 Skip to content

Get Judicial Watch Updates!

DONATE

Judicial Watch • DNC

Judicial Watch Files Two Lawsuits against Justice Department for Docs on Top Officials’ Ties to Clinton Dossier Creator Fusion GPS

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch Files Two Lawsuits against Justice Department for Docs on Top Officials’ Ties to Clinton Dossier Creator Fusion GPS

MARCH 05, 2018 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

DOJ Official Bruce Ohr’s Wife Worked for Fusion GPS  (Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch announced today that it filed two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits against the Justice Department for records about top Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr’s involvement in the Trump dossier authored…

CORRUPTION CHRONICLES

Media Ignores Fed Lawsuit by Dems Accusing DNC, Wasserman Schultz of Fraud

AUGUST 03, 2017 | SEE ALL CORRUPTION CHRONICLES »

The mainstream media is conspicuously ignoring a newsworthy class-action lawsuit accusing the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Florida congresswoman—Debbie Wasserman Schultz—who chaired it of fraud for skewing the party’s primaries to benefit Hillary Clinton. The drama is playing out in a south Florida federal court where 150 Democratic voters…

IN THE NEWS

‘Credible evidence’ points to ‘hanky panky’ in Seth Rich case

MAY 29, 2017 | SOURCE: WND | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

From WND: The chief of Judicial Watch has posted a video explaining that there’s “credible evidence” that suggests questions need to be answered about the murder last summer of Democratic National Committee member Seth Rich. His death has been much in the news in recent weeks after there initially were…


Sign Up for Updates!

Press Inquiries

Jill Farrell
Director of Public Affairs
(202) 646-5172 (x305)
(202) 646-5188
media/at/judicialwatch.org

Speaker Requests

(888)593-8442
development/at/judicialwatch.org

Multimedia

Video and Multimedia