Berkeley Antifa

Berkeley Antifa

Number of Pages:1004

Date Created:June 15, 2017

Date Uploaded to the Library:September 20, 2017

Max Ventura, Hali Hammer, and Nancy Schimmel
Song sheets provided; Ain Fest Lyrics links: www.songlyrics.com/phil-ochs/i-ain-t-marching-anymorelyrics/ www lyricsmode.com/lyrics/j/joan baez/aint gonna let nobody turn around.html#! www.metrolyrics.com/downby-the-riverside-study-war-no-more-lyrics-peter-paul-mary html
Sponsored City Berkeley Peace and Justice Commission
Endorsed War Resisters League-West and Courage Resist
Contact: Bob Meola (510) 644-1102
-Government violence.--Leo Tolstoy nonviolent revolution not programme seizure power. programme transformation relationships ending peaceful transfer power.--Mahatma Gandhi The
greatest purveyor violence the world today own government.-- Martin Luther King, Jr. Sooner
later the American people are going wake up.--Emma Goldman Anarchism: The philosophy new social
order based liberty unrestricted man-made law; the theory that all forms government rest violence,
and are therefore wrong and harmful well unnecessary.--Emma Goldman am, and will until the last
instant (unless should discover that error) anarchist-communist, because believe that communism the most humane form social contract, because know that only with liberty can man [people] rise, become
noble, and complete.--Bartolomeo Vanzetti anarchists not want emancipate the people; want the
people emancipate themselves.--Errico Malatesta All you need love.--John Lennon Love Conquers all
[but doesnt melt corporate-capitalist-fascist state without help from everyone]. Love, Peace, Joy,
Anarchy, International Conscientious Objectors Day, Celebrate the 11th Annual
Berkeley C.O.
and
War Resisters Day
11:30 A.M. Monday, May 15, 2017
Peace Flag raising ceremony, first Civic Center flagpole 2180 Milvia Street, corner
Allston Way and then the flagpole MLK, Jr. Civic Center Park, 2151 MLK, Jr. Way (between Center
Street and Allston Way, across from Old City Hall), Berkeley
With Conscientious Objectors and War Resisters from World War II,
the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars
Bob Meola, Berkeley Peace and Justice Commission, War Resisters
League, Courage Resist
Jeff Paterson, Courage Resist, Chelsea Manning Support Network
Sing along Ain Fest Aint Marching Anymore, Ain Gonna Let Nobody Turn Around,
Down the Riverside (Ain Gonna Study War More) with
Max Ventura, Hali Hammer, and Nancy Schimmel
Song sheets provided; Ain Fest Lyrics links: www.songlyrics.com/phil ochs/i ain marching anymore lyrics/
www.lyricsmode.com/lyrics/j/joan baez/aint gonna let nobody turn around.html#!
www.metrolyrics.com/down the riverside study war more lyrics peter paul mary.html
Sponsored City Berkeley Peace and Justice Commission
Endorsed War Resisters League-West and Courage Resist
Contact: Bob Meola (510) 644-1102 feel, there wide range things, that can talked about, among this panel, the next six months.
Another topic, the February, regional BAUASI approval authority meeting, few the approval board members, tried seriously question, how NCRIC was using some funds, from
UASI this time. NCRIC representative, offered some answers, that were slightly questionable, and fairly good example, the shell game, that can on, government funding. few, BAUASI approval authority board members, seemed bit perturbed. few people, the approval board asked, what exactly the public oversight oversight process, for
NCRIC. some basic research, part, the BAUASI, regional authority approval meeting, itself, that has
major part, offer and create, public oversight process, for NCRIC.
The NCRIC items, the regional BAUASI public agenda, for April 13, 21017, example, federal
government, trying fulfill its purpose, public oversight for NCRIC. question, there are other ways, other avenues, for NCRIC public process, take place. open, review process, every six months, with the elected board members, NCRIC, and structured,
local follow up, lead-into, public meetings, could one way, there can better public oversight.
And, way better understand, not only the purposes and uses, NCRIC technology, but
understand the financing NCRIC, and its technologies, year after year, well. final thought,
The April 13, 2017, the april, BAUASI meeting, should the annual time, that local city and county
projects, have some final public scrutiny, before approval, the BAUASI regional authority board. hope BAUASI, can very open the public, with local city projects and funding, this time.
Sincerely,
Blair Beekman
San Jose, Ca.
permit ICE CBP agents access [County/City/State] facilities any person [County/City/State] custody for
investigative interviews other investigative purposes.
#4) Clear Identification Rule: the extent ICE CBP has been granted access [County/City/State] facilities,
individuals with whom ICE CBP engages will notified that they are speaking with ICE CBP, and ICE
CBP agents shall required wear duty jackets and make their badges visible all times while
[County/City/State] facilities.
Protect our friends, families and neighbors privacy from the Trump administration:
#5) Don Ask Rule: [County/City/State] officials shall not inquire into the immigration citizenship status
individual, except where the inquiry relates legitimate law enforcement purpose that unrelated the
enforcement civil immigration law, where required state federal law verify eligibility for benefit,
service, license conditioned verification status.
#6) Privacy Protection Rule: [County/City/State] official shall voluntarily release personally identifiable data information ICE CBP regarding inmate custody status, release date home address, information
that may used ascertain individual religion, ethnicity race, unless for law enforcement purpose
unrelated the enforcement civil immigration law.
#7) Discriminatory Surveillance Prohibition Rule: [County/City/State] agency official shall authorize
engage the human technological surveillance person group based solely primarily upon person
group actual perceived religion, ethnicity, race, immigration status.
Help our friends, families and neighbors get redress when abuses and mistakes occur:
#8) Redress Rule: Any person who alleges violation this policy may file written complaint for investigation
with [oversight entity].
Help ensure our friends, families, and neighbors are protected from discrimination:
#9) Fair and Impartial Policing Rule: [County/City/State] official shall interrogate, arrest, detain take other
law enforcement action against individual based upon that individual perceived race, national origin, religion,
language, immigration status, unless such personal characteristics have been included timely, relevant,
credible information from reliable source, linking specific individual particular criminal event/activity.
Final Note: The Trump Administration has asserted, falsely, that localities not help advance Trump mass
deportation agenda, they are violating federal law. The following rule, which the only applicable federal law this
area, would help ensure your city, county town establishes its clear intent not violate federal law. While not
necessary addition, this rule may useful complement the above policies.
1373 Rule: Under U.S.C. 1373 and U.S.C. 1644, federal law prohibits [County/City/State] officials from imposing
limits maintaining, exchanging, sending, receiving information regarding citizenship and immigration status with
any Federal, State, local government entity. Nothing [County/City/State] policies intended violate U.S.C.
1373 and U.S.C. 1644.
improving city services, investing our infrastructure create world class city, and addressing the issues affordability and
equity our community. Please contact our office with any questions, concerns suggestions. are here serve you.
politics Apr 21, 2017 Martin Barillas
The mayor Berkeley, California, Jesse Arreguin apparent supporter anarchist group known
Any Means Necessary (BAMN). Evidence was found the mayor Facebook page that has listed himself belonging having befriended the anarchist group. Among the other groups with whom affiliated are:
PushForProgress, Berkeley Progressive Alliance, and Cerrito Democratic Club. its website, BAMN defines itself Coalition defend affirmative action, integration and immigrant
rights and fight for equality any means necessary. has called its adherents rally against speakers
such journalist Milo Yiannopoulos, while has also protested against President Trump and his policies.
BAMN leader middle-school teacher Yvette Felarca. She has been accused multiple assaults during the
protests which she has been involved. Amateur video shows her assaulting her opponents rally
Berkeley. See video below.
Mayor Arreguin has come for criticism for what some regard inadequate response violent protests
April 15. Arreguin said supports the new tactics used police and claimed that they were challenged when
hundreds protesters turned out for pro-Trump Patriots Day rally and anti-Trump protest. The police
took very careful, very thoughtful approach, Arreguin said. They couldve moved very aggressively, and
that definitely wouldve escalated things.
Arreguin said the police chief used new strategies, which included erecting fencing Martin Luther King park,
where much the action took place, that restricted access. Police also enforced policy that weapons would
not allowed the park. Police confiscated numerous weapons, including knives, sticks, pepper spray, and
clubs. Pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters engaged fisticuffs and other violence. Arrests were made for
felonious assault. Twenty persons were arrested result the affray.
However, not all the violence that day was between Antifa anti-Trump leftists and pro-Trump protesters.
According commenters the Reddit website, some Antifa members assaulted innocent observers.
Commenters called Mayor Arreguin, arguing that his response rioters was inadequate. They anarchists
actions led violence spinning out control. commenter Reddit r/Berkeley page described assault and robbery bystander masked Antifa
members.
Around 3:00 pm, when the riots had moved shattuck, bystander with camera was
assaulted group Antifa. One the women started screaming him for recording the riot
without her consent. was called Nazi, rapist and Trump supporter. told the woman hated Trump, had voted for both Bernie and Jill Stein, but she wouldn stop calling him
Nazi.
Meanwhile, masked guy snuck behind him, grabbed everything his pocket and ran off.
The guy was like gee, thanks you guys. lost fucking house key and now won able home The girl was like well some people don even have fucking homes!!! (this made cringe hard).
Others the thread weighed with experiences their own.
Commenter continentalzs wrote Reddit, These people literally think everyone disagreeing fucking
nazi and and rapist, and that justifies physically assaulting them. Suggesting that the behavior came
result mob mentality, continentalzs wrote, witnessed several people being accused being rapists for
not asking for the consent the people they were filming.
Author and syndicated columnist Ann Coulter was speak the campus the University CaliforniaBerkeley until her event was cancelled university authorities. When the university offered have her appear another date, Coulter refused and vowed appear the originally scheduled date. The alternative date
offered the institution was come time when few students are campus. Coulter denounced leftist
protesters who, clad black and wearing masks, attacked pro-Trump rallygoers April 15. She referred
them little beta males who could, nevertheless, managed injured 90-pound girl. fight within volatile crowd not simple matter which intervene, said Berkeleys new police chief,
Andrew Greenwood. memo Mayor Arreguin. Intervening intermixed groups armed participants
fighting eager fight presents challenges. Intervention requires major commitment resources,
significant use force, and carries with the strong likelihood harming those who are not committing
crime. Nevertheless, the city and its police have been criticized law enforcement experts for apparently
being unprepared the face mayhem. February, Berkeley witnessed violence and vandalism when Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos
visited, while March there was rally Civic Center Park. Critics note that while police made two dozen
arrests the latter case, they should have acted sooner order dampen the violent tenor the event. said
Associate Professor Alex Vitale, who teaches sociology Brooklyn College. noted that many police
departments are unprepared respond political groups war with each other.
CONSENT CALENDAR
March 28, 2017
To: Honorable Members the City Council
From: Mayor Jesse Arregu and Councilmember
Sophie Hahn
Subject: Support for the Investigation Impeach
President Donald Trump
RECOMMENDATION
Adopt Resolution supporting investigation into
the impeachment President Donald Trump and
sending copy the Resolution
Congresswoman Barbara Lee.
BACKGROUND
The past couple months the Trump
Administration have been mired scandal,
lawsuits, and controversy. the first two weeks
alone, lawsuits were filed against
the President (compared lawsuits for the last
three Presidents combined during
the same period). Polling suggests that the nation
evenly split whether not the
President should impeached. Locally, the City
Richmond passed Resolution
support impeachment, and the City Alameda
discussing this proposal. Below
sample the many Constitutional violations and
abuses committed the Trump
Administration.
The Emoluments Clause
Article Section Clause the Constitution
states that Person holding any
Office Profit Trust under [the United States]
shall, without the Consent the
Congress, accept any present, Emolument,
Office, Title, any kind whatever,
from any King, Prince, foreign State. Known
the Emoluments Clause, this was
written prevent elected officials from being bribed foreign governments.
emolument overarching term, covering financial
benefits such monetary
payments, purchase goods and services,
subsidies, and tax breaks. business owner international corporation,
Donald Trump had been alerted
potential violations the Constitution legal
scholars long before assumed the
presidency. His efforts stay out day-to-day
operations his company not far
enough preventing emoluments from foreign
governments. Just days after being
sworn in, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics
Washington filed lawsuit against
President Trump for violations the Emoluments
Clause.
Threats Cut Federal Funding major campaign promise, which rife with legal
questions his promise eliminate
federal funding Sanctuary Cities. The President
has legal authority unilaterally
cut funding cities states, this would need
approval from Congress. Additionally,
the federal government can only strip funding that
related the policy involved.
Additionally, the federal government cannot use
threats cuts form coercion for
making entities comply with the demands the
federal government.
Despite multiple case law explicitly expressing the
limitations funding cuts that the
President federal government can make, this has
not stopped President Trump from
making such threats. executive order was signed
that paves the way cutting funds
from Sanctuary Cities, which Berkeley identifies as.
Separately, President Trump made threat Twitter cut all federal funding
Berkeley.
Russian Communications
During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump held
press conference where explicitly
called upon Russian hackers target Hillary
Clinton emails. Documents from the
Democratic Party were leaked what
intelligence agencies report have come
from Russia. the same time, Trump then
campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was
accused accepting millions dollars for
representing Russian interests the
Ukraine and United States.
During the Trump Presidency, was revealed that
least two top officials that were
nominated/appointed Trump had communications
with Russians during the election.
National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn
was forced resign after emerged had lied about the content his conversations
with Russian Ambassador the
Sergei Kislyak. More recently, Attorney General Jeff
Sessions lied testimony under
oath whether had communications with
Russian authorities during the 2016
election.
Undermining Freedom the Press prominent feature the First Amendment the
Freedom Press. But the media has
been consistently oppressed and undermined
Donald Trump both the campaign
and his Presidency. From insulting and mocking
journalists with disabilities describing
any media outlet that does their journalist duties
asking the tough questions fake
news Trump has continuously made attempts
silence and discredit the media.
What more alarming President Trump
repeated accusations the media being
the enemy the American people. February 24,
major media outlets including the
New York Times, CNN, and BBC, were barred from
attending press briefing.
National Security Risks
While there may nothing legally wrong with
President Trump lack attendance
security briefings, does raise concerns about the
President ability handle
international crises. The use Twitter medium
for communication off-the-cuff
comments have raised eyebrows multiple
countries, including Mexico, Australia,
Sweden, and China. Such diplomatic hiccups
weaken the standing the
international community. potential breach national security took place
during open meeting between
President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe Trump Mar-A-Lago
Resort. Both leaders were notified missile
launch North Korea front guests
instead private, confidential setting, potentially
compromising details regarding
national security incident.
Abuse Executive Powers multiple occasions, President Trump has used
his powers bully pulpit. His
comments that millions Americans voted illegally the 2016 election without being
able provide single shred evidence back
such ludicrous claims serves only undermine the democratic process.
When the check and balances American
government went into play when the courts
overturned executive order banning travel from
seven Muslim-majority countries,
President Trump lashed out against the judicial
branch and attempted discredit the
judges and ruling. When did not get his way,
instead circumnavigated the system signing very similar executive order.
FINANCIAL IMPLICATIONS
None.
ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY adverse effects the environment.
CONTACT PERSON
Jesse Arreguin, Mayor
510-981-7100
Attachments: Resolution
RESOLUTION NO. ##,###N.S. SUPPORT CONGRESSIONAL
INVESTIGATION IMPEACH PRESIDENT
DONALD TRUMP
WHEREAS, the following clauses provides written
testimony some the various
abuses, violations, and scandals committed
United States President Donald Trump;
and
WHEREAS, Article Section Clause the Constitution the
Emoluments
Clause states that Person holding any Office Profit Trust under [the United
States] shall, without the Consent the Congress,
accept any present, Emolument,
Office, Title, any kind whatever, from any King,
Prince, foreign State; and
WHEREAS, this clause interpreted
anti-bribery provision, which would prevent
business deals being made between company
owned elected official and
foreign government; and
WHEREAS, emolument covers broad range
financial benefits, including but not
limited monetary payments, purchase goods
and services, subsidies, and tax
breaks; and
WHEREAS, after the November 2016 election,
leading constitutional scholars warned the
then President-elect that unless fully divests from
his business and sets blind
trust, would violation the Constitution;
and
WHEREAS, January 11, 2017, President-elect
Trump announced would stay out day-to-day operations, but not stop emoluments
from foreign governments; and
WHEREAS, January
20, 2017, Donald Trump was sworn President the United
States; and
WHEREAS, January 23, 2017, Citizens for
Responsibility and Ethics Washington
filed lawsuit against President Trump alleging
violations the Emoluments Clause due his company international business dealings and
failing fully divest from his
company and business interests; and
WHEREAS, President Trump continual use
blatantly unfounded comments that
millions Americans committed voter fraud
threatens undermine the sanctity the
American democratic process; and
WHEREAS, President Trump
has violated the freedom press guaranteed under
the First Amendment the United States
Constitution attacking the media, discrediting
news groups who have journalistically criticized him fake news and forcefully blocking the press
press conferences; and
WHEREAS, January
25, 2017, President Trump signed executive
order that would cut funding Sanctuary Cities,
including the City Berkeley, despite the court
ruling the past that the federal government can
only remove funding related specific policies,
and that the federal government cannot threaten
cut funding order coerce action; and
WHEREAS, January
28, 2017, President Trump signed executive
order establishing travel ban from seven
Muslim-majority nations (he did not ban
Muslim-majority nations has business dealings
with, such Saudi Arabia); and
WHEREAS, after his executive order was
overturned, attempted undermine the powers the Judicial Branch government discrediting
the verdict and the judges who made the ruling, and
ultimately circumnavigated the ruling declaring
new executive order March 2017 that
contained many concerning elements the original
travel ban; and
WHEREAS, February 2017, President Trump
abused his power threatening unilaterally cut
funding Berkeley; and
WHEREAS, federal ethics rules were violated
February 2017, when Kellyanne Conway,
Counselor the President, promoted First Daughter
Ivanka Trump clothing line interview from the
White House; and
WHEREAS, February
11, 2017, President Trump hosted Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe the Mar-A-Lago resort,
owned his company; and
WHEREAS, during this visit, classified information
about recent missile test North Korea was
discussed open, non-confidential setting, which
jeopardized national security; and
WHEREAS, President Trump
has nominated/appointed least two major officials
who have had prior communications with Sergei
Kislyak, the Russian Ambassador the National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and
Attorney General Jeff Sessions; and
WHEREAS, General Flynn was forced resign from
his position after being found have lied about the
content conversations had with Russian
authorities; and
WHEREAS, then Senator Sessions lied
testimony under oath whether had
communications with Russian authorities during the
2016 election; and
WHEREAS, the above violations and abuses
undermine the integrity the Presidency.
NOW THEREFORE, RESOLVED the
Council the City Berkeley that hereby calls
upon the United States House Representatives
support resolution authorizing and directing the
House Committee the Judiciary investigate
whether sufficient grounds exist for the
impeachment Donald Trump, President the
United States, including but not limited the
violations listed herein. FURTHER RESOLVED that copy this
Resolution sent Congresswoman Barbara Lee.
Will you also file impeach the President Mexico for the wall they built
across their border with Guatemala
(6) For trying lower the capital gains tax companies from 35%
15% bring jobs and trillions dollars currency back the United
States thus increasing our GDP.
(7) For trying eliminate the unconstitutional federal control over 1/5th
the economy and the illegal individual mandate forcing Americans
engage commerce against their will trying repeal the unconstitutional
Obama Romney care.
The Communist forces Cuba which also enforce CastroCare salute you
for your impeachment attempt but freedom loving Americans this Republic think you should all
deport yourselves North Korea the earliest possible flight out
LAX. Dont forget your safety pins and Starbucks receipts for next years
taxes.
Cheers
Senior Chief Geoff Ross
United States Navy Retired
Surface Warfare Air Warfare
someone needs help which case human wall peacekeepers can escalate and protect police dont. not with affinity group, have buddy least.
Peace,
Phoebe
http://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Trump supporters planning take the streets 10969282.php Africa? have military deployed over 150 countries. How many countries are there? asked
Daniel Saint the Charlottesville chapter Veterans For Peace. President Obama, his last State
the Union Address, proudly claimed that the United States spends more than the next eight countries
combined--China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, France, United Kingdom, India, Germany, and Japan.
Combined! Now Trump wants dramatically expand adding another $54 billion. costs $12 thousand drill well bringing fresh water village with clean source drinking water. For just the budget
increase proposed Trump, could provide 4.5 million new wells across Africa, India and Latin
America. Imagine children from around the world grew with vision the United States
bringing clean drinking water rather than bomb fragments stamped made the USA. Would our
children and grandchildren safer with new fresh wells more nuclear weapons?
Indivisible Charlottesville, along with thousands Indivisible organizations across America,
committed resisting the Trump administrations efforts reverse the progress the last century, and building diverse country that can face the challenges the next one, said David Singerman.
Trump plans destroy the programs that let Virginians drink clean water, breathe clean air, live
affordable housing, attend some the worlds best universities, and sleep without fear chemical and
industrial accidents. would this order pile money into whats already the strongest military
history, and order cruelly build walls across our borders and end aid programs that give succor
the most vulnerable people the world.
Not only the military the wrong place put more money, said David Swanson, director World
Beyond War, but nobody can even say where all that money goes. The Department so-called
Defense, which President Trump says has created hornets nest the Middle East, the one
department never audited. have known for many years that the Departments business practices are archaic and wasteful,
and its inability pass clean audit longstanding travesty, Chairs John McCain (R-AZ) and Mac
Thornberry (R-TX) the Senate and House Armed Services Committees said recently joint
statement. The reason these problems persist simple: failure leadership and lack
accountability. can stop Muslim ban, added Swanson, can stop immoral budget too! CNN poll March 1-4 asked for opinions this proposal: Increase military spending cutting
funding for the State Department, Environmental Protection Agency and other non-defense agencies.
Nationally, 58% disapproved, and 41% approved.
Charlottesville provides example how federal budget priorities are out line with popular opinion.
Using the calculations the National Priorities Project CostofWar.com, Every hour, taxpayers
Charlottesville, Virginia are paying $12,258 for Department Defense 2016. Thats $107.4 million year. Much military spending other departments. The National Priorities Project provides the
numbers for few them: $4.1 million from Charlottesville for nuclear weapons, $2.6 million for
weapons for foreign governments, $12.6 million for homeland security, and $6.9 million for the 2016
off-the-books extra slush fund. Thats $133.6 million, not counting various other expenses, and not
counting the extra $54 billion additional $30 billion, which would bring the cost Charlottesville another $16 million $149.6 million.
According National Priorities Project, that enough money provide 1,850 Elementary School
Teachers for Year, 2,019 Clean Energy Jobs Created for Year, 2,692 Infrastructure Jobs
Created for Year, 1,496 Jobs with Supports Created High Poverty Communities for Year,
16,788 Head Start Slots for Children for Year, 14,479 Military Veterans Receiving Medical Care
for Year, 4,504 Scholarships for University Students for Years, 6,431 Students Receiving Pell
Grants $5,815 for Years, 63,103 Children Receiving Low-Income Healthcare for Year,
168,519 Households with Wind Power for Year, 42,024 Adults Receiving Low-Income Healthcare
for Year, 104,093 Households with Solar Electricity for Year. Each these items more than
Charlottesville, which does not have 104,093 households, could possibly use.
The resolution drafted for Charlottesvilles City Council follows:
PROPOSED RESOLUTION
WhereasMayorMikeSignerhasdeclaredCharlottesvilleacapitalofresistancetothe
administrationofPresidentDonaldTrump.[i]
WhereasPresidentTrumphasproposedtomove$54billionfromhumanand
environmentalspendingathomeandabroadtomilitaryspending[ii],bringingmilitary
spendingtowellover60%offederaldiscretionaryspending[iii],
Whereaspartofhelpingalleviatetherefugeecrisisshouldbeending,notescalating,wars
thatcreaterefugees[iv],
WhereasPresidentTrumphimselfadmitsthattheenormousmilitaryspendingofthe
past16yearshasbeendisastrousandmadeuslesssafe,notsafer[v],
Whereasfractionsoftheproposedmilitarybudgetcouldprovidefree,top quality
educationfrompre schoolthroughcollege[vi],endhungerandstarvationonearth[vii],
converttheU.S.tocleanenergy[viii],providecleandrinkingwatereverywhereits
neededontheplanet[ix],buildfasttrainsbetweenallmajorU.S.cities[x],anddouble
non militaryU.S.foreignaidratherthancuttingit[xi],
Whereaseven121retiredU.S.generalshavewrittenaletteropposingcuttingforeign
aid[xii],
WhereasaDecember2014Galluppollof65nationsfoundthattheUnitedStateswasfar
andawaythecountryconsideredthelargestthreattopeaceintheworld[xiii],
WhereasaUnitedStatesresponsibleforprovidingcleandrinkingwater,schools,
medicine,andsolarpanelstootherswouldbemoresecureandfacefarlesshostility
aroundtheworld,
Whereasourenvironmentalandhumanneedsaredesperateandurgent,
Whereasthemilitaryisitselfthegreatestconsumerofpetroleumwehave[xiv],
WhereaseconomistsattheUniversityofMassachusettsatAmhersthavedocumented
thatmilitaryspendingisaneconomicdrainratherthanajobsprogram[xv],
BeitthereforeresolvedthattheCityCouncilofCharlottesville,Virginia,urgestheUnited
StatesCongresstomoveourtaxdollarsinexactlytheoppositedirectionproposedbythe
President,frommilitarismtohumanandenvironmentalneeds.
David Swanson author, activist, journalist, and radio host. director WorldBeyondWar.org and
campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org. Swansons books include War Lie. blogs
DavidSwanson.org and WarIsACrime.org. hosts Talk Nation Radio. 2015, 2016, 2017 Nobel Peace
Prize Nominee.
Follow him Twitter: @davidcnswanson and FaceBook.
Thank you. Sam Duncan
1801 Shattuck Ave Unit 203
Berkeley, 94709
484 620-0956
Please, show some strength and wisdom. Get Rudy Guiliani there will help you. knows all about
keeping order. would NEVER let people take over his streets. can tell you that our side will not back down. The movement within military families and Patriots
growing. seems many that you are putting the preferences Antifa over the rights tax-paying, law
abiding citizens. Thats probably not what feels like you, but that what our side feeling and preparing
for. begging you listen reason. very concerned about this escalating the point serious
bloodshed.
You have the power stop it. You have the power something about and restore some order our
country.
Please.
Sincerely and with the very best intentions,
Kathryn Townsend
Kathryn Townsend
Client Relations Manager
Pierce: 253.853.3633
Kitsap: 360.394.1882
Fax: 253.857.6652
www.WestSoundWorkforce.com
Where Great People Great Companies Meet!
his email message, including any attachments website links, for the sole use the intended recipient(s), and may contain
confidential and privileged information. Any unauthorized review, use, disclosure distribution prohibited. you are not the intended
recipient, please contact the sender.
BERKELEY STANDS AGAINST THE BORDER WALL
For Immediate Release:
Contacts:
Jesse Arreguin
Ben Bartlett
Raja Sutherland
510-981-7100
510-981-7130
510-457-5180
(Berkeley) Berkeley City Council set pass motion March 14th denouncing the Trump
Administration plans construct wall along the U.S Mexico Border. The motion recommends
all city departments evaluate potential contracts with companies and screen them for
involvement the border wall construction. The proposal modelled legislation introduced Oakland City Councilmember Abel Guillen. adopting the motion the City Berkeley will
become the second city the nation boycott companies involved the construction the
border wall. The motion was proposed and written Raja Sutherland, intern for the City
Berkeley and sponsored Councilmember Ben Bartlett and co-sponsored Mayor Jesse
Arreguin. press conference will held the steps the City Hall March 14th 6:30pm. Mayor, duty ensure that Berkeley remains safe place for all its residents. Our city one
that known for breaking down walls, not building them. will continue that tradition regardless
what happens the federal level.
--- Jesse
Arreguin
Mayor the City Berkeley
Berkeley diversity its strength. will not intimidated fear prejudice against immigrants,
which has time and time again broken apart communities and caused unnecessary pain.
--- Ben Bartlett
Berkeley City Councilmember, District
Now more than ever, Berkeley needs beacon light show the rest the nation that bigotry
and hatred our most vulnerable people will not tolerated.
--Raja Sutherland
Intern, Author the Council Item
Youre receiving this email because youre past participant Performance Institute
events public official. This email was sent mayor@cityofberkeley.info.
Our mailing address is:
Performance Institute, LLC
1440
Washington, DISTRICT COLUMBIA 20005
Jr. Way 2:00 PM. The theme the event freedom speech. very likely that this event will devolve into repeat what happened when writer Milo Yiannopoulos
tried speak Berkeley recently. Mr. Yiannopoulos speech was shut down before could happen, but
rioters did $100,000 worth damage the campus anyway, because campus police intentionally did little
stop them. Even when the rioters moved off the campus and rampaged through other parts town,
destroying property, they seem have met with little resistance, judging the amount damage
buildings Shattuck. (My own bank, Wells Fargo, had windows and ATMs broken.) The antifa and black
block participants from that action counted their riot huge success, therefore seems probable that
the same troublemakers, and possibly others hostile Mr. McInnis, will use the March free speech event excuse once again assault strangers and vandalize destroy property: smashing windows and ATMs,
keying cars, setting fires,throwing stones, blocking thoroughfares, sucker punching random individuals, and
generally creating mayhem. All this easily foreseen, given that local forces hostile Mr. McInnis are
already using social media plan disruptive actions.
What, anything, does the Berkeley Police Department intend prevent contain injuries people
and damage property March Will you make arrests and use appropriate techniques for riot
control? certainly hope so. law abiding Berkeley resident, support the work the Berkeley Police
Department, and expect that work include prompt, forceful action against hooligans who threaten public
order.
Could you possibly write back and let know what steps you will take keep Berkeley safe during Mr.
McInnis speech? live Berkeley, and will need plan movements March accordingly. Thanks for
all you do.
Yours truly, Flag
Councilmember Cheryl Davila
District
ACTION CALENDAR
February 2016
To:
Honorable Mayor and Members the City Council
From:
Councilmember Cheryl Davila, District and Mayor Jesse Arregu
Subject:
Adopt resolution opposing religious and ethnic registries, participation
the federal executive order immigration ban and restricting the use
city resources support such registries and bans.
RECOMMENDATION
Adopt resolution disallowing the use City Berkeley resources create
maintain registries databases support immigration ban individuals
the basis religious affiliation, kinship, belief, practice; national origin; ethnicity.
FISCAL IMPACTS RECOMMENDATION general fund impact.
ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY ecological impact. Supports environment which all people dignity, rights and
civil liberties are protected and defended regardless race, ethnicity, national origin,
religious affiliation, kinship, belief, practice, gender, sexuality ability.
BACKGROUND
President Trump has repeatedly signaled that intends require Muslims register database1, reenacting and expanding NSEERS, the Obama era database visitors
from Muslim-majority countries. Trump advisors have invoked Japanese-American
internment precedent for the proposed expansion the registry2. Cities and state
legislatures around the country are reacting these moves enacting bills and
ordinances disallow their officials from complying with registry that targets
particular religion, national origin, ethnicity3.
Furthermore, President Trump has enacted executive order that attempts ban
immigrants, including refugees, from seven countries identified having Muslim-
majority Cities and state legislatures and state and federal judges from around the
country are reacting this order with appeals, overturning the order and disallowing
their local officials from complying with the order. The same countries identified for
Trump ban are those listed included the threatened registry.
Berkeley must act immediately set guidelines for local agencies that decisively reject
any such registry.
CONTACT PERSON
Cheryl Davila, Councilmember, District
510-981-7120
Attachments: Resolution City Berkeley non-participation with so-called Muslim-ban and
threatened registry and support for Berkeley communities, residents, families, students
and workers being targeted both.
RESOLUTION
CITY BERKELEY NON-PARTICIPATION WITH SO-CALLED MUSLIM-BAN AND
THREATENED REGISTRY AND SUPPORT FOR BERKELEY COMMUNITIES,
RESIDENTS, FAMILIES, STUDENTS AND WORKERS BEING TARGETED BOTH.
WHEREAS, President Trump has repeatedly signaled that intends require
Muslims register database4, reenacting and expanding NSEERS, the Obama era
database visitors from Muslim-majority countries; and
WHEREAS, Trump advisors have invoked Japanese-American internment
precedent for the proposed expansion the registry5; and
WHEREAS, President Trump has ordered sweeping expansion deportations and
assigned unprecedented powers Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
officers targeting and terrorizing immigrant communities;6 and
WHEREAS, President Trump, his seventh day president, signed executive
order which banned entry from seven majority-Muslim countries, including Iran, Iraq,
Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen7, targeting Muslim refugees and immigrants
and sparking widespread protest, appeals, overturning and condemnation, and
WHEREAS, study Stanford Law School 2014 found that two-thirds
immigrants facing deportation had legal representation help them navigate
immigration laws and that those who did have attorney were three times more likely win their cases.
WHEREAS, because these policies significantly increase the burden immigration
enforcement Berkeley residents, students and workers there immediate need
for funding for legal aid and deportation defense for members our community, and
WHEREAS, local municipalities have committed significant funds for deportation legal
defense for their residents including initial commitments $750,000 San Francisco
and $300,000 Oakland, and
WHEREAS, Mr. Trump initial policies have demonstrated careless disregard for
human welfare, banning refugees and immigrants while instituting religious tests for
foreign travellers and embracing bigotry and xenophobia, and
WHEREAS, immigrants are valuable and essential members the California
community; almost one three Californians foreign born and one two children
California has least one immigrant parent;9 and
WHEREAS, the City Council declared Berkeley City Refuge 1971,
reaffirmed that stance 1986 and again 2007, and stated: department, agency,
commission, officer employee the City Berkeley shall use any City funds
resources assist the enforcement Federal immigration law gather
disseminate information status individuals the city Berkeley unless such
assistance required federal state statute, regulation court decision; and
WHEREAS, the Berkeley City Council has endorsed the proposed state Senate Bill 54,
the California Values Act, stating that will protect the safety and well-being all
Californians ensuring that state and local resources are not used fuel mass
deportations, separate families, and ultimately hurt California economy, and
NOW, THEREFORE RESOLVED that the City Berkeley condemns the
expansion deportations planned the current Presidential Administration, condemns executive order ban immigration and entrance refugees based national
origin and targeting Muslims, and condemns the threatened registry based
religious affiliation, kinship, belief, practice; national origin; ethnicity; and FURTHER RESOLVED that the City Berkeley calls all city staff, departments,
boards, elected officials, and individuals, organizations and communities living, working operating Berkeley not comply with any executive order that infringes civil
liberties and human rights and act assert defense the fundamental values
social justice, equity and mutual respect; and FURTHER RESOLVED that officer, employee, department, board,
commission, other entity the City shall use City moneys, facilities, property,
equipment, personnel implement, provide investigation for, enforce, assist the
creation, implementation, enforcement of, provide support any manner for, any
government program creating compiling list, registry, database12 individuals
the basis religious affiliation, kinship, belief, practice; national origin; ethnicity;
and FURTHER RESOLVED that copies this resolution sent any City
employee official who might reasonably called upon provide information such registry; and FURTHER RESOLVED that the City Berkeley commits identifying resources fund community-based organizations with track record providing quality legal
assistance and representation immigrants our community within and outside
Berkeley,13 that they may expand their valuable work, provide free consultations,
explore the creation emergency hotline for residents, and/or hold educational
workshops; and FURTHER RESOLVED that the City Berkeley commits explore avenues for
funding mental health services for those residents most impacted the executive
orders and threats against them the federal government.
Gabriel, Trip. Donald Trump Says Hed Absolutely Require Muslims Register. The New York
Times. The New York Times, Nov. 2015. Web. Feb. 2017. Hawkins, Derek. Japanese American internment precedent for national Muslim registry,
prominent Trump backer says. The Washington Post. Company, Nov. 2016. Web. Feb.
2017. Miere, Jason Le. Muslim Registry: Local Lawmakers Advance Bills Block President Trumps
Possible Next Step Following Travel Ban. International Business Times. N.p., Feb. 2017. Web. Feb. 2017. Gabriel, Trip. Donald Trump Says Hed Absolutely Require Muslims Register. The New York
Times. The New York Times, Nov. 2015. Web. Feb. 2017. Hawkins, Derek. Japanese American internment precedent for national Muslim registry,
prominent Trump backer says. The Washington Post. Company, Nov. 2016. Web. Feb.
2017. Trumps executive orders dramatically expand power immigration officers. CNN. Cable News
Network, n.d. Web. Feb. 2017. . Yuhas, Alan, and Mazin Sidahmed. this Muslim ban? Trumps executive order explained. The
Guardian. Guardian News and Media, Jan. 2017. Web. Feb. 2017. Oakland sets $300,000 fund fight deportations. SFGate. N.p., n.d. Web. Feb. 2017. Immigrants California. Immigrants California (PPIC Publication). N.p., n.d. Web. Feb. 2017.
 http://www.ci.berkeley.ca.us/City Manager/Press Releases/2008/2008-0520 Berkeley City Refuge.aspx Item 26, http://www.ci.berkeley.ca.us/Clerk/City Council/2017/01 Jan/City Council
01-24-2017 Regular Meeting Agenda.aspx Definitions. For the purpose this resolution:
(1) The term list, database, registry includes public, private, joint public-private collections
information.
(2) The term personal information means any information that can, either its own combination
with other information, used identify, contact, track, otherwise locate, reasonably infer the identity specific individual; and
(3) The term persons and individual refers natural and legal persons. Organizations selected should represent those most impacted including the Arab Resource
Organizing Center, East Bay Sanctuary Covenant, East Bay Community Law Center, Centro Legal
Raza, and Asian-Americans Advancing Justice Asian Law Caucus.
Air pollution grants big cities, programs clean trash and pollutants from waters the
Mexican border and efforts cut diesel emissions would all discontinued. addition, climate
protection programs would cut percent, and dozens programs reduce lead drinking
water, clean marine pollution and fix leaking underground storage tanks, would slashed.
The 23-page directive the EPA part President Trump formulation his first budget,
expected the week March 13. Other domestic agencies are bracing for deep cuts well.
The administration 2018 budget blueprint will prioritize rebuilding the military and making
critical investments the nation security, the budget agency document says. will also identify
the savings and efficiencies needed keep the nation responsible fiscal path.
The document said the cuts would help pay for Trump proposed $54 billion increase military
and homeland security spending. Defense spending currently $598.5 billion, and the EPA budget $8.2 billion, with the proposed cuts totaling roughly billion.
During the campaign, Trump had promised cuts that would leave only little tidbits the EPA.
Congress has final authority over the budget, however, and the administration plans are likely
meet bipartisan resistance.
Neither the White House nor the EPA responded request for comment. EPA
Administrator Scott Pruitt, former Oklahoma attorney general who has questioned climate science
and sued the agency now manages, told the nation mayors Thursday that the budget process
just starting and that wanted defend several agency programs, including water infrastructure
and local grant programs. don know whether laugh cry, responded Warner Chabot, executive director
the San Francisco Estuary Institute, science think tank. suggest that Pruitt going
advocate for local government and environmental protection beyond belief. addition San Francisco Bay, the budget all but eliminates big watershed restoration programs
for the Great Lakes, Chesapeake Bay, Puget Sound and South Florida. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, DCalif., was instrumental creating the $4.8 million program for San Francisco, far the smallest
these the Great Lakes program gets $300 million year. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., called
the Great Lakes cuts outrageous.
The San Francisco program, called the S.F. Bay Water Quality Improvement Fund, helped
restore the old Cargill salt ponds the South Bay, creating tidal marshes and new wetlands. The total
cost the 50-year project expected billion, paid with local and state funds that rely
federal match. Bay Area voters last year easily approved Measure AA, $12-a-year parcel tax covering
all nine counties raise $500 million restoration funds.
Officials said restoring bay wetlands vital protecting South Bay cities such San Jose, part
which was inundated two weeks ago, from future flooding. much percent the bay
wetlands have been lost development, exposing the shoreline storm surges, destroying wildlife
habitat and degrading water quality.
The salt ponds restoration essential part our adaptation climate change and rising sea
levels, said Brenda Buxton, deputy regional manager for the California Coastal Conservancy,
sister state agency the Coastal Commission that oversees projects protect the coast and its
watersheds. need restore the wetlands and restore them fast possibly can, they are there for when need them, Buxton said. the weather gets weirder and get bigger storms, need have time for the sediment come and the plants grow have them function. feel real
sense urgency.
The San Francisco clapper rail and the salt marsh harvest mouse, both which live only the
bay, will probably become extinct without further restoration, she said.
Feinstein has taken keen personal interest the salt ponds, leveraging her senior position
the Senate Appropriations Committee establish and fund the restoration program.
What frustrating the restoration dollars further the Bay Area than anywhere else the
nation, because strong local funding, said Adrian Covert, vice president the Bay Area
Council business group. 2015 council study showed that the bay, especially Santa Clara County,
home Silicon Valley, vulnerable much $10 billion damage from big storm.
That about the same the Loma Prieta earthquake, Covert said. Federal taxpayers pick
much the cost such disasters.
While cuts the wetlands programs could harm waterways, there are fears that reductions
pollution programs will harm public health. can guarantee with certainty that least the air pollution area, there will many more
people who will die prematurely and tens thousands, perhaps millions more, who will get sick
unnecessarily, the cuts prevail, said William Becker, executive director the National
Association Clean Air Agencies, nonpartisan association local air pollution agencies.
Becker said the cuts will have direct and serious adverse health impact almost every major
metropolitan area the country.
Neither Feinstein office, which waiting for the formal budget proposal, nor the governor
office offered comment.
Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, had something say Twitter:
Cutting @EPA protections budget will result more dirty water, more polluted air, more
asthmatic kids more water crises like #Flint
http://www.sfgate.com/politics/article/Will-SF-Bay-wetlands-restoration-be-acasualty-of-10976125.php#photo-12486215
Carolyn Lochhead The San Francisco Chronicle Washington correspondent.
Email: clochhead@sfchronicle.com
Warner Chabot
Executive Director SFEI
San Francisco Estuary Institute 510 746-7396
Cell: 510 375-2141
E-mail: warnerc@sfei.org
Resolution Support Congressional Investigation regarding
Impeachment President Donald Trump
WHEREAS, the Foreign Emoluments Clause the United States
Constitution provides that Person holding any Office Profit
Trust under [the United States], shall, without the Consent the
Congress, accept any present, Emolument, Office, Title, any
kind whatever, from any King, Prince, foreign State, thereby
prohibiting conflicts interest that could influence the conduct the
foreign affairs the United States,
WHEREAS, the Domestic Emoluments Clause the United States
Constitution provides that, besides the fixed salary for his four-year
term, the President shall not receive within that Period any other
Emolument from the United States, any them, thereby
prohibiting conflicts interest that could influence the conduct the
domestic affairs the United States,
WHEREAS, the term emoluments includes broad range financial
benefits, including but not limited monetary payments, purchase goods and services even for fair market value, subsidies, tax
breaks, extensions credit, and favorable regulatory treatment,
WHEREAS, Donald Trump, the President the United States,
owns various business interests and receives various streams
income from all over the world,
WHEREAS, many these businesses receive, and streams
income include, emoluments from foreign governments, states the
United States, the United States itself,
WHEREAS, leading constitutional scholars and government ethics
experts warned Donald Trump shortly after the November 2016
election that, unless fully divested his businesses and invested the
money conflict-free assets blind trust, would violate the
Constitution from the moment took office,
WHEREAS, January 11, 2017, nine days before his inauguration,
Donald Trump announced plan that would, carried out, remove
him from day-to-day operations his businesses, but not eliminate
any the ongoing flow emoluments from foreign governments,
state governments, the United States government,
WHEREAS, January 20, 2017, Donald Trump took the oath
office and became President the United States,
WHEREAS, from the moment took office, President Trump was
violation the Foreign Emoluments Clause and the Domestic
Emoluments Clause the United States Constitution,
WHEREAS, these violations undermine the integrity the
Presidency, corruptly advance the personal wealth the President,
and violate the public trust,
WHEREAS, our democracy premised the bedrock principle that one above the law, not even the President the United States,
NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA
RESOLVES call upon the United States House Representatives support resolution authorizing and directing the House
Committee the Judiciary investigate whether sufficient grounds
exist for the impeachment Donald Trump, President the United
States, including but not limited the violations listed herein; and, FURTHER RESOLVED that copies this resolution
transmitted officially the Member the United States House
Representatives that represents the city, namely, the Honorable
Maxine Waters; and, FURTHER RESOLVED that copies this resolution
transmitted officially certain other cities and communities this
state.
Approved and enacted this day: _________
Your refusal enforce the law behalf conservatives
indefensible. The people Berkeley and Oakland who continue elect pandering, anti-American community organizers have
incurred the wrath Americans. anticipate the removal
additional federal funds for your municipality, your police force
and your university. Consider registering the agent
foreign government, say, Mexico IS, Venezuela. are
sick and tired paying for your flagrant illegality.
Furthermore, the blood those injured the thugs you
protect your hands.
Dana Willens
Always vote for the Stop White Genocide candidate!
Always support Free Speech!
Thank you!
Educators and Students Against White Genocide
Committee Defund Colleges that Hate Free Speech
[This email has been sent numerous faculty and students Berkeley, some churches
Berkeley, and Berkeley City Council members]
system has failed winning any popular support. The public schools are still regarded treasured achievement. why has the attack been allowed forward? The answer simple. Our union
leadership believes that our union only hope lies our ability suck the powers
that be. They assume this long period labor quiescence that they have created,
established beyond doubt that the unions and the other movements and organizations
the oppressed are too weak win. They confuse their loyalty and desperate subservience the Democrats with clever strategy that will somehow, someday restore the American
middle class. Van Roekel and company believe honor the tip the tail the
Democratic Party. They believe this the only prudent strategy for our union follow
and they are wrong every count.
BAMN believes the exact opposite. believe that our union strong. believe that
the rich and powerful are not the only force that can make and change history. The years supplication have achieved nothing. Despite all the mass layoffs, blows seniority and
tenure and attacks academic freedom have had weather, our union remains the
strongest force the battle defend public education. stop carrying out the losing
policy relying solely electoral politics and unquestioningly handing over tens
millions dollars the Democrats, can powerful enough reverse the losses
have suffered. But must act. must bold. And must stop avoiding using the
most powerful weapons have our arsenal, the ability strike and call mass
actions the street. call our union leadership for mass mobilizations would moralize
hundreds thousands teachers, our students, the Latina/o, black and immigrant
communities that are chafing under the new Jim Crow, and all those who are tired
being disappointed the failures the Democrats and are just itching for fight.
you elect BAMN, pledge turn our union back into union and give every teacher
who can not stand what happening and public education the opportunity assert
our power, restore our dignity and finally fight win.
BAMN pledges tell the truth. Four years Arne Duncan trying create parallel,
stratified non-union system charter schools counter-posed public education have
failed achieve anything but the denial public education millions black, Latina/o
and immigrant students. Race the Top has been abject failure any measure, and transparently aimed demoralizing teachers, and destroying union gains. pledge every thing our power get rid Arne Duncan. will not let President Obama
confuse our endorsement him with vow silence. will fight get our union
put demands the Democrats and make clear have independent agenda that
are fighting for which will not subordinate any misguided electoral strategy.
There new movement fighting for public education campuses and communities
across the nation. BAMN has led student struggles defend higher education
campuses and across the country. have championed and helped organize the Latina/o
and immigrant communities fight for the DREAM Act, and path citizenship, and
equality. teach students predominantly black and Latina/o schools and have had the
pleasure and honor walking out and occupying with them cities across the country. have prevented the firing pro-student and anti-racist teachers and even principals
and led successful campaigns save art and music programs and stop school closings.
The issues that are driving people out teaching overcrowded classes, bad pay, job
insecurity, academic freedom vs. being forced teach the test, pensions and benefits
are all subject bargaining. can stop the implementation these attacks through
aggressive contract fights. need national leadership and leaderships our local
organizations across the country that are prepared call and lead strikes victory. students and the community will support us. Hundreds thousands will
embrace the chance join us.
Martin Luther King old civil rights movement always acted independently the
Democrats, repeatedly defying the pleas President Kennedy and Johnson stop
fighting, and because did so, the Dixiecrat wing the Democratic Party was initially
weakened, then forced renounce its own positions, and finally driven out the Party. need this kind fightback again now the policies the current administration and
the Democratic Party every level government will continue unchanged. The attacks
will continue despite their deep unpopularity. Public education will subject further
attack and the New Jim Crow will deepen for black and Latino students and communities.
Our union and members will subject ongoing offensive the politicians and
billionaires. exert the power the mass union and civil rights movement avoid this absolutely
unnecessary road and open path hope for our students; win better contracts and
conditions for our members, and strengthen the AFT and entire labor movement. The
BAMN caucus committed building this perspective. BAMN slate candidates are
committed being leaders who refuse bow the rich and powerful.
Equal Opportunity Now/Coalition Defend Affirmative Action, Integration and
Immigrant Rights and Fight for Equality Any Means Necessary (BAMN)
Dear Members the Berkeley City Council, our understanding that the City Manager preparing appoint Andrew Greenwood the
new permanent Chief Police for the city Berkeley. While appreciate that well liked
the City Manager and many officers, believe that the appointment chief requires process
that includes soliciting input from the people Berkeley.
The proposed hire has been done without the benefit hiring committee, feedback any kind from
the public any input from the Police Review Commission. For position that commands such
power and influence over the quality life Berkeley and that accountable only the City
Manager, especially crucial that there transparent process into which the people Berkeley
can include their comments. the City Council wants the people Berkeley trust and support
new chief, then wise withhold your approval this hire until process for making this hire can created and communicated throughout the city.
This more than simply choosing chief. about choosing direction for our city plan for safety
and approach emergency services. Will the new chief continue down the path militarization
the force will choose chief who has demonstrated concern for community relations and local
input and control? Surely this time our nation history, important take serious look
where want and hire people and direct resources that can support the chosen course. also believe that there should plan for evaluating the chief. This process evaluation should clearly stated and approved the City Council. should account for input from stakeholders
including the public and the PRC. Clear objectives and measures should place part the
evaluation.
Thanks for considering our concerns,
McGee Spaulding Neighbors Taking Action
BCA Steering Committee
Cop Watch
ACLU Berkeley/NorthEastBay Chapter
Andrea Prichett, Police Review Commission
George Lippman, Police Review Commission
Margy Wilkinson, Friends Adeline
Gianna Ranuzzi, LeConte Neighborhood
Fred Dodsworth, BCA, former candidate for City Council, district
Mike Donaldson, BCA
Mary Elieisar, BCA
Linda Franklin, BCA
Judyann Alberti, BCA
Phoebe Sorgen, BCA
Kathryn Horsley, West Berkeley Neighbors Noire, Mighty Small Films
Moni Law,
Steve Martinot, Friends Adeline
Tree Fitzpatrick,
Diana Bohn, IGC.org
Vicki Alexander, Healthy Black Families
Satinder Cheema
Carol Denney
Hali Hammer
Catherine Huchting, Friends Adeline
Willie Phillips, Friends Adeline
Ying Lee, former Berkeley City Councilperson
Elliot Halpern, ACLU Berkeley/NorthEastBay Chapter
Members McGee Spaulding Neighbors Taking Action
James McFadden,
Phyllis Shafer,
Cindy Shamban,
Carol Sanders,
Janice Ruchlis,
Ayse Agis,
Grace Connell,
Sally Nelson,
Jean Tepperman,
Jack Kurzweil,
Alix Schwartz,
Judy Grether,
Beverley Kay Crawford,
Daphne White,
Steve Lustig,
Micky Duxbury,
Steve Thomasberger,
Lewis Ames,
Kelly Hammargren
California anti hunger network assists Californians need through voluntary participation members the
food industry, faith based, tribal, public and non profit organizations, and private citizens often partnered with
state and federal governments. This informal network collects donations, distributes food, and provides relief
hungry Californians every day but not enough close the hunger gap California without the SNAP
Program.
Using block grants (or State Opportunity Grants restructure the SNAP program would change the program
from entitlement structure fixed annual funding, which would render the program unable automatically
respond increased need; states would then have cut eligibility establish waiting lists stay within
capped funding. elected representatives from diverse range cities and communities across Alameda County, write
urge you support CalFresh/SNAP, and opposing any cuts benefits, limits eligibility, and efforts block
grant the SNAP program.
Sincerely,
[SIGNED]
Wilma Chan, Alameda County Supervisor
Barbara Halliday, Mayor Hayward
Alan Nagy, Mayor Newark
Thank you for your time and your support.
Stephen Knight
Director, Policy Partnerships
7900 Edgewater Drive, Oakland, 94621
Phone: (510) 635-3663 x352
sknight@accfb.org
www.accfb.org
Find Twitter and Facebook The City Berkeley has many potential uses for the excess space the building, including City Council
meetings, homeless services and space the City could lease non-profits reduced rates non-profits that
work with Berkeley otherwise great work. not oppose renting some the space office space
for-profit (e.g. professional offices). The City should open (significantly) discounted sale suggested Judge Alsup. Ideally, the Postal
Service would sell the building the City for return for 100 year lease for the space they are currently
using.
Whatever funding might necessary for purchase (and again, believe must significantly discounted
from the market value the property) could conceivably come from the infrastructure bond that passed,
(better) from small bond approved Nov. 2018. the Postal Service not open being reasonable, the City must fight Federal Court. The Postal Service has far more lose through the discovery process than does the City Berkeley.
They risk revealing revealing emails and documents about CBRE and other topics. Judge Alsup made this clear.
CBRE could sue prevent these documents from being revealed, making the lawsuit take even longer than
proposed Judge Alsup currently. The Postal Service knows that even they win they could still face the NEPA court battle before they
could sell. Additionally, reasonable interpretation the courts order the previous lawsuit suggests that
the Postal Service wishes sell they?d have through the entire public process again public hearings and
appeals. non-controversial sale the City would expedite that process. The Postal Service case not strong. Judge Alsup made clear that motion for summary judgement
would not succeed. Our case that the Overlay Ordinance was not solely about the Post Office Building solid; believe such documented the public record. one knows how judge will rule, course, but
stand good chance winning the case outright having the case settled favorably once clear the
Postal Service that Berkeley wont give in.
Submitted: Members Save the Berkeley Post Office and Berkeley Post Office Defenders.
For City Council Consideration 1/17/17
Principles and Positions the Downtown Berkeley Post Office and the Postal
Services Lawsuit contesting the Zoning Overlay Ordinance.
Principles: The people Berkeley care much now about the downtown Post Office building they did the time
the sale was proposed and Zoning Overlay Ordinance conceived. never gave in, wont now. Neither the building nor the Postal Service should privatized. The building belongs the people, who
long ago paid for it. The existing location ideal for postal services and such services must stay there; anything, services that
have been removed should brought back part any deal. Before making any decisions, the state the building terms seismic issues and cost retrofit, and its
general condition must ascertained, and independent assessment its value determined, and the public informed.
Positions: The above understood, hold with the following: Given the dangers that Trump Administration poses, and the lack any will the part the non-existent
Postal Service Board Directors improve and expand services, the building may well better off owned
the City Berkeley than left (possibly privatized) Postal Service. The City Berkeley has many potential uses for the excess space the building, including City Council
meetings, homeless services and space the City could lease non-profits reduced rates non-profits that
work with Berkeley otherwise great work. not oppose renting some the space office space
for-profit (e.g. professional offices). The City should open (significantly) discounted sale suggested Judge Alsup. Ideally, the Postal
Service would sell the building the City for return for 100 year lease for the space they are currently
using.
Whatever funding might necessary for purchase (and again, believe must significantly discounted
from the market value the property) could conceivably come from the infrastructure bond that passed,
(better) from small bond approved Nov. 2018. the Postal Service not open being reasonable, the City must fight Federal Court. The Postal Service has far more lose through the discovery process than does the City Berkeley. They
risk revealing revealing emails and documents about CBRE and other topics. Judge Alsup made this clear. CBRE
could sue prevent these documents from being revealed, making the lawsuit take even longer than
proposed Judge Alsup currently. The Postal Service knows that even they win they could still face the NEPA court battle before they
could sell. Additionally, reasonable interpretation the courts order the previous lawsuit suggests that
the Postal Service wishes sell they have through the entire public process again public hearings and
appeals. non-controversial sale the City would expedite that process. The Postal Service case not strong. Judge Alsup made clear that motion for summary judgement
would not succeed. Our case that the Overlay Ordinance was not solely about the Post Office Building solid; believe such documented the public record. one knows how judge will rule, course, but
stand good chance winning the case outright having the case settled favorably once clear the
Postal Service that Berkeley wont give in.
Submitted: Members Save the Berkeley Post Office and Berkeley Post Office Defenders. are communicating you this way directly possible and not
through news media not feed into the online and other information
streams that build momentum for events not want.
Heres what know:
Berkeley Police are moving forward with considerable plans manage
possible events that may happen April 27. are doing this regardless
whether particular speakers say they are coming not. group has filed for permit, standard practice used groups who
successfully organize people law abiding manner. The event has
attracted the interest other groups various social media outlets well the attention our local media outlets. addition the dynamics
created any particular speakers presence, groups with varied interests
and motives may drawn campus. How groups may disperse does not
follow script.
Every protest demonstration different, with dynamics changing
depending the people who come, their motives, the place, time day
and other factors.
Events March and April had almost spillover outside the park
only minimal property damage and significant impact events
throughout the Downtown and City whole. Berkeley Police have
arrested people during the past two events and they have worked
identify several more involved afterward, yielding even more arrest
warrants.
Our goal for April will continue keep people safe, facilitate
constitutional expressions free speech while pursuing, arresting and
seeking the prosecution criminals throughout the day and afterward. this point, remains unclear how many people will come into
Berkeley Thursday. Demonstrations can dynamic events, with the
potential transform from peaceful assembly and expressions First
Amendment speech, event where some endeavor commit acts
violence. People within crowd may have different motives and interests
throughout the course given demonstration. Accordingly, the Berkeley
Police Department continually evaluating developments and planning for number contingencies. Department personnel will site monitoring
the event.
Recommendations:
There are number possibilities for what may occur. Actively manage
your risk.
Dont leave things outside that could used projectiles (signs,
chairs, tables, trash receptacles). Bring them inside secure them.
Stay aware: Subscribe Nixle sign for the service
www.cityofberkeley.info/police/nixle. Create login and tailor
your needs. Those updates will also posted our Twitter
account, @berkeleypolice, where additional messages may
posted. Keep tabs local media understand how your business
location may affected. Evaluate news sources, especially social
media, for credibility. Keep eye out for objects being stored that could used
weapons others. Remove them call BPD.
Based your observations and information you gather, prepare
make independent decision whether close your business. theres large demonstration, bring everything inside.
For businesses, make sure that your security cameras are working
order. you see criminal act occur, move somewhere safe, and report BPD.
Consider photographing and filming the criminal activity and those
involved only safe so. Use web browser any handheld desktop device upload photos bit.ly/berkvideo.
Where obtain further information:
Should there any developments, will let you know. The City and the
Berkeley Police Department use Nixle, text and email messaging service,
share breaking information with those who have subscribed. encourage
our community
These events are being created, cultivated and fomented well outside
Berkeley. That makes these events frustrating for all us.
John Caner, CEO
Downtown Berkeley Association
2230 Shattuck Ave., Suite
Berkeley 94704
fights the other side. couldnt prevent but our presence wouldve encouraged
peace.) There are dozens Bay Area activists whove had training and experience. Can
someone pls organize training asap? sure the Quakers BFUU would donate space for
it, not the City. Which experienced facilitators (bccd) will step the plate?
Envision Wavy Gravy, bubbles, singing, laughter yoga! Occupella. Buddhist Peace
Meditators. Fencing with sponge noodles. Will Edwin set the Empathy tent? How about
volleyball game the middle the park and/or square dance? Will Code Pink pls bring
peace symbol cookies pass out, and daisies?
The BPD should remove weapons soon they become visible, and arrest anyone who
brandishes weapon. illegal threaten violence? They removed some weapons when the
crowd thinned last time, finally, after having stood the sidelines for the 1st hours too far
away observe weapons aggressions. asked why they stood far away and was told that
itd too dangerous for them closer unless they had many more forces. Ha! They were
numerous and were wearing helmets and equipped clubs, tear gas, etc. Brave
reporters/journalists were the thick without police protection bodyguards and without
riot gear, were some activists. stayed the outskirts, but much closer than the cops, and
did prevent couple fights using CLARA technique which training got the launch
Occupy DC.) hope they arrested fewer local activists than out town tRumpers last
time? tRumpers were far the most violent. The only arrest witnessed was Black BHS
junior who had weapon but was emotional powder keg, upset racism and misogyny.
hope they just took him home.
Jesse said stay away last time. were just tRump supporters ranting, agree that
should stay away this time and ignore them. But Any Means Necessary and some the
black bloc folks (whether genuine posers) provoke them again, makes for very bad press
and may inflame the racist/homophobic fascists return larger numbers next time. The best
opposition may let them have their say, long theyre non-violent, and/or stand
dignified witness and also make fun-loving show what Berkeley stands for peace, free
speech, diversity, creativity, justice not prejudice.
The main thing prevent injuries. Were lucky that injuries werent more serious last
time. And dont malign the black bloc. Tho they have their bad apples, and provocateurs take
advantage the (tear gas protection) bandana look regrettably, most were and, usual, they
also provided the medics last time. How about those pastel bloc
genderettes? https://www.facebook.com/PastelBloc/ dont like masks, but the way things are
going, cant blame some protesters for avoiding face recognition technology.
This was the 1st time had avoid tear gas and pepper spray not only from the cops but from
two the protesting factions. Dont let scare you off. wasnt hard avoid it.
Could partly ruse justify UASI, Urban Shield etc. collaboration? Rosie ODonnell*
said, Just because paranoid doesnt mean they arent out get me. (*Im giving her
Lilly Tomlin the comic perverts quotes. who married his stepdaughter after molesting
his old daughter Dylan shall remain unnamed.) Wishing you delightful April Fools
week.
Paz,
Phoebe Apr 2017, 11:32 AM, cynthia papermaster wrote:
Fellow citizens,
This upcoming free-for-all riot should not receive permit
This isnt question free speech, despite their name for this rally.
They will, they put it, stand our ground against the anti-fa any
other communist liberal criminals ...
Clearly this group getting ready and looking for fight and the anti-fa
will give them. feel that neither the bikers nor the anti-fa the Berkeley community,
but even thats not relevant you, not want this happening
community.
Why should witness this, spend cant afford large group
police who dont intervene (HOW MUCH DOES COST??) and get the
lurid media attention Berkeley thats going follow this bloody
debacle.
This from their Facebook for the rally (Free Speech Rally Berkeley
Ca.):
Show your support for our country and represent our U.S. Constitution,
come stand your ground with other PRO-American supporters, Free
Speech Rally Kyle Chapman- STICKMAN GOING BACK
BERKELEY 4/15 High Noon. This nonviolent exercise our U.S.
Constitutional rights. However, pussys and posers may want stay
home. will not let ANTIFA any other communist liberal criminals
intimidate shut down our rights free speech, will stand our
ground. you are real Califiornia Biker and are willing stand with
some conservative brothers, this where you need be. Its time
RISE! Post this link and let Bunker know your going.. need head
count!
https://www.facebook.com/2MillionBikers/videos/424073614603356/
Free Speech Rally Berkeley Ca.
RISE, LOVE, RESIST!
Cynthia Papermaster
Codepink Women for Peace, Golden Gate Chapter
San Francisco, 94102
www.RALLY.vote
From: Arreguin, Jesse 
Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 3:59
To: Noah Finneburgh 
Subject: Fwd: Accusation that you are part BAMN
---------- Forwarded message ---------From: Frances Dinkelspiel 
Date: Sat, Apr 22, 2017 3:35 -0700
Subject: Accusation that you are part BAMN
To: Arreguin, Jesse , Jesse Arreguin ,
Elgstrand, Stefan  was going ignore this when was just going around Twitter but now
that Breitbart News has written article accusing you being BAMN
member need ask.
Are you member BAMN? Why you follow them why did you join
them Facebook? What you think BAMNs tactics?
What has been happening you recent weeks? You got death threats after
the Milo demos. Are you still being threatened? What you think this
Breitbart article?
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2017/04/21/berkeley-mayor-is-member-of-antifa-facebook-groupthat-organized-riots/
Frances Dinkelspiel
Author, Tangled Vines: Greed, Murder, Obsession and Arsonist the Vineyards California New York Times bestseller
Author, Towers Gold: How One Jewish Immigrant Named Isaias Hellman Created California, 2008 San Francisco Chronicle bestseller
Co-founder Berkeleyside, winner the SPJ Best Community News Site, two years running
510-984-2366
FrancesDinkelspiel.com
Twitter: @Frannydink
Thank you,
HEATHER SCOTT
PROPERTY MANAGER
2150 SHATTUCK AVE
SUITE B100
BERKELEY, 94704
TEL 510.644.1752
FAX 510.644.2881
CELL 510.704.3847
against the suggested Molotov cocktail attack our United States America Patriotic rally? Thank you advance. Sincerely, Tai 510-938-8594 ---------- Forwarded message ---------> From: Tai Decker  Date: Apr 13, 2017 7:41 Subject: Re: Public relations fail? RE: Public Safety touching base for April 15th disturbing web site
info To: Kelly, Melissa ,
 Cc: Tai Decker ,
,
 Dear Det. Kelly and Mayor Jesse Arreguin and Berkeley Chamber Commerce: What acted like adults and invited the Patriotic guests visit and spend money Berkeley,, instead
neighboring cities? These visitors have been viciously maligned local news and the public safety failure February and
March. have forwarded enough material show riot with Molotov cocktails have been suggested domestic
terrorists who paint themselves anti-protesters. noteworthy that Nov. 10, 2016 Media reported Oakland Molotov cocktails were also used. this not intimidation deprive civil rights peaceful assembly? era peaceful assembly and free speech why are those who intend INTENTIONALLY deprive
citizens those civil rights demeed anti-protestors when all experience and information highlights criminal
conspiracy violate penal code 185 (masks used commission crime), not mention the felonies
depriving civil rights? imploring PUBLIC RELATIONS blitz avoid potential conflagration and turn the Berkeley
Municipal engineered HUMAN pit bull dog fighting match that the Antifa BAMN use for additional
domestic terrorism recruiting. are concerned citizens trying help Berkeley promote civil rights. Sincerely, Tai 510-938-8594 Cc: via web portal NBC investigates ABC7 Apr 12, 2017 7:30 AM, Tai Decker  wrote: Dear Det. Kelly, Why hasnt the Mayor attempted reduce the tension and welcome visitors Berkeley? are lawful consumers well well intended Americans, residents visitors? trying engage friends visit but recent events caused great harm the Bay Area. his absence their Berkeley police public relations? How invite friends and family the future this not stellar example Patriotic civility? Are there controls for probable Press imposters? These are real issues and willing volunteer counter the violence that defines Berkeley today. How can help your department? Sincerely, Tai 510-938-8594 Apr 12, 2017 7:19 AM, Kelly, Melissa
 wrote: Good morning Thank you for your emails and all the information. appreciate it, and making sure
that information gets the people who need it. Officer Melissa Kelly From: Tai Decker [mailto:taidecker@gmail.com] Sent: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 5:51 To: Kelly, Melissa Cc: Tai Decker Subject: Re: Public Safety touching base for April 15th disturbing web site info Dear Det. Kelly, Good morning! Thank you much! peaceful Saturday would make the best news possible are concerned American citizens and/or Bay Area residents being falsely ostracized White Supremacists for advancing the Constitution,
which puts their crimes and conspiracies race-based animus and thus qualifies hate crimes. are all, including your police department, Patriots attempting restore Berkeley the cradle Free
Speech that had been well deserved and admired locale few decades ago. would like alert you that these groups apparently use fake press credentials gain access and collect
information interviewing attendees false pretenses. Are using Official Press credentials? can you forward contact can included for identification purposes? Any additional advice would greatly appreciated lack official communication appears
encouraging lawlessness, opinion. recently heard the Farmers Market was forced close. Was their municipally required Street use permit revoked? Please contact you need additional resources. Sincerely, Tai 510-938-8594 Apr 12, 2017 4:51 AM, Kelly, Melissa
 wrote: Good morning and thank you for the info. will look into these websites. Officer Melissa Kelly Sent from iPhone Apr 11, 2017, 10:38 PM, Tai Decker  wrote: Detective Kelly, Thank you for taking much time address many concerns regarding the public safety breakdown last
March 4th and receiving suggestions such using Penal Code 185 (masks commission crime)
consider identification protocol given the constraints Terry Stop. like give your department evidence the conspiracy deprive our civil rights peaceful
assembly and free speech using terrorism strategies and weapons. (For example, needed, have video evidence D-Cell batteries that landed near March 4th, but
suppose that more historical note this week, although documenting because the disturbing web
site found listed their thinly veiled threats deprive our civil rights they did March 4th) This evidence should enough overcome reasonable suspicion that crime progress. See tinyurl.com/lqlu3ll (see footer photo attached) recommend using incognito browser window help with our efforts document these criminal
conspiracies. Also noteworthy their additional threat use the terror weapon Molotov Cocktails included
screenshot along with instructions for the masks. That should provide the judicial requirements discussed. Sincerely, Tai 510-938-8594       
Left and liberal are mutually exclusive terms. you are liberal you cant Left. Liberal means
you want kinder gentler capitalism. Left means you are anti-capitalist.
From: cynthia papermaster [mailto:cynthia_papermaster@yahoo.com]
Sent: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 2:41
To: Indivisible East Bay; Indivisible Berkeley; David Swanson; solomonprogressive@gmail.com;
jbonifaz@freespeechforpeople.org; Marjorie Cohn; National Impeachment Network; Susan Serpa; Golden Gate
CODEPINK; Code Pink; Vigil Codepink; Rocky Anderson; Susan Harman; Linda Boyd; Sharon Abreu; Sharon Tipton;
Medea Benjamin; mayor@cityofberkeley.info; Sophie Hahn Berkeley City Council; Brad Newsham; Kris Welch;
jovankabeckles@yahoo.com; Janet Johnson; JOHN HEUER; William Crain; Ralph Lopez; Nader Alerts
Subject: Berkeley Votes Call for Trump Impeachment
March 28, 2017
Tonight the Berkeley City Council voted Resolution call for Donald Trumps impeachment. The
Resolution was sponsored Mayor Jesse Arreguin and Council Member Sophie Hahn. Ive attached copy the Resolution. anyone keeping track the cities passing Resolutions? know about Richmond and Alameda and
now Berkeley locally.
John Bonifaz was Berkeley Sunday night Impeach Trump panel discussion and
mentioned city Massachusetts. thinking re-activating the National Impeachment Network. could helpful have those
hundreds experienced and knowledgeable impeachment activists participating this national
uprising demand our right impeachment. The Network had million people its email list
one time.
Let know you your group wants the network for the purposes joining our voices
together, strategizing, and taking action make Congress its duty and investigate Donald Trump part formal impeachment hearings. The Network could also post bulletins with information about
Resolutions, actions Congress, lobbying efforts, news from you and your group, etc.
With hope for upholding the law,
Yours action,
Cynthia Papermaster
RISE, LOVE, RESIST!
cynthia papermaster@yahoo.com
Codepink Women for Peace, Golden Gate Chapter
From: Richard Roos Collins
Sent: Friday, April 14, 2017 7:50
To: Jesse Arreguin (JArreguin@cityofberkeley.info) 
Cc: shahn@CityofBerkeley.info ; police@cityofberkeley.info
; John Caner (jcaner@downtownberkeley.com) ;
kirsten@berkeleychamber.com ; info@alcoda.org ;
swengraf@CityofBerkeley.info ; lmaio@CityofBerkeley.info
; manager@cityofberkeley.info ;
attorney@cityofberkeley.info ; Angie Vargas 
Subject: RE: City Policies Regarding Violent Protests
Dear Ms. Williams Ridley: write ask whether the City, including our Police Department, has notified the organizers the protests planned for
Civic Center Park April that they must obtain park street event permits under our Municipal Code.
These protests will interfere with the rights Berkeley citizens, having already shut down the Farmers Market for that
day. the protests evolve like prior unpermitted events, individuals will injured, and properties will damaged.
So, please advise: has the City notified these protest organizers that they must comply with the Municipal Code with
respect permits for use City properties?
Thank you.
Sincerely,
Richard Roos Collins
From: Richard Roos Collins
Sent: Friday, March 03, 2017 2:03
To: Jesse Arreguin (JArreguin@cityofberkeley.info) 
Cc: shahn@CityofBerkeley.info ; police@cityofberkeley.info
; John Caner (jcaner@downtownberkeley.com) ;
kirsten@berkeleychamber.com ; info@alcoda.org ;
swengraf@CityofBerkeley.info ; lmaio@CityofBerkeley.info
; manager@cityofberkeley.info ;
attorney@cityofberkeley.info ; Angie Vargas 
Subject: RE: City Policies Regarding Violent Protests
Mr. Mayor: occurred February BAMN and other groups have publicly stated their intent hold counter march tomorrow
City streets. http://www.bamn.com/. ask again: have they applied for street event permit? Has the City notified
them the non discretionary obligation apply? office building preparing board its windows against the possibility that the marches tomorrow again result
property damage the downtown. This very sad state affairs: businesses are bearing the expense preparing
for cleaning from property damage association with political marches, and even worse, some protestors
expressly target businesses for political reasons. time for the City enforce basic lawfulness such marches. RRC
From: Richard Roos Collins
Sent: Thursday, March 02, 2017 12:35
To: Jesse Arreguin (JArreguin@cityofberkeley.info) 
Cc: shahn@CityofBerkeley.info ; police@cityofberkeley.info
; John Caner (jcaner@downtownberkeley.com) ;
kirsten@berkeleychamber.com ; info@alcoda.org ;
swengraf@CityofBerkeley.info ; lmaio@CityofBerkeley.info
; manager@cityofberkeley.info ;
attorney@cityofberkeley.info ; Angie Vargas 
Subject: RE: City Policies Regarding Violent Protests
Mr. Mayor: write response the advisory that the City issued today regarding rally and march scheduled for March
The advisory states that permit standard for such street event. far can tell, not standard for political
street events, that term means that the organizer applies for the City requires it. Did the February event, any the Occupy events over the past several years, have such permit? Did the City notify BAMN and other organizers
that they must apply for and obtain such permit? agree that such permit required for street event, political otherwise, under Municipal Code section 13.44.
Has the City notified the groups who are publicly organizing this March event that they must apply for such
permit?
Per question 2/10 email below, does the City have written policy that will notify groups planning
political street events that they must obtain such permit?
Sincerely,
Richard Roos Collins
Heres what know:
Many you may have heard that there rally and march scheduled occur Saturday March
2:00pm Civic Center Park. want let you know what know. group has filed for permit, standard
practice used groups who successfully organize people law-abiding manner. The main promoter the
event has Twitter account with limited following which appears slowly growing the date the event
approaches. The organizer and his followers have discernable ties any organization. Nonetheless, the event
has attracted the interest other groups various social media outlets well the attention our local
media outlets. this point, remains unclear how many people will come Saturday afternoon. Demonstrations can
dynamic events, with the potential transform from peaceful assembly and expressions First Amendment
speech, event where some endeavor commit acts violence. People within crowd may have different
motives and interests throughout the course given demonstration. Accordingly, the Berkeley Police
Department continually evaluating developments and planning for number contingencies. Department
personnel will site monitoring the event.
From: Richard Roos Collins
Sent: Friday, February 10, 2017 11:58
To: Jesse Arreguin (JArreguin@cityofberkeley.info) 
Cc: shahn@CityofBerkeley.info ; police@cityofberkeley.info
; John Caner (jcaner@downtownberkeley.com) ;
kirsten@berkeleychamber.com ; info@alcoda.org ;
swengraf@CityofBerkeley.info ; lmaio@CityofBerkeley.info
; manager@cityofberkeley.info ;
attorney@cityofberkeley.info 
Subject: City Policies Regarding Violent Protests
Mr. Mayor: write regarding the protest February Thank you for your statement that violence and destruction are contrary
progressive values and have place our community. wholeheartedly support that statement. write ask
whether the City including the Police Department will assure that its policies are consistent with that statement. own small business which leases office space 2140 Shattuck. February violent protestors smashed all
windows the ground floor this building. Below, attach photo the building entrance, still boarded
today. Wells Fargo and other adjacent banks were targeted, their windows and ATMs smashed. Local businesses,
including mine, and their customers will pay for this property destruction. note these same buildings were targeted
and damaged during various Occupy protests the past five years.
There has been extensive speculation about the