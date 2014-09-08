 Skip to content

Get Judicial Watch Updates!

DONATE

Judicial Watch • Obama 2014 Travel Martha’s Vineyard Honolulu Secret Service

Obama 2014 Travel Martha’s Vineyard Honolulu Secret Service

Obama 2014 Travel Martha’s Vineyard Honolulu Secret Service

Page 1: Obama 2014 Travel Martha’s Vineyard Honolulu Secret Service

Category:

Number of Pages:162

Date Created:February 3, 2016

Date Uploaded to the Library:February 03, 2016

Tags:reservations, Nantucket, GOODS, Marthas, Vineyard, Honolulu, phone, payment, sunday, Boston, 2014, GSA, SECRET, service, Obama, travel, FOIA, ICE


File Scanned for Malware

Donate now to keep these documents public!


See Generated Text   ∨

Autogenerated text from PDF

DEPARTMENT HOMELAND SECURITY
UNITED STATES SECRET SERVICE
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20223
Freedom Information Act Privacy Act Branch
Communications Center
245 Murray Lane, S.W., Building T-5
Washington, D.C. 20223
Date:
JAN 20l6
Judicial Watch
425 Third Street, Suite 800
Washington, 20024
Attn: Justin McCarthy
File Number: 20141036
Dear Requester:
This the final response your Freedom Information Act/Privacy Act (FOINPA) request
originally received the United States Secret Service (USSS) September 24, 2014, for
information pertaining the use U.S. Government funds provide security and/or other
services President Obama and any companions their August 2014 trip Marthas Vineyard,
Massachusetts.
Enclosed are copies responsive documents from Secret Service records. efforts provide you
with the greatest degree access authorized law, have considered the reference material
under the FOIA regulations, Title U.S.C. 552 and/or the regulations, Title U.S.C. 552a.
Pursuant the Acts, exemptions have been applied where deemed appropriate. The exemptions
cited are marked below. addition, approximately page(s) were withheld their entirety. enclosure this letter
explains the exemptions more detail.
cgj this box checked, deletions were made pursuant the exemptions indicated below.
Section 552 (FOIA)
L8l
(b) (1)
(b) (4) (b)(7)(C)
(b)(2)
(b)(5)
(b)(7)(D)
IZI
L8l
(b)(3) Statute:
(b)(6) (b) (7)(A)
(b)(7)(E) (b)(7) (F)
Section 552a (Privacy Act)
(b) (7) CB)
(b)(8)
Cd) (5)
mc2)
Ck) Cl)
Ck) c2)
Ck) (3) Ck) (5) Ck) (6)
The following checked item(s) also apply your request: Some documents originated with another government agency(s). These documents were
referred that agency(s) for review and direct response you.
page(s) documents our files contain information furnished the Secret Service
another government agency(s). You will advised directly the Secret Service regarding the
releasability this information following our consultation with the other agency(s). Fees: the processing this FOIA/PA request, fees are being assessed.
Other: this matter litigation, please contact Kenneth Sealls, Department Justice, (202) 3051953 should you have any questions.
c1al Agent Charge
Freedom Information Act Privacy Act Officer
Enclosure: FOIA and Privacy Act Exemption List
FREEDOM INFORMATION ACT
SUBSECTIONS TITLE UNITED STATES CODE, SECTION 552
Provisions the Freedom Information Act not apply matter that are:
(b) (I) pcc1fi II> authon/ umlc crm.:n;1 :1hh. 1111 c.:ullw Ordr kepi o.:i:rct 1h1: i111 1111111111al
lurcum 11fll1:y and (B) are facl properly classified pursuant such Executive order;
n~c
(b) (2)
related solely the internal personnel rules and practices any agency;
(b) (3)
pu:itk;iJly cxcmptc from do~urc sla!Ulc (nthlr th.m 1in11 ii2h llll 111lq. v1dcd lhul uch ~wu11: (A) requires that
the matters witlll1eld from the public uch manner leave discretion the issue, wbli~hc p~rt1..:ul.11
criteria for 1ithhohhng11r refer poir1h;ula1 lypL~ m:Hh.:r withheld;
(b) (4)
trade secrets and commercial financial information obtained from person and privileged confidential;
(b) (5)
inter-agency intra-agency memorandums letters which would not available law party other than agency
litigation with the agency;
(b) (6)
personnel and medical files and similar files the disclosure which would constitute clearly unwarranted invasion personal
privacy;
(b) (7)
1~1;1lTl 1nf,1J111,1ti1111 co111pilcJ !or law enli rr.:cm fUrpo .-~. li111 u11ly t11 the cxtcnl thal 1hc 111ti.>mldlion (A) could reas nable expected intertere with enforcement proceedings; 13) uld dcpnve p,;lnn gilt 1:11r tri,11 trnpanrnl
adJ11d1c,111011; could reasonably expected constitute unwarranted invasion personal piivacy: !U) coultl 1111hl
b..: xpc tcnul c.:urny
inl lhgcn 111:1.>< 011nn mformalllll f11m1~h1.:-d Ii} nfi ?b011,
GOODS AND/OR SERVICES RBCEIVED ARB
ACCEPTABLB.
DATB G()Onlnt:r
lf1
Suite791
1o5ton. 0222-1080
Faic: (617) 565--5659
_.A..it
FROM:
(b)(S), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
-f!J;J, IA.- -...-
Marthas Vlneyaird and Nantucket ReservatlOns )(6), )(7)c
P08ox753
Ymeylld HIWen, OlSSI
jJL e7.IJV
PhoM: CSOI) 93-7200
Fix: (508) 693-7200
...u.. OftC81
AutOflZd C9lU per conversation with yOU May 19th, 202A, are requesti8 payment for the followlnt
rented from Thursday, Auaust to~. AMIUSt, !2_!~ 201~.
(b)(7)e
1.n ii+
For total days for
$11,915.llO
Thantcyou
Nancy Gaffney
awner, Mlfthls VlftaYard and N1ntvdcet Res.mrtfOns
... bookinc quality accommodalions for
individuab and corporations.
--,
Requeslx>r (b)(B), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e 1u. sve
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
1t98HJJ
~ff, 4g5,0b
lP- j{o-ll( 111i -:;-
Head lnfennaton ---,--~~~-----------~
Requeltor
Vendor N1me (iARiliAS VIHEYNlD AND tWfTtiCK
Alfdrlq
CH), Stllle, ZIP
Trip Numbat
Hot.r sc.,. 0at..
[POeX
753
!Vlft:@Jfffl@HJiA~
liDf Tatel
(EFT
1tAOOu:aXf.r614
ltrnb26ti
1Ng>flUILEl SUBMIT REJECT
CANCEL
City !Vl!Utfard Hewan Stete liA
(b)(7)e 11t1985JllJ
Taxpayer Code Number
,..,.,,,......,...,.......___ __,
SIPia
(b)(4)
AllDU:iilif
Per Diem Rat
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
Olatnllutlon Total
Sh;985JID ___,
Lblelllfa~~~~-~~---~--Fi~o-N~
lg-no_r__,,N~um~h,__r_N~um-b-er-~C~o-tt
Unt
Numb~r _.. _.,__
(b)(7)e
DomMtli:
Roome
pll
Night
Ni1111t
.:.----:...;...;.._r---
(b)(7)e
lrlnl
r-- .!..
~,;=-----------~~~.i--~---~1~F==~I~-
t=:
(b)(7)e
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
SpeClaJ AlenC
~.. Secret 5eJYU
1ocausewav
0t.-r,e~
Suite 791
).~~
lostDn. 0212 1080
FIX: (617t 565-5659 ~~PAYMENT .M.r.DKU:AIILQN....-CB~itARnAL PAYMENT FINAL PAYMENT
PO/CN/TN/OTHBR 113
GOODS AND/OR SERVICES RECEIVED ARB
ACCEPTABLE.
DATB
GOlm8-REC~ :~JM-~ .J.
(b)(6), {b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
,,..b~ DU~
FROM:
Manhas Vineyard and Nan
POBoX753
Vineyard Haven, MAG
Phonel (508) 693
F111:(508)69J.7200 par coftVefSltioft with you May 19th, 2014, are requestlnt payment for the f071owlna
ret111d from sunday, Auaust Sunday, AUIUSt UPM, 2014.
~oll.t> .:.r 2.1 1.,
(b)(7)e
,$11,445.00
Nanc:y GlffMv
OWn Marthas Vineyard and Nentucket Reservations
Boa 1322 l.qooa Po.. vi.,.nl Huea Maaac!meeaa 0258 508 693-72CIO
ATB
HeederlldamdDll ..._------------~----------~
Raque etor
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
Vendor N.rnt [iiiRiliAS Vli4EYARD AAD ~CK
ctt~E
H/i11F
Hotel Sta, Datta 13AliG1iJttUGt4
Per Diem Riii
Une Total
Oilllrlblltion Totll
IHCO PLm
sU@M!T
rRfJECT
lHT143ZiiOt
City lf.i119~
(b)(7)e $1t;U5Jll ~~:=
Stetal
THp1yer
(b)(4)
rCAHa:L
Sta1e tiiA i11.445li
Line -------------F.-ore-l-gn_o_r--Nu_m..,.b-ar--Nu-m-b1-r--C-ott------.
I.Ill
Number
re----
r--.,
Dom1111c
TIMI
Daacltptlon
(b)(7)e
!DoNEfiit
F=!
Rooms
par
Nlghl his
(b)(7)e
Amount
rflU5
(b)(4)
TDP ayer
~~~~-------=...:~PeyQ:J~
Requestor
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
PO~IH11~
Texpeyet
ltM:11ce (HTIQ,2601
Invoice Ollllt(OOMMMYYYY) h8-@AY~t4
lnvoi~
R8C8i Dela(DOMMMYYYY)
llWOlce Atnocrt
Dlstr1butlon
Tat.I
1t,46.
Runnln
 ->~parate variances for housing related the PPD visit Marthas Vineyard this August. sending
these now FMO must sign leases after the approval process.
Thank you for your assistance,
Brett )(6). )(7)c
Senior Special Agent
United States Secret Service
Boston Field Office )(6), )(7)c
(b)(7)e
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
Speelal ltflt secret Service
10Causeway
$Ulte791
Boston, 0222~1080
Fa: (617) 565-5659
FROM:
POax7S3
Vineyard HaWn, 02568
Phone: (508) iJ-nQO
F..: (508) 693-7200 per converutton with yau May 19th, 3014, ant ~estins payment for the followlftl:
(b)(7)e
Thursday, AUlust..,. Sunday, AUIUSt 24, UPM, 2014.
=at
(b)(7)e
Cfa1.1G0.llOv
Fora Total:
CD()fTI
-.::on
C:UTfr?I
:Z:-f-
3cn,.,,
>f:1o
c:;
,,, booking quality accommodaliona for
individuals and corporations. 1322 l..afoaa *ILL~
V.,... Jt.YCD
U....ralfb G2568 508 7280
~-J
_,,,
Teipayer
Requestor
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e Nuniler IHT1.q26UI)
lrwc1ce NIJliler ~{[Bi!~=:-
llM)lca Oate{DOMt.-MYYYt)
Y...2014
lnwoice Received Oale(DDMMMYVVY)
.JUN-2014
Invoice Amount
47,200.00
TIDCPGYlr
Dlstr1butJon
Running Total
r:= i==FI= -f----;~
EDD ~rllullon (PPDIVPD ONLVJ Dwctlf!!!ori
47,2QIO.OO
Objett
Cles9
~ect
Amount
qMrt ... ... 111111,. ,,.,,.
HHHrlnformllflcm Requ11t01
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
re.payer
Pay Code Numblr
Stalul
(b)(4)
!EFT
HJ2600
Per Diem Rll1
Una Total
llnetnro
City
(b)(7)e
SUBMIT REJECT CANCEL
n..,.111 HIMln State lllA
--------------=--..----N
-__ or-N-um__ -~_
r--
_Q~cription
(b)(7)e
Nighta
Nillht -----..
Roome
(b)(7)e
~----~~~------~ ~~-r-~t----
t--l:
INCOMPLETE
Distribution Tatel
Number
Amount
4iiiiif-
6tOD
,.~~ l------
Request for GSA Lodging variance for the Visit
President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and family the
Boston Field Office District.
Boston Field Off ice
Off ice
Protectee
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
Location visit
Marthas Vineyard,
Dates Visit
8/09/14 8/23/14
GSA Lodging Rate
(b)(7)e
Hotel
(b)(7)e
(b)(7)e
Lodging Rate Requested
Total
Purpose
$47,200.00
(b)(7)e
Due the high season during the month August this
vacation destination, all efforts find other
hotel/lodging accommodations have been exhausted. Check
date 8/07/14, check out date B/24/14 (due limited ferry
reservations) you have any questions comments please
contact
(b)(S), (b)(7
Please notify upon approval this request.
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
.(BOS)
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
From:
Sent:
(ADM)
Wednesday, June 04, 2014 2:08
To:
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
BOS); logrc
Rt: PPD Marthas Vineyard Variances
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
Subject:
LRC Approved.
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
United. States Secret Service
Office Administration LRC
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
rom:
(b)(6), (b){7)c
(BOS)
Sent: Wednesctav. 11111e 04, 2014 2:07
Ta:
OM); logrc
Cc:
{b)(6), (b){7)c
(lNV)
SUbJect: RE: PPD Marthas Vineyard Variances
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
Attached you will find the variances include check and check out dates requested.
Thank yau for your assistance,
tb)(6), (b)(7)c
From:
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
:ADM)
Sent: We.dnesdav. June 04, 2014 1:28
(BOS); !ogre
{INV)
SubJect: RE: PPD Marthas Vineyard Variances
(b)(6), (bl(7)c
Cc:
(bJ(6), (b)(7)c
Good Afternoon
(b)(6), (b)(7)c you would please, list the respective check and check out dates for the attached Jodging variances.
With these dates, can verify total room nights and their total costs listed.
Thanks again for your help.
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
United States Secret SeIVice
Office Administration LRC
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
From:
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
BOS)
sent: ruesday, June 03, 2014 12:29
To: logrc
Cc:
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
(INV)
SubJect: RE: PPD Marthas Vineyard Variances
Attachments Included case they were not forwarded.
Thanks aRaln.
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
From:
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
INV)
5ent: Friday, May 16, 2014 2:19
To: logrc
CC:
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
905);
(b)(6), (b)(7
(BOS); invmanpower
SubJect: Rt:: PPD Marthas Vineyard vanances
The following has been forwarded the LRC
.from: (b)(6), (b)(7)c (BOS)
Sent: Friday, May 16, 2014 2:10
To: lnvmanpower
CC:
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
(BOS)
SUb,Ject: t1PU Marthas Vineyard Variances
Attached arQ>l< l~eparate variances for housing related the PPD visit Marthas Vineyard this August. sending
these now FMD must sign leases after the approval process.
Thank vou for your assistance,
fb)(6), (b)(7)c )(6), )(7)c
Senior Special Agent
United States Secret Service
Boston Field Office
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
Obtained vra FOi Judicial Watch, Inc.
visit t:.o
(b)(7)e
... /._
POb~r~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~--~~~--.
Vendor Nine
Vendors: iJ.~t::~==~~=
Q[y. State, ZIP
--Olios
TriRNumber
~~--
Dlltrlbutlon
Runnlni Total
pcU
;fd-1 lcrD. o1)
lD-Olo t-f
22100.00 ,I.
1111 1::.
thecl rtnformdan
Rec,i11tor (b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
(b)(4) Tup11erlD
P1y Code Number
Plf Diam Ritt
Lin Totll
Llnelnfo
(b)(7)e 122,tiil:OO
Status IHCOllllPLETE
sue REJECT CAllCB. City [Yh1ay11rd HllW!n Sllte
Oittnbutlon Total
m.~oo.oo
--------------------~F~o-N~gn-M-~N~um-b~e-r-.,N~u-m~b -,--~c-01~1------~
(b)(7)e
per
Roomt
DlllMlllc
Tm.I
tiallts
Nlaht
.....----;--fhC_r
(b)(7)e
Amount
g2fOO
(b)(7)e
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
special Agent Secret 5etvke (luseWily
Sulte191
loltGn, 0222 1080
Fax: (617) 55-559
PARTIAL PAYMENT FINAL PAYMENT r:(
PO/CN/TN/OTIIER Jf3:Z.57f9
GOODS ~ND/OR SERVICES RECEIVED AiB
ACCBPTABLB.
DATE GOO~
(b)(S), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
FROM:
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
JUL 2~~
Au.honzed Certifying Qftlcer per mnversedon with vou May 19th, 2014, ar. rectuesttna payment for the fDllowlna
rented htn Friday, Autuat 8111 Sunday, Ausust 24, 12PM, 2014.
-..., c--n -:: c.t=i et !Hl1.._.
.00
(b)(6), {b)(7)c
~~oo~ ~~~~~..-~~--~~~~--
FIM
Dlatrtbutlon
RUnn!ng Total
58JOQ.OO
1~.l
lo- Qlt>-(4
Request for GSA Lodging variance for the Visit
President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and family the
Boston Field Office District.
Off ice
Boston Field Off ice
Protectee
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
Location visit
Marthas Vineyard,
Dates Visit
8/09/14 8/23/14
GSA Lodging Rate
(b)(7)e
Hotel
(b)(7)e
Lodging Rate Requested
(b)(7)e
Total
Purpose
59,200.00
(b)(7)e
Due the high season during the month August this
vacation destination, all efforts find other
hotel/lodging accommodations have been exhausted. Check
date 8/07/14, check out date 8/24/14 (due limited ferry
reservations) you have any quest ons comments please
contact
(b)(S), (b)(?)c
Please notify upon approval this request.
{..
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
(b)(S), (b)(7)c
From:
...---------------------------------------------
(805)
~~~
Sent
To:
Subject:
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
(ADM)
weanesday, June.04, 2014 2:08
(b)( (b)(7)c (BOS); logrc
RE: PPD Marthas Vineyard Variances
LRC Approved.
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
umted States Secret Service
Office Administration I.RC )(6), )(7)c
From:
(b)(B). (b)(7)c
(BOS)
Sent: Wednesdav. June 04, 2014 2:07
To: (b)(6). (b)(7)c (ADM); !ogre
CC:
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
:INV)
SubJect: RE: PPD Marthas Vineyard Variances
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
Attached you will find the variances include check and check out dates requested.
Thank you for your assistance, )(6), (b)(7)c
From:
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
:ADM)
Sent: Wednesdav. June 04, 2014 1:28
To, (b)(6), (b)(7)c (805); logrc
Cc:
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
(INV)
SUbJect: RE: PPD Marthas Vineyard Variances
::: GQodAftemoon
(b)(6), (b)(7)c you would please, list the respective check and check out dates for the attached lodging variances.
With these dates, can verify total room nights and their total costs listed.
Thanks again for your help. )(6), ){7)c
United States Secret Service
Office Administrati.on LR.C )(6), )(7)c
From: (b)(6), (b)(7)c (BOS) sent: Tuesday, June 03, 2014 12:29
To: !ogre
(b)(6), (b){7)c
(INV)
SUbJ KE: PPD Marthas Vineyard Variances
1111
Attachments Included case they were not forwarded.
Thanks again,
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
From:
(b)(6), (b)(7)c !NV)
Sent: t-naay, May 16, 2014 2:19
To: logrc
Cc:
(b)(S), (b)(7)c
.BOS); (b)(6), (b(7c BOS); lnvmanpower
Sul.,llfto...:: Kl:! PPD Marthas Vineyard Variances
The following has been forwarded the LRC
From:
(b)(S), (b)(7)c
(BOS)
Sent: rlelay, May 16, 2014 2:10
To: lnvmanpower
(b) (S), (b)(7)c
(BOS)
Sub,ea: tPD Marthas Vineyard Variances
Attached ar-Jbl( l~parate variances for housing related the PPD visit Marthas Vineyard this August. sending
these now FMO must sign leases after the approval process.
Thank you for your assistance,
Brett
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
Senior Special Agent
United States Secret Service
Boston Field Office
(b)(S), (b)(7)c sfE:CF:tVE:D .Bo~iaHT
SfRYICf
Marthas Vineyard
And Nantucket
ZBI JUN
Reservations
(b)(7)e
ao~693-1200 C 11.oL
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
SpecbllAIMt Sec:rllt SeMce c.ausawav
(b)(S), (b)(7)c
SUtta791
eoston, 0222 1080
Fax: (617) ~5659
RtOM:
Marthas vtneyard
~~ntuelr.et Reservations
P08m753
Vineyard Haven, 02Sli8
Phone: (508) 191-7200
Fax: (508) 93 7200 per conversation with you May 191b, 2014, ar9 rtqUIStlI payment for the faHowtns
rented from lhursdly, Auaust .,.. SUnd1y, Auaust .24, 12PM, 2014.
L:7 
..:.,. eS.00 lo
OlD5 ~-(L/
HHd rlnformllflon R1qu1star
(b)(4)
!EFT
Tup1yer Pay Codt Numb1r
1fffi4fi594
Par Diem Rllle
Uni Total Hil,D5Jld
Dl1bft111tlen Information
Un11
Number
Fund
City
(b)(7)e ,,_ury
Distribution Total
.-Q!a_Ob Cl111
J!:=izm-l102ii14iidJU IBOS
Slate lllA l1;ili!i:OO
P111]1~
~UID4
knounl
~I--,~-,~~
,_FrI
FFj-- -_-
r--.,_______ )(6), )(7)c, )(7)e
Statul INCOMPLETE
SUBMIT REJECT
CANCEL
508-693. G 2.o ll..l
120!?
(b)(7)e
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
JUL (b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
e2gF1
Authorized Certifying Oftlcer
$tMCill Atelt seawt Serke r.auseway
PAR11AL PAYMENT PINAL PAYMENT
PO/CN/TN/OTHBR
Ji$ 2.S:9.C
GOODS AND/OR SERVICES RECEIVED ARB
ACCEPTABLE.
DATB GOO~CP _d.74a -2.Y4LG
ttr
Suita791
Boston, 0222-1080
Fu: (517) HS-5659
J.L.
FROM:
(b){6), (b)(7)c,
P!k; JSRJ
(b)(~e per conversation virtth you Mli ISdt, 2014, are requestlns payment fer the followlltl
rented from Thursdliy,
AulUSt.,. Sunday, Auaust 24, UPM, 20lA.0
-7l:A(
.Cl
 txos .tm
/01
~-~-IL/
Heacler lnli1111t.aa11
Vendor Nlllle
----~------------.----
R1qut1tor
(b)(B). (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
liWitiiAS VDIEYAAD AHO NAifUdi
co~-E i:-
Hat11 Sl~ Oiln Diem Rite
Una Tata!
(b)(7)e 116;o5:00.
sue11rr
(H1143Z595
City LQ!i@fuftll
Oietributlao Total CANCEL lCOlllPLm wecr
Stilt (MA S1(iil5Jii --Nu m_b_r- --011_
N-um -er
Dncriotmn
Status
TnpeyltID PeyCoda Number
AUGt
Llne .lnlil
1c:
(b)(4)
Nfght
=i:n:-. -R_..o=om=-
Amount
~i-_-_-_=-._~m~~~~~~-_-_- -----_~---~: -1-~b-.__-,f~====~ F:-~~-,Jo ~~_--__ .:.: .... RECEIVED
.S. SECRET SERVICE
BOSTON.
Ma~as Vilf~iill2b
And Nantucket
Reservations
(b)(7)e
SOS.693-7720
WO... 11.0\.
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
Spedll Aaent secret SeMc:e
1ocausewav
Suite 791
Boston, 0222-1080
Fax: (617) 565-5659
(b)(B), (b)(7)c
PARTIAL PAYMENT PINAL PAYMENT
PO/CN/TN/OTHER l/J Zk-Z.C
.,u
~OOODS AND/OR SERVICES RBCEIVED .ARB
ilW0 ~CCBPTABLE
p..~~(
DATR kU,/~
A.-1.
FROM:
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e SAfw uug
/;>=:
ATE
Marthas Vineyard and Natucket Reservations
P08o~753
Vineyard Haven, 02568
Phone: (508) 693--1200
FaM: (508) 199-1200 per conversetlon With you Mav 19th, 2014, are requesttna payrn.nt for the fvllowlns
rented from Thursday, Aucust .,- Sunday, August 24, 12PM, 2014.
l.=J GI.Lt) -:. c... 4.-{ .1, I1-t
(b)(7)e
Far total days for
OWner, Marthes Vineyard and Nantucket Reservations
$16,065.00 booking quality accouunodaliom for
individuals and corporations. 1322 JAto1111 h1MI Id. Villeyud linen Muudliuetb 02568 588 693-7200
T8lq>9y11rlD
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
PON!Jrnbi tifl412126
Amotwt
11,
~on (PPDNP
pcL,. llc)bto5.~
.OQ
c_..
1;-
p-.
Huderlnfonndon
(b)(6), (b){7)c, {b)(7)e
Rtquntot
s...
v-:.:: -~~ lfR(b)(~) ;:-rerlD
Une Total Hilll!:OO
Diltribution Total-
llilelafv
Numhr
~r=~- CANCEL
i-.
---
_,,,co,
,).1
(b)(7)e
Far total days for $19,125.00
~r, Marthas Vineyard and Nantudcet Reserwtfons
Boa 1322 l.atocm Poad Rd. Vi..,anl Masums.... 02568 508 693-7200
boolriog quality acconunodaliom for
individuale and corporalioD1.
Req1Je$1or )(6 )(7)c, )(7)e Ntmlber 1trr.~
Htmdtr lnfarmrion
Requ ttor (b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
Status
(b)(4
Taxpayer
PayCode
PONumblr
Im- INCOMPLETE
SUBMIT REJECT CAHCEL
lHTI432Z6
Per Ditm Raia
City
(b)(7)e
Lina Total
n1y1nl Haven Stale [ii
Distribution Total 119,i25llO
Une hdD --F-0181- _r_
gn_o
-um_b__r___,_ m-ba-r- ___
Nu_
Uni
r-- llESTIC
ftft J-ighte
(b)(7)e
,--
Domestic
TnMI ..... .i~
(b)(7)e
Number
~-~aom
L.!~adon lnfennaUan
Numb
Fund
Objlcl Clan
[2,sz
W-r-:!1iJ2iri4iWiii
[SOS
r-r-
r--
F~l---FF
01103
19125
,.-- -..
par
NIAht
Amount
1912
U.S.
sflfit1Vt.o
eosrat. ~r:v1cr
lilt JfJN
(b)(7)e
508-693-7200
MOJ1 11.0 )(6), )(7)c, )(7)e
SpedalApnt Sec:rel SeNica
PAYMENT
10causeway
PARTIAL PAYMENT FINAL PAYMBNT !;> 2.~
GOODS AND/OR SF.I.VICES RECBIVED ARB
Suite 791
Bolton. 0222 1080
F11t: 1617} 565 559
PO/CN/TN/OTHBR
ACCEPTABLB.--=--
Dt~ ---~-
IL.;.
FROM!
M1rthas Vlneylfd and Nantucket Reservations ct/
1/.1(.N -~Ii/
(bXB), (b)(7)o, (b)(7)
,-~~-~v~
POBox753
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
Vineyard HIWln, 02568
JUL 2Dt~
Phone: (50I) 693-nOO
ftM: (508) US-7200
Authoriz~ Certifying Otnc:er per convenadon with yvu M9119th, 2014, are reqyastln1 payment for the followlnl
rented from Thursday, Auaust Sunday, Au1ust 24, UPM, 2014.
L.~Q...ol
Idi /,,.
(b)(7)e
For. tGtal dlys for
$16.065.00
Nlnct Gtffney
Owner, Metthas Vineyard and Nantudt Aaservatlons
booking qaality accommodations for
individuals and corporations. 1322 l.apoa Peed Rd. YllleJIN Havea 02568. 508 W.7200 Ii~ 1l1
.!.
Httad9t~fonn.... ~-----~-~---~---~
Requntor (b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
VendorN (lWmti.x._V!NEYARDAHD IWflUOC
(b){4)
T1xp1y1rlD
Add,.~
IEFT P1y Code
0111, Stllle, llP Mif!ARifHJNE(MA~ Numb9r
Trip Number
liiiinlB1~~--~~----~--~---, !-----~ ~---;.....--~
hllCJfllii!ioi.,tnfiafmaa...
uns @td
Ff94r
r-lt
.-2!L_r. ~nm li6il65
RF(
ags.
F~r-{
rr-r-~ r--1
Clm
PJl!Jtct
Amount
(b)(7)e
0S.693-7200 ;l.o-l
(b)(6), (b)(7)c 61>.
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b){7)e
PAYMENT ~UTH~O~~a
~1A19nt Seallt 5efviaa
PARTIAL PAYMENT FUW. PAYMENT
PO/CN/TN/OTHBR
)trlt.? ZJ,-Z.Z....
GOODS AND/OR. SERVICES RECEIVED ARB
ACCEPTABLE.
DI._. ---.. Z.{#
(b)(7)e, (b)(6), (b)(7)c IAJ.~ DU~
1ilfB
10causewav
Suite]gl
laston, 0322 1080
Fax:l117)55-5659
va,-;;t/
FROM~
Merthls V!Myard and Nlntuelcet ResenlMlons
P08Glt7S3
Vineyard HIMllI, 02568
Phone: (SOI) 693-1200
Fu: csoa) 691-noo per corwenadan with you May 19th, 2014, are requuttn1 payment for the fOlloWiI
rented from Thunday, Auaust .,.. sundaV. Auaust 24, 12PM, 1014.
..7(;.1/Z..O -=. .()
...i.
(b)(7)e
For. total days for
$16,065.00
I)
!==
CDCI>
Orl;:o
Cl>()P!
-t=an
o,,,,..,
:Z-f-
:XcnfYl -f:lO
Nancy GaftMy
Owner, MarUta5 Vineyard and Nantucket Raservations
booldnr quality accommodations for
inditiduals and corporations.
Boa 1322 Lapcm r-1 ILL V_,anl Hnu 111-i..... 02568 5G8 893.7200
tleaffrhtfaratdon Rlql8110r
Ven(torNami
Addr111
BOX fWITUCK
EYi~AHD llA.DZ:r61r
Trip Numbur ==.....,~....T.~..;....
Hotal Stay Dain tllUGti.ziMGfA
City, St-1, ZlP
Par Diem Rate
Stns
(b)(4)
TexpiyarlD P1y Code Number IHCOMPL.ElE
SUBl!Jf! REJECT CARCEL
lifttaml
City 1Vin.V.n1 H1vtn State
(b)(7)e
u,,. Total $ts;ii65;00
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
Dillributloll Toti! ttiJiiiiO
Ll~ htfo ---------....,----------------------~
Foreign Numb1r Num
Coal
Une
Rooms
Domeallc
Numblr
011ci1Dtion
(b)(7)e
~--~.
Trtftl
~[IRIMBTiC
Plf
Ntaht
.!.
(b)(7)e
t--
Nlallta
J~ll.utlan~atl111 Numbir~
,-F
r~t4
Fund
f;iiZiiiiiMii Q!J_Obj!ct Clue Proj1ct
~ftmi
rns-12m
r--
r---:---
~r-
F=f r-----f===,.----~--~~
r-rr--.--~;~~--~~
RECElVEO
U.S. SECRET SERVICE
BOSTON.
Martha Vi.gr.!fi
And Nantu~L.et
(b)(7)e
Reservation.a
aos.s93.1200
MPr# ic:t 2.o
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
,..~
Spedlt Apnt
U$SecretS.Nk:e
10CausewlY
SUite791
~).
~~~
IOsto~ on2-1otlf
Fa: (1n 565-5659
~ROM:
M1rtha Vfneymd and Naltucket Reservallans
P08u753
vtneprd Haven. 02561
PhOne: (SGI) 193-7200
Fax: (508) m.noo per convenauon with you May 19th, 201 are requestinc payment for the foHowlnc
rented from Thursday, Auu.t Sundly, Ausust 24, 12PM, 2014. c:;.,~ ~ ARB
ACCBPTABL
?1J-.~1
DATB GOOPS ltEC~ .6.- ~llIM~
(b)(B), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
t:roc.s~
J/6?/efDATB
Phone: (SOB) 693-noo
Fak: (SOI) 693-7200 per oonversatlolll with you J.uly 21111, 2014, are requesting payment for the following
rented from Sunday. August 2nl SUndaI. Aupt 24, 12PM~ 2014.
(b)(7)e
...
For total of:
...
~2,sio:OO
Thant ... ~Je~
OwAer, Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket Reservations bookia11 qul)ity accomrnodalioas for
indi:xiclull1...-.Lcorporaliom.
Bn: 1322 LalOOll PoDll Vm.y.m tt.vc. Maaaadl...as 02518 508 m.1200
Hnder Information
-------------------------.....,,.......-~
Reques1or
Vendor Name ~--~--..;:....__
Mdtess ...,..,,~r:==,,,..,...,==-City, S11tt, ZIP ~~~~~~~
r=j_b)(~)
1fFT
Line Tolal S42;510Jii
CHy fOa~ Blcrfrs
Oi!lribution Total
INCQ PLETE
Pay Code
~SUeiiiT
,,...HT_t-4m4-- ---
Trip Number
(b)(7)e
Status
T11payer Number
Hotel Stay Dates
Par Diam Rate
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
Stale
REJECT CANCEL Uf,570Jii
Line Info -----..,...,-
Fo111lgn Number
Number
Cost
l:.ina
Dotnestic
par _..:;;;.:; H:.;:c.;.;.iTio.;.;i.;;.:.:..._~---- OO~ra:_l!LC_. Roams_ -~i.9~!~ ti)Bl!I
(b)(7)e
(DOMESTIC
IDOr:dESTIC
(b)(7)e
i=: ,___
t--~--
r--.r-
:;::.;A
MVNantucket Reservations
5086937200
p.9
Ck- A~-1-f
:;:uly
508-693. 7200
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
(b)(6), )(7)c, )(7)e
Senior Spedal A,ent Seem Service
).. ?..~~
ce~n9 :::U
fT!
OWner, Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket Reservations booking quality accommodations for
individuals and corparalioDL
Bos 1322 Lapoa Pnd Rd. VID11ucl Hana MuuclmM111 02568 508 693-72.00
HelMl tlftfonnadllft ----------~-----------------===-Req1111tor
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
Stl1us
(b)(4)
THf1 y1r P.1yCOd1 Number
INCOllPLEJt
SUBl!llT
REJEcr CAJICEL
Plr Diam Rat
Une Tot1l
City
(b)(7)e
llV9n
flllfB.im- Olstribulion Tatil
Slet (llA
Tii:Jil!ilM-
U.lnfo -foreign -tr -Co ct-- Numb Numh1r
Dom1atlc
per
Numbtr
Night
Dt1c:rt lion
Trrtll
Amol.1111
Niahtt
_BC!O.~
Uni
r--,_______________,,___~~-~-~---;---~--ii
(b)(7)e
ltD5
(b)(7)e
.!..
r-i
,__--~~~~~~--.J ---.I
IFF
.--- --____.~~-----~~~--- ~--~;-----[
,.--rrl
[iiiZii14tM80 .;r----_.
ount
Cla111 Projec:t
ijttia
(1iee
POo.ta
Vendor Name
VINEYARD AND N,AlffiJC )(4)
Sil8 Code Pay Code
Addml !f4.llQX
...
City, state. ZIP !YiNEYARD HAVEN, cme8
fMiRrii8
Vendor
~:=~
,.,.
Tmcpeyer
Requestor )(6),-(b )(7)c, )(7)~ Number IHT1cmB8
~~~:r~~
r--:r--r
.Amourt
:-~r
Projetl
18.116.00
1-~----.
lnvotn Header
von~-:i:= :J:rYARDANDpc pay~~~)
Rernt Address
~m.
C~. Sta, ZIP .IW!if.ARD HAYEN1 02688
e8Mk NfSnal _____ ...
..... .,_ .,~.J:L
(b)(6J, (b)(7Jc S~~nb~lori
Object
Fund
~less
~ftji201.awoo
DesCri)iqf, r---11
OD Dlllrlbutlon (PPD/YPD ONLY) Descnptlon
Invoice NLITlber
Invoice Dale(DDMMMYlYY)L-
Invoice Received Dala(DDMMMYYYY) b7.JUL.a>14
1rwo1ce Amo.mt
18,086.00
Tmcpayer
Fund
J1roJact
1034
Dlllrlbutlon
AAlount
19,088.00
Runnln;a Toti! 1s,ca.oo
--bj-ect---------~ Class Project
Amount
i~~~~_._FF ~~r,--,
I~================:=:=========================-------------
1-i-
MVNentucketRese.bttiined via FOIA Judicial Watch, fi9~~937200
p.7
~-~ )(6), )(7)c
(b)(7)e
!ulv 3n1 7014
50-693-7200
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
Special Agent Secret Service
lOtauseway
PAYMENTAUTH01JUZ~~--
SUite791
Boston. 0222-1080
PARTIAL PAYMBNT PINAL-
P.(
Fa>e: (617} 565-5659
PO/CN/IN/OTHBR #~l~r~~~~.-.
OOODS AND/OR. SER.VICES
ACCEPTABLB.
PROM:
DATB GOODS RECD
A1f:pL (b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)~)e
Martha Vineyard and Nantucket Reservations
SAIC 80~ Box 753
hlr:
Ylneyald Haven, 02568
ARB
7dfH.
.f1H
z4@.y
DAT.I
Phone: (508) 693-7200
Fax: (508t69S-7200 per conversation with you JLJly 2nd, 2014, are requesting payment for the following
rented from Thursday, A11ust Sunday, Ausust 24. llPM. 2014.
~~pG1LO~- 71.f
(b)(7)e
For total days for
owner, Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket Reservations
... booking quality accommodations IOI
individuab and corporations.
Box 1322 l.qD011 Pvntl Rtl. Y11r:yud Muaachuactll 02568 508 69.1-7200
TllG>llYer
Requestor
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e Number IK1132984
AAIOunt
lnvoice.Nlmlber lHT1.432684
Tscpeyer
.JUL~4
1e,Oll6.oo
Invoice Olll(QOMMffYVYI ~.JUL~14
lrNOlce Recelwd Dal8(DOMMMYYVYI
.1nw1ce Amount
Object ClesS
Fund
Df.triOutfon
Runnln11 Total 1tOl.OO
Amount
rr-
~fiii:i41rii2D140400 F.1.
Pro
121i21 10M 1s,oeuo
EOO.iJ!ltttbullOn (i>pONPD ONLv.:)
Description
Ftx1d
Object Cl8ss
Jllnourt ._,____
c-r-r-,_~ ii,__l- ---
(_p t:J..D
1-1-t~
t)C>
C:.
I,!,.!
,;,, derlnlonnltlon Rlqu1*1or
(b){4)
IITT
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
518itm
Taxpayer Code
rRfJECT
rCANaL
P.ONu111ber
lkh4liii4
P11r Oiem R.t
U111 .Tot1I
City Tlllliaiy
(b){7)e Dillril!Wvn Total
State
INCOKPLETE St;oSJii
l~efnfo -------------~~~i~n _--=-~~b e-.......,.~ e--~-------. u-~
Uiit
Numbtr
Ollnitlllt;
TllWI
Deacriptlon
(b)(7)e
(DOM ,_TIC
Roomt
per
Nigltta
Night
l,_.
(b)(7)e
Amount r--------.-~~---~~-r---.1
11_1
t===;,
....
MVNantucket Re~~f.I~ via FOIA Judicia ~~,~a6937200
U.S. SECRET SERVICE
BOSTON.MA
lBI St.s
---------J-;%-v,2!--, .o1_4_______
(b)(7)e
~--50_8-_6-93-.7-2-00...
~..
-,.
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
Senior Special Agent
USSecret~e
lOCauseway
Suite 791
Boston, 022!-1080
PAYMENT AurHO
ra//
PARnAL PAYMENT FINAL PAYMENT
PO/CN/TN/OTHER z..3
GOODS ANDfOR SERVICES RECEIVED ARB
ACCEPTABLB.
DATE GOODS RECD 21M4.J zdN+ .I/--
ttr
Fax: (617) 565-5659
FROM:
Marthas Vineyard and-Nantu~ket.Reser.rations
POBox753
/u: Ar#/1.
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
SAIC Bui>I
-,J#~ATB
VineyardMaven,MA~2568
Phone: (508J 693-7200
Fax: (508) 693 7200 per conversation with voo Juty 8th, 2014, are requesting payment for the following
rented from Thursday, August -rt Sunday, AlJ81JSt 24, llPM, 2014.
(b)(7)e
For..... total days for
Thanlcyou
Owner. Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket Reservat1cns
Na1J9G
.,..
....,.
-r-:: booking quality accommodations for
individuals and corporations.
...,._.,.
Box 1322 Lacoocdead Rd. Vu.,,.nl Haven Mauadni..U. 0%568 508 693-1200
Headerlnfarmltlon Raquestor
(b)(4)
(EFT
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
St8tlls
Ta1tp1Jer INCOMPLETE
Pay Code Number
~suerr REJEcr
CAHCEL
fHT1-432S83
P11 Diem Rat1
tun.
City Oa~
(b)(7)e
Oitlribution Total
Una Total
Sla1a llA
1,9115.lllJ
LIM Info ------------------------------~
Fo111ign Numb.r
umber
Cosl
Oomtalic
par Q~u1~~L~~
Trlt81
Rooms
Nighta
Night
Amount
(b)(7)e
[DOMESTIC
(b)(7)e
tt985 .!..
L#la
Number
~r--
Dllllflnrtlon lnfQtmatlon
Une
Numb11
Fund
~Object
Claas Prujecl
~JiiiHiW ~:=.:;.;;;;___.:;;,.;,:. 11m
IZ1
.:. ::.:..:__ 1:.:..=::__--
F=F~~FF.---~~-
r-rr-r----
r--.----;~~----~
MVNantucket Re~ via FOIA Judicial Watch 86937200
RECEIVED
U.S. SECRET SERVICE
SOSTOH. Ill Sr..
(b)(7)e
508-693..7200
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
Senior Special Aaent Secret service causeway
Suite 791
Boston, 0222-1080
Fax: f611) 565 5659
FROM:
Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket Reservations
POBox-753
Vaneyard Haven. MAli568
Phone: (508) 693-7200
Fa1c (508) 693-7200
per conversation with you July 2014, are requesting payment for the following
rented from Thursday, August 7fh Sunday, August 24, 12PM, 2014.
(b)(7)e
$11,985.00
Owner, Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket Reservations
...
booking quality accommoclalioos for
individuak~rationSt-
He1derlnformdon
------------------.-----------===-~
R1qu1stor
Vender N1m1 liMIHA$ VIMEYARD Atlo
NAiffiid(
Taxpayar
Pay Coda
PONumb1r
Addr111 ==-=-:-::~~,..,...,~,,.,..=-City. State, ZIP OOftEYARO ~VEN, r.IA ii861I
Trip Number
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
p.moliiO:.oo.oo
Hotel Stay Oetes fiitAUG14~ AUG1
Par Diem Rate
(b)(7)e
Stete liA --- ---
City (Q!k:Bluf
Oistnllulion Total LJ111985JJO
.-corporatiom.
Bos l3Z2 L..r Po.d JU. .Vmeyw1 tt.11..in-:tll~~t.na 02568 508 m.neo
Headerfnfonmitlon
Raquestor
Vendor Name [iliARTHAS
Cny,St:,re;; :fi
Trip Number
liO
.(DJ
Hotel Stay Diies [7AfiGUl4AUGf4
Per Diem Ritt
11~.00
Llne Total
IHT1432690
CitylW!itTillb
(b)(7)e
Distributibn Total
Taxpayer
Pay Coda Number
(b)(4)
itt-1 )(6), )(7)c, )(7)e
Status INCOMPLETE
sua REJEcr CAHaL
Ste
Si6,D65Jll
Lln lnfo---------------=-.....,...---..,,.,......-=-- ,.,.---=----=-- -----Un1
Number
Otecriation )(7)e {f.........1.;.
c::it.~ .--__,~------~--------~---i-~~
.......
9--=~---~-~-r--~~-1~
r--i----rr
~~hdan Information
li=F,,
rzo48400
r-1
Number
Fund
f--c---
r-r
r~r-
_-2.!i_Objtc1 Clesa Prt;ect
~rit___ ,1_:u
,.... iii
Amoun1 ,____ .!.. 6U65
r--r--~-.-~~-..---~--
r---1r----r----r------r--.
r---..--~-
MVNantucket Ri*Matian9ia FOIA Judicial Watch, lnc~86937200
p.3
~fl(@
SOS:.693-7 zoo
~8,2014
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
TO:
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
Sellor Special Agent Seaet Service
1.0Causeway
Suite 791
PAYMENT AUTRO
Boston, 0222-1080
Fax: (617) SS-5659
FROM:
Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket Reservations
PAR.TI.AL PAYMENT PINAL PAYMENT
PO/CN/TN/OTHER
tlT f.3-.gk
GOODS AND/OR SERVICES RECEIVBD ARB
ACCEPTABLB.
DATE GOODS RECD ZAA Pl-/Atlf+.tf
PQBox753
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
SAIC BQS
VIMYard Haven, 02568
711-a/
DATB
Phone: (508) 693-7200
Fax~
(508) 693-7200 per conversation with you Julv 18111, 2014, are requesting payment for the fclrowin1
rented from Thursdav, August Sunday, August 24, 12PM, 2014.
(b)(7)e
Lh9,12S~OO
For total boolcinr quality accommodations for
individuals and corporations.
Box 1322 J.asoom Pod Rd.
v_,_. ffa11m 02568 508 693-7200
...
...
Raquestor )(6), )(7)c, )(7)e
Stallll xpayer
Pay Coda
!COMPLETE
SUB111T REJECT
CAICCEL Number
Par Dilltl1 ~ate
oloai!I
Une Total )(7)e tBJIO
City Tl16ury
Distribution Total
State 25.llO
Fo111lgn
Dotnestic
Trml
p11i;r1ptian
Coil
Nights
Rooms
{DOUfSTI
(b)(7)e
Number
Numbar
Night
per
,--F:
==~
Amaunl
(b)(7)e
~lliriion i,..ldlun
Num tbe IMllO
Fund
..._.9!i_J~ !!_t1D34
:ns-
r----r=---r
Cius Protac1
tlZ
Amount
lt91Z5
.__
MVNantucket Rea.antations
p.4
5086937200
umamea via FOIA ud.1c1a
vvatch Inc.
RECEIVEO
U.S. SECRET SERVICE
BOSTON.
.-ros11
.,.
508-693-7-200
~18,2014
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
TO:
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
Senior Special Agent Secret service
,..
1oeausewav
SUite791
Boston, 0222-1080
i3..2w9xR{
PARmt PAYMEN:L.- FINAL PAYMBNI
PO/CN/TN/OTHER tlT
GOOD~ ANO/Oil SERVICES RECEIVED
ACCEPTABLE.
BATE GOODS RECD 2@14-
Fax: (617) S65-S6S9
FROM:
Manhas Vineyard and Nantucket Reservations
,IW! D..._.YC.~
r..-r~
,:W.
~-...~
Yineyarc(.Haven, 02568
Phone; (508) 693-7200
Fax: {$()8) 693-7200
1lfJIC.
;J.7#!
.j:
(b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
SAIC-BOS/
-Di per conver$4rtion with you July 18, 2014, a.re reque.stlQS payment for the following l:>e
rented from Thursday, August J4h Sunday, August 241t1, 12PM, i014.
(b)(7)e
F~r total,Qf booking quahly accommodations fut
individlllLI. and corpon.licms.
Box IJ22 Lato1111.Poml Rd. Vlftl).n Haven MMMCb9ltll 02568 508 693-7200
Header lnfannd11t
Vendor Name
st:::;
--------~---------
Requ11stor (b)(6), (b)(7)c, (b)(7)e
liAiriHAS VINEYARD AHO IWiTUOi
Cily,
k!?-?3ffAVEN, MAD2568
Trip Number ~.OOOObiJ.811
Line Total
City
(b)(7)e 111 ,985 Jjjj
TnpeyerlO
PayCodt
PONumbtr
IRT1432692
Hotel Stay Dltea f7AUG1U4AUGf4
Per Diem Rile
Status
(b)(4)
INCO Pl.ETE
SUB
REJECT CANCEL
StatefiiA-- ---
Dilllribution Total
:J:11;985.111
Lina Info -Number- Cost
-Foral!Jll Number
Number
Oomutlc
...
~r,--
DescriDlion
Rooms
Tmal
f!>oMil!!c
(b)(7)e
~~_......_,_..__~~~~~~~1~-y
~-..__,
Amount
tt985-
!:=-
Night
(b)(7)e
per
Nights
..g.lllrflladon lnfannlltlon
i;:v ~Fund
Nurnbe
140iO
.,--2!L}~l: c1aa~
Amoun
F=:__l11!iil5
FFr-FFl
r---
i::
~---- ..-
...
MVNantucket R~IH~-ia FOIA Judicial
Watc~ lne086937200
p.6 CEWEO SECRET SERVICE 801 0N.
~21 AD5tt
SOS.693.7200
(b)(6), (b)(7)c
...
TO: )(6), )(7)c, )(7)e
Senior Special Agent Secret Service
PAYMENT AUTHORJ7.ATION
lOCauseway
Suite 791
Boston, 0222-1080
PAmALPAYMENT FINALPAYMBNT
PO/Ol!Um/OTHER
ftT
Fa>