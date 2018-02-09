JW v State Samantha Powers complaint 00300
Case 1:18-cv-00300 Document Filed 02/09/18 Page THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT COLUMBIA JUDICIAL WATCH, INC., 425 Third Street SW, Suite 800 Washington, 20024, Plaintiff, U.S. DEPARTMENT STATE The Executive Office Office the Legal Adviser, Suite 5.600 600 19th Street Washington, 20522, Defendant. ____________________________________) Civil Action No. COMPLAINT Plaintiff Judicial Watch, Inc. brings this action against Defendant U.S. Department State compel compliance with the Freedom Information Act, U.S.C. 552 FOIA grounds therefor, Plaintiff alleges follows: JURISDICTION AND VENUE The Court has jurisdiction over this action pursuant U.S.C. 552(a)(4)(B) and U.S.C. 1331. Venue proper this district pursuant U.S.C. 1391(e). PARTIES Plaintiff Judicial Watch, Inc. not-for-profit, educational organization incorporated under the laws the District Columbia and headquartered 425 Third Street SW, Suite 800, Washington, 20024. Plaintiff seeks promote transparency, accountability, and integrity government and fidelity the rule law. part its mission, Plaintiff Case 1:18-cv-00300 Document Filed 02/09/18 Page regularly requests records from federal agencies pursuant FOIA. Plaintiff analyzes the responses and disseminates its findings and the requested records the American public inform them about what their government to. Defendant U.S. Department State agency the United States Government. Defendant has possession, custody, and control records which Plaintiff seeks access. Defendant located 600 19th Street NW, Washington, 20522. STATEMENT FACTS October 31, 2017, Plaintiff submitted FOIA request the U.S. Department State DoS State seeking the following: Any and all requests for information, analyses, summaries, assessments, transcripts, similar records submitted any Intelligence Community member agency former United States Ambassador the United Nations Samantha Powers concerning, regarding, relating the following: Any actual suspected effort the Russian government any individual acting behalf the Russian government influence otherwise interfere with the 2016 presidential election. The alleged hacking computer systems utilized the Democratic National Committee and/or the Clinton presidential campaign. Any actual suspected communication between any member the Trump presidential campaign transition team and any official employee the Russian government any individual acting behalf the Russian government. The identities U.S. citizens associated with the Trump presidential campaign transition team who were identified pursuant intelligence collection activities. Any and all records responses received former United States Ambassador the United Nations Samantha Powers and/or any employee, staff member, representative United States Mission the United Nations response any request described part this request. Any and all records communication between any official, employee, representative any Intelligence Community member agency and former United States Ambassador the United Nation Samantha Powers and/or any employee, staff -2- Case 1:18-cv-00300 Document Filed 02/09/18 Page member, representative the United States Mission the United Nations concerning, regarding, relating any request described part this request. The time frame the request was identified January 2016 through the present. letter dated November 21, 2017, State confirmed that received the request November 2017 and assigned the request Tracking Number F-2017-16915. the date this Complaint, Defendant has failed to: (i) produce the requested records demonstrate that the requested records are lawfully exempt from production; (ii) notify Plaintiff the scope any responsive records Defendant intends produce withhold and the reasons for any withholdings; (iii) inform Plaintiff that may appeal any adequately specific, adverse determination. COUNT Violation FOIA, U.S.C. 552 Plaintiff realleges paragraphs through fully stated herein. Plaintiff being irreparably harmed reason Defendant violation FOIA, and Plaintiff will continue irreparably harmed unless Defendant compelled comply with FOIA. 10. trigger FOIA administrative exhaustion requirement, Defendant was required determine whether comply with Plaintiff request December 2017 the latest. minimum, Defendant was required to: (i) gather and review the requested documents; (ii) determine and communicate Plaintiff the scope any responsive records Defendant intended produce withhold and the reasons for any withholdings; (iii) inform Plaintiff that may appeal any adequately specific, adverse determination; and (iv) make the records available promptly thereafter. See, e.g., Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics Washington Federal Election Commission, 711 F.3d 180, 188-89 (D.C. Cir. 2013). -3- Case 1:18-cv-00300 Document Filed 02/09/18 Page 11. Because Defendant failed determine whether fully comply with Plaintiff request within the time period required FOIA, Plaintiff deemed have exhausted its administrative appeal remedies. U.S.C. 552(a)(6)(C)(i). WHEREFORE, Plaintiff respectfully requests that the Court: (1) order Defendant conduct searches for any and all records responsive Plaintiff FOIA request and demonstrate that employed search methods reasonably likely lead the discovery records responsive Plaintiff FOIA request; (2) order Defendant produce, date certain, any and all nonexempt records Plaintiff FOIA request and Vaughn index any responsive records withheld under claim exemption; (3) enjoin Defendant from continuing withhold any and all non-exempt records responsive Plaintiff FOIA request; (4) grant Plaintiff award attorneys fees and other litigation costs reasonably incurred this action pursuant U.S.C. 552(a)(4)(E); and (5) grant Plaintiff such other relief the Court deems just and proper. Dated: February 2018 Respectfully submitted, Chris Fedeli Chris Fedeli D.C. Bar No. 472919 JUDICIAL WATCH, INC. 425 Third Street SW, Suite 800 Washington, 20024 (202) 646-5172 Counsel for Plaintiff -4-