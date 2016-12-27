JW v DHS Jeh Johnson emails hearing order 00967
Date Created:December 27, 2016
Date Uploaded to the Library:January 03, 2017
This automatic e-mail message generated the CM/ECF system. Please NOT RESPOND this e-mail because the mail box unattended. ***NOTE PUBLIC ACCESS USERS*** Judicial Conference the United States policy permits attorneys record and parties case (including pro litigants) receive one free electronic copy all documents filed electronically, receipt required law directed the filer. PACER access fees apply all other users. avoid later charges, download copy each document during this first viewing. However, the referenced document transcript, the free copy and page limit not apply. U.S. District Court District Columbia Notice Electronic Filing The following transaction was entered 12/27/2016 12:48 EDT and filed 12/27/2016 JUDICIAL WATCH, INC. U.S. DEPARTMENT HOMELAND Case Name: SECURITY 1:16-cv-00967-RDM Case Number: Filer: Document document attached Number: Docket Text: MINUTE ORDER: The parties are hereby ORDERED appear for status conference January 2017, 2:00 p.m., discuss the pending Motion for Preservation Order [18]. Signed Judge Randolph Moss 12/27/2016. (lcrdm3,