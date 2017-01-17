Berkeley Antifa
Love, Peace, Joy, Anarchy, International Conscientious Objectors Day, Celebrate the 11th Annual Berkeley C.O. and War Resisters Day 11:30 A.M. Max Ventura, Hali Hammer, and Nancy Schimmel Song sheets provided; Ain Fest Lyrics links: www.songlyrics.com/phil ochs/i ain marching anymore lyrics/ www.lyricsmode.com/lyrics/j/joan baez/aint gonna let nobody turn around.html#! www.metrolyrics.com/down the riverside study war more lyrics peter paul mary.html Sponsored City Berkeley Peace and Justice Commission Endorsed War Resisters League-West and Courage Resist Contact: Bob Meola (510) 644-1102 feel, there wide range things, that can talked about, among this panel, the next six months. Another topic, the February, regional BAUASI approval authority meeting, few the approval board members, tried seriously question, how NCRIC was using some funds, from UASI this time. NCRIC representative, offered some answers, that were slightly questionable, and fairly good example, the shell game, that can on, government funding. few, BAUASI approval authority board members, seemed bit perturbed. few people, the approval board asked, what exactly the public oversight oversight process, for NCRIC. some basic research, part, the BAUASI, regional authority approval meeting, itself, that has major part, offer and create, public oversight process, for NCRIC. The NCRIC items, the regional BAUASI public agenda, for April 13, 21017, example, federal government, trying fulfill its purpose, public oversight for NCRIC. question, there are other ways, other avenues, for NCRIC public process, take place. open, review process, every six months, with the elected board members, NCRIC, and structured, local follow up, lead-into, public meetings, could one way, there can better public oversight. And, way better understand, not only the purposes and uses, NCRIC technology, but understand the financing NCRIC, and its technologies, year after year, well. final thought, The April 13, 2017, the april, BAUASI meeting, should the annual time, that local city and county projects, have some final public scrutiny, before approval, the BAUASI regional authority board. hope BAUASI, can very open the public, with local city projects and funding, this time. Sincerely, Blair Beekman San Jose, Ca. are coming here because they feel morally superior the people they are assaulting namely progressives. When you ask them they admit feels personally good able punish they relish being The arm the Lord. One them said that when you liberals come for guns, you will first have take bullets. said this several times out the blue without guns ever being mentioned me. They are delusional and paranoid about the world around them. They have little volcano hostility bubbling away inside them looking for (safe, approved) way erupt equal opportunity bigots ... bullies selfrighteous. They may mouth platitudes about freedom speech, but real freedom terrifies them. They want told what they want authoritarian order. And they are willing use violence impose that order us, especially when they have the blessing narcissistic authoritarian president. Regards, Dr. James McFadden permit ICE CBP agents access [County/City/State] facilities any person [County/City/State] custody for investigative interviews other investigative purposes. #4) Clear Identification Rule: the extent ICE CBP has been granted access [County/City/State] facilities, individuals with whom ICE CBP engages will notified that they are speaking with ICE CBP, and ICE CBP agents shall required wear duty jackets and make their badges visible all times while [County/City/State] facilities. Protect our friends, families and neighbors privacy from the Trump administration: #5) Don Ask Rule: [County/City/State] officials shall not inquire into the immigration citizenship status individual, except where the inquiry relates legitimate law enforcement purpose that unrelated the enforcement civil immigration law, where required state federal law verify eligibility for benefit, service, license conditioned verification status. #6) Privacy Protection Rule: [County/City/State] official shall voluntarily release personally identifiable data information ICE CBP regarding inmate custody status, release date home address, information that may used ascertain individual religion, ethnicity race, unless for law enforcement purpose unrelated the enforcement civil immigration law. #7) Discriminatory Surveillance Prohibition Rule: [County/City/State] agency official shall authorize engage the human technological surveillance person group based solely primarily upon person group actual perceived religion, ethnicity, race, immigration status. Help our friends, families and neighbors get redress when abuses and mistakes occur: #8) Redress Rule: Any person who alleges violation this policy may file written complaint for investigation with [oversight entity]. Help ensure our friends, families, and neighbors are protected from discrimination: #9) Fair and Impartial Policing Rule: [County/City/State] official shall interrogate, arrest, detain take other law enforcement action against individual based upon that individual perceived race, national origin, religion, language, immigration status, unless such personal characteristics have been included timely, relevant, credible information from reliable source, linking specific individual particular criminal event/activity. Final Note: The Trump Administration has asserted, falsely, that localities not help advance Trump mass deportation agenda, they are violating federal law. The following rule, which the only applicable federal law this area, would help ensure your city, county town establishes its clear intent not violate federal law. While not necessary addition, this rule may useful complement the above policies. 1373 Rule: Under U.S.C. 1373 and U.S.C. 1644, federal law prohibits [County/City/State] officials from imposing limits maintaining, exchanging, sending, receiving information regarding citizenship and immigration status with any Federal, State, local government entity. Nothing [County/City/State] policies intended violate U.S.C. 1373 and U.S.C. 1644. Sent from Yahoo Mail Android improving city services, investing our infrastructure create world class city, and addressing the issues affordability and equity our community. Please contact our office with any questions, concerns suggestions. are here serve you. politics Apr 21, 2017 Martin Barillas The mayor Berkeley, California, Jesse Arreguin apparent supporter anarchist group known Any Means Necessary (BAMN). Evidence was found the mayor Facebook page that has listed himself belonging having befriended the anarchist group. Among the other groups with whom affiliated are: PushForProgress, Berkeley Progressive Alliance, and Cerrito Democratic Club. its website, BAMN defines itself Coalition defend affirmative action, integration and immigrant rights and fight for equality any means necessary. has called its adherents rally against speakers such journalist Milo Yiannopoulos, while has also protested against President Trump and his policies. BAMN leader middle-school teacher Yvette Felarca. She has been accused multiple assaults during the protests which she has been involved. Amateur video shows her assaulting her opponents rally Berkeley. See video below. Mayor Arreguin has come for criticism for what some regard inadequate response violent protests April 15. Arreguin said supports the new tactics used police and claimed that they were challenged when hundreds protesters turned out for pro-Trump Patriots Day rally and anti-Trump protest. The police took very careful, very thoughtful approach, Arreguin said. They couldve moved very aggressively, and that definitely wouldve escalated things. Arreguin said the police chief used new strategies, which included erecting fencing Martin Luther King park, where much the action took place, that restricted access. Police also enforced policy that weapons would not allowed the park. Police confiscated numerous weapons, including knives, sticks, pepper spray, and clubs. Pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters engaged fisticuffs and other violence. Arrests were made for felonious assault. Twenty persons were arrested result the affray. However, not all the violence that day was between Antifa anti-Trump leftists and pro-Trump protesters. According commenters the Reddit website, some Antifa members assaulted innocent observers. Commenters called Mayor Arreguin, arguing that his response rioters was inadequate. They anarchists actions led violence spinning out control. commenter Reddit r/Berkeley page described assault and robbery bystander masked Antifa members. Around 3:00 pm, when the riots had moved shattuck, bystander with camera was assaulted group Antifa. One the women started screaming him for recording the riot without her consent. was called Nazi, rapist and Trump supporter. told the woman hated Trump, had voted for both Bernie and Jill Stein, but she wouldn stop calling him Nazi. Meanwhile, masked guy snuck behind him, grabbed everything his pocket and ran off. The guy was like gee, thanks you guys. lost fucking house key and now won able home The girl was like well some people don even have fucking homes!!! (this made cringe hard). Others the thread weighed with experiences their own. Commenter continentalzs wrote Reddit, These people literally think everyone disagreeing fucking nazi and and rapist, and that justifies physically assaulting them. Suggesting that the behavior came result mob mentality, continentalzs wrote, witnessed several people being accused being rapists for not asking for the consent the people they were filming. Author and syndicated columnist Ann Coulter was speak the campus the University CaliforniaBerkeley until her event was cancelled university authorities. When the university offered have her appear another date, Coulter refused and vowed appear the originally scheduled date. The alternative date offered the institution was come time when few students are campus. Coulter denounced leftist protesters who, clad black and wearing masks, attacked pro-Trump rallygoers April 15. She referred them little beta males who could, nevertheless, managed injured 90-pound girl. fight within volatile crowd not simple matter which intervene, said Berkeleys new police chief, Andrew Greenwood. memo Mayor Arreguin. Intervening intermixed groups armed participants fighting eager fight presents challenges. Intervention requires major commitment resources, significant use force, and carries with the strong likelihood harming those who are not committing crime. Nevertheless, the city and its police have been criticized law enforcement experts for apparently being unprepared the face mayhem. February, Berkeley witnessed violence and vandalism when Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos visited, while March there was rally Civic Center Park. Critics note that while police made two dozen arrests the latter case, they should have acted sooner order dampen the violent tenor the event. said Associate Professor Alex Vitale, who teaches sociology Brooklyn College. noted that many police departments are unprepared respond political groups war with each other. Virus-free. www.avast.com Codepink Women for Peace, Golden Gate Chapter Office the Mayor Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Building 2180 Milvia Street, 5th Floor, Berkeley, 94704 Tel: (510) 981-7100 Fax: (510) 981-7199 TDD: (510) 981-6903 E-Mail: mayor@cityofberkeley.info Web: www.jessearreguin.com CONSENT CALENDAR March 28, 2017 To: Honorable Members the City Council From: Mayor Jesse Arregu and Councilmember Sophie Hahn Subject: Support for the Investigation Impeach President Donald Trump RECOMMENDATION Adopt Resolution supporting investigation into the impeachment President Donald Trump and sending copy the Resolution Congresswoman Barbara Lee. BACKGROUND The past couple months the Trump Administration have been mired scandal, lawsuits, and controversy. the first two weeks alone, lawsuits were filed against the President (compared lawsuits for the last three Presidents combined during the same period). Polling suggests that the nation evenly split whether not the President should impeached. Locally, the City Richmond passed Resolution support impeachment, and the City Alameda discussing this proposal. Below sample the many Constitutional violations and abuses committed the Trump Administration. The Emoluments Clause Article Section Clause the Constitution states that Person holding any Office Profit Trust under [the United States] shall, without the Consent the Congress, accept any present, Emolument, Office, Title, any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, foreign State. Known the Emoluments Clause, this was written prevent elected officials from being bribed foreign governments. emolument overarching term, covering financial benefits such monetary payments, purchase goods and services, subsidies, and tax breaks. business owner international corporation, Donald Trump had been alerted potential violations the Constitution legal scholars long before assumed the presidency. His efforts stay out day-to-day operations his company not far enough preventing emoluments from foreign governments. Just days after being sworn in, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics Washington filed lawsuit against President Trump for violations the Emoluments Clause. Threats Cut Federal Funding major campaign promise, which rife with legal questions his promise eliminate federal funding Sanctuary Cities. The President has legal authority unilaterally cut funding cities states, this would need approval from Congress. Additionally, the federal government can only strip funding that related the policy involved. Additionally, the federal government cannot use threats cuts form coercion for making entities comply with the demands the federal government. Despite multiple case law explicitly expressing the limitations funding cuts that the President federal government can make, this has not stopped President Trump from making such threats. executive order was signed that paves the way cutting funds from Sanctuary Cities, which Berkeley identifies as. Separately, President Trump made threat Twitter cut all federal funding Berkeley. Russian Communications During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump held press conference where explicitly called upon Russian hackers target Hillary Clinton emails. Documents from the Democratic Party were leaked what intelligence agencies report have come from Russia. the same time, Trump then campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was accused accepting millions dollars for representing Russian interests the Ukraine and United States. During the Trump Presidency, was revealed that least two top officials that were nominated/appointed Trump had communications with Russians during the election. National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn was forced resign after emerged had lied about the content his conversations with Russian Ambassador the Sergei Kislyak. More recently, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied testimony under oath whether had communications with Russian authorities during the 2016 election. Undermining Freedom the Press prominent feature the First Amendment the Freedom Press. But the media has been consistently oppressed and undermined Donald Trump both the campaign and his Presidency. From insulting and mocking journalists with disabilities describing any media outlet that does their journalist duties asking the tough questions fake news Trump has continuously made attempts silence and discredit the media. What more alarming President Trump repeated accusations the media being the enemy the American people. February 24, major media outlets including the New York Times, CNN, and BBC, were barred from attending press briefing. National Security Risks While there may nothing legally wrong with President Trump lack attendance security briefings, does raise concerns about the President ability handle international crises. The use Twitter medium for communication off-the-cuff comments have raised eyebrows multiple countries, including Mexico, Australia, Sweden, and China. Such diplomatic hiccups weaken the standing the international community. potential breach national security took place during open meeting between President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Trump Mar-A-Lago Resort. Both leaders were notified missile launch North Korea front guests instead private, confidential setting, potentially compromising details regarding national security incident. Abuse Executive Powers multiple occasions, President Trump has used his powers bully pulpit. His comments that millions Americans voted illegally the 2016 election without being able provide single shred evidence back such ludicrous claims serves only undermine the democratic process. When the check and balances American government went into play when the courts overturned executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, President Trump lashed out against the judicial branch and attempted discredit the judges and ruling. When did not get his way, instead circumnavigated the system signing very similar executive order. FINANCIAL IMPLICATIONS None. ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY adverse effects the environment. CONTACT PERSON Jesse Arreguin, Mayor 510-981-7100 Attachments: Resolution RESOLUTION NO. ##,###N.S. SUPPORT CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATION IMPEACH PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WHEREAS, the following clauses provides written testimony some the various abuses, violations, and scandals committed United States President Donald Trump; and WHEREAS, Article Section Clause the Constitution the Emoluments Clause states that Person holding any Office Profit Trust under [the United States] shall, without the Consent the Congress, accept any present, Emolument, Office, Title, any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, foreign State; and WHEREAS, this clause interpreted anti-bribery provision, which would prevent business deals being made between company owned elected official and foreign government; and WHEREAS, emolument covers broad range financial benefits, including but not limited monetary payments, purchase goods and services, subsidies, and tax breaks; and WHEREAS, after the November 2016 election, leading constitutional scholars warned the then President-elect that unless fully divests from his business and sets blind trust, would violation the Constitution; and WHEREAS, January 11, 2017, President-elect Trump announced would stay out day-to-day operations, but not stop emoluments from foreign governments; and WHEREAS, January 20, 2017, Donald Trump was sworn President the United States; and WHEREAS, January 23, 2017, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics Washington filed lawsuit against President Trump alleging violations the Emoluments Clause due his company international business dealings and failing fully divest from his company and business interests; and WHEREAS, President Trump continual use blatantly unfounded comments that millions Americans committed voter fraud threatens undermine the sanctity the American democratic process; and WHEREAS, President Trump has violated the freedom press guaranteed under the First Amendment the United States Constitution attacking the media, discrediting news groups who have journalistically criticized him fake news and forcefully blocking the press press conferences; and WHEREAS, January 25, 2017, President Trump signed executive order that would cut funding Sanctuary Cities, including the City Berkeley, despite the court ruling the past that the federal government can only remove funding related specific policies, and that the federal government cannot threaten cut funding order coerce action; and WHEREAS, January 28, 2017, President Trump signed executive order establishing travel ban from seven Muslim-majority nations (he did not ban Muslim-majority nations has business dealings with, such Saudi Arabia); and WHEREAS, after his executive order was overturned, attempted undermine the powers the Judicial Branch government discrediting the verdict and the judges who made the ruling, and ultimately circumnavigated the ruling declaring new executive order March 2017 that contained many concerning elements the original travel ban; and WHEREAS, February 2017, President Trump abused his power threatening unilaterally cut funding Berkeley; and WHEREAS, federal ethics rules were violated February 2017, when Kellyanne Conway, Counselor the President, promoted First Daughter Ivanka Trump clothing line interview from the White House; and WHEREAS, February 11, 2017, President Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the Mar-A-Lago resort, owned his company; and WHEREAS, during this visit, classified information about recent missile test North Korea was discussed open, non-confidential setting, which jeopardized national security; and WHEREAS, President Trump has nominated/appointed least two major officials who have had prior communications with Sergei Kislyak, the Russian Ambassador the National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Attorney General Jeff Sessions; and WHEREAS, General Flynn was forced resign from his position after being found have lied about the content conversations had with Russian authorities; and WHEREAS, then Senator Sessions lied testimony under oath whether had communications with Russian authorities during the 2016 election; and WHEREAS, the above violations and abuses undermine the integrity the Presidency. NOW THEREFORE, RESOLVED the Council the City Berkeley that hereby calls upon the United States House Representatives support resolution authorizing and directing the House Committee the Judiciary investigate whether sufficient grounds exist for the impeachment Donald Trump, President the United States, including but not limited the violations listed herein. FURTHER RESOLVED that copy this Resolution sent Congresswoman Barbara Lee. Will you also file impeach the President Mexico for the wall they built across their border with Guatemala (6) For trying lower the capital gains tax companies from 35% 15% bring jobs and trillions dollars currency back the United States thus increasing our GDP. (7) For trying eliminate the unconstitutional federal control over 1/5th the economy and the illegal individual mandate forcing Americans engage commerce against their will trying repeal the unconstitutional Obama Romney care. The Communist forces Cuba which also enforce CastroCare salute you for your impeachment attempt but freedom loving Americans this Republic think you should all deport yourselves North Korea the earliest possible flight out LAX. Dont forget your safety pins and Starbucks receipts for next years taxes. Cheers Senior Chief Geoff Ross United States Navy Retired Surface Warfare Air Warfare someone needs help which case human wall peacekeepers can escalate and protect police dont. not with affinity group, have buddy least. Peace, Phoebe http://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Trump supporters planning take the streets 10969282.php Africa? have military deployed over 150 countries. How many countries are there? asked Daniel Saint the Charlottesville chapter Veterans For Peace. President Obama, his last State the Union Address, proudly claimed that the United States spends more than the next eight countries combined--China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, France, United Kingdom, India, Germany, and Japan. Combined! Now Trump wants dramatically expand adding another $54 billion. costs $12 thousand drill well bringing fresh water village with clean source drinking water. For just the budget increase proposed Trump, could provide 4.5 million new wells across Africa, India and Latin America. Imagine children from around the world grew with vision the United States bringing clean drinking water rather than bomb fragments stamped made the USA. Would our children and grandchildren safer with new fresh wells more nuclear weapons? Indivisible Charlottesville, along with thousands Indivisible organizations across America, committed resisting the Trump administrations efforts reverse the progress the last century, and building diverse country that can face the challenges the next one, said David Singerman. Trump plans destroy the programs that let Virginians drink clean water, breathe clean air, live affordable housing, attend some the worlds best universities, and sleep without fear chemical and industrial accidents. would this order pile money into whats already the strongest military history, and order cruelly build walls across our borders and end aid programs that give succor the most vulnerable people the world. Not only the military the wrong place put more money, said David Swanson, director World Beyond War, but nobody can even say where all that money goes. The Department so-called Defense, which President Trump says has created hornets nest the Middle East, the one department never audited. have known for many years that the Departments business practices are archaic and wasteful, and its inability pass clean audit longstanding travesty, Chairs John McCain (R-AZ) and Mac Thornberry (R-TX) the Senate and House Armed Services Committees said recently joint statement. The reason these problems persist simple: failure leadership and lack accountability. can stop Muslim ban, added Swanson, can stop immoral budget too! CNN poll March 1-4 asked for opinions this proposal: Increase military spending cutting funding for the State Department, Environmental Protection Agency and other non-defense agencies. Nationally, 58% disapproved, and 41% approved. Charlottesville provides example how federal budget priorities are out line with popular opinion. Using the calculations the National Priorities Project CostofWar.com, Every hour, taxpayers Charlottesville, Virginia are paying $12,258 for Department Defense 2016. Thats $107.4 million year. Much military spending other departments. The National Priorities Project provides the numbers for few them: $4.1 million from Charlottesville for nuclear weapons, $2.6 million for weapons for foreign governments, $12.6 million for homeland security, and $6.9 million for the 2016 off-the-books extra slush fund. Thats $133.6 million, not counting various other expenses, and not counting the extra $54 billion additional $30 billion, which would bring the cost Charlottesville another $16 million $149.6 million. According National Priorities Project, that enough money provide 1,850 Elementary School Teachers for Year, 2,019 Clean Energy Jobs Created for Year, 2,692 Infrastructure Jobs Created for Year, 1,496 Jobs with Supports Created High Poverty Communities for Year, 16,788 Head Start Slots for Children for Year, 14,479 Military Veterans Receiving Medical Care for Year, 4,504 Scholarships for University Students for Years, 6,431 Students Receiving Pell Grants $5,815 for Years, 63,103 Children Receiving Low-Income Healthcare for Year, 168,519 Households with Wind Power for Year, 42,024 Adults Receiving Low-Income Healthcare for Year, 104,093 Households with Solar Electricity for Year. Each these items more than Charlottesville, which does not have 104,093 households, could possibly use. The resolution drafted for Charlottesvilles City Council follows: PROPOSED RESOLUTION WhereasMayorMikeSignerhasdeclaredCharlottesvilleacapitalofresistancetothe administrationofPresidentDonaldTrump.[i] WhereasPresidentTrumphasproposedtomove$54billionfromhumanand environmentalspendingathomeandabroadtomilitaryspending[ii],bringingmilitary spendingtowellover60%offederaldiscretionaryspending[iii], Whereaspartofhelpingalleviatetherefugeecrisisshouldbeending,notescalating,wars thatcreaterefugees[iv], WhereasPresidentTrumphimselfadmitsthattheenormousmilitaryspendingofthe past16yearshasbeendisastrousandmadeuslesssafe,notsafer[v], Whereasfractionsoftheproposedmilitarybudgetcouldprovidefree,top quality educationfrompre schoolthroughcollege[vi],endhungerandstarvationonearth[vii], converttheU.S.tocleanenergy[viii],providecleandrinkingwatereverywhereits neededontheplanet[ix],buildfasttrainsbetweenallmajorU.S.cities[x],anddouble non militaryU.S.foreignaidratherthancuttingit[xi], Whereaseven121retiredU.S.generalshavewrittenaletteropposingcuttingforeign aid[xii], WhereasaDecember2014Galluppollof65nationsfoundthattheUnitedStateswasfar andawaythecountryconsideredthelargestthreattopeaceintheworld[xiii], WhereasaUnitedStatesresponsibleforprovidingcleandrinkingwater,schools, medicine,andsolarpanelstootherswouldbemoresecureandfacefarlesshostility aroundtheworld, Whereasourenvironmentalandhumanneedsaredesperateandurgent, Whereasthemilitaryisitselfthegreatestconsumerofpetroleumwehave[xiv], WhereaseconomistsattheUniversityofMassachusettsatAmhersthavedocumented thatmilitaryspendingisaneconomicdrainratherthanajobsprogram[xv], BeitthereforeresolvedthattheCityCouncilofCharlottesville,Virginia,urgestheUnited StatesCongresstomoveourtaxdollarsinexactlytheoppositedirectionproposedbythe President,frommilitarismtohumanandenvironmentalneeds. David Swanson author, activist, journalist, and radio host. director WorldBeyondWar.org and campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org. Swansons books include War Lie. blogs DavidSwanson.org and WarIsACrime.org. hosts Talk Nation Radio. 2015, 2016, 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Nominee. Follow him Twitter: @davidcnswanson and FaceBook. For further reference, please see this: https://www.aclu.org/other/hate-speech-campus Thank you. Sam Duncan 1801 Shattuck Ave Unit 203 Berkeley, 94709 484 620-0956 Please, show some strength and wisdom. Get Rudy Guiliani there will help you. knows all about keeping order. would NEVER let people take over his streets. can tell you that our side will not back down. The movement within military families and Patriots growing. seems many that you are putting the preferences Antifa over the rights tax-paying, law abiding citizens. Thats probably not what feels like you, but that what our side feeling and preparing for. begging you listen reason. very concerned about this escalating the point serious bloodshed. You have the power stop it. You have the power something about and restore some order our country. Please. Sincerely and with the very best intentions, Kathryn Townsend BERKELEY STANDS AGAINST THE BORDER WALL For Immediate Release: Contacts: Jesse Arreguin Ben Bartlett Raja Sutherland 510-981-7100 510-981-7130 510-457-5180 (Berkeley) Berkeley City Council set pass motion March 14th denouncing the Trump Administration plans construct wall along the U.S Mexico Border. The motion recommends all city departments evaluate potential contracts with companies and screen them for involvement the border wall construction. The proposal modelled legislation introduced Oakland City Councilmember Abel Guillen. adopting the motion the City Berkeley will become the second city the nation boycott companies involved the construction the border wall. The motion was proposed and written Raja Sutherland, intern for the City Berkeley and sponsored Councilmember Ben Bartlett and co-sponsored Mayor Jesse Arreguin. press conference will held the steps the City Hall March 14th 6:30pm. Mayor, duty ensure that Berkeley remains safe place for all its residents. Our city one that known for breaking down walls, not building them. will continue that tradition regardless what happens the federal level. --- Jesse Arreguin Mayor the City Berkeley Berkeley diversity its strength. will not intimidated fear prejudice against immigrants, which has time and time again broken apart communities and caused unnecessary pain. --- Ben Bartlett Berkeley City Councilmember, District Now more than ever, Berkeley needs beacon light show the rest the nation that bigotry and hatred our most vulnerable people will not tolerated. --Raja Sutherland Intern, Author the Council Item Our mailing address is: Performance Institute, LLC 1440 Washington, DISTRICT COLUMBIA 20005 Add your address book unsubscribe from this list update subscription preferences you may know, Saturday, March the writer Gavin McInnis scheduled speak publicly 2151 MLK Jr. Way 2:00 PM. The theme the event freedom speech. very likely that this event will devolve into repeat what happened when writer Milo Yiannopoulos tried speak Berkeley recently. Mr. Yiannopoulos speech was shut down before could happen, but rioters did $100,000 worth damage the campus anyway, because campus police intentionally did little stop them. Even when the rioters moved off the campus and rampaged through other parts town, destroying property, they seem have met with little resistance, judging the amount damage buildings Shattuck. (My own bank, Wells Fargo, had windows and ATMs broken.) The antifa and black block participants from that action counted their riot huge success, therefore seems probable that the same troublemakers, and possibly others hostile Mr. McInnis, will use the March free speech event excuse once again assault strangers and vandalize destroy property: smashing windows and ATMs, keying cars, setting fires,throwing stones, blocking thoroughfares, sucker punching random individuals, and generally creating mayhem. All this easily foreseen, given that local forces hostile Mr. McInnis are already using social media plan disruptive actions. What, anything, does the Berkeley Police Department intend prevent contain injuries people and damage property March Will you make arrests and use appropriate techniques for riot control? certainly hope so. law abiding Berkeley resident, support the work the Berkeley Police Department, and expect that work include prompt, forceful action against hooligans who threaten public order. Could you possibly write back and let know what steps you will take keep Berkeley safe during Mr. McInnis speech? live Berkeley, and will need plan movements March accordingly. Thanks for all you do. Yours truly, Flag Councilmember Cheryl Davila District ACTION CALENDAR February 2016 To: Honorable Mayor and Members the City Council From: Councilmember Cheryl Davila, District and Mayor Jesse Arregu Subject: Adopt resolution opposing religious and ethnic registries, participation the federal executive order immigration ban and restricting the use city resources support such registries and bans. RECOMMENDATION Adopt resolution disallowing the use City Berkeley resources create maintain registries databases support immigration ban individuals the basis religious affiliation, kinship, belief, practice; national origin; ethnicity. FISCAL IMPACTS RECOMMENDATION general fund impact. ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY ecological impact. Supports environment which all people dignity, rights and civil liberties are protected and defended regardless race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, kinship, belief, practice, gender, sexuality ability. BACKGROUND President Trump has repeatedly signaled that intends require Muslims register database1, reenacting and expanding NSEERS, the Obama era database visitors from Muslim-majority countries. Trump advisors have invoked Japanese-American internment precedent for the proposed expansion the registry2. Cities and state legislatures around the country are reacting these moves enacting bills and ordinances disallow their officials from complying with registry that targets particular religion, national origin, ethnicity3. Furthermore, President Trump has enacted executive order that attempts ban immigrants, including refugees, from seven countries identified having Muslim- majority Cities and state legislatures and state and federal judges from around the country are reacting this order with appeals, overturning the order and disallowing their local officials from complying with the order. The same countries identified for Trump ban are those listed included the threatened registry. Berkeley must act immediately set guidelines for local agencies that decisively reject any such registry. CONTACT PERSON Cheryl Davila, Councilmember, District 510-981-7120 Attachments: Resolution City Berkeley non-participation with so-called Muslim-ban and threatened registry and support for Berkeley communities, residents, families, students and workers being targeted both. RESOLUTION CITY BERKELEY NON-PARTICIPATION WITH SO-CALLED MUSLIM-BAN AND THREATENED REGISTRY AND SUPPORT FOR BERKELEY COMMUNITIES, RESIDENTS, FAMILIES, STUDENTS AND WORKERS BEING TARGETED BOTH. WHEREAS, President Trump has repeatedly signaled that intends require Muslims register database4, reenacting and expanding NSEERS, the Obama era database visitors from Muslim-majority countries; and WHEREAS, Trump advisors have invoked Japanese-American internment precedent for the proposed expansion the registry5; and WHEREAS, President Trump has ordered sweeping expansion deportations and assigned unprecedented powers Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers targeting and terrorizing immigrant communities;6 and WHEREAS, President Trump, his seventh day president, signed executive order which banned entry from seven majority-Muslim countries, including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen7, targeting Muslim refugees and immigrants and sparking widespread protest, appeals, overturning and condemnation, and WHEREAS, study Stanford Law School 2014 found that two-thirds immigrants facing deportation had legal representation help them navigate immigration laws and that those who did have attorney were three times more likely win their cases. WHEREAS, because these policies significantly increase the burden immigration enforcement Berkeley residents, students and workers there immediate need for funding for legal aid and deportation defense for members our community, and WHEREAS, local municipalities have committed significant funds for deportation legal defense for their residents including initial commitments $750,000 San Francisco and $300,000 Oakland, and WHEREAS, Mr. Trump initial policies have demonstrated careless disregard for human welfare, banning refugees and immigrants while instituting religious tests for foreign travellers and embracing bigotry and xenophobia, and WHEREAS, immigrants are valuable and essential members the California community; almost one three Californians foreign born and one two children California has least one immigrant parent;9 and WHEREAS, the City Council declared Berkeley City Refuge 1971, reaffirmed that stance 1986 and again 2007, and stated: department, agency, commission, officer employee the City Berkeley shall use any City funds resources assist the enforcement Federal immigration law gather disseminate information status individuals the city Berkeley unless such assistance required federal state statute, regulation court decision; and WHEREAS, the Berkeley City Council has endorsed the proposed state Senate Bill 54, the California Values Act, stating that will protect the safety and well-being all Californians ensuring that state and local resources are not used fuel mass deportations, separate families, and ultimately hurt California economy, and NOW, THEREFORE RESOLVED that the City Berkeley condemns the expansion deportations planned the current Presidential Administration, condemns executive order ban immigration and entrance refugees based national origin and targeting Muslims, and condemns the threatened registry based religious affiliation, kinship, belief, practice; national origin; ethnicity; and FURTHER RESOLVED that the City Berkeley calls all city staff, departments, boards, elected officials, and individuals, organizations and communities living, working operating Berkeley not comply with any executive order that infringes civil liberties and human rights and act assert defense the fundamental values social justice, equity and mutual respect; and FURTHER RESOLVED that officer, employee, department, board, commission, other entity the City shall use City moneys, facilities, property, equipment, personnel implement, provide investigation for, enforce, assist the creation, implementation, enforcement of, provide support any manner for, any government program creating compiling list, registry, database12 individuals the basis religious affiliation, kinship, belief, practice; national origin; ethnicity; and FURTHER RESOLVED that copies this resolution sent any City employee official who might reasonably called upon provide information such registry; and FURTHER RESOLVED that the City Berkeley commits identifying resources fund community-based organizations with track record providing quality legal assistance and representation immigrants our community within and outside Berkeley,13 that they may expand their valuable work, provide free consultations, explore the creation emergency hotline for residents, and/or hold educational workshops; and FURTHER RESOLVED that the City Berkeley commits explore avenues for funding mental health services for those residents most impacted the executive orders and threats against them the federal government. Gabriel, Trip. Donald Trump Says Hed Absolutely Require Muslims Register. The New York Times. The New York Times, Nov. 2015. Web. Feb. 2017. Hawkins, Derek. Japanese American internment precedent for national Muslim registry, prominent Trump backer says. The Washington Post. Company, Nov. 2016. Web. Feb. 2017. Miere, Jason Le. Muslim Registry: Local Lawmakers Advance Bills Block President Trumps Possible Next Step Following Travel Ban. International Business Times. N.p., Feb. 2017. Web. Feb. 2017. Gabriel, Trip. Donald Trump Says Hed Absolutely Require Muslims Register. The New York Times. The New York Times, Nov. 2015. Web. Feb. 2017. Hawkins, Derek. Japanese American internment precedent for national Muslim registry, prominent Trump backer says. The Washington Post. Company, Nov. 2016. Web. Feb. 2017. Trumps executive orders dramatically expand power immigration officers. CNN. Cable News Network, n.d. Web. Feb. 2017. . Yuhas, Alan, and Mazin Sidahmed. this Muslim ban? Trumps executive order explained. The Guardian. Guardian News and Media, Jan. 2017. Web. Feb. 2017. Oakland sets $300,000 fund fight deportations. SFGate. N.p., n.d. Web. Feb. 2017. Immigrants California. Immigrants California (PPIC Publication). N.p., n.d. Web. Feb. 2017. http://www.ci.berkeley.ca.us/City Manager/Press Releases/2008/2008-0520 Berkeley City Refuge.aspx Item 26, http://www.ci.berkeley.ca.us/Clerk/City Council/2017/01 Jan/City Council 01-24-2017 Regular Meeting Agenda.aspx Definitions. For the purpose this resolution: (1) The term list, database, registry includes public, private, joint public-private collections information. (2) The term personal information means any information that can, either its own combination with other information, used identify, contact, track, otherwise locate, reasonably infer the identity specific individual; and (3) The term persons and individual refers natural and legal persons. Organizations selected should represent those most impacted including the Arab Resource Organizing Center, East Bay Sanctuary Covenant, East Bay Community Law Center, Centro Legal Raza, and Asian-Americans Advancing Justice Asian Law Caucus. Nutrisco Extinguo Air pollution grants big cities, programs clean trash and pollutants from waters the Mexican border and efforts cut diesel emissions would all discontinued. addition, climate protection programs would cut percent, and dozens programs reduce lead drinking water, clean marine pollution and fix leaking underground storage tanks, would slashed. The 23-page directive the EPA part President Trump formulation his first budget, expected the week March 13. Other domestic agencies are bracing for deep cuts well. The administration 2018 budget blueprint will prioritize rebuilding the military and making critical investments the nation security, the budget agency document says. will also identify the savings and efficiencies needed keep the nation responsible fiscal path. The document said the cuts would help pay for Trump proposed $54 billion increase military and homeland security spending. Defense spending currently $598.5 billion, and the EPA budget $8.2 billion, with the proposed cuts totaling roughly billion. During the campaign, Trump had promised cuts that would leave only little tidbits the EPA. Congress has final authority over the budget, however, and the administration plans are likely meet bipartisan resistance. Neither the White House nor the EPA responded request for comment. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, former Oklahoma attorney general who has questioned climate science and sued the agency now manages, told the nation mayors Thursday that the budget process just starting and that wanted defend several agency programs, including water infrastructure and local grant programs. don know whether laugh cry, responded Warner Chabot, executive director the San Francisco Estuary Institute, science think tank. suggest that Pruitt going advocate for local government and environmental protection beyond belief. addition San Francisco Bay, the budget all but eliminates big watershed restoration programs for the Great Lakes, Chesapeake Bay, Puget Sound and South Florida. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, DCalif., was instrumental creating the $4.8 million program for San Francisco, far the smallest these the Great Lakes program gets $300 million year. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., called the Great Lakes cuts outrageous. The San Francisco program, called the S.F. Bay Water Quality Improvement Fund, helped restore the old Cargill salt ponds the South Bay, creating tidal marshes and new wetlands. The total cost the 50-year project expected billion, paid with local and state funds that rely federal match. Bay Area voters last year easily approved Measure AA, $12-a-year parcel tax covering all nine counties raise $500 million restoration funds. Officials said restoring bay wetlands vital protecting South Bay cities such San Jose, part which was inundated two weeks ago, from future flooding. much percent the bay wetlands have been lost development, exposing the shoreline storm surges, destroying wildlife habitat and degrading water quality. The salt ponds restoration essential part our adaptation climate change and rising sea levels, said Brenda Buxton, deputy regional manager for the California Coastal Conservancy, sister state agency the Coastal Commission that oversees projects protect the coast and its watersheds. need restore the wetlands and restore them fast possibly can, they are there for when need them, Buxton said. the weather gets weirder and get bigger storms, need have time for the sediment come and the plants grow have them function. feel real sense urgency. The San Francisco clapper rail and the salt marsh harvest mouse, both which live only the bay, will probably become extinct without further restoration, she said. Feinstein has taken keen personal interest the salt ponds, leveraging her senior position the Senate Appropriations Committee establish and fund the restoration program. What frustrating the restoration dollars further the Bay Area than anywhere else the nation, because strong local funding, said Adrian Covert, vice president the Bay Area Council business group. 2015 council study showed that the bay, especially Santa Clara County, home Silicon Valley, vulnerable much $10 billion damage from big storm. That about the same the Loma Prieta earthquake, Covert said. Federal taxpayers pick much the cost such disasters. While cuts the wetlands programs could harm waterways, there are fears that reductions pollution programs will harm public health. can guarantee with certainty that least the air pollution area, there will many more people who will die prematurely and tens thousands, perhaps millions more, who will get sick unnecessarily, the cuts prevail, said William Becker, executive director the National Association Clean Air Agencies, nonpartisan association local air pollution agencies. Becker said the cuts will have direct and serious adverse health impact almost every major metropolitan area the country. Neither Feinstein office, which waiting for the formal budget proposal, nor the governor office offered comment. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, had something say Twitter: Cutting @EPA protections budget will result more dirty water, more polluted air, more asthmatic kids more water crises like #Flint http://www.sfgate.com/politics/article/Will-SF-Bay-wetlands-restoration-be-acasualty-of-10976125.php#photo-12486215 Carolyn Lochhead The San Francisco Chronicle Washington correspondent. Email: clochhead@sfchronicle.com Warner Chabot Executive Director SFEI San Francisco Estuary Institute 510 746-7396 Cell: 510 375-2141 E-mail: warnerc@sfei.org Connect with CIPC Facebook and Twitter Resolution Support Congressional Investigation regarding Impeachment President Donald Trump WHEREAS, the Foreign Emoluments Clause the United States Constitution provides that Person holding any Office Profit Trust under [the United States], shall, without the Consent the Congress, accept any present, Emolument, Office, Title, any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, foreign State, thereby prohibiting conflicts interest that could influence the conduct the foreign affairs the United States, WHEREAS, the Domestic Emoluments Clause the United States Constitution provides that, besides the fixed salary for his four-year term, the President shall not receive within that Period any other Emolument from the United States, any them, thereby prohibiting conflicts interest that could influence the conduct the domestic affairs the United States, WHEREAS, the term emoluments includes broad range financial benefits, including but not limited monetary payments, purchase goods and services even for fair market value, subsidies, tax breaks, extensions credit, and favorable regulatory treatment, WHEREAS, Donald Trump, the President the United States, owns various business interests and receives various streams income from all over the world, WHEREAS, many these businesses receive, and streams income include, emoluments from foreign governments, states the United States, the United States itself, WHEREAS, leading constitutional scholars and government ethics experts warned Donald Trump shortly after the November 2016 election that, unless fully divested his businesses and invested the money conflict-free assets blind trust, would violate the Constitution from the moment took office, WHEREAS, January 11, 2017, nine days before his inauguration, Donald Trump announced plan that would, carried out, remove him from day-to-day operations his businesses, but not eliminate any the ongoing flow emoluments from foreign governments, state governments, the United States government, WHEREAS, January 20, 2017, Donald Trump took the oath office and became President the United States, WHEREAS, from the moment took office, President Trump was violation the Foreign Emoluments Clause and the Domestic Emoluments Clause the United States Constitution, WHEREAS, these violations undermine the integrity the Presidency, corruptly advance the personal wealth the President, and violate the public trust, WHEREAS, our democracy premised the bedrock principle that one above the law, not even the President the United States, NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA RESOLVES call upon the United States House Representatives support resolution authorizing and directing the House Committee the Judiciary investigate whether sufficient grounds exist for the impeachment Donald Trump, President the United States, including but not limited the violations listed herein; and, FURTHER RESOLVED that copies this resolution transmitted officially the Member the United States House Representatives that represents the city, namely, the Honorable Maxine Waters; and, FURTHER RESOLVED that copies this resolution transmitted officially certain other cities and communities this state. Approved and enacted this day: _________ Your refusal enforce the law behalf conservatives indefensible. The people Berkeley and Oakland who continue elect pandering, anti-American community organizers have incurred the wrath Americans. anticipate the removal additional federal funds for your municipality, your police force and your university. Consider registering the agent foreign government, say, Mexico IS, Venezuela. are sick and tired paying for your flagrant illegality. Furthermore, the blood those injured the thugs you protect your hands. Dana Willens Always vote for the Stop White Genocide candidate! Always support Free Speech! Thank you! Educators and Students Against White Genocide Committee Defund Colleges that Hate Free Speech [This email has been sent numerous faculty and students Berkeley, some churches Berkeley, and Berkeley City Council members] system has failed winning any popular support. The public schools are still regarded treasured achievement. why has the attack been allowed forward? The answer simple. Our union leadership believes that our union only hope lies our ability suck the powers that be. They assume this long period labor quiescence that they have created, established beyond doubt that the unions and the other movements and organizations the oppressed are too weak win. They confuse their loyalty and desperate subservience the Democrats with clever strategy that will somehow, someday restore the American middle class. Van Roekel and company believe honor the tip the tail the Democratic Party. They believe this the only prudent strategy for our union follow and they are wrong every count. BAMN believes the exact opposite. believe that our union strong. believe that the rich and powerful are not the only force that can make and change history. The years supplication have achieved nothing. Despite all the mass layoffs, blows seniority and tenure and attacks academic freedom have had weather, our union remains the strongest force the battle defend public education. stop carrying out the losing policy relying solely electoral politics and unquestioningly handing over tens millions dollars the Democrats, can powerful enough reverse the losses have suffered. But must act. must bold. And must stop avoiding using the most powerful weapons have our arsenal, the ability strike and call mass actions the street. call our union leadership for mass mobilizations would moralize hundreds thousands teachers, our students, the Latina/o, black and immigrant communities that are chafing under the new Jim Crow, and all those who are tired being disappointed the failures the Democrats and are just itching for fight. you elect BAMN, pledge turn our union back into union and give every teacher who can not stand what happening and public education the opportunity assert our power, restore our dignity and finally fight win. BAMN pledges tell the truth. Four years Arne Duncan trying create parallel, stratified non-union system charter schools counter-posed public education have failed achieve anything but the denial public education millions black, Latina/o and immigrant students. Race the Top has been abject failure any measure, and transparently aimed demoralizing teachers, and destroying union gains. pledge every thing our power get rid Arne Duncan. will not let President Obama confuse our endorsement him with vow silence. will fight get our union put demands the Democrats and make clear have independent agenda that are fighting for which will not subordinate any misguided electoral strategy. There new movement fighting for public education campuses and communities across the nation. BAMN has led student struggles defend higher education campuses and across the country. have championed and helped organize the Latina/o and immigrant communities fight for the DREAM Act, and path citizenship, and equality. teach students predominantly black and Latina/o schools and have had the pleasure and honor walking out and occupying with them cities across the country. have prevented the firing pro-student and anti-racist teachers and even principals and led successful campaigns save art and music programs and stop school closings. The issues that are driving people out teaching overcrowded classes, bad pay, job insecurity, academic freedom vs. being forced teach the test, pensions and benefits are all subject bargaining. can stop the implementation these attacks through aggressive contract fights. need national leadership and leaderships our local organizations across the country that are prepared call and lead strikes victory. students and the community will support us. Hundreds thousands will embrace the chance join us. Martin Luther King old civil rights movement always acted independently the Democrats, repeatedly defying the pleas President Kennedy and Johnson stop fighting, and because did so, the Dixiecrat wing the Democratic Party was initially weakened, then forced renounce its own positions, and finally driven out the Party. need this kind fightback again now the policies the current administration and the Democratic Party every level government will continue unchanged. The attacks will continue despite their deep unpopularity. Public education will subject further attack and the New Jim Crow will deepen for black and Latino students and communities. Our union and members will subject ongoing offensive the politicians and billionaires. exert the power the mass union and civil rights movement avoid this absolutely unnecessary road and open path hope for our students; win better contracts and conditions for our members, and strengthen the AFT and entire labor movement. The BAMN caucus committed building this perspective. BAMN slate candidates are committed being leaders who refuse bow the rich and powerful. Equal Opportunity Now/Coalition Defend Affirmative Action, Integration and Immigrant Rights and Fight for Equality Any Means Necessary (BAMN) (510) 510-9072 [1] https://jessearreguin.nationbuilder.com/users/a/8af2c79901641c3a2ee198 bb038588d9 [2] http://nationbuilder.com/ **************************************************************************************************************** Dear Members the Berkeley City Council, our understanding that the City Manager preparing appoint Andrew Greenwood the new permanent Chief Police for the city Berkeley. While appreciate that well liked the City Manager and many officers, believe that the appointment chief requires process that includes soliciting input from the people Berkeley. The proposed hire has been done without the benefit hiring committee, feedback any kind from the public any input from the Police Review Commission. For position that commands such power and influence over the quality life Berkeley and that accountable only the City Manager, especially crucial that there transparent process into which the people Berkeley can include their comments. the City Council wants the people Berkeley trust and support new chief, then wise withhold your approval this hire until process for making this hire can created and communicated throughout the city. This more than simply choosing chief. about choosing direction for our city plan for safety and approach emergency services. Will the new chief continue down the path militarization the force will choose chief who has demonstrated concern for community relations and local input and control? Surely this time our nation history, important take serious look where want and hire people and direct resources that can support the chosen course. also believe that there should plan for evaluating the chief. This process evaluation should clearly stated and approved the City Council. should account for input from stakeholders including the public and the PRC. Clear objectives and measures should place part the evaluation. Thanks for considering our concerns, McGee Spaulding Neighbors Taking Action BCA Steering Committee Cop Watch ACLU Berkeley/NorthEastBay Chapter Andrea Prichett, Police Review Commission George Lippman, Police Review Commission Margy Wilkinson, Friends Adeline Gianna Ranuzzi, LeConte Neighborhood Fred Dodsworth, BCA, former candidate for City Council, district Mike Donaldson, BCA Mary Elieisar, BCA Linda Franklin, BCA Judyann Alberti, BCA Phoebe Sorgen, BCA Kathryn Horsley, West Berkeley Neighbors Noire, Mighty Small Films Moni Law, Steve Martinot, Friends Adeline Tree Fitzpatrick, Diana Bohn, IGC.org Vicki Alexander, Healthy Black Families Satinder Cheema Carol Denney Hali Hammer Catherine Huchting, Friends Adeline Willie Phillips, Friends Adeline Ying Lee, former Berkeley City Councilperson Elliot Halpern, ACLU Berkeley/NorthEastBay Chapter Members McGee Spaulding Neighbors Taking Action James McFadden, Phyllis Shafer, Cindy Shamban, Carol Sanders, Janice Ruchlis, Ayse Agis, Grace Connell, Sally Nelson, Jean Tepperman, Jack Kurzweil, Alix Schwartz, Judy Grether, Beverley Kay Crawford, Daphne White, Steve Lustig, Micky Duxbury, Steve Thomasberger, Lewis Ames, Kelly Hammargren California anti hunger network assists Californians need through voluntary participation members the food industry, faith based, tribal, public and non profit organizations, and private citizens often partnered with state and federal governments. This informal network collects donations, distributes food, and provides relief hungry Californians every day but not enough close the hunger gap California without the SNAP Program. Using block grants (or State Opportunity Grants restructure the SNAP program would change the program from entitlement structure fixed annual funding, which would render the program unable automatically respond increased need; states would then have cut eligibility establish waiting lists stay within capped funding. elected representatives from diverse range cities and communities across Alameda County, write urge you support CalFresh/SNAP, and opposing any cuts benefits, limits eligibility, and efforts block grant the SNAP program. Sincerely, [SIGNED] Wilma Chan, Alameda County Supervisor Barbara Halliday, Mayor Hayward Alan Nagy, Mayor Newark Thank you for your time and your support. Stephen Knight Director, Policy Partnerships 7900 Edgewater Drive, Oakland, 94621 Phone: (510) 635-3663 x352 sknight@accfb.org www.accfb.org Find Twitter and Facebook The City Berkeley has many potential uses for the excess space the building, including City Council meetings, homeless services and space the City could lease non-profits reduced rates non-profits that work with Berkeley otherwise great work. not oppose renting some the space office space for-profit (e.g. professional offices). The City should open (significantly) discounted sale suggested Judge Alsup. Ideally, the Postal Service would sell the building the City for return for 100 year lease for the space they are currently using. Whatever funding might necessary for purchase (and again, believe must significantly discounted from the market value the property) could conceivably come from the infrastructure bond that passed, (better) from small bond approved Nov. 2018. the Postal Service not open being reasonable, the City must fight Federal Court. The Postal Service has far more lose through the discovery process than does the City Berkeley. They risk revealing revealing emails and documents about CBRE and other topics. Judge Alsup made this clear. CBRE could sue prevent these documents from being revealed, making the lawsuit take even longer than proposed Judge Alsup currently. The Postal Service knows that even they win they could still face the NEPA court battle before they could sell. Additionally, reasonable interpretation the courts order the previous lawsuit suggests that the Postal Service wishes sell they?d have through the entire public process again public hearings and appeals. non-controversial sale the City would expedite that process. The Postal Service case not strong. Judge Alsup made clear that motion for summary judgement would not succeed. Our case that the Overlay Ordinance was not solely about the Post Office Building solid; believe such documented the public record. one knows how judge will rule, course, but stand good chance winning the case outright having the case settled favorably once clear the Postal Service that Berkeley wont give in. Submitted: Members Save the Berkeley Post Office and Berkeley Post Office Defenders. For City Council Consideration 1/17/17 Principles and Positions the Downtown Berkeley Post Office and the Postal Services Lawsuit contesting the Zoning Overlay Ordinance. Heres what know: Berkeley Police are moving forward with considerable plans manage possible events that may happen April 27. are doing this regardless whether particular speakers say they are coming not. group has filed for permit, standard practice used groups who successfully organize people law abiding manner. The event has attracted the interest other groups various social media outlets well the attention our local media outlets. addition the dynamics created any particular speakers presence, groups with varied interests and motives may drawn campus. How groups may disperse does not follow script. Every protest demonstration different, with dynamics changing depending the people who come, their motives, the place, time day and other factors. Events March and April had almost spillover outside the park only minimal property damage and significant impact events throughout the Downtown and City whole. Berkeley Police have arrested people during the past two events and they have worked identify several more involved afterward, yielding even more arrest warrants. Our goal for April will continue keep people safe, facilitate constitutional expressions free speech while pursuing, arresting and seeking the prosecution criminals throughout the day and afterward. this point, remains unclear how many people will come into Berkeley Thursday. Demonstrations can dynamic events, with the potential transform from peaceful assembly and expressions First Amendment speech, event where some endeavor commit acts violence. People within crowd may have different motives and interests throughout the course given demonstration. Accordingly, the Berkeley Police Department continually evaluating developments and planning for number contingencies. Department personnel will site monitoring the event. Recommendations: There are number possibilities for what may occur. Actively manage your risk. Dont leave things outside that could used projectiles (signs, chairs, tables, trash receptacles). Bring them inside secure them. Stay aware: Subscribe Nixle sign for the service www.cityofberkeley.info/police/nixle. Create login and tailor your needs. Those updates will also posted our Twitter account, @berkeleypolice, where additional messages may posted. Keep tabs local media understand how your business location may affected. Evaluate news sources, especially social media, for credibility. Keep eye out for objects being stored that could used weapons others. Remove them call BPD. Based your observations and information you gather, prepare make independent decision whether close your business. theres large demonstration, bring everything inside. For businesses, make sure that your security cameras are working order. you see criminal act occur, move somewhere safe, and report BPD. Consider photographing and filming the criminal activity and those involved only safe so. Use web browser any handheld desktop device upload photos bit.ly/berkvideo. Where obtain further information: Should there any developments, will let you know. The City and the Berkeley Police Department use Nixle, text and email messaging service, share breaking information with those who have subscribed. encourage our community These events are being created, cultivated and fomented well outside Berkeley. That makes these events frustrating for all us. John Caner, CEO Downtown Berkeley Association 2230 Shattuck Ave., Suite Berkeley 94704 fights the other side. couldnt prevent but our presence wouldve encouraged peace.) There are dozens Bay Area activists whove had training and experience. Can someone pls organize training asap? sure the Quakers BFUU would donate space for it, not the City. Which experienced facilitators (bccd) will step the plate? Envision Wavy Gravy, bubbles, singing, laughter yoga! Occupella. Buddhist Peace Meditators. Fencing with sponge noodles. Will Edwin set the Empathy tent? How about volleyball game the middle the park and/or square dance? Will Code Pink pls bring peace symbol cookies pass out, and daisies? The BPD should remove weapons soon they become visible, and arrest anyone who brandishes weapon. illegal threaten violence? They removed some weapons when the crowd thinned last time, finally, after having stood the sidelines for the 1st hours too far away observe weapons aggressions. asked why they stood far away and was told that itd too dangerous for them closer unless they had many more forces. Ha! They were numerous and were wearing helmets and equipped clubs, tear gas, etc. Brave reporters/journalists were the thick without police protection bodyguards and without riot gear, were some activists. stayed the outskirts, but much closer than the cops, and did prevent couple fights using CLARA technique which training got the launch Occupy DC.) hope they arrested fewer local activists than out town tRumpers last time? tRumpers were far the most violent. The only arrest witnessed was Black BHS junior who had weapon but was emotional powder keg, upset racism and misogyny. hope they just took him home. Jesse said stay away last time. were just tRump supporters ranting, agree that should stay away this time and ignore them. But Any Means Necessary and some the black bloc folks (whether genuine posers) provoke them again, makes for very bad press and may inflame the racist/homophobic fascists return larger numbers next time. The best opposition may let them have their say, long theyre non-violent, and/or stand dignified witness and also make fun-loving show what Berkeley stands for peace, free speech, diversity, creativity, justice not prejudice. The main thing prevent injuries. Were lucky that injuries werent more serious last time. And dont malign the black bloc. Tho they have their bad apples, and provocateurs take advantage the (tear gas protection) bandana look regrettably, most were and, usual, they also provided the medics last time. How about those pastel bloc genderettes? https://www.facebook.com/PastelBloc/ dont like masks, but the way things are going, cant blame some protesters for avoiding face recognition technology. This was the 1st time had avoid tear gas and pepper spray not only from the cops but from two the protesting factions. Dont let scare you off. wasnt hard avoid it. Could partly ruse justify UASI, Urban Shield etc. collaboration? Rosie ODonnell* said, Just because paranoid doesnt mean they arent out get me. (*Im giving her Lilly Tomlin the comic perverts quotes. who married his stepdaughter after molesting his old daughter Dylan shall remain unnamed.) Wishing you delightful April Fools week. Paz, Phoebe Apr 2017, 11:32 AM, cynthia papermaster wrote: Fellow citizens, This upcoming free-for-all riot should not receive permit This isnt question free speech, despite their name for this rally. They will, they put it, stand our ground against the anti-fa any other communist liberal criminals ... Clearly this group getting ready and looking for fight and the anti-fa will give them. feel that neither the bikers nor the anti-fa the Berkeley community, but even thats not relevant you, not want this happening community. Why should witness this, spend cant afford large group police who dont intervene (HOW MUCH DOES COST??) and get the lurid media attention Berkeley thats going follow this bloody debacle. This from their Facebook for the rally (Free Speech Rally Berkeley Ca.): Show your support for our country and represent our U.S. Constitution, come stand your ground with other PRO-American supporters, Free Speech Rally Kyle Chapman- STICKMAN GOING BACK BERKELEY 4/15 High Noon. This nonviolent exercise our U.S. Constitutional rights. However, pussys and posers may want stay home. will not let ANTIFA any other communist liberal criminals intimidate shut down our rights free speech, will stand our ground. you are real Califiornia Biker and are willing stand with some conservative brothers, this where you need be. Its time RISE! Post this link and let Bunker know your going.. need head count! https://www.facebook.com/2MillionBikers/videos/424073614603356/ Free Speech Rally Berkeley Ca. RISE, LOVE, RESIST! Frances Dinkelspiel Author, Tangled Vines: Greed, Murder, Obsession and Arsonist the Vineyards California New York Times bestseller Author, Towers Gold: How One Jewish Immigrant Named Isaias Hellman Created California, 2008 San Francisco Chronicle bestseller Co-founder Berkeleyside, winner the SPJ Best Community News Site, two years running 510-984-2366 FrancesDinkelspiel.com Twitter: @Frannydink Thank you, HEATHER SCOTT PROPERTY MANAGER 2150 SHATTUCK AVE SUITE B100 BERKELEY, 94704 TEL 510.644.1752 FAX 510.644.2881 CELL 510.704.3847 BEACONGROUPVENTURES.COM What you think BAMNs tactics? What has been happening you recent weeks? You got death threats after the Milo demos. Are you still being threatened? David Swanson author, activist, journalist, and radio host. director WorldBeyondWar.org and campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org. Swansons books include War Lie. blogs DavidSwanson.org and WarIsACrime.org. hosts Talk Nation Radio. 2015, 2016, 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Nominee. Chief Police >>Berkeley Police Department >>(510) 981 5700 Original Message >>From: John Caner [mailto:johncaner@gmail.com] >>Sent: Monday, February 13, 2017 9:56 >>To: Greenwood, Andrew ; Grogan, Jovan >> >>Cc: Williams Ridley, Dee ; >>Klein, Jordan ; Ruben Lizardo >>; Stuart Baker >>Subject: Alt Right March Planned Berkeley March >>Andy/Govan: >>I assume you are aware this march planned for March (that >>found out about from Susan Wengraf) >>http://sfist.com/2017/02/12/alt right_march_planned_in_berkeley.php >>Can talk about City/BPD and UCB/UCBPD plans respond and how >>want communicate Downtown and Telegraph stakeholders? >>Also, Andy are you back? never got briefing scheduled hardening >>of their buildings. told Brandon Smith that did not think >>should meet with property owners unless you someone else from BPD >>could talk about the bigger issues also. Otherwise think the >>meeting will just frustrate them. >>Thanks, John >>On 2/12/17 6:37 PM, Susan Wengraf wrote: >>>http://sfist.com/2017/02/12/alt right_march_planned_in_berkeley.php >>> >>> >>>Susan Dear Det. Kelly, you have contact information the Berkeley Fire department can better understand how defend against the suggested Molotov cocktail attack our United States America Patriotic rally? Thank you advance. Sincerely, Tai 510-938-8594 ---------- Forwarded message ---------> From: Tai Decker Date: Apr 13, 2017 7:41 Subject: Re: Public relations fail? RE: Public Safety touching base for April 15th disturbing web site info To: Kelly, Melissa , Cc: Tai Decker , , Dear Det. Kelly and Mayor Jesse Arreguin and Berkeley Chamber Commerce: What acted like adults and invited the Patriotic guests visit and spend money Berkeley,, instead neighboring cities? These visitors have been viciously maligned local news and the public safety failure February and March. have forwarded enough material show riot with Molotov cocktails have been suggested domestic terrorists who paint themselves anti-protesters. noteworthy that Nov. 10, 2016 Media reported Oakland Molotov cocktails were also used. this not intimidation deprive civil rights peaceful assembly? era peaceful assembly and free speech why are those who intend INTENTIONALLY deprive citizens those civil rights demeed anti-protestors when all experience and information highlights criminal conspiracy violate penal code 185 (masks used commission crime), not mention the felonies depriving civil rights? imploring PUBLIC RELATIONS blitz avoid potential conflagration and turn the Berkeley Municipal engineered HUMAN pit bull dog fighting match that the Antifa BAMN use for additional domestic terrorism recruiting. are concerned citizens trying help Berkeley promote civil rights. Sincerely, Tai 510-938-8594 Cc: via web portal NBC investigates ABC7 Apr 12, 2017 7:30 AM, Tai Decker wrote: Dear Det. Kelly, Why hasnt the Mayor attempted reduce the tension and welcome visitors Berkeley? are lawful consumers well well intended Americans, residents visitors? trying engage friends visit but recent events caused great harm the Bay Area. his absence their Berkeley police public relations? How invite friends and family the future this not stellar example Patriotic civility? Are there controls for probable Press imposters? These are real issues and willing volunteer counter the violence that defines Berkeley today. How can help your department? Sincerely, Tai 510-938-8594 Apr 12, 2017 7:19 AM, Kelly, Melissa wrote: Good morning Thank you for your emails and all the information. appreciate it, and making sure that information gets the people who need it. Officer Melissa Kelly From: Tai Decker [mailto:taidecker@gmail.com] Sent: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 5:51 To: Kelly, Melissa Cc: Tai Decker Subject: Re: Public Safety touching base for April 15th disturbing web site info Dear Det. Kelly, Good morning! Thank you much! peaceful Saturday would make the best news possible are concerned American citizens and/or Bay Area residents being falsely ostracized White Supremacists for advancing the Constitution, which puts their crimes and conspiracies race-based animus and thus qualifies hate crimes. are all, including your police department, Patriots attempting restore Berkeley the cradle Free Speech that had been well deserved and admired locale few decades ago. would like alert you that these groups apparently use fake press credentials gain access and collect information interviewing attendees false pretenses. Are using Official Press credentials? can you forward contact can included for identification purposes? Any additional advice would greatly appreciated lack official communication appears encouraging lawlessness, opinion. recently heard the Farmers Market was forced close. Was their municipally required Street use permit revoked? Please contact you need additional resources. Sincerely, Tai 510-938-8594 Apr 12, 2017 4:51 AM, Kelly, Melissa wrote: Good morning and thank you for the info. will look into these websites. Officer Melissa Kelly Sent from iPhone Apr 11, 2017, 10:38 PM, Tai Decker wrote: Detective Kelly, Thank you for taking much time address many concerns regarding the public safety breakdown last March 4th and receiving suggestions such using Penal Code 185 (masks commission crime) consider identification protocol given the constraints Terry Stop. like give your department evidence the conspiracy deprive our civil rights peaceful assembly and free speech using terrorism strategies and weapons. Left and liberal are mutually exclusive terms. you are liberal you cant Left. Liberal means you want kinder gentler capitalism. Left means you are anti-capitalist. From: cynthia papermaster [mailto:cynthia_papermaster@yahoo.com] Sent: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 2:41 To: Indivisible East Bay; Indivisible Berkeley; David Swanson; solomonprogressive@gmail.com; jbonifaz@freespeechforpeople.org; Marjorie Cohn; National Impeachment Network; Susan Serpa; Golden Gate CODEPINK; Code Pink; Vigil Codepink; Rocky Anderson; Susan Harman; Linda Boyd; Sharon Abreu; Sharon Tipton; Medea Benjamin; mayor@cityofberkeley.info; Sophie Hahn Berkeley City Council; Brad Newsham; Kris Welch; jovankabeckles@yahoo.com; Janet Johnson; JOHN HEUER; William Crain; Ralph Lopez; Nader Alerts Subject: Berkeley Votes Call for Trump Impeachment March 28, 2017 Tonight the Berkeley City Council voted Resolution call for Donald Trumps impeachment. The Resolution was sponsored Mayor Jesse Arreguin and Council Member Sophie Hahn. Ive attached copy the Resolution. anyone keeping track the cities passing Resolutions? know about Richmond and Alameda and now Berkeley locally. John Bonifaz was Berkeley Sunday night Impeach Trump panel discussion and mentioned city Massachusetts. thinking re-activating the National Impeachment Network. could helpful have those hundreds experienced and knowledgeable impeachment activists participating this national uprising demand our right impeachment. The Network had million people its email list one time. Let know you your group wants the network for the purposes joining our voices together, strategizing, and taking action make Congress its duty and investigate Donald Trump part formal impeachment hearings. The Network could also post bulletins with information about Resolutions, actions Congress, lobbying efforts, news from you and your group, etc. With hope for upholding the law, Yours action, Cynthia Papermaster RISE, LOVE, RESIST! cynthia papermaster@yahoo.com Codepink Women for Peace, Golden Gate Chapter From: Richard Roos Collins Sent: Friday, April 14, 2017 7:50 To: Jesse Arreguin (JArreguin@cityofberkeley.info) Cc: shahn@CityofBerkeley.info ; police@cityofberkeley.info ; John Caner (jcaner@downtownberkeley.com) ; kirsten@berkeleychamber.com ; info@alcoda.org ; swengraf@CityofBerkeley.info ; lmaio@CityofBerkeley.info ; manager@cityofberkeley.info ; attorney@cityofberkeley.info ; Angie Vargas Subject: RE: City Policies Regarding Violent Protests Dear Ms. Williams Ridley: write ask whether the City, including our Police Department, has notified the organizers the protests planned for Civic Center Park April that they must obtain park street event permits under our Municipal Code. Wells Fargo and other adjacent banks were targeted, their windows and ATMs smashed. Local businesses, including mine, and their customers will pay for this property destruction. note these same buildings were targeted and damaged during various Occupy protests the past five years. There has been extensive speculation about the