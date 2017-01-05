JW v DOJ Kadzik complaint 00029
Number of Pages:5
Date Created:January 5, 2017
Date Uploaded to the Library:January 18, 2017
Donate now to keep these documents public!
See Generated Text ∨
Autogenerated text from PDF
Case 1:17-cv-00029 Document Filed 01/05/17 Page THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT COLUMBIA JUDICIAL WATCH, INC., 425 Third Street, S.W., Suite 800 Washington, 20024, Plaintiff, U.S. DEPARTMENT JUSTICE, 950 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W. Washington, 20530-0001, Defendant. ____________________________________) Civil Action No. COMPLAINT Plaintiff Judicial Watch, Inc. Plaintiff brings this action against Defendant U.S. Department Justice Defendant compel compliance with the Freedom Information Act, U.S.C. 552 FOIA grounds therefor, Plaintiff alleges follows: JURISDICTION AND VENUE The Court has jurisdiction over this action pursuant U.S.C. 552(a)(4)(B) and U.S.C. 1331. Venue proper this district pursuant U.S.C. 1391(e). PARTIES Plaintiff Judicial Watch, Inc. not-for-profit, educational organization incorporated under the laws the District Columbia and headquartered 425 Third Street SW, Suite 800, Washington, 20024. Plaintiff seeks promote transparency, accountability, and integrity government and fidelity the rule law. part its mission, Plaintiff regularly requests records from federal agencies pursuant FOIA. Plaintiff analyzes the Case 1:17-cv-00029 Document Filed 01/05/17 Page responses and disseminates its findings and the requested records the American public inform them about what their government to. Defendant U.S. Department Justice agency the United States Government. Defendant has possession, custody, and control records which Plaintiff seeks access. Defendant headquartered 950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington, 205300001. STATEMENT FACTS about November 2016, was reported that Peter Kadzik, the Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs the U.S. Department Justice, used gmail email account send email John Podesta, chairman Hillary Rodham Clinton presidential campaign, concerning the State Department review former Secretary Clinton emails. See Laura Koran, Hacked email appears show DOJ official tipping Clinton Campaign about review, CNN (Nov. 2016, available http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/02/politics/peter-kadzikjohn-podesta-wikileaks). November 26, 2014, [a]n officer employee executive agency may not create send record using non-official electronic messaging account unless such officer employee- (1) copies official electronic messaging account the officer employee the original creation transmission the record; (2) forwards complete copy the record official electronic messaging account the officer employee not later than days after the original creation transmission the record. U.S.C. 2911. November 2016, Plaintiff submitted FOIA request the U.S. Department Justice seeking: All email correspondence between Peter Kadzik either his official Justice Department email account -2- Case 1:17-cv-00029 Document Filed 01/05/17 Page peterkadzik@gmail.com and any non-government employee concerning, regarding, relating former Secretary State Hillary Clinton use non-state.gov email conduct official government business; All email correspondence between Peter Kadzik either his official Justice Department email account peterkadzik@gmail.com and John Podesta; and All email correspondence between Peter Kadzik either his official Justice Department email account peterkadzik@gmail.com and any official, officer, employee Hillary Rodham Clinton presidential campaign. The timeframe for this request December 2014 November 2016. November 17, 2016 letter, the U.S. Department Justice acknowledged receiving Plaintiff FOIA request and referred the request the Office Information Policy. email dated November 21, 2016, the Office Information Policy assigned Plaintiff FOIA request Tracking Number DOJ-2017-00820. 10. December 13, 2016 letter, the Office Information Policy again acknowledged receiving Plaintiff FOIA request and informed Plaintiff that was assigned the complex track. 11. November 2016, Plaintiff also submitted FOIA request the U.S. Department Justice seeking: All emails sent received Peter Kadzik using the email address peterkadzik@gmail.com which conducted official government business. All emails copied and/or forwarded required U.S.C. 2911 Peter Kadzik Justice Department email account from peterkadzik@gmail.com. The timeframe for this request January 2016 the present. -3- Case 1:17-cv-00029 Document Filed 01/05/17 Page 12. November 17, 2016 letter, the U.S. Department Justice acknowledged receiving Plaintiff FOIA request and referred the request the Office Information Policy. 13. email dated November 21, 2016, the Office Information Policy assigned Plaintiff FOIA request Tracking Number DOJ-2017-00819. 14. the date this Complaint, the U.S. Department Justice has failed to: (i) produce the requested records demonstrate that the requested records are lawfully exempt from production; (ii) notify Plaintiff the scope any responsive records Defendant intends produce withhold and the reasons for any withholdings; (iii) inform Plaintiff that may appeal any adequately specific, adverse determination. COUNT (Violation FOIA, U.S.C. 552) 15. Plaintiff realleges paragraphs through fully stated herein. 16. Plaintiff being irreparably harmed Defendant violation FOIA, and Plaintiff will continue irreparably harmed unless Defendant compelled comply with FOIA. 17. trigger FOIA administrative exhaustion requirement, Defendant was required determine whether comply with Plaintiff requests within the time limits set FOIA. Accordingly, Defendant determinations were due about January 2017. minimum, Defendant was obligated to: (i) gather and review the requested records; (ii) determine and communicate Plaintiff the scope any responsive records Defendant intended produce withhold and the reasons for any withholdings; and (iii) inform Plaintiff that may appeal any adequately specific, adverse determinations. See, e.g., Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics Washington Federal Election Commission, 711 F.3d 180, 188-89 (D.C. Cir. 2013). -4- Case 1:17-cv-00029 Document Filed 01/05/17 Page 18. Because Defendant failed determine whether comply with Plaintiff requests within the time required FOIA, Plaintiff deemed have exhausted its administrative appeal remedies. U.S.C. 552(a)(6)(C)(i). WHEREFORE, Plaintiff respectfully requests that the Court: (1) order Defendant conduct searches for any and all records responsive Plaintiff FOIA requests and demonstrate that employed search methods reasonably likely lead the discovery records responsive Plaintiff FOIA requests; (2) order Defendant produce, date certain, any and all nonexempt records Plaintiff FOIA requests and Vaughn index any responsive records withheld under claim exemption; (3) enjoin Defendant from continuing withhold any and all non-exempt records responsive Plaintiff FOIA requests; (4) grant Plaintiff award attorneys fees and other litigation costs reasonably incurred this action pursuant U.S.C. 552(a)(4)(E); and (5) grant Plaintiff such other relief the Court deems just and proper. Dated: January 2017 Respectfully submitted, /s/ Michael Bekesha Michael Bekesha D.C. Bar No. 995749 JUDICIAL WATCH, INC. 425 Third Street S.W., Suite 800 Washington, 20024 (202) 646-5172 Counsel for Plaintiff -5-