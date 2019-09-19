Follow Us

Menu

About Read Now Watch Now Listen Now Act Now Document Archives

More

Amicus Briefs Financial Disclosures Open Records Laws and Resources

Judicial Watch, Inc., a conservative, non-partisan educational foundation, transparency, accountability and integrity in government, politics and the law.

Donate
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions User Agreement RSS Feed

Judicial Watch, Inc., a conservative, non-partisan educational foundation, transparency, accountability and integrity in government, politics and the law.

Because no one
is above the law!

Donate

Press Releases

September 19, 2019 | Judicial Watch

Judicial Watch Statement on Ruling Striking Down California’s Attempt to Require Candidates to Disclose Tax Returns

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton made the following statement regarding the preliminary injunction granted at the request of Judicial Watch, President Trump, and other challengers to a new California law that attempted to require presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns:

California politicians, in their zeal to attack President Trump, passed a law that also unconstitutionally victimizes California voters and the Constitution.  A federal court seems to agree and granted our request for a preliminary injunction that stops this scheme from interfering with the 2020 elections.

Under the law, known as the Presidential Tax Transparency and Accountability Act, candidates who do not publicly disclose their tax returns for the past five years were barred from having their names printed on California’s primary ballots. In its lawsuit challenging the requirement on behalf of four California voters—two Republicans, a Democrat, and an Independent—Judicial Watch argued that SB 27 imposes candidate qualifications beyond those allowed by the U.S. Constitution and impermissibly burdens a voters’ expressive constitutional and statutory rights. The lawsuit claims violations of the U.S. Constitution’s Qualifications Clause, the First and Fourteenth Amendments, and 42 U.S.C. § 1983 and 1988 (Jerry Griffin et al. v. Alex Padilla (No. 2:19-cv-01477)).

Senior Attorney Russ Nobile presented arguments today on behalf of Judicial Watch.

###

© 2019 Judicial Watch, Inc.

Judicial Watch is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Contributions are received from individuals, foundations, and corporations and are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Shop Donate

Related

Tom Fitton's Weekly Update

JW Files New Ethics Complaint Against Ilhan Omar

September 20, 2019 | Judicial Watch
Judicial Watch Sues for Key SpyGate Document Judicial Watch Sues Over the International Conspiracy Against Trump Judicial Watch Demands Expanded Ethics Investigation of Rep. Ilhan ...
Press Releases

Judicial Watch Sues DOJ for Electronic Communication that Initiated Counterintelligence Investigation of President Trump’s…

September 20, 2019 | Judicial Watch
One month after the House Intelligence Committee received a copy of the Electronic Communication (EC) Judicial Watch seeks, it announced, ‘We have found no evidence of collusion, c...
In The News

California, Trump Campaign Head To Court Over Tax Returns

September 19, 2019 | Judicial Watch
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lawyers for California and the Trump campaign plan to argue in federal court over a state law requiring presidential candidates to release their tax retur...
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions User Agreement The International Program Contact

© 2019 Judicial Watch, Inc.

Judicial Watch is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Contributions are received from individuals, foundations, and corporations and are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Shop Donate