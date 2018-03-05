PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Files Two Lawsuits against Justice Department for Docs on Top Officials’ Ties to Clinton Dossier Creator Fusion GPS
DOJ Official Bruce Ohr’s Wife Worked for Fusion GPS (Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch announced today that it filed two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits against the Justice Department for records about top Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr’s involvement in the Trump dossier authored…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Media Ignores Fed Lawsuit by Dems Accusing DNC, Wasserman Schultz of Fraud
The mainstream media is conspicuously ignoring a newsworthy class-action lawsuit accusing the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Florida congresswoman—Debbie Wasserman Schultz—who chaired it of fraud for skewing the party’s primaries to benefit Hillary Clinton. The drama is playing out in a south Florida federal court where 150 Democratic voters…
IN THE NEWS
‘Credible evidence’ points to ‘hanky panky’ in Seth Rich case
From WND: The chief of Judicial Watch has posted a video explaining that there’s “credible evidence” that suggests questions need to be answered about the murder last summer of Democratic National Committee member Seth Rich. His death has been much in the news in recent weeks after there initially were…