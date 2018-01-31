JW v State Cheng complaint 00221
Number of Pages:4
Date Created:January 31, 2018
Date Uploaded to the Library:February 23, 2018
Donate now to keep these documents public!
See Generated Text ∨
Autogenerated text from PDF
Case 1:18-cv-00221 Document Filed 01/31/18 Page THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT COLUMBIA JUDICIAL WATCH, INC., 425 Third Street SW, Suite 800 Washington, 20024, Plaintiff, U.S. DEPARTMENT STATE, The Executive Office Office the Legal Adviser, Suite 5.600 600 19th Street, N.W. Washington, 20522, Defendant. Civil Action No. COMPLAINT Plaintiff Judicial Watch, Inc. brings this action against Defendant U.S. Department State compel compliance with the Freedom Information Act, U.S.C. 552 FOIA grounds therefor, Plaintiff alleges follows: JURISDICTION AND VENUE The Court has jurisdiction over this action pursuant U.S.C. 552(a)(4)(B) and U.S.C. 1331. Venue proper this district pursuant U.S.C. 1391(e). PARTIES Plaintiff Judicial Watch, Inc. not-for-profit, educational organization incorporated under the laws the District Columbia and headquartered 425 Third Street SW, Suite 800, Washington, 20024. Plaintiff seeks promote transparency, integrity, and accountability government and fidelity the rule law. part its mission, Plaintiff regularly requests records from federal agencies pursuant FOIA. Plaintiff analyzes the Case 1:18-cv-00221 Document Filed 01/31/18 Page agencies responses and disseminates both its findings and the requested records the American public inform them about what their government to. Defendant U.S. Department State agency the United States Government headquartered 2201 Street, N.W., Washington, 20520. Defendant has possession, custody, and control records which Plaintiff seeks access. STATEMENT FACTS December 21, 2017, Plaintiff submitted FOIA request through the Defendant online request system (https://foia.state.gov/Request/FreedomOfInformationAct.aspx) seeking access the following records: [T]he PST file Dennis Cheng. Mr. Cheng served Deputy Chief Protocol the United States from July 20, 2009 July 2011. PST file Personal Storage Table, open proprietary file format used store copies messages, calendar events, and other items within Microsoft software such Microsoft Exchange Client, Windows Messaging, and Microsoft Outlook. The time frame the request was identified July 20, 2009 July 31, 2011. email dated December 21, 2017, Defendant acknowledged receiving Plaintiff request that same date. The email did not identify specific request number assigned Defendant. the date this Complaint, Defendant has failed to: (i) produce the requested records demonstrate that the requested records are lawfully exempt from production; (ii) notify Plaintiff the scope any responsive records Defendant intends produce withhold and the reasons for any withholdings; (iii) inform Plaintiff that may appeal any adequately specific, adverse determination. COUNT Violation FOIA, U.S.C. 552 Plaintiff realleges paragraphs through fully stated herein. -2- Case 1:18-cv-00221 Document Filed 01/31/18 Page Plaintiff being irreparably harmed because Defendant violation FOIA, and Plaintiff will continue irreparably harmed unless Defendant compelled comply with FOIA. 10. trigger FOIA administrative exhaustion requirement, Defendant was required determine whether comply with Plaintiff request within twenty (20) working days receiving the request, about January 23, 2018. minimum, Defendant was required to: (i) gather and review the requested documents; (ii) determine and communicate Plaintiff the scope any responsive records Defendant intended produce withhold and the reasons for any withholdings; and (iii) inform Plaintiff that may appeal any adequately specific, adverse determination. See, e.g., Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics Washington Federal Election Commission, 711 F.3d 180, 188-89 (D.C. Cir. 2013). 11. Because Defendant failed determine whether comply with Plaintiff request within the time required FOIA, Plaintiff deemed have exhausted its administrative appeal remedies. U.S.C. 552(a)(6)(C)(i). WHEREFORE, Plaintiff respectfully requests that the Court: (1) order Defendant conduct searches for any and all records responsive Plaintiff FOIA request and demonstrate that employed search methods reasonably likely lead the discovery records responsive Plaintiff FOIA request; (2) order Defendant produce, date certain, any and all nonexempt records responsive Plaintiff FOIA request and Vaughn index any responsive records withheld under claim exemption; (3) enjoin Defendant from continuing withhold any and all non-exempt records responsive Plaintiff FOIA request; (4) grant Plaintiff award attorneys fees and other litigation costs reasonably incurred this action pursuant -3- Case 1:18-cv-00221 Document Filed 01/31/18 Page U.S.C. 552(a)(4)(E); and (5) grant Plaintiff such other relief the Court deems just and proper. Dated: January 31, 2018 Respectfully submitted, /s/ James Peterson James Peterson D.C. Bar No. 450171 JUDICIAL WATCH, INC. 425 Third Street S.W., Suite 800 Washington, 20024 (202) 646-5175 jpeterson@judicialwatch.org Counsel for Plaintiff -4-