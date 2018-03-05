PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Files Two Lawsuits against Justice Department for Docs on Top Officials’ Ties to Clinton Dossier Creator Fusion GPS
DOJ Official Bruce Ohr’s Wife Worked for Fusion GPS (Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch announced today that it filed two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits against the Justice Department for records about top Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr’s involvement in the Trump dossier authored…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Why is FBI Protecting Comey?
What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? Judicial Watch Sponsors and Speaks at CPAC VA Secretary’s Chief of Staff Embroiled in Another Cover-Up Scandal What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? The coup attempt against President Trump is rapidly collapsing, but the…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team
New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation’s spy apparatus to identify,…
PRESS RELEASE
FBI Will Review 16,750 Pages of Comey Documents in Response to Judicial Watch FOIA
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced that the FBI agreed to review 16,750 pages of records in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking the records for former FBI Director James Comey that were archived after he was dismissed. Judicial Watch came to this agreement…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: FBI Cover-Up?
FBI Protecting Comey? The Return of Sid “Vicious” Blumenthal JW Sues Secret Service Trump Travel-Expense Records FBI Protecting Comey? The more we learn about the FBI under James Comey’s supervision the more we have reason to question the activities of the fired FBI Director. Because he has left a…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Sues For FBI Docs on Comey Book Deal, Coordination on Comey Testimony before Senate Intelligence Committee
(Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch announced today it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Justice Department for FBI records about former Director James Comey’s book, which he signed to write in August 2017 and is set for publication in April 2018 (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Release the FISA Docs – JW Sues
Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents ANOTHER Dossier: Obama State Department Gave Classified Docs to Democratic Sen. Cardin to Undermine Trump Andrew McCabe, FBI #2 Official, Forced Out Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents The House memo released today makes a compelling case that the…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Statement on FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton made the following statement regarding reports FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepped down from his position today. Judicial Watch uncovered documents months ago that should have triggered Mr. McCabe’s removal … and last week we were given the full stonewall by the…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Judicial Watch Sues for FBI Text Messages
Judicial Watch Sues for Key FBI Text Messages Judicial Watch Fights Justice Department for Release of Mueller’s Special Counsel Budget Proposal Judicial Watch Sues for Key FBI Text Messages A miracle! Your Judicial Watch files a federal lawsuit and the Justice Department finds the “missing” text messages! Of course,…
IN THE NEWS
Video: Mueller probe may blow apart thanks to recovered texts: Tom Fitton
January 25, 2018 – 6:42 – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network discussing the newly recovered Strzok-Page texts, the House intelligence memo, and President Trump’s possible testimony under oath in the Muller probe.
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Sues for Text Messages of FBI’s Strzok and Page
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information (FOIA) lawsuit against the Justice Department for text messages and other records of FBI official Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:18-cv-00154)). Judicial Watch filed suit after…
IN THE NEWS
Video: Judicial Watch: FBI can’t be trusted to probe missing texts
January 24, 2018 – 4:10 – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on the Fox News Channel discussing the “missing” text messages of FBI official Peter Strzok, the FBI’s former second in command of counterintelligence and chief of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s illicit email server, interviewing Hillary…
IN THE NEWS
Video: Comey could be called to testify to Congress again
January 24, 2018 – 4:42 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network discussing why former FBI Director James Comey needs to testify again before Congress.
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: New Smoking Gun Clinton Emails!
More Smoking Gun Classified Clinton Email Recent President Trump Flights Cost $3,199,188.30 Bribed Official Dupes Millions from VA Facility More Smoking Gun Classified Clinton Email One of the myths perpetrated by Hillary Clinton and her lieutenants is that she was mostly helpless when it came to using email and…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Court Victory on Clinton Emails
One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos Court Orders State Department to Speed Up Delivery of Clinton Emails Atlanta Jail Lets Muslim Inmates Wear Hijabs One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg has given us an important victory in our…