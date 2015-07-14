JW v. IRS Lerner TIGTA Emails 01559 Cite 4
Category:IRS Scandal
Number of Pages:6
Date Created:July 14, 2015
Date Uploaded to the Library:July 28, 2015
From: Fish David Sent: Friday, February 17, 2012 11:04 To: Urban Joseph Subject: Re: Request for Briefing section 501(c)(4) Application Process Attachments: Flag_logo- (b)(3...-url-web.jpg (b)(3); 6103 Thats what when Closed (b)(3); 6103 (b)(... From: Urban Joseph Sent: Friday, February 17, 2012 12:00 To: Fish David Subject: RE: Request for Briefing section 501(c)(4) Application Process what (b)(3);... (b)(3... From: Fish David Sent: Friday, February 17, 2012 11:59 To: Urban Joseph Cc: Paz Holly Miller Thomas Subject: Re: Request for Briefing section 501(c)(4) Application Process (b)(... From: Urban Joseph Sent: Friday, February 17, 2012 11:56 To: Grant Joseph Lerner Lois Fish David Cc: Marks Nancy Lowe Justin; Kindell Judith Light Sharon Paz Holly Medina Moises Subject: Request for Briefing section 501(c) (4) Application Process FYI, the House Committee Oversight and Government Reform chaired Congressman Issa. Urbana Ohio. Recently, there was article the the (b)(3); 6103 Rep. Jordan from which reprinted arti cle (b)(3); 6103 about delays processing (c)(4) applications concerning Tea Party and Liberty groups, and the questions being asked. The author the the processing the site. Also, yesterday, the (b)(3); 6103 (b)(3); 6103 (b)(3); 6103 and discussed specific complaint about (b)(3); 6103 The article was also published the web issued press release which said would refuse comply with document request its application. including both articles below. ********************************************************************************************** (b)(3); 6103 (b)(3); 6103 JW1559-019253 (b)(3); 6103 ********************************************************************************************** (b)(3); 6103 (b)(3)6103 (b)(3); 6103 (b)(3); 6103 JW1559-019254 (b)(3); 6103 JW1559-019255 (b)(3); 6103 JW1559-019256 (b)(3); 6103 JW1559-019257 (b)(3); 6103 From: Williams Floyd Sent: Friday, February 17, 2012 11:06 To: Miller Steven Davis Jonathan (Wash DC); Flax Nikole Grant Joseph Lerner Lois Urban Joseph Fish David Cc: Keith Frank; Norton William Jr; Landes Scott Subject: Request for Briefing section 501(c)(4) Application Process just received call from Kristina Moore, Senior Counsel House Committee Oversight and Government Reform. She wants briefing the section 501(c)(4) determination process. This request prompted concern that was brought the attention Rep. Jim Jordan, who Chair the Subcommittee Regulatory Affairs, Stimulus, and Government Spending. The specific concern involved organization that applied for exemption about one and one -half years ago and only just recently heard anything about the status its application. When did finally hear from us, apparently asked some fairly detailed questions and gave the organization short deadline respond. Kristina would like understand why this should take long and wants know more, general, about the determination process. want responsive possible here and would like able get back her next week. think Lois and her team are probably the key people here. Can get some times offer her briefing next week? JW1559-019258