.10 (1977). SCOTUS Has Held that the Pardon Power Includes that Power Issue Broad Pre- PostProsecution Amnesties, and that Congress May Not Limit the Pardon Power: Armstrong United States, the Supreme Court held that was within the President Lincoln pardon power grant categorical amnesties. U.S. (13 Wall.) 154, 156 (1871). The Supreme Court has been equally clear that pardon may occur before, during, after prosecution, parte Garland, U.S. Wall.) 333, 380 (1866), and that the power cannot limited abridged any way Congress, Schick Reed, 419 U.S. 256, 266 (1974). See Peter Markowitz, Can Obama Pardon Millions Immigrants?, N.Y. TIMES (Op-Ed July 2016). See generally Messing, Noah, New Power?: Civil Offenses and Presidential Clemency (March 25, 2016), BUFF. REV. (forthcoming), available SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=2754845; Markowitz, Peter L., Prosecutorial Discretion Power its Zenith: The Power Protect Liberty (February 17, 2016), B.U. REV. (forthcoming), available SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=2753709. 11/14/16 PRIVILEGED CONFIDENTIAL Historical Record There are Many Historical Examples Presidents Issuing Categorical Pardons Heal Divisions Furtherance the National Interest: President Carter, for example, his very first day office issued categorical unconditional pardon approximately half million men who had violated draft laws avoid military service Vietnam. doing, followed the examples Presidents Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Madison, Lincoln, Truman and Ford who all had issued broad categorical amnesties.3 Categorical Pardons Have Been Issued Specifically Because Disagreement with the Statutory Scheme Enacted Congress: President Jefferson disagreed with Congress decision criminalize what saw protected speech under the Sediti Act. Accordingly, pardoned all individuals convicted facing prosecution under Act. The Historical Record Regarding the King England Prerogati Makes Clear that the Pardon Power Extends Civil Offenses: The Supreme Court has een clear that the President pardon power identical the analogous power exercise the King England the time the founding: the king prerogative. See Parte Gros man, 267 U.S. 87, 109 (1925), parte Wells, U.S. 307, 308 (1855); United States Wil U.S. 150, 160 (1833) (Marshall, C.J.)). The histori record makes clear that the king prerogative was repeatedly invoke outside the crimina ontext.4 Which Immigrants Could the President Pardon? Pardon Immigrants with Minor Old Convictions: immigration laws can have devastating and disproportionate consequences immigrants (especially long-term lawful permanent residents) with the most min criminal ictions, even the convictions occurred decades ago. The Obama Admin stration has made clear its judgment that not all individuals with criminal victions should the focus enforcement actions.5 most situations, President Obama pardon the convictions themselves because they are state convictions. Howev based the legal and storical precedent above, the President could directly pardon feder ivil igration penalties (such deportation) that are triggered such convictions and/o applicati the provisions federal law that disqualify individuals with criminal victions from individualized custody determinations and from various affirmativ thways permanent legal status. Pardon and Parole Recipients and Other Immigrants Who Face Unfair Obstacles Reg rization Statu Certain violations immigration law including prior orders remov accrual awful presence and unauthorized work, among others operate disqualify rge categ ries immigrants, including many DACA and potential DAPA recipients, critical pathways lawful status that would otherwise available them. President Obam issue categorical pardon that would open pathways lawful status for many these immigrants. such recipients were simultaneously granted parole place, many would immediately have viable path adjust permanent legal status. in-depth review the legal precedent, historical record and mechanics which categories immigrants can pardoned currently process. For further information about any these topics, please contact Professor Peter Markowitz Cardozo School Law peter.markowitz@yu.edu 212-790-0340. See W.H. Humbert, THE PARDONING POWER THE PRESIDENT, 39-40 (1941); Saikrishna Bangalore Prakash, The Executive Duty Disregard Unconstitutional Laws, GEO. L.J. 1613, 1664-65 (2008). See Messing supra note 23-25. Memorandum from Jeh Charles Johnson, Sec U.S. Dept Homeland Sec., Thomas Winkowski, Acting Dir., U.S. Immigration Customs Enft, al. 3-4 (Nov. 20, 2014), available http://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/14_1120_memo_prosecutorial_discretion.pdf. Pre Inauguration National Actions Overview 12/10/16 This document brief overview for Local Progress members the major national direct actions currently moving response Trump. There lot moving. While there are other possible national actions (and many different local and state actions motion) well, the following actions are the largest national days action. Week December Don Take Our Healthcare week action launch national resistance ACA, Medicaid, Medicare, and CHIP cuts. Coordinated HCAN. Info here. January Marches Protect Immigrants Refugees cities throughout the country protect immigrant communities. Coordinated FIRM and United Dream with significant engagement from number other national allies and local immigrant advocacy groups. Info here English and here Spanish. January National day action education goal actions 1,000 communities resist Trump education agenda and cabinet nominee Betsy DeVos. Coordinated AROS partnership with NEA, AFT, CPD, and others. Info here. January Inauguration day. anticipate there will large number local actions. encourage members share their local actions with and will work compile and share additional information about local actions that hear about from national and local partners. January Women March Washington Info here. you are participating any these actions want share information about any other actions happening either locally nationally, please contact Local Progress Membership Programming Associate Tarsi Dunlop (tdunlop@populardemocracy.org) sure tweet @LocalProgress. micro-units with onsite healthcare, social services, and assisted living services. passed unanimously. hope that this will provide road map for future supportive housing developments that can replicated other affected communities. Community Meeting Armed Robberies. held community meeting discuss the neighborhoods concerns about armed robberies and other community violence. 150 people attended. Mayor Arreguin, Officer Spencer Fomby, and spoke the Berkeley Police Departments work improve public safety, including recruiting more officers, and forming unit focus violent crime. Special thanks the Krav Maga experts who provided instruction tactics for self-defense! Small Sites Acquisition Program and Tenants Opportunity Purchase Act. cosponsored this initiative the Mayor. The small sites program will assist non-profits with acquiring properties create permanently affordable units. The Tenants Opportunity Purchase Act will offer existing tenants the first right refusal when property owners place rental property the sales market, which can transferred qualifying affordable housing provider. This passed unanimously. Supporting HR5 and SR9 Support Planned Parenthood. co-sponsored Councilmember Wengraf initiative send letter support House Resolution No. and Senate Resolution No. pledging oppose any plans defund Planned Parenthood the federal administration. This passed unanimously. Pro-Trump Rally March Last Saturday, Trump supporters gathered outside City Hall downtown Berkeley. was scene working with Mayor Arreguin assist peacekeeping and First Amendment protections. Coming 2902 Adeline St. For over year, the East Bay Community Law Center has worked diligently with South Berkeley residents ensure that the developer 2902 Adeline St. would responsive South Berkeley community needs especially surrounding displacement and housing affordability issues. had roller coaster hearing Tuesday night. The Mayor and are working hard with the neighbors, EBCLC, and the developer achieve the best possible result for our community. want ensure that this project will serve model for Equitable Development South Berkeley and the community large. Come support our efforts April Anti-Displacement Public Advocate. are the convergence housing and racial equity crisis the Berkeley African American population has declined 37% since 2000. Existing legal aid service providers are massively under resourced. response this crisis, are introducing initiative create Anti-Displacement Public Advocate, which the first its kind the nation. The Advocate will responsible for providing legal representation; coordinating housing counselling and financial literacy training; conducting community stakeholder meetings; and providing outreach community members at-risk displacement. Come speak support this matter March 28! Border Wall Divestment. keeping with the ethical vision government and its finances, proposed resolution for the City Berkeley divest from all companies involved the construction Trumps border wall. not believe demonizing people Mexican and Latin American descent. Furthermore, the construction border wall would waste enormous amount taxpayer money, hurt the environment, contribute climate change, divide ancestral native lands, disrupt tribal communities, increase international tensions, and reinforce failed Cold War policies isolationism and exclusion. must speak with our dollars. Come speak support this matter March 14! Anti-Dumping Initiative. are working with BART Director Lateefah Simon tackle the longstanding problem illegal dumping that has been unaddressed until now. are doing research into the causes illegal dumping, and are talking other Cities that have tried out different policies and programs. will keep you posted our progress! Please reach out with ideas suggestions! Neighborhood Impact Meetings. Over the past few months, have held several Neighborhood Impact Meetings (colloquially, NIM), help community members mediate longstanding neighborhood disputes. During these meetings, sit down with both sides neighborhood dispute, and over the course afternoon, hash things out and reach resolution. Our most recent NIM was the community meeting armed robberies. Our next NIM will regarding the Shattuck Ave CBCB dispensary, and will held the Starry Plough April Save the date! Let know you need assistance with any neighborhood issues! Tenant Protection Ordinance. are co-sponsoring the Mayors initiative propose Tenant Protection Ordinance. The Ordinance provides civil remedy tenants for cases harassment. More than ever, renters are being subject constant disruptive behavior means constructively evict. Some have also received verbal written threats eviction, with legal basis. imperative that protect our tenants. This being considered the March Council meeting. Come speak support! Escape Alcatraz. are working with local businesses putting together block party Alcatraz Ave over the summer. Stay tuned for more! the Works. are working fast track the development Backyard Cottages (Accessory Dwelling Units), and are developing South Berkeley community benefits overlay. Events Ben The Community March 18, 12pm Sweet Adelines, 3350 Adeline St. holding monthly office hours district coffee shop. The photo the right was from February office hours. Please stop by! City Council Meetings March and 28, 7pm City Hall, 2134 MLK St. Topics the agenda include the Anti-Displacement Public Advocate, the Tenant Protection Ordinance, and the Resolution Divest from Trumps Border Wall. Come voice your opinion! Commissioner Spotlight delighted introduce Christine Schwartz appointee the Disability Commission. Christine has lived Berkeley since 1991. She community leader and activist. addition serving the Disability Commission, she also Interim Housing Advisory Commissioner, member the Berkeley Tenants Union, and participant the Alameda County Council Disabilities. She also volunteers her time with numerous other City and County programs relating disability rights, tenants rights, and public safety. Christine advocacy began early age. Christine learned firsthand from watching her mother (an immigrant from Ecuador, widowed with six children), deal with the tragedies homelessness, and the imbalance power that exists between landlord and tenants. the age 25, Christine became the primary caregiver for her twin sister with disabilities. Christine has maintained this privilege and these responsibilities since. Christine driven with passion, commitment, and focus advocate behalf the health and safety everyone our society, particularly those that are vulnerable, including individuals with disabilities, seniors, families, tenants, and low and moderate income residents. Internship Volunteer Opportunities you are interested working with our office, please reach out. need interns all ages! Lastly, happy birthday Vicki Alexander, South Berkeley legend. Cheers, Benny Vision. Ethics. Courage. Councilmember Ben Bartlett -=-=Councilmember Ben Bartlett Berkeley, 94703, United States This email was sent jarreguin@gmail.com. stop receiving emails, click here. You can also keep with Councilmember Ben Bartlett Twitter Facebook. -=-=Created with NationBuilder, software for leaders. Jesse Arregu Mayor, City Berkeley 510.646.2852 cell 510.981.7100 office www.jessearreguin.com International Workers Day General Strike March Monday, May 1st, 2017 3pm Rally Fruitvale Plaza 4pm March San Antonio Park Why Strike, Why March International Workers Day has been time uplift the struggles, honor the sacrifices, and celebrate the triumphs working people across the world. stand Ohlone Indigenous land this May 1st, march celebration and resistance with our families, friends, neighbors, and co-workers our communities, and solidarity with working people across all borders, continue the historic struggle against economic and social inequity. With Trump administration power, rising fascist tendency, and growing economic and political oppression people everywhere, this May Day march the spirit organizing and defending our communities from state violence and toward liberation and self-determination. You can read the full text our Points Unity online here. make this mobilization one that goes down the hxstory books, must leverage people power and broad based support. There are many ways get involved this year march; taking part outreach, volunteering May 1st for security other roles, donating money, approaching organizations endorse this march. you want get involved, email oaklandmayday@googlegroups.com. You can also visit the event website oaklandsinfronteras.wordpress.com. Donations encourage anyone able to, make financial contribution support the event. Donations will toward making sure have all the materials necessary carry out this mobilization safe and organized way. NOT have any budget for food, drinks and other materials, are relying the generosity our community. Donations can made out Mujeres Unidas Activas with Oakland Sin Fronteras the memo line and mailed MUA 3543 18th #23, San Francisco, 94110. you are part organization, would love your organizational support Endorsing. Endorsements: This May Day looks one the largest recent history and important that get all our family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors out the street. love count your organization support and participation. Endorsers commit publicizing the event, turning out your members. endorse this year International Workers Day General Strike and March May 1st, complete the form April 20th, oaklandsinfronteras.wordpress.com/endorse. solidarity, Oakland Sin Fronteras -Sagnicthe Salazar 510-812-1426 long lungs can breath, will fight for Justice and Liberation. 