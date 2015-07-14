 Skip to content

JW v. IRS Lerner TIGTA Emails 01559 Cite 4

Category:IRS Scandal

Number of Pages:6

Date Created:July 14, 2015

From:
Fish David
Sent:
Friday, February 17, 2012 11:04
To:
Urban Joseph
Subject:
Re: Request for Briefing section 501(c)(4) Application Process
Attachments:
Flag_logo- (b)(3...-url-web.jpg
(b)(3); 6103 Thats what when Closed
(b)(3); 6103
(b)(...
From: Urban Joseph
Sent: Friday, February 17, 2012 12:00
To: Fish David
Subject: RE: Request for Briefing section 501(c)(4) Application Process what
(b)(3);...
(b)(3...
From: Fish David
Sent: Friday, February 17, 2012 11:59
To: Urban Joseph
Cc: Paz Holly Miller Thomas
Subject: Re: Request for Briefing section 501(c)(4) Application Process
(b)(...
From: Urban Joseph
Sent: Friday, February 17, 2012 11:56
To: Grant Joseph Lerner Lois Fish David
Cc: Marks Nancy Lowe Justin; Kindell Judith Light Sharon Paz Holly Medina Moises
Subject: Request for Briefing section 501(c) (4) Application Process
FYI, the House Committee Oversight and Government Reform chaired Congressman Issa.
Urbana Ohio. Recently, there was article the the
(b)(3); 6103
Rep. Jordan from which reprinted arti cle
(b)(3); 6103
about delays processing (c)(4) applications concerning Tea Party and Liberty groups, and the
questions being asked. The author the
the processing the
site. Also, yesterday, the
(b)(3); 6103
(b)(3); 6103
(b)(3); 6103 and discussed specific complaint about
(b)(3); 6103 The article was also published the
web
issued press release which said would refuse comply with
document request its application. including both articles below.
(b)(3); 6103
(b)(3); 6103
(b)(3); 6103
(b)(3); 6103
(b)(3)6103
(b)(3); 6103
(b)(3); 6103
(b)(3); 6103
(b)(3); 6103
(b)(3); 6103
(b)(3); 6103
From: Williams Floyd
Sent: Friday, February 17, 2012 11:06
To: Miller Steven Davis Jonathan (Wash DC); Flax Nikole Grant Joseph Lerner Lois Urban Joseph Fish
David
Cc: Keith Frank; Norton William Jr; Landes Scott
Subject: Request for Briefing section 501(c)(4) Application Process just received call from Kristina Moore, Senior Counsel House Committee Oversight and
Government Reform. She wants briefing the section 501(c)(4) determination process. This
request prompted concern that was brought the attention Rep. Jim Jordan, who Chair the Subcommittee Regulatory Affairs, Stimulus, and Government Spending. The specific
concern involved organization that applied for exemption about one and one -half years ago and
only just recently heard anything about the status its application. When did finally hear from us, apparently asked some fairly detailed questions and gave the organization short deadline
respond.
Kristina would like understand why this should take long and wants know more, general,
about the determination process. want responsive possible here and would like able get back her next week.
think Lois and her team are probably the key people here. Can get some times offer her
briefing next week?
JW1559-019258