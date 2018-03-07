IN THE NEWS
Judicial Watch sues DOJ over Bruce, Nellie Ohr dossier documents (VIDEO)
March 6, 2018 – 6:15 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss JW’s lawsuit for information related to the Trump dossier and why the Department of Justice needs to hire another special counsel to investigate FISA court…
Judicial Watch Issues Lawsuit against Department of Justice (VIDEO)
March 5, 2018 – 4:02 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell appeared on “After the Bell” on the Fox Business Network to discuss the lawsuit the organization has filed against the Department of Justice over the Trump dossier contacts.
Tom Fitton Talks About Possibility FBI Violated Criminal Statutes (VIDEO)
March 03, 2018 – 3:19 – On Saturday, JW President Tom Fitton appeared on “Fox and Friends” on the Fox News Channel to discuss Devin Nunes’s suggestion that the FBI may have violated criminal statues in the FISA application process.
Trump attacks Sessions over inquiry into FISA abuses (VIDEO)
February 28, 2018 – 5:17 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss President Trump’s attack over Twitter against Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Democratic Intel Memo’s Objective was to Muddy the Water (VIDEO)
February 26, 2018 – 7:07 – Yesterday, Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-Calif.) attacks against the GOP memo and the release of the Democratic memo.
Tom Fitton: ‘Schiff memo does not address FBI, DOJ corruption’ (VIDEO)
February 26, 2018 – 7:47 – Yesterday, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on “America’s News HQ” on the Fox News Channel to discuss the House Intelligence Committee Democrats’ memo concluding the FBI and DOJ did not abuse the FISA court system as well as the ‘targeting’ of the Trump…
Gates, Manafort charges can’t be dragged back to Trump (VIDEO)
February 23, 2018 – 4:57 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss special counsel Robert Mueller’s charges against Trump campaign aides Rick Gates and Paul Manafort.
Tom Fitton and Sebastian Gorka on the REAL Russian Collusion (VIDEO)
February 20, 2018 – 5:07 – Last night, JW President Tom Fitton appeared on “Hannity” on the Fox News Channel with Fox News national security strategist Sebastian Gorka to discuss the Mueller indictments and the potential legal ramifications for Hillary Clinton.
Tom Fitton and Sebastian Gorka on the real Russian collusion
Yes, I think it was a fundamentally dishonest document designed to distract from the fact that the Russia collusion allegations against Donald Trump are collapsing and the reason for being of the Mueller investigation is disappearing. And you have in many ways the Obama administration reacted appropriately to what the…
Tom Fitton: ‘Obama dragged his feet to undermine Trump’ (VIDEO)
February 20, 2018 – 4:49 – This morning, JW President Tom Fitton appeared on “Fox and Friends” on the Fox News Channel to discuss Obama’s involvement in the Trump/Russia collusion investigation.
‘The FBI needs to be shut down’: Chris Farrell (VIDEO)
February 16, 2018 – 3:33 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business network to discuss the problems with the FBI and why the agency needs to be shut down.
Judicial Watch Sues for Documents Detailing Obama-era Unmaskings (VIDEO)
February 19, 2018 – 5:00 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigation Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business network to discuss how Judicial Watch is suing for information related to the unmaskings of Trump officials during the 2016 election.
As Mueller Hits Stride, Conservatives Urge Trump To Consider Pardons
Conservative advocacy groups have renewed calls for President Donald Trump to pardon those implicated in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, citing allegations of partisan sabotage. The push comes as the Mueller inquiry notches important victories. A grand jury in Washington, D.C., issued sweeping indictments against 13 Russian nationals for
DOJ’s Bruce Ohr Hid Wife’s Fusion GPS Payments from Ethics Officials (VIDEO)
February 15, 2018 – 5:01 – Last night, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss a report about demoted Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr not disclosing his wife’s Fusion GPS payments on ethics forms.
FBI Director Wray Claims There is No Bias in Agency (VIDEO)
Last night, JW Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss FBI director Christopher Wray’s comment to the Senate Intelligence Committee that there is no bias at the FBI.