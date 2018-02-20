Top Stories

FBI Will Review 16,750 Pages of Comey Documents in Response to Judicial Watch FOIA – Judicial Watch announced that the FBI agreed to review 16,750 pages of records in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking the records for former FBI Director James Comey that were archived after he was dismissed. Judicial Watch…Read More

Judicial Watch Sues State Department for Samantha Power Unmasking Documents – Judicial Watch announced that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of State for “unmasking” and other records tied to Obama’s United Nations Ambassador Samantha Power relating to the ongoing investigation into Russian…Read More

Illegal Alien in Fla. Drug Bust Deported 3 Times, Easily Reentered U.S. – A startling drug trafficking case out of south Florida is especially disturbing because the illegal immigrant caught with more than half a million dollars in crystal methamphetamine had been deported three times in three months shortly before the drug bust. A few months after the…Read More

Arkansas & the Clinton Connection – Rumors have been floating up from Little Rock for months now of a new investigation into the Clinton Foundation. John Solomon advanced the story recently in a January report for The Hill. FBI agents in the Arkansas capital, he wrote, “have taken the lead” in a new Justice Department inquiry “into whether the Clinton…Read More

Pardon Me – “Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, a government oversight group, said the president should seriously consider clemency for his associates given the alleged anti-Trump bias of Justice Department investigators. Several lawyers who joined Mueller’s team have donated to Democratic candidates, while FBI agents assessing Russian sabotage efforts regularly traded texts attacking Trump’s candidacy.”…Read More

New Unmasking Lawsuit – “A government watchdog group has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the State Department seeking records of Power’s ‘unmasking’ attempts relating to the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Judicial Watch said it filed the suit after the State Department failed to respond to an October 31, 2017 FOIA request seeking information about Power’s ‘unusual unmasking requests.'”…Read More

Non-disclosure at Justice Department – “Bruce Ohr, the Department of Justice official who brought opposition research on Donald Trump to the FBI in 2016, did not disclose that the company that produced it at the Democratic National Committee’s behest was paying his wife, documents obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation show…Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, a conservative legal group that has been critical of the Justice Department’s handling of the Trump investigation, said: ‘This document ought to trigger an immediate criminal investigation if one isn’t already ongoing.'”…Read More

