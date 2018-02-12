FBI FOIA Response 16,750 Comey Memo Records 00262
Number of Pages:3
Date Created:February 12, 2018
Date Uploaded to the Library:February 15, 2018
Donate now to keep these documents public!
See Generated Text ∨
Autogenerated text from PDF
us. Dapartment Justlce Federal Bureau Inves gallon Wasmngmn, 20535 January 25. MKWI MARSPALL JUDICIALW NC at) E80!) 5TH1RDSIREELSW WASHINGTON 20D24 FmPA Request No. 1391462000 Subtract tacutds located wtmm the tamer muem ottomer DirectorCamat/s records Dam Mr. Mavshall Thia; 15m mfervnwtu yuur Freedom Information (FOIA) revues: The Fsdalai Buleau Investtgattan (FED has teamed over 1575:: pages records potsmis tly tesponsive the smut yaw requcm. no.1 regulaiian, the FBI noti muuestets when anttctpated fees EXDDCG $25.00, Stnw the esltmatarl tees wttt exceed 3250.00, advanced anmBrl tequtrea pttot moutng the cast: town: Yam may rauuw the esttmstsu naimwt ttte scape your tequest. at: so, pla nmify letter negotiate Ptease temantbst thts unty estimaie and our seam ongning 9m; itmtz. Addmunal respunsive pages may Yound aucitmr some the tnrunnattun you have requested may wtwnatd putattant FOENanzcy exzmmicnfs) Ptease aawm that ale ami the rst tun pages free ofd tatge tetesse made Compad 0155630), ym: wilt raoeive the cost squivsieni (55.00) cred at! potemia tly responsivs pages are releasad CD, you witt owe 5505 dupltcmlon was (34 cu: each, less audit ts! any. Reteeses are mean unteas temviss rucuemed mutants appmximamy 5m:- mvteweu pages per tetease The act: page timate basec our business pmdtw pmwsslng camptex me: segmam. Should you request that retease mam: patter you wttt was $532,511 bnsau utt duplica fee (we cents pet page Sets CFR gnaw and Vou suhmmed your request the aFotA systm. Rataasas witt made you elemmnimuy. arm you wut duplication fears ,___ releases $15 team Kass $5.110 credit lor the rst reisaaa) the FBI erotA aystsm mama! transmtt audio and video ies_ and they need mcased The FBI toasted pwwdmete __cm can 5mg mauntn and We: ies that potenttauy msponstve nuts] myaur rcquast. alt otthe putanttslty vespnnaive med messed, ynu wits cos each tess $5,013 cvedtt Set the rst 00) cos wit: not semi it: currac anat mst on. You witl unty qualify fut reteasee attemme address Frovtded Vou wt! Dwe appvoximatuty tntamattonal shtpaing Baas The enlnmad ldial cost for procousing your request approximately $50500 for misuse: 383150 for paper raleasei. anuester pomi You nmlfy mixing wilhin miity (all) days from the data almii letter your runner dedlslon (paper CD) and Ihe scope your request. Yau must also inureare your plefelence handllng your mquesl reierenue the estimated duplication few from isllewing lour l4) upliune: willlng pay esllmazerl duplicauun eas lhe amsllnl Speciflec letter. Paper wrlling pay $250 auvanoed lse (required, unless murmur: rsuuesl results ssrlmelec duplicamn coins below $250 on) wlllillg pay duplication lees diilermll enrdunr Please speully amaunl. Cancel requesl. Please wwwpay 90v make electronlb paymenl lire smnunl 525mm make check money order payable lrle Fede Bureau lnvesrlgallon and mmll lne Work Process will Recon: rrrrurmrlonlnieseminuuun Simian. Renews Managemem niulsiun, Federal Bureau lnvesllga on.