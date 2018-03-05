PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Files Two Lawsuits against Justice Department for Docs on Top Officials’ Ties to Clinton Dossier Creator Fusion GPS
DOJ Official Bruce Ohr’s Wife Worked for Fusion GPS (Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch announced today that it filed two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits against the Justice Department for records about top Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr’s involvement in the Trump dossier authored…
Judicial Watch Announces Major Sponsorship of CPAC
National Watchdog Group Will Have Significant Presence at Conservative Grassroots Gathering – Including Two-day Livestream (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced its participation as a major sponsor of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), February 22-24, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, 201 Waterfront
FBI Will Review 16,750 Pages of Comey Documents in Response to Judicial Watch FOIA
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced that the FBI agreed to review 16,750 pages of records in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking the records for former FBI Director James Comey that were archived after he was dismissed. Judicial Watch came to this agreement…
Judicial Watch Sues State Department for Samantha Power Unmasking Documents
The former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations reportedly requested to unmask over 260 Americans in her last year in office with no explanation. (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of State for “unmasking” and…
Judicial Watch Sues for Secret Service Trump Travel-Expense Records
Judicial Watch Files Suit after Agency Ignored Nine Separate Freedom of Information Act Requests (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for Secret Service travel-expense records related to expenses incurred protecting President Trump and…
Judicial Watch Sues For FBI Docs on Comey Book Deal, Coordination on Comey Testimony before Senate Intelligence Committee
(Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch announced today it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Justice Department for FBI records about former Director James Comey’s book, which he signed to write in August 2017 and is set for publication in April 2018 (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department…
Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents
(Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Justice Department for FBI documents regarding the FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) warrant application submitted to – and responses from – the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court related to alleged collusion between…
Judicial Watch: Documents Reveal Obama State Department Provided Classified Records to Sen. Ben Cardin to Undermine President Trump
‘The Obama administration was attempting to disseminate that material widely across the government in order to aid in future investigations’ – The Baltimore Sun (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today released 42 pages of heavily redacted State Department documents containing classified information that was provided to Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD), top…
Judicial Watch Statement on FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton made the following statement regarding reports FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepped down from his position today. Judicial Watch uncovered documents months ago that should have triggered Mr. McCabe’s removal … and last week we were given the full stonewall by the…
Judicial Watch Sues for Text Messages of FBI’s Strzok and Page
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information (FOIA) lawsuit against the Justice Department for text messages and other records of FBI official Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:18-cv-00154)). Judicial Watch filed suit after…