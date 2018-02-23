WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Why is FBI Protecting Comey?
What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? The coup attempt against President Trump is rapidly collapsing, but the…
Public Utility Avoids Fixing Damage by Paying Fancy Law Firm Triple the Money
To dodge its obligation, a state utility company paid a fancy law firm triple the amount of money required to fix damages caused by one of its trucks. It’s yet another example of government wasting taxpayer dollars, a senseless misuse of public funds that is all too common in government…
U.S. Sends Al Qaeda’s Arabian Peninsula Headquarters $768 Mil in Humanitarian Aid
The U.S. government keeps sending an Islamic nation that serves as an Al Qaeda breeding ground hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid. The cash—$768 million since October 2016—flows through the famously corrupt U.S. Agency of International Development (USAID), which has a monstrous budget and little oversight. The money…
Secret Govt. Settlement in Rep. Hastings’ Sexual Harassment Case Filed by Judicial Watch
It turns out the government secretly paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to resolve a sexual harassment case initiated by Judicial Watch against a Florida congressman with a long history of unscrupulous behavior. The veteran Democrat, Alcee Hastings, is most famous for getting impeached by Congress as a federal judge…
U.S. Blows $4.1 Million on Another Shoddy Project to Rebuild Afghanistan
In the latest of a slew of corrupt Afghanistan reconstruction projects, the U.S. government blew more than $4 million on a shoddy military training center in Kabul, according to a federal audit released this month. It’s part of a broader, fraud-infested initiative that nevertheless keeps receiving huge sums of American…
Editorial: Tom Price travel abuse: This Price was wrong
The issue of government officials, elected and appointed, abusing travel privileges is an old one. In 2007, the Government Accountability Office reported that federal employees wasted at least $146 million over a one-year period on business and first-class airline tickets, in some cases simply because they felt entitled to the…
Judicial Watch: Total Obama Travel Costs So Far, $106 Million
Based on a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit gainst the Department of Homeland Security, the government watchdog group Judicial Watch was able to obtain further travel records from the Secret Service, showing trip costs of $3.7 million that, combined with earlier travel records, reveal that travel expenses for President Barack Obama and…
Obama Travel Total Now Tops $105 Million
The taxpayer tab for former President Barack Obama’s travel during two terms in office keeps climbing, according to new records obtained by Judicial Watch. The conservative foundation announcedThursday that the total for security, airfare, hotels, and motorcades for the Obamas’ trips stands at $105,662,975.27. Judicial Watch received additional documentation
“Hardest Hit Fund” to Help Struggling Homeowners Spent Millions on Parties, Bonuses, Cars
A multi-billion-dollar government program launched by Obama to help families hit by the housing crisis squandered millions on parties, employee bonuses, cars, and superfluous data storage. The program is known as Hardest Hit Fund and operates under the Treasury Department, which does little to oversee it and sits by as…
Trump Gives Obama Project to Help Food-Stamp Recipients Eat More Fruit & Veggies $16.8 Million
The Trump administration is throwing more money at a controversial Obama-era program that dedicated tens of millions of dollars to help food-stamp recipients eat more fruits and vegetables. It was part of a project launched by the former president and his wife to provide low-income minorities—already getting free groceries from…
U.S. Pays $50 Mil for Luxury Cars, Weapons, Booze to Mentor Afghan Intel Officers
A foreign company hired by the U.S. government to mentor and train Afghan intelligence officers billed Uncle Sam for more than $50 million in luxury cars — including Porsches, an Aston Martin, and a Bentley — and the lucrative salaries of executives and their spouses (who didn’t do any work).…
$10 Million to Fund English Classes, Legal Services for Foreigners Seeking Citizenship
From CNS News: The U.S. government announced on July 27 that it will continue to spend millions of taxpayer dollars to fund English, history, and civics courses, as well as naturalization legal services to foreigners seeking legal American citizenship, according to Judicial Watch. According to a Homeland Security grant obtained by Judicial Watch, the $10…
Judicial Watch Sues For Records on Failed $7 Billion School Grants Program Under Obama
From CNS News: Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit on June 5 to obtain records from the Department of Education after the department reported the Obama administration’s $7 billion School Improvement Grants (SIG) program had “no significant impacts on math and reading test scores, high school…
Report: Education Dept. Official Received Secret Bonuses Despite Losing Billions to Fraud, Corruption
From the Washington Free Beacon: A senior Education Department official who abruptly resigned last month after a dispute with Secretary Betsy DeVos received hundreds of thousands of dollars in off-the-books bonuses over a seven-year period, according to a new report. James Runcie, an Obama administration appointee who served as chief…
Judicial Watch sues for George Soros funding records
From The Washington Times: Judicial Watch just launched a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development, USAID, for records related to taxpayer funding of George Soror-tied political activities. Go, Judicial Watch. Specifically, the watchdog group wants to know how many tax dollars have…
U.S. taxpayers funded Trump-Nazi billboard in Phoenix
From the World Tribune: A billboard in downtown Phoenix which depicts President Donald Trump as a Nazi was paid for with taxpayer dollars and will remain standing as long as he is in the White House. According to records obtained by Judicial Watch, the billboard was commissioned by longtime patron…
Medicaid Blows $109 Billion on Promotional “Demonstrations”
In a classic example of government waste, the taxpayer-funded program (Medicaid) that provides health insurance for the poor spends over $100 billion on “demonstrations” to promote the benefit that already covers millions of people nationwide. That’s an astounding 33% of Medicaid’s total federal budget for experiments and projects that supposedly…
Secret Service asked for $60 million extra for Trump-era travel and protection, documents show
From The Washington Post: The U.S. Secret Service requested $60 million in additional funding for the next year, offering the most precise estimate yet of the escalating costs for travel and protection resulting from the unusually complicated lifestyle of the Trump family, according to internal agency documents reviewed by The…
$8.5 Billion U.S. Counter Narcotics Effort in Afghanistan Boosts Opium Production
The U.S. government’s multi-billion-dollar effort to counter narcotics in Afghanistan is a humiliating failure that’s resulted in a huge increase in poppy cultivation and opium production. Despite the free-flow of American tax dollars to combat the crisis, opium production rose 43% in the Islamic nation, to an estimated 4,800 tons,…
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Getaway Offers Fodder for Critics
From U.S. News & World Report: Now it’s President Donald Trump’s turn to be the target of the vacation critics. In office for two weeks, he is planning to spend this weekend at his posh seaside resort, Mar-a-Lago in Florida. And the criticism has begun. Politico reports the trip could…