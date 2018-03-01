JW v DOJ Bruce Ohr complaint 00490
Date Created:March 1, 2018
Date Uploaded to the Library:March 01, 2018
Case 1:18-cv-00490 Document Filed 03/01/18 Page THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT COLUMBIA JUDICIAL WATCH, INC., 425 Third Street, S.W., Suite 800 Washington, 20024, Plaintiff, U.S. DEPARTMENT JUSTICE, 950 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W. Washington, 20530-0001, Defendant. ____________________________________) Civil Action No. COMPLAINT Plaintiff Judicial Watch, Inc. Plaintiff brings this action against Defendant U.S. Department Justice Defendant compel compliance with the Freedom Information Act, U.S.C. 552 FOIA grounds therefor, Plaintiff alleges follows: JURISDICTION AND VENUE The Court has jurisdiction over this action pursuant U.S.C. 552(a)(4)(B) and U.S.C. 1331. Venue proper this district pursuant U.S.C. 1391(e). PARTIES Plaintiff Judicial Watch, Inc. not-for-profit, educational organization incorporated under the laws the District Columbia and headquartered 425 Third Street SW, Suite 800, Washington, 20024. Plaintiff seeks promote transparency, accountability, and integrity government and fidelity the rule law. part its mission, Plaintiff regularly requests records from federal agencies pursuant FOIA. Plaintiff analyzes the Case 1:18-cv-00490 Document Filed 03/01/18 Page responses and disseminates its findings and the requested records the American public inform them about what their government to. Defendant U.S. Department Justice agency the United States Government. Defendant has possession, custody, and control records which Plaintiff seeks access. Defendant headquartered 950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington, 205300001. STATEMENT FACTS December 2017, Plaintiff submitted FOIA request Defendant certified mail, seeking copies of: Any and all records contact communication, including but not limited emails, text messages, and instant chats between former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr and any the following individuals/entities: former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele; owner Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson; and any other employees representatives Fusion GPS. Any and all travel requests, authorizations and expense reports for former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr. Any and all calendar entries former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr. The time frame for the requested records, stated the FOIA request, January 2015 the present. According the United States Postal Service records, Plaintiff FOIA request was received Defendant December 12, 2017. letter dated December 19, 2017, Defendant acknowledged receiving Plaintiff FOIA request and informed Plaintiff that: have referred your request the DOJ component(s) you have designated or, based descriptive information you have provided, the component(s) most likely have the records. This was the last communication Plaintiff -2- Case 1:18-cv-00490 Document Filed 03/01/18 Page received from Defendant connection with Plaintiff FOIA request. Pursuant U.S.C. 552(a)(6)(A)(i), the Defendant was required determine whether comply with Plaintiff request within (20) working days after its receipt the request and notify Plaintiff immediately its determination, the records thereof, and the right appeal any adverse determination. Defendant determination was due January 11, 2018. 10. the date this Complaint, Defendant has failed to: (i) produce the requested records demonstrate that the requested records are lawfully exempt from production; (ii) notify Plaintiff the scope any responsive records Defendant intends produce withhold and the reasons for any withholdings; (iii) inform Plaintiff that may appeal any adequately specific, adverse determination. COUNT (Violation FOIA, U.S.C. 552) 11. Plaintiff realleges paragraphs through fully stated herein. 12. Plaintiff being irreparably harmed Defendant violation FOIA, and Plaintiff will continue irreparably harmed unless Defendant compelled comply with FOIA. 13. trigger FOIA administrative exhaustion requirement, Defendant was required determine whether comply with Plaintiff request within the time limits set FOIA. Accordingly, Defendant determination was due about January 11, 2018. this date, Defendant was obligated to: (i) gather and review the requested documents; (ii) determine and communicate Plaintiff the scope any responsive records Defendant intended produce withhold and the reasons for any withholdings; and (iii) inform Plaintiff that may appeal any adequately specific, adverse determination. See, e.g., Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics Washington Federal Election Commission, 711 F.3d 180, 188-89 (D.C. Cir. 2013). -3- Case 1:18-cv-00490 Document Filed 03/01/18 Page 14. Because Defendant failed determine whether comply with Plaintiff request within the time required FOIA, Plaintiff deemed have exhausted its administrative appeal remedies. U.S.C. 552(a)(6)(C)(i). WHEREFORE, Plaintiff respectfully requests that the Court: (1) order Defendant conduct search for any and all records responsive Plaintiff FOIA request and demonstrate that employed search methods reasonably likely lead the discovery records responsive Plaintiff FOIA request; (2) order Defendant produce, date certain, any and all nonexempt records responsive Plaintiff FOIA request and Vaughn index any responsive records withheld under claim exemption; (3) enjoin Defendant from continuing withhold any and all non-exempt records responsive Plaintiff FOIA request; (4) grant Plaintiff award attorneys fees and other litigation costs reasonably incurred this action pursuant U.S.C. 552(a)(4)(E); and (5) grant Plaintiff such other relief the Court deems just and proper. Dated: March 2018 Respectfully submitted, /s/ Ramona Cotca Ramona Cotca (D.C. Bar No. 501159) JUDICIAL WATCH, INC. 425 Third Street S.W., Suite 800 Washington, 20024 (202) 646-5172 rcotca@judicialwatch.org Counsel for Plaintiff -4-