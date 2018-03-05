Tipsheets Archive - Judicial Watch

03-05-18
Top Stories Judicial Watch Files Two Lawsuits against Justice Department for Docs on Top Officials’ Ties to Clinton Dossier Creator Fusion GPS – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits against the Justice Department for records about top Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and…
02-26-18
Top Stories Why is FBI Protecting Comey? – The coup attempt against President Trump is rapidly collapsing, but the deep state is still in cover-up mode. In an article for The Hill I discussed the FBI’s continuing protection of former Director James Comey and Judicial Watch’s efforts to penetrate the…
02-20-18
Top Stories FBI Will Review 16,750 Pages of Comey Documents in Response to Judicial Watch FOIA – Judicial Watch announced that the FBI agreed to review 16,750 pages of records in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking the records for former FBI Director James Comey that were…
02-12-18
Top Stories Judicial Watch Sues For FBI Docs on Comey Book Deal, Coordination on Comey Testimony before Senate Intelligence Committee – Judicial Watch announced it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Justice Department for FBI records about former Director James Comey’s book, which he signed to write…
02-05-18
Top Stories Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents – Judicial Watch announced that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Justice Department for FBI documents regarding the FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) warrant application submitted to – and responses from – the Foreign Intelligence
01-29-18
Top Stories Judicial Watch Sues for Text Messages of FBI’s Strzok and Page – Judicial Watch announced that it filed a Freedom of Information (FOIA) lawsuit against the Justice Department for text messages and other records of FBI official Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page. Judicial Watch filed suit after the…
01-22-18
Top Stories Judicial Watch: Recent President Trump Flights Cost $3,199,188.30 – Judicial Watch announced that it obtained travel records from the U.S. Department of the Air Force in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for President Donald Trump and his family. The total for President Trump’s travels in…
01-08-18
Top Stories Judicial Watch: At Least 18 Classified Emails Found on Weiner’s Laptop – Judicial Watch revealed that there are at least 18 classified emails in the 798 documents recently produced by the State Department from the FBI’s investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s elicit email system. The emails…
