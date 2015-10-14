Dept of Interior amicus Hawaii race-based election 00322
Number of Pages:31
Date Created:October 14, 2015
Date Uploaded to the Library:November 04, 2015
Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK KELI AKINA, al., Plaintiffs, THE STATE HAWAII, al., Defendants. CIVIL NO. 15-00322 JMS-BMK BRIEF FOR THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT THE INTERIOR AMICUS CURIAE SUPPORTING DEFENDANTS Cohen Handbook Federal Indian Law (2012 ed.) ................................. Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1166 BRIEF FOR THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT THE INTERIOR AMICUS CURIAE SUPPORTING DEFENDANTS This brief submitted response this Court invitation (Doc. No. 89). INTEREST THE UNITED STATES The United States has special responsibility for the welfare Native peoples throughout our Nation, including Native Hawaiians. Pursuant that responsibility, Congress has enacted more than 150 statutes benefit Native Hawaiians. Federal programs, services, and benefits specifically for Native Hawaiians run the gamut from education (20 U.S.C. 7511-7517) economic assistance (42 U.S.C. 2991-2992) health care (id. 1170111714). The United States Department the Interior Department recently published Notice Proposed Rulemaking NPRM titled Procedures for Reestablishing Formal Government-to-Government Relationship with the Native Hawaiian Community, Fed. Reg. 59113 (Oct. 2015) [attached Ex. A]. Because the public-comment period for the NPRM still underway, the Department cannot speak with finality about the issues addressed the NPRM. See U.S.C. 553; Chamber Commerce U.S. OSHA, 636 F.2d 464, 470 (D.C. Cir. 1980). Until the Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1167 Department has considered all timely public comments the NPRM, the Department cannot state whether will promulgate final rule, what the precise contents any such rule might be. INTRODUCTION Defendant Nai Aupuni, nonprofit corporation, planning election next month delegates Aha, convention charged with considering paths for Native Hawaiian self-determination and potentially drafting constitution for Native Hawaiian government. Voting this election will limited Native Hawaiians. Plaintiffs seek preliminarily enjoin the election, primarily the ground that excluding non-Natives violates the Federal Constitution. See Doc. No. 47, Mot. for Prelim. Inj. While this case concerns the reorganization Native Hawaiian government, starting with the election constitutional-convention delegates, the Department NPRM focuses process that would commence only Native Hawaiian government reorganized and then seeks formal government-to-government relationship with the United States. The NPRM itself, and the criteria for entering into such relationship that proposes for public comment, are not issue here and have only limited relevance the issues presented plaintiffs motion. Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1168 But the premises underlying the NPRM are relevant here. explained below, accordance with Federal law, tribes the continental United States routinely limit voting tribal elections, including constitutional referenda, members, while excluding non-Natives. There principled basis for treating the Native Hawaiian community differently. BACKGROUND The 2014 Advance Notice Proposed Rulemaking The Native Hawaiian community has one the largest indigenous populations the United States. But unlike more than 500 federally recognized Native communities the continent, Native Hawaiians lack both organized government and formal government-to-government relationship with the United States. response requests from the Native Hawaiian community, well the Ninth Circuit suggestion that the Department appl[y] its expertise determine whether native Hawaiians, some native Hawaiian groups, could acknowledged government-to-government basis, Kahawaiolaa Norton, 386 F.3d 1271, 1283 (9th Cir. 2004), the Department published Advance Notice Proposed Rulemaking. Fed. Reg. 35296, 35296-303 (June 20, 2014). The ANPRM solicited public comment regarding whether the Department should facilitate (1) reorganization Native Hawaiian government and Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1169 (2) reestablishment formal government-to-government relationship with the Native Hawaiian community. See id. 35297, 35302-03. After applying its expertise Native American affairs evaluate more than 5,000 comments, the Department determined that would not propose rule presuming reorganize Native Hawaiian government prescribing the form structure that government; the Native Hawaiian community itself should determine whether and how reorganize government. The Department would, however, propose rule creating process that the Secretary the Interior would use determine whether reestablish formal government-to-government relationship the Native Hawaiian community forms government that then seeks such relationship with the United States. The 2015 Notice Proposed Rulemaking The NPRM proposes administrative procedure, well criteria, for determining whether reestablish formal government-togovernment relationship between the United States and the Native Hawaiian community. 50.1.1 The proposed rule explains that formal This brief cites the NPRM preamble, found Fed. Reg. 59113-28, NPRM [page number]. The proposed rule the portion the NPRM that, finalized, would codified Title the Code Federal Regulations found Fed. Reg. 59128-32 and cited here [section number]. Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1170 government-to-government relationship would allow the United States more effectively implement and administer the special political and trust relationship that Congress has already established with the Native Hawaiian community enacting more than 150 Federal statutes over the last century. 50.1(a); see 50.1(b) (listing Acts Congress creating Federal programs, services, and benefits specifically for Native Hawaiians); see also NPRM 59114-18 (providing historical overview). The Department proposed rule contemplates multistep process for Native Hawaiian government request government-to-government relationship with the United States, chooses so. First, the Native Hawaiian community would draft constitution other governing document. 50.11; see 50.3, 50.10(a), (c), 50.13, 50.16(b), (d)-(f). The proposed rule places few conditions the drafting governing document that might presented the Department the process reestablishing government-to-government relationship, merely stating that the governing document should based meaningful input from representative segments the Native Hawaiian community and reflect[] the will [that] community. 50.11. The Native Hawaiian community would make the proposed constitution text available Native Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1171 Hawaiians and announce upcoming ratification vote. 50.14(b)(1)(2). The community would then vote the constitution ratification referendum open adult Native Hawaiian citizens (regardless residency) but not persons lacking Native Hawaiian descent. 50.10(b), (d), 50.12, 50.14, 50.16(c), (e); see also 50.16(g)-(h) (requiring specific evidence broad-based community support); NPRM 59124-25. Consistent with Federal statutes and caselaw, the proposed rule definition Native Hawaiian restricted U.S. citizens who descend from the aboriginal people who occupied and exercised sovereignty Hawaii prior 1778, when the first Europeans arrived. 50.4; see NPRM 59124 (citing Federal statutes using the same definition); NPRM 59119 (explaining the definition roots Supreme Court caselaw). The community could but not required use roll certified state commission such the Native Hawaiian Roll Commission basis for determining who may participate the referendum, the community conforms the roll certain requirements the proposed rule. 50.12(b); see 50.14(b)(5)(iii), (c); see also NPRM 59121. the constitution approved, the community would hold elections fill the offices establishes. 50.10(e), 50.15, 50.16(f). The newly Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1172 installed governing body could enact resolution seeking formal government-to-government relationship with the United States. 50.10(f). Then the appropriate officer the new government could prepare, certify, and submit the Secretary the Interior request reestablish that relationship. 50.2, 50.10(g), 50.16(a), 50.20. The public could comment the Native Hawaiian government request, the Native Hawaiian government could respond comments, and the Secretary could seek additional information needed. 50.30, 50.31, 50.40. Applying specific criteria set forth the proposed rule, the Secretary would decide whether grant deny the request. 50.16, 50.40, 50.41. the Secretary grants the request, Federal Register notice would trigger the start new, formal government-to-government relationship. 50.42, 50.43. The Native Hawaiian community government-to-government relationship with the United States would then the same under the U.S. Constitution and Federal law that any federally recognized tribe the continental United States, and the Native Hawaiian government would recognized having the same inherent sovereign governmental authorities, subject Congress plenary authority. 50.44(a)-(b); see also 50.44(c)-(g). Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1173 Significantly, although the proposed rule envisions that Native Hawaiians may choose draft governing document for Native Hawaiian government (perhaps through constitutional convention) and then ratify that document, those steps would taken the Native Hawaiian community without Federal involvement. See NPRM 59123. Native Hawaiian government reorganizes, that government can decide whether not seek formal relationship with the United States. See id. The Federal Government role would limited determining, under criteria promulgated through the current notice-and-comment rulemaking, whether reestablish formal government-to-government relationship receives request from reorganized Native Hawaiian government. See id. Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1174 DISCUSSION The NPRM rooted the congressional enactments for Native Hawaiians over the last century and draws from the wellspring authority related Congress long history with Indians and tribal selfdetermination. That authority relevant here for four reasons; together, they demonstrate that preliminary injunction should issue. First, Congress has exercised its broad plenary authority recognize and implement special political and trust relationships with Native American communities; promote their self-determination and selfgovernance; and safeguard their inherent powers determine their membership, reorganize their governments, ratify constitutions, and conduct elections. Second, consistent with that body Federal law, tribes traditionally have not included non-Natives either membership voting, practice that Federal courts uniformly have upheld. Third, nonNatives are properly excluded from tribal elections, whether conducted the tribe itself the Secretary the Interior, because the exclusion rationally designed further Indian self-government. Fourth, with regard these points, Federal law provides reason treat the Native Hawaiian community differently from any tribe the continental United States. Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1175 Congress and the courts have long recognized Native communities inherent powers determine their membership, organize their governments, ratify constitutions, and conduct elections. The powers Indian tribes are, general, inherent powers limited sovereignty which has never been extinguished. United States Wheeler, 435 U.S. 313, 322 (1978) (citation and emphasis omitted). That sovereignty, however, subject Congress exceptionally broad plenary power regulate and modify the status tribes. See Michigan Bay Mills Indian Cmty., 134 Ct. 2024, 2030 (2014); United States Lara, 541 U.S. 193, 200 (2004); Morton Mancari, 417 U.S. 535, 551-52 (1974); JUDGE WILLIAM CANBY, JR., AMERICAN INDIAN LAW (6th ed. 2015). the Supreme Court recently reaffirmed, fundamental commitment Indian law judicial respect for Congress primary role defining the contours tribal sovereignty. Bay Mills, 134 Ct. 2039. Since the beginning our Republic, Congress has exercised its plenary authority recognize and implement special political and trust relationships with hundreds Native communities. See United States Jicarilla Apache Nation, 131 Ct. 2313, 2323-24 (2011). Among those the Native Hawaiian community. See, e.g., U.S.C. 11701(17); U.S.C. 7512(12); Pub. No. 106-569, 114 Stat. 2968-69 (2000). Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1176 Especially the last years, Congress has used its plenary authority promote tribal self-determination and self-governance. See, e.g., U.S.C. 7512(12)(E) (reaffirming that the aboriginal, indigenous people the United States have continuing right autonomy their internal affairs; and ongoing right self-determination and self-governance that has never been extinguished Likewise, the Supreme Court has held that tribes are distinct, independent political communities, retaining their original natural rights matters local self-government, with the power regulate their internal and social relations, make their own substantive law internal matters, and enforce that law their own forums. Santa Clara Pueblo Martinez, 436 U.S. 49, 55-56 (1978) (citations omitted). Congress has accordingly shown great deference, scores statutes, tribes definitions their own membership. See, e.g., U.S.C. 450b(d), 1801(a)(1), 1903(3), 3103(9), 4103(10). The Supreme Court has been similarly deferential: tribe right define its own membership for tribal purposes has long been recognized central its existence independent political community. Santa Clara Pueblo, 436 U.S. n.32; see also Alto Black, 738 F.3d 1111, 1115 (9th Cir. 2013) view the importance tribal membership decisions and part the federal Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1177 policy favoring tribal self-government, matters tribal enrollment are generally beyond federal judicial scrutiny. Alvarado Table Mountain Rancheria, 509 F.3d 1008, 1011 (9th Cir. 2007). Courts have consistently recognized that one Indian tribe most basic powers the authority determine questions its own membership. COHEN HANDBOOK FEDERAL INDIAN LAW 3.03[3], 175 (2012 ed.). Congress has also been highly protective tribes powers organize reorganize their own governments, draft and ratify their own constitutions other governing documents, and conduct their own elections. See, e.g., U.S.C. 476, 503, 677e, 903b; see also id. 476(h)(1) each Indian tribe shall retain inherent sovereign power adopt governing documents Consistent with Federal law, tribes traditionally have excluded non-Natives from both membership and voting, practice that Federal courts uniformly have upheld. Having worked government-to-government basis with more than 500 federally recognized Indian tribes the continental United States, the Department recognizes that tribes traditionally have not included nonNatives full members their political communities voters tribal elections, including constitutional ratification referenda. This fact not surprising, since, definition, non-Natives lack Native American descent Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1178 which essential aboriginal claim sovereignty under the Constitution. Moreover, excluding non-Natives from tribes internal political processes fully comports with Federal law. See, e.g., U.S.C. 476, 503, 677e, 903b. the Supreme Court explained Rice Cayetano, 528 U.S. 495 (2000), non-Indians lack the right vote tribal elections because such elections are the internal affair quasi sovereign. Id. 520. Because tribes pre-date the Constitution and did not participate the Constitutional Convention, they are not governed constitutional provisions framed specifically limitations federal state authority, including the Bill Rights and the Civil War Amendments. Santa Clara Pueblo, 436 U.S. 56; see Plains Commerce Bank Long Family Land Cattle Co., 554 U.S. 316, 337 (2008); Talton Mayes, 163 U.S. 376, 382-85 (1896). Therefore, tribe decision exclude non-Natives from its membership rolls from its elections cannot violate the Fifteenth, Fourteenth, First Amendment. Likewise, the Voting Rights Act 1965, amended, U.S.C. 10301-10314, directed only State political subdivision. Id. 10301(a). any Voting Rights Act claim against Indian tribe must fail. See, e.g., Gardner Ute Tribal Court Chief Judge, Fed. App 927, Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1179 928 (10th Cir. 2002); Cruz Ysleta Del Sur Tribal Council, 842 Supp. 934, 935 (W.D. Tex. 1993). Tribes exercise sovereign governmental powers constrained, however, the Indian Civil Rights Act, U.S.C. 1301-1304. ICRA guarantees most, but not all, the protections for individual liberties similar those found the Bill Rights and the Civil War Amendments, and makes them applicable tribes. See id. 1302(a). For example, ICRA expressly bars Indian tribe from making enforcing laws abridging the freedom speech, id. 1302(a)(1), and from deny[ing] any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection its laws, id. 1302(a)(8). However, the Department unaware any court applying ICRA invalidate tribe decision exclude non-Natives from tribal elections. Indeed, these challenges have uniformly failed. See, e.g., Yellow Bird Oglala Sioux Tribe, 380 Supp. 438, 439-41 (D.S.D. 1974); see also Wounded Head Tribal Council Oglala Sioux Tribe, 507 F.2d 1079, 1083 (8th Cir. 1975) (interpreting ICRA equal-protection clause require only that tribe treat equally votes cast members the tribe already enfranchised the tribe itself, and not allow claims seeking enfranchise new class voters); Randall Yakima Nation Tribal Court, 841 F.2d 897, 899-900 (9th Cir. 1988) (describing ICRA standards). Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1180 More tellingly, Congress chose not incorporate into ICRA guarantee similar the Fifteenth Amendment prohibition against denying the right vote account race [or] color. U.S. CONST. amend. XV, Indeed, Congress consciously rejected the idea incorporating Fifteenth Amendment analogue into ICRA. See Groundhog Keeler, 442 F.2d 674, 681-82 (10th Cir. 1971). early draft ICRA would have applied the Fifteenth Amendment tribal elections. See 961, 89th Cong. (1965). Then-Solicitor the Interior Frank Barry testified against this feature the bill: doubt tribe would want restrict voting members and restrict membership persons having certain proportion Indian blood. Constitutional Rights the American Indian: Hearings 961-968 and S.J. Res. Before the Subcomm. Constitutional Rights the Comm. the Judiciary, 89th Cong. (1965). Solicitor Barry added that Federal statute requiring tribes enfranchise non-Natives would not consistent all with [our] system Indian administration and would effectively abolish tribal governments, subsuming them within state governments. Id. 50. The Department proposed substitute bill that selectively incorporated key constitutional protections while omitting any Fifteenth Amendment-like provision. See id. 18-19. That proposal Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1181 became the model for the bill that Congress ultimately passed, deleting the Fifteenth Amendment analogue from the legislation and enacting ICRA with restrictions against barring non-Natives from tribal elections. See Subcomm. Constitutional Rights the Comm. the Judiciary, 89th Cong., Constitutional Rights the American Indian: Summary Rep. Hearings and Investigations Pursuant Res. 194, 10, 25-26 (Comm. Print 1966). Excluding non-Natives from tribal elections also routine, and lawful, tribal elections conducted the Secretary the Interior. Unlike Indian tribe, the Secretary the Interior constrained the Federal Constitution. See Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Andrus, 566 F.2d 1085, 1088-89 (8th Cir. 1977). Under the Indian Reorganization Act, U.S.C. 476, and the Oklahoma Indian Welfare Act, U.S.C. 503, the Secretary conducts elections ratify new tribal constitutions. Although these Secretarial elections are subject the Constitution, the exclusion non-Natives routine, the statutes are expressly designed reorganize Indians. U.S.C. 476, 503. Part Title the Code Federal Regulations governs these Secretarial elections adopt tribal governing document. One the Department responsibilities, through election board chaired Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1182 Bureau Indian Affairs employee, compile and post[] the official list registered voters. C.F.R. 81.12. The Part regulations further provide that, when tribe considering whether reorganize for the first time, [a]ny duly registered adult member [of the tribe,] regardless residence[,] shall entitled vote the adoption constitution. C.F.R. 81.6(a)(1). member defined any Indian who duly enrolled tribe [1] who meets tribe written criteria for membership [2] who recognized belonging tribe the local Indians comprising the tribe. Id. 81.1(k) (emphasis added). the right vote these Secretarial elections turns not residence the tribe territory, but rather membership the tribe and Indian status. See id. 81.6(a)(2) (permitting registered adult nonresident members vote absentee ballot); see also Fed. Reg. 61021, 61029 (Oct. 2014). Like other tribal elections that include only Natives, these Secretarial elections, well the regulations authorizing them which have now been effect for more than third century have never been successfully challenged for excluding non-Natives. See, e.g., St. Germain U.S. Dep the Interior, No. C13-945RAJ, 2015 2406758, *4-6 (W.D. Wash. May 20, 2015). This fact not surprising. Federal laws singling out Indians not Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1183 offend the Constitution long the special treatment can tied rationally the fulfillment Congress unique obligation toward the Indians and reasonable and rationally designed further Indian selfgovernment. Mancari, 417 U.S. 555; see EEOC Peabody Western Coal Co., 773 F.3d 977, 987 (9th Cir. 2014). This standard reflects the settled principle memorialized entire title the U.S. Code (Title 25) that Federal Indian laws regulate once-sovereign political communities, not racial group consisting Indians. United States Antelope, 430 U.S. 641, 646 (1977) (citation and internal quotation marks omitted); see id. 645-47; Washington Yakima Indian Nation, 439 U.S. 463, 500-01 (1979); Mancari, 417 U.S. 551-55; see also Peabody, 773 F.3d 985-89. Federal law provides basis for treating the Native Hawaiian community differently from any tribe the continental United States. The principles Federal law summarized above, developed largely the context Indian tribes the continental United States, apply with equal force the Native Hawaiian context. enacting scores Federal statutes directly affecting the Native Hawaiian community over the last century, Congress has exercised its Indian-affairs plenary power repeatedly and often expressly. 1920, Congress found constitutional precedent Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1184 for the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, Stat. 108 (1921), previous enactments granting Indians special privileges obtaining and using the public lands. H.R. Rep. No. 66-839, (1920). 1992, Congress stated that its constitutional authority legislate matters affecting the aboriginal indigenous peoples the United States includes the authority legislate matters affecting the native peoples Alaska and Hawaii. U.S.C. 11701(17). And 2002, Congress recognized and reaffirmed that does not extend services Native Hawaiians because their race, but because their unique status the indigenous people once sovereign nation whom the United States has established trust relationship. U.S.C. 7512(12)(B); see Pub. No. 106-569, 512(13)(B), 114 Stat. 2968 (2000). Congress treatment the Native Hawaiian community distinct indigenous group for which may enact special legislation manifestly reasonable. Native Hawaiians have cultural, historic, and land-based link the indigenous people who once exercised sovereignty over the Hawaiian Islands, and that group has never relinquished its claim its sovereignty. See Pub. No. 103-150, 107 Stat. 1510, 1512-13 (1993); NPRM 59114-18. See generally United States Sandoval, 231 U.S. 28, 46-47 (1913). That history why this Court, the Ninth Circuit, and the Hawaii Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1185 Supreme Court have all held that the Native Hawaiian community falls within the scope Congress Indian-affairs power. See, e.g., Naliielua State Hawaii, 795 Supp. 1009, 1012-13 (D. Haw. 1990), aff 940 F.2d 1535 (9th Cir. 1991) (table op.); Rice Cayetano, 146 F.3d 1075, 1082 (9th Cir. 1998) (citing Mancari and rejecting plaintiffs Fourteenth Amendment claim), vacated other grounds, 528 U.S. 495, 522 (2000); Ahuna Dep Haw. Home Lands, Haw. 327, 339 (1982); see also Kahawaiolaa, 386 F.3d 1278-79 (applying Mancari rational-basis review and distinguishing Rice, 528 U.S. 519-22). The fact that the Native Hawaiian community currently lacks organized government does not preclude the application principles Native self-governance and self-determination. See United States John, 437 U.S. 634, 649-53 (1978) (upholding Congress power legislate for Indians who had federally recognized tribal government); see also Lara, 541 U.S. 203 (noting Congress power restore previously extinguished tribal status re-recognizing Tribe whose tribal existence previously had terminated Any ruling that purports require the Native Hawaiian community include non-Natives organizing government could mean practice that Native group could never organize itself, impairing its right self-government and frustrating Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1186 its eligibility for government-to-government relationship with the United States. Plaintiffs suggest (Doc. No. 47-1, Pls. Br. 9-11) that this case requires only straightforward application the Supreme Court holding Rice Cayetano, but they seek decision reaching far beyond any issue resolved Rice. The Court Rice expressly reserved the question whether Congress generally may treat the native Hawaiians does the Indian tribes, 528 U.S. 518, and instead confined its holding the specific Fifteenth Amendment context presented there: state elections for state officials responsible for administering state laws and for running state agency established the state constitution. See id. 520-22. contrast, this case about Native Hawaiian elections for Native Hawaiian delegates convention that might propose constitution other governing document for the Native Hawaiian community. This election has nothing with governing the State Hawaii. Nor does the State provision assistance the Native Hawaiian process self-determination alter the legal analysis. admitting Hawaii the Union, Congress assigned the State the day-to-day administration key aspects the Federal trust responsibility for Native Hawaiians. See Pub. No. 86-3, 4-5, Stat. 5-6 (1959); Ahuna, Haw. 337-38; Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1187 see also U.S.C. 11701(16). Subsequently, Congress has often called upon the State serve the United States partner implementing the special political and trust relationship with the Native Hawaiian community: More than sections the U.S. Code expressly refer the state agencies for Native Hawaiian affairs and homelands. See, e.g., U.S.C. 2991b-1, 11711(7)(A)(ii). The programs the State administers with congressional authorization provide benefits Native Hawaiians, and therefore necessarily entail identifying eligible Native Hawaiians function not unlike the one challenged this litigation. See, e.g., U.S.C. 2991b-1(a)(1)(A), 11709(a)(2), 11711(7)(A)(ii). Just Federal assistance tribal election conducted under the Secretary auspices does not divest Native community actions their character internal matters selfgovernance, there reason conclude that assistance from the State should have that effect here. CONCLUSION Though the Department NPRM does not directly impact the issues presented this preliminary-injunction proceeding, the NPRM rooted century congressional precedent treating the Native Hawaiian people distinct indigenous political community, just Congress treats tribes the continental United States. That treatment does bear the issues Case 1:15-cv-00322-JMS-BMK Document Filed 10/14/15 Page 1188 before the Court. political community entitled self-determination, the Native Hawaiian people have the same fundamental rights political liberty and local self-government any Indian tribe. Native Hawaiians should not relegated second-class status among our Nation indigenous peoples. Accordingly, this basis alone, plaintiffs motion should denied. DATED: October 14, 2015, Honolulu, Hawaii. FLORENCE NAKAKUNI United States Attorney District Hawaii /s/ Thomas Helper THOMAS HELPER Assistant U.S. Attorney Attorneys for Amicus Curiae THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT THE INTERIOR