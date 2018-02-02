Nunes FISA memo 020218
Number of Pages:6
Date Created:February 2, 2018
Date Uploaded to the Library:February 13, 2018
THE WHITE HOUSE WASHINGTON February mix Ihc Honorable Devin Ntmes Chliinnun. House Permanent Select Committee Intelligence United States Capitol Washington, 20515 Dear Mr. Chairman: January 29. 2018. the House Permanent Select Committee Intelligence (hereiua the Committee) rotcd lose publicly memorandum containing classi information provided the Committee connection with its oversight activities (the Memorandum, which attached this letter). provided clause 1(g) Rule ofthe House Representatives. the Committee has forwarded this Memorandum the President based its determination that the release the Memorandum would serve the public interest. The Constitution vests the President Vtith the authority protect national security secrets from disclosure. the Supreme Court has recognized. the President responsibility classify. deelassify. and control lwcess information bearing our intelligence sources and methods and nlitional defcns See. Dep a/Navy Egan. 484 US. 518, 527 (1988). order facilitate appropriate congressional oversight, the Executive Branch may entrust classi information the appropriate committees CongIess. has done connection with the Comnlittee oversight activities here. The Executive Branch does the assumption that the Committee will responsibly protect such classi infonuatione consistent viith the lan the United States. The Committee has now determined that the rclcnsc otthc Memorandum uottld appropriate. The ccutive Branch, across Athni trations both parties, has worked accommodate eongr until ucsts declassily specil materials the public interest.l However. public release Class information unilateral action ofthe Legislative Branch extremely rare and raises signi cant separation powers concerns. Accordingly. the Committee request release the Memorandum interpre request [or deelassrlication pursuant the Presidents authority. The President understands dint the protection our national security represents his highest obligation. Accordingly. has directed lawyers and national security staffto as. the Stw. Repi its (Administration 3:1ka Ohalna) April 2014 ..tie eoniniittcc agreed send the revised Findings and Conclusions and the updated Executive summon; otthc Committcr snidy. the President for declassi calion and public release chi 107.792 (Administration ofGeorgc Bush) that). (Administration ofGeorge l{.W. Bush) (noting Senatelesoluuourequeotlng that Presidentpiiwidc rot declassiiicaticn otccnain information Via Lxecutlve Order). cation rcqu consistent uith established standards governing the handling cla information. including those tmder Section 3.1(d) Executive Order 13526. hose standards permit deelassiiicalion when the public interest disclosure outweighs lm) need protect the information. The White House review proccsi included input from the the Director National Intelligence and the Department ofJustice. Consistent with Lhis review and these standards. the President has determined that declassi eution the Memorandum appropriate. Based this assessment and light ofthe signi cant public interest the memorandum, the President has authori7ed the declassitication the Memorandum. 11) lezir, the Memorandum ects thejudgments its congr sinnal authors. The President understands that oversight concerning matters related the Memorandum may continuing. Though the eireumstenees lending the declassi cation through this pmccss are extraordinary. the Executive Branch stands ready wetk with Congress accommodate oversight requests consistent vtith applicable standards and processes. including the need protect intelligence sources and methods. Sincerely. Donald McGahn Counsel the President cc: The Honorable Paul Ryan Speaker nfthe House Representatives the Honorable Adam Sehiff Ranking Member, House Permanent Select Committee Intelligence UNCLASSIMEW ncelassitied order the Fresit Jammy 2013 February 2018 To: HPSCI Majority Members From: arse] Majority Staff Subject: Foreign lnteiligenee Surveillance Aet Abuses the Deparunent Iustieo and the Federal Bureau Investigation Pllrguse This memorandum provides Members update significant facts relating the Committees ongoing investigation into the Department Justice (DOD and Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) and their use the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (PISA) during the 2016 presidential election cycle. Our ndings. which are detailed hclow, raise concerns with the legitimacy and legality certain DUI and FBI interactions with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC), and represent troubling breakdown legal processes established protect the American people from abuses related the FISA prooess. Investigation Update (In October 21, 2016, nor and FBI sought and received FISA prohahie cause orttcr under Title VII) authorizing electronic siirvcillan Carter Page from the FIsc. Page {Is eitizen who served volunteer atlvisor the lrurnp presidential campaign. Consistent with requirements under PISA, the application had that certi the Director Deputy Director the FBL then required the approval otthe Attorney General Deputy Attorney General (DA 6), the Senate-confirmed Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division The FBI and DO} obtained one initial ISA Warrant targeting Carter Page and three PISA renewals from the FISC, required statute (50 U.S.C. l305(d)( 1)), FISA order American citizen must renewed the ISC every days and each renewal requires separate nding probable cause. Then-Director James Comey sigied three FISA applications question behalf ofthe FBI, and Deputy Director Andrew McCabc signed one Then-DAG Sally Yates. then Acting DAG Dana Boente, and DAG Rod Rosenstein each Signed one more FISA applications behalf D0]. Due the sensitive nature oflilreign intelligence activity, FlSA submissions (including renewals) before the FISC are classi ed. such, the publie con dence the integrity ofthc FISA process depends the court ability holdthc government the highest standardi particularly relates surveillance ofAmeri can citize However, the FlSC rigor protecting the rights Americans, which ism renewals surveillance orders, necessarily dependent the government production the court all material and relevant facts. This should Include information potentially favorable the target Lhe FISA PROPERTY THE Ursa HOUSE REPRESENTATIVES application that known the government. the case Carter Page, the government had least four independent opportunities before the FISC accurately provide accounting die relevant facts. However, our ndings indicate that. described below7 material and relevant information was omitted. the dossier compiled Christopher Steele (Steele dossier) hehaltoi the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Hillary Clinton campaign formed essential part otthe Carter Page FISA application. Steele was longtime source who was paid over $160,000 the DNC and Clinton campaign. Via the law Pcrkins Cole and rcscarch rnrn Fusion GPS) ohtain derogatory information Donald Trump ties Russia. Neither the initial application October 2016, nor any ofthc renewals, disclose reference the role the DNC, Clinton campaign. any partyicampaign funding Steelels efforts, even though the political origins nfthe Steele dossier were then known senior and FBI cials The initial FISA application notes Steele was Working for narned U.S. person, but does not name Fusion CPS and principal Glenn Simpson, who was paid law (Perkins Coie) representing the DNC (even thouga was lmown DOJ the time that political actors were involved with the Steele dossier). Thc application does not mention Steele was ultimately Working behalf offend paid hy7 the DNC and Clinton campaign, that the FBI had separately authorized payment Steelc for thc same information. The Carter Page FISA application also cited extensively September 23., 2015, Yahoo News article Michael Isiko which focuses Page July 20l trip Muscuvl. This article docs not corroborate the Slt dossier because derived from information Leaked Steele hin llto Yahuo a_w_._ the Page FISA application incorrectly assesses that Steele did not directly provide information Yuhuo Neil/x. Stcclc has admitted British court lings that met with Yahuu New/Se and several other outlawein September 2016 the direction Fusion GPS. Perkins Cole was aware Stcelcs initial media con icts because they hosted least one meeting Washington DC. 2016 with Steele and Fusion GPS where this matter was discussed. Steele was suspended and then tCI mlnbtchl FBI source for what the FBI nes the most scricus ofVinldtiomrw unauthorized disclosure the media ofhis relationship with the FBI Octubcl 30, 2016, iMotherJancs article David Com. Steele should have bccn terminated for his previous undisclosed contacts with Yahoo and other outlets Scptcmbcribcfurc the Page application was submitted UNCLASSEFEED PROPERTY THE 0.5. HOUSE REPRESENTATIVES the NSC Octoberibut Steele improperly concealed from and lied the FBI about these contacts, Steele numerous encounters with the media violated the cardinal rule source handlingimnirttaining eon dentialit}L rand demonsnrated that Steele hurl become less than reliable source for the FBI. Before and utter Steele was terminated source, maintained Contact with Do] Vin then-Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce 0hr, senior DOJ ollicial who Worked Closely with Deputy Attorneys General Yates and later Rosenstein Shortly after the election. the FBI began interviewing 0hr, documenting his communications with Steele. For example, September 2016, Steele admitted 0hr his Feelings against then- eandidate Trump when Steele said Vvas desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and wits passionate about him not being president. This elear evidence Steele bias was recorded 0hr the Lime and subsequently cial FBI leSrrbnt not ected any otthe Page FlSA applications. During this same time period: Ollf Wife was employed usion GPS assist Lhe cultivation opposition research Trump. 0hr later promded the FBI With all ofhis wife opposition research, paid for the DNC and Clinton campaign Via Fusion GPS. The (lhrs relationship with Steele and Fusion GPS was inexplicably concealed from the NSC, According the head (it the FBI eounterintelligen division, Assistant Director Bill Priestap, corroboration ofthc Steele dossier was its infancy the time ofthe initial independent unit within FBI assessed Steele reporting onlyminimally corroborated. Yet, early January 2017. Director Comey briefed President-elect Trump summary otthe Steele dossier, even though was aeeortling his June 2017 testimonyi alaeious and unveri ed. While the FISA application relied Steele past record credible reporting other unrelated matters, ignored concealed his nnti Tmmp nancile and ideological motivations. Furthermore, Deputy Director MoCabe testi before the Committee December 2017 that surveillance warrant would have been sought liom the FISC Without the Steele dossier information. UNCE. lFIED PROPERTY THE U.Si HOUSE REPRESENTATIVES The Page FISA application also mentions immneirimi regarding fellow Trump campaign adviem George Paparlupuulus, but Lhci evidence any cooperation conspiracy between and Papudopeulos. Papadopmilos information triggered the upeziing FBI counter-intelligence investigation late July 2015 FBI agent Pete Strmk Strzok was reassigned the Special Counsel 01110:: FBI Human Resources fur improper text messages with his mistress, FBI Attorney Page (no known relation Carter Page), Where they both demonstrated clear bias against Trump and favor Clinmn, whom Stank had also investigated. The Stuck/Lisa Page lexte also reflect extensive discussions about the I1] Silg lj01L orchestrating leaks the medim and include meeting with Deputy Director McCabe discuss uence policy against President Trump eleuuon. UNCLAb IFIED PROPERTY THE UiS. HOUSE REPRESENTATIVES