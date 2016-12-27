 Skip to content

JW v DHS Jeh Johnson emails hearing order 00967

Number of Pages:1

Date Created:December 27, 2016

Date Uploaded to the Library:January 03, 2017

Tags:electronic, 00967, users, Jeh, hearing, parties, Emails, order, Johnson, DHS, filed, document, district


Autogenerated text from PDF

This automatic e-mail message generated the CM/ECF system. Please NOT
RESPOND this e-mail because the mail box unattended.
***NOTE PUBLIC ACCESS USERS*** Judicial Conference the United States
policy permits attorneys record and parties case (including pro litigants)
receive one free electronic copy all documents filed electronically, receipt required law directed the filer. PACER access fees apply all other users. avoid later
charges, download copy each document during this first viewing. However, the
referenced document transcript, the free copy and page limit not apply.
U.S. District Court
District Columbia
Notice Electronic Filing
The following transaction was entered 12/27/2016 12:48 EDT and filed 12/27/2016
JUDICIAL WATCH, INC. U.S. DEPARTMENT HOMELAND
Case Name:
SECURITY
1:16-cv-00967-RDM
Case Number:
Filer:
Document document attached
Number:
Docket Text:
MINUTE ORDER: The parties are hereby ORDERED appear for status
conference January 2017, 2:00 p.m., discuss the pending Motion for
Preservation Order [18]. Signed Judge Randolph Moss 12/27/2016.
(lcrdm3,