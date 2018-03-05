 Skip to content

Judicial Watch Files Two Lawsuits against Justice Department for Docs on Top Officials’ Ties to Clinton Dossier Creator Fusion GPS

PRESS RELEASE

MARCH 05, 2018 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

DOJ Official Bruce Ohr’s Wife Worked for Fusion GPS  (Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch announced today that it filed two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits against the Justice Department for records about top Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr’s involvement in the Trump dossier authored…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Why is FBI Protecting Comey?

FEBRUARY 23, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? Judicial Watch Sponsors and Speaks at CPAC VA Secretary’s Chief of Staff Embroiled in Another Cover-Up Scandal What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? The coup attempt against President Trump is rapidly collapsing, but the…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team

FEBRUARY 16, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation   New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation’s spy apparatus to identify,…

PRESS RELEASE

FBI Will Review 16,750 Pages of Comey Documents in Response to Judicial Watch FOIA

FEBRUARY 16, 2018 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

  (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced that the FBI agreed to review 16,750 pages of records in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking the records for former FBI Director James Comey that were archived after he was dismissed. Judicial Watch came to this agreement…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: FBI Cover-Up?

FEBRUARY 09, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

FBI Protecting Comey? The Return of Sid “Vicious” Blumenthal JW Sues Secret Service Trump Travel-Expense Records   FBI Protecting Comey? The more we learn about the FBI under James Comey’s supervision the more we have reason to question the activities of the fired FBI Director. Because he has left a…

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch Sues For FBI Docs on Comey Book Deal, Coordination on Comey Testimony before Senate Intelligence Committee

FEBRUARY 08, 2018 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

(Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch announced today it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Justice Department for FBI records about former Director James Comey’s book, which he signed to write in August 2017 and is set for publication in April 2018 (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Release the FISA Docs – JW Sues

FEBRUARY 02, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents ANOTHER Dossier: Obama State Department Gave Classified Docs to Democratic Sen. Cardin to Undermine Trump Andrew McCabe, FBI #2 Official, Forced Out   Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents The House memo released today makes a compelling case that the…

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch Statement on FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

JANUARY 29, 2018 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton made the following statement regarding reports FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepped down from his position today. Judicial Watch uncovered documents months ago that should have triggered Mr. McCabe’s removal … and last week we were given the full stonewall by the…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Judicial Watch Sues for FBI Text Messages

JANUARY 26, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

Judicial Watch Sues for Key FBI Text Messages Judicial Watch Fights Justice Department for Release of Mueller’s Special Counsel Budget Proposal   Judicial Watch Sues for Key FBI Text Messages A miracle! Your Judicial Watch files a federal lawsuit and the Justice Department finds the “missing” text messages! Of course,…

IN THE NEWS

Video: Mueller probe may blow apart thanks to recovered texts: Tom Fitton

JANUARY 25, 2018 | SOURCE: FOX BUSINESS | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

January 25, 2018 – 6:42 – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network discussing the newly recovered Strzok-Page texts, the House intelligence memo, and President Trump’s possible testimony under oath in the Muller probe.

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch Sues for Text Messages of FBI’s Strzok and Page

JANUARY 24, 2018 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information (FOIA) lawsuit against the Justice Department for text messages and other records of FBI official Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:18-cv-00154)). Judicial Watch filed suit after…

IN THE NEWS

Video: Judicial Watch: FBI can’t be trusted to probe missing texts

JANUARY 24, 2018 | SOURCE: FOX NEWS | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

January 24, 2018 – 4:10 – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on the Fox News Channel discussing the “missing” text messages of FBI official Peter Strzok, the FBI’s former second in command of counterintelligence and chief of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s illicit email server, interviewing Hillary…

IN THE NEWS

Video: Comey could be called to testify to Congress again

JANUARY 24, 2018 | SOURCE: FOX BUSINESS | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

January 24, 2018 – 4:42 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network discussing why former FBI Director James Comey needs to testify again before Congress.

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: New Smoking Gun Clinton Emails!

JANUARY 19, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

More Smoking Gun Classified Clinton Email Recent President Trump Flights Cost $3,199,188.30 Bribed Official Dupes Millions from VA Facility   More Smoking Gun Classified Clinton Email One of the myths perpetrated by Hillary Clinton and her lieutenants is that she was mostly helpless when it came to using email and…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Court Victory on Clinton Emails

JANUARY 12, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos Court Orders State Department to Speed Up Delivery of Clinton Emails Atlanta Jail Lets Muslim Inmates Wear Hijabs     One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg has given us an important victory in our…


