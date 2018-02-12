 Skip to content

Judicial Watch • FBI FOIA Response 16,750 Comey Memo Records 00262

Number of Pages:3

Date Created:February 12, 2018

Date Uploaded to the Library:February 15, 2018

Tags:16750, 00262, comey memos, memo, Comey, PAGES, 2017, appeal, process, Freedom, letter, FBI, federal, FOIA


See Generated Text   ∨

Autogenerated text from PDF

us. Dapartment Justlce
Federal Bureau Inves gallon
Wasmngmn, 20535
January 25.
MKWI MARSPALL
JUDICIALW NC
at) E80!) 5TH1RDSIREELSW
WASHINGTON 20D24
FmPA Request No. 1391462000
Subtract tacutds located wtmm the tamer
muem ottomer DirectorCamat/s
records
Dam Mr. Mavshall
Thia; 15m mfervnwtu yuur Freedom Information (FOIA) revues:
The Fsdalai Buleau Investtgattan (FED has teamed over 1575:: pages records potsmis tly
tesponsive the smut yaw requcm. no.1 regulaiian, the FBI noti muuestets when anttctpated
fees EXDDCG $25.00,
Stnw the esltmatarl tees wttt exceed 3250.00, advanced anmBrl tequtrea pttot moutng the
cast: town: Yam may rauuw the esttmstsu naimwt ttte scape your tequest. at: so,
pla nmify letter negotiate
Ptease temantbst thts unty estimaie and our seam ongning 9m; itmtz. Addmunal
respunsive pages may Yound aucitmr some the tnrunnattun you have requested may wtwnatd putattant FOENanzcy exzmmicnfs)
Ptease aawm that ale ami the rst tun pages free ofd tatge tetesse
made Compad 0155630), ym: wilt raoeive the cost squivsieni (55.00) cred at! potemia tly responsivs pages are releasad CD, you witt owe 5505 dupltcmlon
was (34 cu: each, less audit ts! any. Reteeses are mean unteas temviss rucuemed mutants appmximamy 5m:- mvteweu pages
per tetease The act: page timate basec our business pmdtw pmwsslng
camptex me: segmam.
Should you request that retease mam: patter you wttt was $532,511 bnsau utt
duplica fee (we cents pet page Sets CFR gnaw and
Vou suhmmed your request the aFotA systm. Rataasas witt made you
elemmnimuy. arm you wut duplication fears ,___ releases $15 team
Kass $5.110 credit lor the rst reisaaa)
the FBI erotA aystsm mama! transmtt audio and video ies_ and they need
mcased The FBI toasted pwwdmete __cm can 5mg mauntn and We:
ies that potenttauy msponstve nuts] myaur rcquast. alt otthe putanttslty
vespnnaive med messed, ynu wits cos each tess $5,013
cvedtt Set the rst 00)
cos wit: not semi it: currac anat mst on. You witl unty qualify fut reteasee attemme address Frovtded
Vou wt! Dwe appvoximatuty tntamattonal shtpaing Baas
The enlnmad ldial cost for procousing your request approximately $50500 for
misuse: 383150 for paper raleasei.
anuester pomi
You nmlfy mixing wilhin miity (all) days from the data almii letter your runner
dedlslon (paper CD) and Ihe scope your request. Yau must also inureare your plefelence handllng your mquesl reierenue the estimated duplication few from isllewing lour
l4) upliune: willlng pay esllmazerl duplicauun eas lhe amsllnl Speciflec letter. Paper wrlling pay $250 auvanoed lse (required, unless murmur: rsuuesl
results ssrlmelec duplicamn coins below $250 on) wlllillg pay duplication lees diilermll enrdunr
Please speully amaunl.
Cancel requesl.
Please wwwpay 90v make electronlb paymenl lire smnunl 525mm make check money order payable lrle Fede Bureau lnvesrlgallon and mmll lne Work Process will
Recon: rrrrurmrlonlnieseminuuun Simian. Renews Managemem niulsiun, Federal Bureau
lnvesllga on.