February 23, 2018 - Weekly Update: Why is FBI Protecting Comey?
What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? Judicial Watch Sponsors and Speaks at CPAC VA Secretary’s Chief of Staff Embroiled in Another Cover-Up Scandal What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? The coup attempt against President Trump is rapidly collapsing, but the…
February 16, 2018 - Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team
New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation’s spy apparatus to identify,…
February 09, 2018 - Weekly Update: FBI Cover-Up?
FBI Protecting Comey? The Return of Sid “Vicious” Blumenthal JW Sues Secret Service Trump Travel-Expense Records FBI Protecting Comey? The more we learn about the FBI under James Comey’s supervision the more we have reason to question the activities of the fired FBI Director. Because he has left a…
February 02, 2018 - Weekly Update: Release the FISA Docs – JW Sues
Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents ANOTHER Dossier: Obama State Department Gave Classified Docs to Democratic Sen. Cardin to Undermine Trump Andrew McCabe, FBI #2 Official, Forced Out Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents The House memo released today makes a compelling case that the…
January 26, 2018 - Weekly Update: Judicial Watch Sues for FBI Text Messages
Judicial Watch Sues for Key FBI Text Messages Judicial Watch Fights Justice Department for Release of Mueller’s Special Counsel Budget Proposal Judicial Watch Sues for Key FBI Text Messages A miracle! Your Judicial Watch files a federal lawsuit and the Justice Department finds the “missing” text messages! Of course,…
January 19, 2018 - Weekly Update: New Smoking Gun Clinton Emails!
More Smoking Gun Classified Clinton Email Recent President Trump Flights Cost $3,199,188.30 Bribed Official Dupes Millions from VA Facility More Smoking Gun Classified Clinton Email One of the myths perpetrated by Hillary Clinton and her lieutenants is that she was mostly helpless when it came to using email and…
January 12, 2018 - Weekly Update: Court Victory on Clinton Emails
One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos Court Orders State Department to Speed Up Delivery of Clinton Emails Atlanta Jail Lets Muslim Inmates Wear Hijabs One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg has given us an important victory in our…
January 05, 2018 - Weekly Update: JW Spurs New Criminal Investigation of Hillary Clinton
At Least 18 Classified Emails Found on Weiner’s Laptop Judicial Watch Takes on Unsolved Murder of a New York Police Officer at Mosque At Least 18 Classified Emails Found on Weiner’s Laptop Big news. This week we revealed that there are at least 18 classified emails in the 806 documents recently…
December 29, 2017 - Weekly Update: New Clinton Emails On Weiner Laptop!
A Major Victory: State Releases Clinton Server Emails from Weiner’s Laptop! Judicial Watch Opposes Secrecy in Obama IRS Scandal Happy New Year! A Major Victory: State Releases Clinton Server Emails from Weiner’s Laptop! Today, the U.S. Department of State began releasing Huma Abedin’s work-related documents from the Federal Bureau…
December 22, 2017 - Weekly Update: A Special Christmas Message from Judicial Watch
Christmas Message 2017 Merry Christmas! By Tom Fitton We might be tempted by current events to feel less than merry this Christmas. Our work on your behalf at Judicial Watch this year has certainly taken us down dark alleys where those in power would hide their misdeeds, a…