JW v State transcript 01363

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT COLUMBIA JUDICIAL WATCH, INC., Plaintiff, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT STATE, Defendant. Civil Action No. 13-163 February 23, 2015 10:00 a.m. Washington, D.C. TRANSCRIPT MOTION HEARING PROCEEDINGS BEFORE THE HONORABLE EMMET SULLIVAN, UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT JUDGE APPEARANCES: For the Plaintiff: Michael Bekesha, Esq. JUDICIAL WATCH, INC. 425 Third Street, SW, Suite 800 Washington, 20024 (202) 646-5172 Fax: (202) 646-5199 Email: Mbekesha@judicialwatch.org Paul Orfanedes, Esq. JUDICIAL WATCH, INC. 425 Third Street, SW, Suite 800 Washington, 20024 (202) 646-5172 Fax: (202) 646-5199 Email: Porfanedes@judicialwatch.org Tom Fitton, Esq. JUDICIAL WATCH, INC. 425 Third Street, SW, Suite 800 Washington, 20024 (202) 646-5172 Fax: (202) 646-5199 Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com APPEARANCES: Cont. For the Defendant: Steven Myers, Trial Attorney UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT JUSTICE Civil Division, Federal Programs Branch Masachusetts Avenue, Washington, 20530 (202) 305-8648 Fax: (202) 616-8460 Email: Steven.a.myers@usdoj.gov Peter Wechsler, Trial Attorney UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT JUSTICE Civil Division, Federal Programs Branch P.O. Box 883 Benjamin Franklin Station Washington, 20044 (202) 514-2705 Fax: (202) 514-8470 Email: Peter.wechsler@usdoj.gov Court Reporter: Marcia Berman, Trial Attorney UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT JUSTICE Civil Division, Federal Programs Branch P.O. Box 883 Benjamin Franklin Station Washington, 20044 Email: Marcia.berman@usdoj.gov Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR Official Court Reporter Room 6503, U.S. Courthouse Washington, D.C. 20001 202.354.3196 scottlyn01@aol.com Proceedings reported machine shorthand, transcript produced computer-aided transcription. Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com MORNING SESSION, FEBRUARY 23, 2016 (10:09 a.m.) 13-1363, Judicial Watch, Inc. versus U.S. Department State. yourselves for the record. THE COURTROOM CLERK: Your Honor, this Civil Action Will parties please come forward the lectern and introduce MR. BEKESHA: Good morning, Your Honor. behalf Judicial Watch. Michael Bekesha Along with Paul Orfanedes and Tom Fitton, president Judicial Watch. THE COURT: MR. MYERS: All right. Gentlemen, good morning. Good morning, Your Honor. Steven Myers from the Department Justice behalf the State Department, and joined colleagues Marcia Berman and Peter Wexler. THE COURT: All right. Good morning, everyone. THE COURT: All right. Good morning. THE COURT: Let ask you, Counsel, before start: MR. MYERS: Department. MR. MYERS: And also, Laura Berlin from the State Good morning, Your Honor. you argue the case before the circuit last month? Did MR. MYERS: No, Your Honor. MR. MYERS: Your Honor, think perhaps youre referring THE COURT: the CEI case? THE COURT: You know which one referring to? Yes. Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com MR. MYERS: THE COURT: No, did not. Okay. All right. were here today plaintiffs motion for discovery under Rule 56(d) that was filed plaintiffs FOIA request issue this case sought and response the governments motion for summary judgment. The this because its always good talk about how got this particular point where are now, Ill give little historical background for the record. The FOIA request that Judicial Watch filed sought any and all SF-50 Notification Personnel Action forms for personnel service contracts, between the Department State Ms. Huma Abedin; any and all contracts, including but not limited and Ms. Abedin; and any and all records regarding, concerning related the authorization for Ms. Abedin represent individual clients who are otherwise engaged outside employment while employed and/or engaged contractual relationship with the State Department. That request was submitted State May 21st, 2013, and sought documents from January 2010 May 21st, 2013. systems likely containing responsive records: The government [sic] identified the following offices and record The Bureau Human Resources; the Office the Executive Secretariat; the Office the Legal Advisor; and the Central Foreign Policy Records. And all this set forth the governments memorandum, supplemental memorandum filed. Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com The Department State produced eight nonexempt records Judicial Watch and the case was dismissed by, believe, June 2015, following and need some more consent the parties. information about this Ill call the revelation the her staff. Clintonemail.com e-mail and server used Mrs. Clinton and some The parties agreed reopen the case, and thats set forth minute order dated June 19th, 2015. And that word revelation may not appropriate, because one the big questions whether not the government knew e-mail address and server. about this system for the former secretary use private And its hard-pressed find that the government didnt know, one the big questions is: Why did take until 2015 for the government realize that there were additional agency records available that had not been previously produced the plaintiff? and the parties can elaborate that. any event, June June 2015, following that hate use the word revelation because dont think thats appropriate, but issued order allowing the case reopened, and the parties June two thousand June June 19th, 2015, the Court can pick from there. Why did take two years for the parties realize that there were additional materials and, indeed, additional offices search? Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com The State Department requested, the Courts request, collected, and searched potential agency records that were also researched the four offices originally searched the produced Mrs. Clinton, Ms. Abedin and Ms. Mills. The State Office the Under Secretary for Management, this time with search terms agreed upon Judicial Watch and State. And maybe thats the reason those search terms have not been used the past. just dont know, but its interesting question need get answer to. State produced the following: documents consisting pages September the 18th last year; four documents re-release three documents November the 12th, 2015; and consisting pages October the 13th last year; release two documents full and re-released part one document previously withheld November the 13th, 2015. The State withheld two documents full from its November 13, 2015, release pursuant FOIA exemption challenges the withholding those documents, along with the are two OGE Form 450s. Those documents And the plaintiff, Judicial Watch, adequacy States search. the purpose this hearing hear for the Court get answers with respect the only issue before the granted not. Court, and that whether not the motion for discovery should The previously filed motion for summary judgment the government has been stayed the Court, without Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com objections from the parties, the way. ago, many weeks ago, filed its motion for summary judgment yet filed declaration yesterday disclosing that there had been Its very interesting, also, the government some weeks defending the adequacy its search for responsive documents, additional searches that had not produced any responsive documents but certainly raises questions about the adequacy the search that the government had defended some three four weeks ago. query for that reason whether the motion can denied just outright, but well get that. The following question must answered: there genuine issue material fact that can only resolved through conducted search reasonably calculated uncover all relevant evidentiary hearing regard whether the State Department records? And answering that question, course, will focus D.C. Circuit authority and authority from this Court and maybe some own authority set forth opinions Ive issued the past. But with respect what just said, focusing the genuine issue, the Court references Asarco, Inc. versus U.S. Court opinion, 2009, noting that discovery FOIA cases Environmental Protection Agency, 2009 1138830, District rare and Ill supply own emphasis there rare and only permitted when there genuine issue material fact that requires evidentiary hearing resolved. Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com Thats the big question: What that genuine issue material fact here? doubt, end quote, that conducted search reasonably upon Asarco and which quotes Weisberg, the 1983 decision from The defending agency must show, quote, beyond any material calculated uncover all relevant documents. Again, relying our circuit, Weisberg versus Department Justice, 705 F.2d 1344. The adequacy agency search for responsive records measured by, quote, the reasonableness the effort light the specific request, end quote. Again, relying upon authority from the District Court and the Circuit Court, McKinley versus FDIC, 807 F.Supp.2d District Court opinion issued 2011 which quotes Larson versus Department State, 565 F.3d, 857, D.C. Circuit 2009 opinion. Discovery, our circuit has said and colleagues have said, discovery the exception, not the rule, FOIA cases. F.Supp.2d 114. Again, relying District Court authority, Thomas FDA, 587 And have doubt this the wrong number, but sorry rude, but cant imagine anyone calling me. The discovery, said, the exception, not the rule, FOIA cases, set forth another District Court opinion. important, probably especially the FOIA areas, because And the reason why the District Court opinions are very oftentimes theres appeal. labyrinth these FOIA cases. guide each other through the Thats the decision issued one Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com colleagues, 582 F.Supp.2d 114. sufficient question the agencys good faith processing Quote, the major exception this limited scope discovery when the plaintiff raises the documents; such instances, discovery has been permitted. And have series asterisks because thats what said some years ago the case Citizens for Responsibility opinion there was appeal that case. and Ethics Washington versus Department Justice. There was Its its cited 518964, the District Court Docket Number 05-cv-2078, and the Court allowed discovery where the government acted with extreme delay. Court. That was the only issue before the One colleagues opinion another one colleagues opinion thats extremely informative, think was 959 F.Supp.2d 175, wherein Judge Lamberth permitted discovery Judge Lamberth opinion, Landmark Legal Foundation versus EPA, the question whether senior administrators used personal e-mails notice the voice inflection personal e-mails for official business and whether the EPA excluded key officials from their initial search. Now, have some questions for the plaintiff first, and then Ill have some questions for the defendant. ask plaintiffs counsel because want you respond well. want defense counsel pay careful attention the questions going may not ask each and every question the order which Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com asking plaintiffs counsel, but that does not mean that dont want your input. do. Plaintiffs counsel states that the issue whether State conducted search reasonably calculated uncover all relevant admissible evidence about whether the State Department and the records, and that you need discovery order uncover former secretary deliberately thwarted FOIA. You also seek discovery the Clintonemail.com system to, quote, determine possible methods for recovering whatever responsive records may exist. And thats Mr. Bekeshas declaration, counsels declaration, Docket Number 48-1. Ill start with the later point first, Counsel. What authority exists for this Court order third party produce when say you, your client. the physical server you for your own forensic inspection? And when say third party, actually would not the former secretary. And understanding the from press reports, from other knowledge, understanding that the servers the possession control now the FBI. fact. But dont know that Thats just understanding from media reports. But you dont really discuss this your briefs, but its set forth your declarations, whats your answer? MR. BEKESHA: Thank you, Your Honor. First off, were not asking for the third parties turn the system records over client, Judicial Watch. Were asking that turned Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com over the State Department that the State Department can conduct the search should have conducted originally. THE COURT: All right. Turned over when? Whenever the what point time? would require court order, which point, this Court that the the extent the system exists, copies the MR. BEKESHA: When its appropriate. Arguably probably determines that adequate search was not conducted, believe system archive the system exists, should turned over the State Department conduct the searches. But one the reasons why ask for discovery determine the system does still exist and where that system exist anymore, may become moot point. is, where the records are this time. THE COURT: the extent doesnt Were talking about it. Just what it? What are talking about? the is. Ms. Abedin conduct official government business for four MR. BEKESHA: Unfortunately, dont know physically what would the system records, the Clintonemail.com system that was used Mrs. Clinton and years. drive. could physical server. could thumb this point could DVD that has the entire system it. THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: could telephone. could anything, yes, Your Honor. Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com dont know. THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: what would the language the order say? Well, think the first thing that would helpful would conduct limited discovery find out how more precise. exists, where exists. That way the Courts order could Without that discovery, could imagine the Court could order the State Department collect, gather, seize, the system records whatever form currently resides. THE COURT: But hasnt the government done that? The government requested that Mrs. Clinton turn over all agency so, and she signed declaration under penalty perjury. records the government, and understanding that she did isnt that sufficient? MR. BEKESHA: Unfortunately, Mrs. Clinton didnt sign declaration that stated she turned over all records. that all records have been returned. Why She stated that she directed all records returned, and its her belief She doesnt actually say under oath that all records have been returned. And one the arguments make our briefs that was improper for nongovernment employee self-select the records for the State Department review. All the regulations, the statute, envisions government employees search their records review their records and determine whether not those records are personal theyre federal records. this case. this case That didnt happen Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com THE COURT: Well, suppose the Court were direct the government issue subpoena her saying turn over all and them all over. Ill explain what the records are within five days, just turn Would that why wouldnt that adequate? MR. BEKESHA: That could be, Your Honor. its turn over the system records that had Mrs. Clintons because records because both them were conducting its not only Mrs. Clintons records, but also Ms. Abedins THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: Right. What about subpoenas both them? think that would completely appropriate, Your Honor, and think that would subpoenas the former secretary and Ms. Abedin, essentially, possession and control. THE COURT: other words, direct the government issue saying later than, turn over all agency records your MR. BEKESHA: think the problem, and where the struggle is, using the term agency records, requires those two federal record and whats personal record. individuals that are not government employees decide whats appropriate THE COURT: The more The agency records dont lose their character agency records just because employee takes them home, though, they? MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: They dont, Your Honor, but think lets talk about that for second. Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com lets assume that all the agency records were housed the constructive control the government, are they not? former secretarys home. MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: Theyre still agency records under the Thats correct, Your Honor. think Essentially the government would saying, Give our records back. our belief and its our argument that that point, that MR. BEKESHA: That would correct, Your Honor. But its order was issued, that Mrs. Clinton and Ms. Abedin would have turn over all the records from that system. THE COURT: Well, why would they treated any differently than, say, employee? and maybe you cant answer this, but the government will have Lets assume that the former secretary still the secretary and the FOIA request comes -answer whats the process then for the current secretary determine what records should produced pursuant FOIA request? dont buy this notion that secretary any government office, Secretary State, Defense, any other, sitting not. computer screen determining this official record, this dont buy that. Its been suggested the government. dont buy that any stretch the imagination. doesnt happen. That simply think there are probably FOIA compliance officers and specialists who probably have that responsibility, but dont know for fact. What you know? Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com MR. BEKESHA: believe thats correct well. agree with you, Your Honor, that most likely any secretary doesnt FOIA request, whats personal. review his her records determine whats responsive THE COURT: Well, maybe some point. Maybe some point goes on. its mass bulk, its master request, probably not. MR. BEKESHA: And some point possibly, but, you know, what the important issue is, youve said, its FOIA But specialist specialist that would conduct the search. THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: Pursuant search words. Pursuant search words. wouldnt the personal attorney the sitting secretary comes into the conducts the search. State Department and comes into the Defense Department and would somebody that responsible and has obligations the government. You know, another way look this is, Mrs. Clinton returned approximately 55,000 pages records, which point records and determined that approximately 2,000 those pages the State Department and the National Archives reviewed all those were personal and werent agency records. appropriate route. believe thats the All records should returned from the system, and then archives the State Department would review determine this really personal, this really agency Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com record. the circumstances were for the return the 55,000 documents, than the process for the return the very few documents here? THE COURT: That case not before me. dont know what but are you suggesting that that process was somewhat different MR. BEKESHA: part the 55,000. THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: The documents that were returned here were see, right. And the State Department then conducted search the 55,000 pages. been completed then, all the documents have been turned over. attorneys, not the State Department the National Archives. the State Department. THE COURT: Well, then arguably the process has already MR. BEKESHA: But self-selected Mrs. Clintons personal There was approximately 50,000 pages that were not returned Its our belief, its our assertion, that the law clear that those 50,000 pages should have been returned well, and that the State Department and the National Archives should have reviewed those records and made the determinations. And the reason is, because Mrs. Clinton longer Secretary State. she was Secretary State currently, her advisors, people, FOIA specialists, would able search those records. Mrs. Clinton herself, sitting secretary and government employee, would able review the records herself and determine whats agency record and whats Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com personal record. But shes not government employee anymore, theres difference. You know, another example discussed our brief -THE COURT: Wouldnt the employee have some discretion over least looking the compilation e-mails, say, for authority exclude those from the view the specialist? instance, and determine that these are all personal, and have the MR. BEKESHA: Yes, Your Honor, but that would take place when theyre government employee, not after they have -theyre longer government employee. For example, Ms. Abedin and Ms. Mills, addition using their nonstate.gov e-mail accounts, they also used they were supposed to, and those records were system records state.gov e-mail accounts. they used the government system that were searched this case. And records were searched, reviewed, and produced Judicial Watch. Now, Ms. Mills its our understanding that the State Department didnt pick the phone and call Ms. Mills and them, Ms. Mills, could you come back the State Department, Ms. Abedin, who are longer State Department employees, and ask review your e-mails and make determination theyre federal records theyre personal records? they didnt that. Its our understanding And its our belief that they didnt that because its not appropriate because they are longer government employees. They longer have the right Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com obligation review their records and determine theyre federal records personal records. Ms. Abedin and Mrs. Clinton, when they were office, had the right review their records, had the right designate those records. certain records personal records, had the right even delete But that right longer theirs, and longer exists because theyre longer federal government employees. And because that, the whole system records, all the e-mails that were sent this system, must reviewed either the State Department, the archives, someone else thats the Federal Government. THE COURT: So, then, your suggestion the Court would be: records maintained subpoena may address the issue, but the subpoena should not just refer all agency records, should refer all MR. BEKESHA: All records maintained the system for Ms. Abedin and Mrs. Clinton, the extent -THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: And returned the government. And returned the government conduct the appropriate search and the appropriate review. FOIA process. And then those records would search reviewed, through the normal And once thats complete, the records, the extent there are any, will produced Judicial Watch will withheld under any the FOIA exemptions. THE COURT: Now, there any precise authority for that Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com request, for the issuance subpoena that would that broad? little bit. MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: think Judge Lamberth talked about the Landmark case? the Judicial Watch versus Department Commerce case, which cited. Watch, requestor, knew what record was limited set would say its probably not broad this request, but that case the plaintiff, Judicial records they were asking for. was very tangible. Unfortunately, this case, because Mrs. Clinton and Ms. Abedin didnt take records with them, they took system principles apply, Your Honor. records with them, its little bit different, but the same THE COURT: What about the Judge Boasberg opinion? Did you argue that case, the the Kerry case? it. Watch versus Kerry, 15-785. Records Act which somewhat different requesting the MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: did not, Your Honor, but familiar with All right. And referring Judicial Judge colleague found that the State Department fulfilled its obligations under the Federal former secretary return the records her possession, which what this Court did. That case appeal. its what kind track on? MR. BEKESHA: not sure The regular track, Your Honor. Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com THE COURT: The regular track. All right. Why shouldnt this Court stay this matter until gets some guidance from the circuit that case? that case whats issue, what Judicial Watch the relief Archives and the Attorney General and ask them initiate MR. BEKESHA: think that case very different. sought was for the State Department contact the National proceedings. THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: retrieve the documents, correct? Potentially, Your Honor. Federal Records Act limited. with the Attorney General. But, you know, the Judicial Watch, order the Court, could only require the State Department discuss The case itself would have binding precedent, and wouldnt bound the Justice Department wouldnt bound. The Justice Department, even though they were requested proceed the State Department, isnt required take any additional steps. So, you know, that case very limited what the potential remedy is. THE COURT: other words, the Court was limited did the Court order did the Court request the government take steps retrieve those records? MR. BEKESHA: The Court decided that case that the State Department based lot what your previous orders sufficient. this case were, that what the State Department did was looked the Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com THE COURT: Did Judge Boasberg follow what this Court did? Did mention that all? what this Court did. and were ordered with respect Ms. Mills and Ms. Abedin and MR. BEKESHA: not sure specifically mentioned But talked about Mrs. Clintons declaration, about the letters that were submitted this case Mrs. Clinton. not sure used the language referring this case, but following the opinion, its clear that believed that the State Department satisfied their obligation the Federal Records Act case based lot and primarily what had transpired this case. THE COURT: theres doubt your mind, Judicial Watchs mind, that those agency records retained character Department State? agency records, even though they were housed outside the MR. BEKESHA: Absolutely, Your Honor. believe that this was off-grid system, but was still system part -THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: sorry, was what? Off-grid. was parallel system the state.gov system, but was still system being used the head the agency and least one her closest advisors. THE COURT: Was that fairly unique? Was limited this type system, was that limited the former secretary and Mrs. Abedin, you know? Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com MR. BEKESHA: dont know specifically. This Court asked because the three individuals issue this case Mrs. Clinton identify Ms. Abedin and Ms. Mills used the Mrs. Clinton, Ms. Abedin, and Ms. Mills. system. This Court asked Mrs. Clinton said that Ms. Abedin did, Ms. Mills didnt. But the Court, because wasnt before, didnt ask the broader question of: system? Were any other State Department employees using the Mrs. Clinton didnt answer that question. asked her, dont know. wasnt But know her deputy chief staff, Ms. Abedin, did use the system, based another FOIA request have from all Ms. Abedins records. know theres approximately 28,000 pages that she returned the State Department after the Court ordered it, know she used that system substantially well. THE COURT: Suppose the Court and the Courts inclined this, direct the government issue subpoena the three individuals. Suppose the government does that and orders that the individuals return all records the Department State soon they can. possible, and the three individuals say that they will soon that sufficient? MR. BEKESHA: Under that original order, yes. There may some issues there about the subpoena jurisdiction this Court could have. THE COURT: Such as? Tell now before get out Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com limb. parties are going respond. What issues? MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: Well, mean, dont know how three You would hope that Well, they all have lawyers. You would hope that the three lawyers, since they all three believe least two them, Ms. Mills and understand what subpoena and appropriately respond it. Mrs. Clintons lawyer, Ms. Abedin may not be, but they would Mrs. Clinton still has see THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: Ive been wrestling with that. Mrs. Clinton still has Let speak. Ive been wrestling with that. dont see what the impediment is. saying return our records. just dont Ill hear from government counsel about just directing the government issue subpoena Return all the records can determine, under the circumstances, since created this system for you and thats your allegation well, correct? MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: Yes, Your Honor, and believe The government created this system enable off-site server house information. think its clear that the government fact, the system was adjectives. not adding any not casting any aspersions this point, but created before the former secretary was sworn in, correct? MR. BEKESHA: was created eight days before she was Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com sworn the day that her confirmation hearing started. former system the system issue was created the going use words accommodate thwart. THE COURT: especially under scenario where the government and, again, not casting aspersions. that. guess, transmittal and receipt agency records and other records off-site virtue off-site server. Especially under that scenario, why shouldnt the government required say, return all the records that allowed you possess and control, jointly with us. right know. simple that? MR. BEKESHA: Yes, Your Honor, that would entirely appropriate, and believe the Court should enter such order. THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: error there? error there. also believe that point discovery, you know, although theres some issues about the processing, but -THE COURT: Thats all the court can under the government knows more, dont know. Give our records back. Give everything back can determine what the public has circumstances. not using was created, and had the effect enabling the, not mean, lets assume that and, again, just relying upon media reports like everyone else. Maybe the But assume that theres some sort investigation going on, correct? MR. BEKESHA: believe so, but Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: But who knows. dont know exactly what the investigation is, how long could happen. subpoena will have the effect informing the Court and the documents, well happy turn them over. THE COURT: least public that dont have the documents, that they dont have the MR. BEKESHA: There investigation. THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: that point THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: Its simple that, Your Honor, yes. And youd satisfied with that, correct? would be, Your Honor, yes. mean, additional request? all the records are turned the entire systems turned over and that? received the Clintonemail.com server for Ms. Abedin and Ms. Abedin self-select records returned. THE COURT: When you say system, what you mean That word used lot. MR. BEKESHA: Mrs. Clinton. All the records that were sent and What were not looking for for Mrs. Clinton and And thats why just use system because was system records, but its all records that were sent and received the Clintonemail.com server for the four years -THE COURT: Well, suppose then, though, that the employees push back and say, Look, understand that have Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com obligation turn over official records, and far were all the official records and everything else personal. concerned, each one says turned over all the other records and isnt that sufficient? Why Because the former secretary were the current secretary, think she would have the right that, wouldnt she? MR. BEKESHA: have that right. THE COURT: she was the current secretary, she would Well, why should she treated differently, then? anymore. American people MR. BEKESHA: Because shes not government employee The regulations, the statutes, and the laws, they dont apply her. She has obligation the government the THE COURT: But she has obligation return government files the government. MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: She does, but its dont care what you know, shes former employee current employee, the government records records may off-site they arent the possession and dont understand theres case law that says that, you know, control. understand that. Nevertheless, they dont lose their character government records. And theres also case law that talks about constructive control agency records that are housed off premises. Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com MR. BEKESHA: Yes, Your Honor. And just believe its important this case have all the records returned and federal records and whats personal records. let the State Department and National Archives determine whats THE COURT: Right. Youre not suggesting all know youd like pour over everything, but youre not suggesting that they turned over the plaintiff? MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: No, Your Honor. Right. mean, what would like for all the records, all the e-mails sent and received Ms. Abedin and addresses for the four years, turned over the State Mrs. Mills the Clintonemail.com system server, e-mail Department that the State Department can process the records though this any normal, any other FOIA request. THE COURT: Now, that request driven the circumstances surrounding the creation the system not? all the e-mails whatever thumb drive and just taken that. mean, suppose the former secretary had just resigned and copied Same request? MR. BEKESHA: Well, depends. Did she copy over the thumb drive, did she take all them, did she leave copy still residing the State Department? THE COURT: Well, she took everything because there was copy the State Department wouldnt having this Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com discussion now, right? was asking. resigns, and then shes turned the lights off. home with her. MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: wasnt sure your hypothetical, what Yeah. think the hypothetical she everything the thumb drive. now. MR. BEKESHA: Okay. Theres copy. She copies She takes You know, thats not the case have Because the creation, the use -THE COURT: All right. everything goes back the creation? she left with the records. you know, shes turned the lights off. any system for housing e-mail system off-site, why would the MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: goes home. The creation and the use during and how All right. Lets assume, though, that she -She copies them. She Nothing questions raised about the creation analysis different, then? MR. BEKESHA: part this because part what she what Mrs. Clinton did when she removed the records. Department reviewed what she was taking with her. State Department theres information that the State The They were supposed conduct inventory under their own regulations the records. None that took place. that was created when she took office. you have this system She used the system. Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com You know, you said earlier, the revelation, that was completely Judicial Watch and the public. Department, throughout her four years, senior-level management think its clear from all the e-mails submitted Your Honor that the State individuals knew the system, helped create, helped manage the system. THE COURT: what happened let ask you. stop you for second. What happened when this case was closed? Let Was there snafu there, breakdown communications, what? happened was the agency informed Judicial Watch letter that before this Court, took the government its word, that MR. BEKESHA: There was breakdown, Your Honor. conducted search. What Judicial Watch, many cases sufficient search -THE COURT: Well, everyone should able take the government its word. that time that was appropriate. York Times article that there was this other record system, MR. BEKESHA: Thats correct, Your Honor, and thought Most the time believe thats appropriate; however, found out then the New parallel system for Mrs. Clinton and Ms. Abedin -THE COURT: Did the government claim was unaware that parallel system? MR. BEKESHA: They havent answered that question. Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com believe their brief during discovery? thats one the questions raise our motion asked, THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: that relevant question answered believe thats important. because how the FOIA processing works based the -THE COURT: but for the New York Times would not carrying this discussion today? MR. BEKESHA: Thats correct, Your Honor. this system from the American public, and werent for -THE COURT: Well, thats your word. staying away from any adjectives Times The government and Mrs. Clinton did very good job six years concealing believe MR. BEKESHA: Sure. not not Yes, Your Honor, the New York THE COURT: adverbs anything else, yeah. THE COURT: sounds like the New York Times did good MR. BEKESHA: The New York Times wrote piece about job, too, though, right? probably wouldnt here werent for them. any aspersions all the system that was created. that the Court will consider may consider determining MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: sounds like they did, Your Honor. No. want careful. not casting mean, its fact that there was system created, and thats issue Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com discovery and, indeed, the scope discovery. few minutes because you used the word thwart But dont think its appropriate consider actually, well talk about that MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: Yes, Your Honor. your request. Before get that, let ask you this, though: Why shouldnt the Court was very interesting argument last Office Science and Technology, and its FOIA case where the month the case Competitive Enterprise Institute Versus circuits considering whether the District Court properly dismissed the case motion dismiss. The plaintiffs allege that the director the Office Science and Technology used his personal e-mail for official government business. seems that the circuit will have something say about the framework for considering when agency has that used for government purposes, whether the government has constructive control over individuals personal e-mail system the power search the e-mail whether request the government employee produce any potential agency records and their personal e-mail sufficient. Why wouldnt that case relevant this case? you think is, why shouldnt the Court hold off? for while? argument was mid-January. MR. BEKESHA: And mean, the Why shouldnt the Court hold off Its very different case, Your Honor. Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com With respect the CEI case and that one individual, was university something, wasnt G-mail AOL Yahoo!, using personal e-mail. but was THE COURT: was using, believe, was through wasnt the former secretary using personal e-mail well? she was using the State Department, know through MR. BEKESHA: She was using Clintonemail.com system, but declarations, didnt provide her with official e-mail address. They didnt provide her with computer, BlackBerry, laptop, iPad iPhone conduct her e-mail. THE COURT: the question is: e-mail system, then? allowing her use this system. maintain, use the system. MR. BEKESHA: They Why isnt that personal Because the State Department was implicit fact, provided limited evidence that shows that State Department employees help manage, And there was the head the agency. For all intents and purposes, the system was agency system. was just parallel the normal course. understand that government employees, even secretaries, may use personal e-mail address here, there, because theyre getting connected the governments system. vacation, theyre out-of-pocket, you know, there are difficulties THE COURT: Was the government receiving copies all e-mails state.gov? Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com MR. BEKESHA: the extent e-mails went state.gov, the State Department would have those records, Your Honor. ask early for the former secretary return THE COURT: documents? MR. BEKESHA: Then why was there need for the government think there are two reasons for that: One, based some reports, the State Department isnt the was sent state.gov e-mail account, may not have been best maintaining their own system records. captured and archived appropriately. THE COURT: And so, even But the second issue But that was that would also another reason that counsels favor subpoena, then, make sure that all documents are returned. MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: Yes, Your Honor. Did the government request the return all documents agency records agency e-mails? what they believe what the individuals believed were federal MR. BEKESHA: records. THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: They believe they asked for federal Right. You know, the other reason why its important and why the State Department may not have all records other agencies, which would not the state.gov system. because Mrs. Clinton also communicated with secretaries communicated with foreign leaders. That wouldnt have Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com She state.gov e-mail account. between her and President Obama, and those records would not also know that theres approximately pages, believe its approximately nine e-mails the state.gov system. the extent she was communicating with her assistants, with her staff, yes, lot those records may archives, managed their records. the State Department system the State Department kept good But then theres also all these different records that would not captured the state.gov system. And of, you know, even more relevant importance this case know that Ms. Mills used nonstate.gov e-mail account certain times. know that Ms. Abedin used e-mail address the Clintonemail.com system. communications between Mrs. Clinton and Ms. Abedin where theyre both using Clintonemail.com e-mail addresses, the State Department would not have those records their possession. THE COURT: Ms. Abedin has not signed declaration that she has returned all order, her attorney sent letter the State Department. her. ask. MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: Thats correct. Right. response your court Well, really wasnt order was order the State Department All right. Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: from her? MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: Thats correct, Your Honor. have nothing have declaration Thats correct. Ms. Mills, would that serve any purpose have declaration from her? bit different because she wasnt she didnt have e-mail MR. BEKESHA: You know, Ms. Mills situations little address the Clintonemail.com server. believe its important for the State Department recover all the records from her, but its little bit different argument. that case its more like the CEI case, and less what have issue with Mrs. Clinton and Ms. Abedin using this government you know, this parallel system records. THE COURT: the theory that thered harm asking you have any federal records, return them State. Ms. Mills, because she was using and dont know what her G-mail but were not sure. MR. BEKESHA: Thats correct. personal e-mail system she was using. And with respect think may have been You know, because she was using that system, there isnt this wouldnt appropriate for the Court order her return all her e-mails her personal system for the State Department review, only those she believes federal records; whereas, from the Clintonemail.com system, you know, all those records are Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com potentially agency records because they were sent this managed, maintained for the four years Mrs. Clinton and separate system that was created, used for the four years that Ms. Abedin were office. And thats why believe believe that CEI, that case little bit different. more like Ms. Mills and less like Mrs. Clinton and Ms. Abedin. And thats why are really focusing here today and our motion the Clintonemail.com system that Mrs. Clinton and Ms. Abedin used and less focus Ms. Millss use her G-mail account; because really want focus what believe should the agencys possession. THE COURT: Let ask you this: The use the word thwart, and, again, want the record clear: was created. looks This Courts not casting any aspersions all the manner which the system Suffice say the system was created. there, and thats all Ill say about it. was But youve used the word thwart, and you say that you need discovery explore whether Mrs. Clinton and the State establishment used the concealment Clintonemail.com. Department sought deliberately thwart FOIA through the Discovery that issue cant stand alone, though, can it? MR. BEKESHA: that THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: believe could, Your Honor. Under what authority? mean, What authority? That would the Landmark case. Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: Judge Lamberths case? Judge Lamberth. You know, Judge Lamberth looked the evidence and said, you know, They were using this not sure why the system why they were using these other e-mail system, were not sure not sure, dont want other personal e-mail accounts. could have been prevent access those e-mails under FOIA. And ordered discovery try figure out, essentially, why these agency officials were using the separate system, and THE COURT: Were you involved that case? THE COURT: Was discovery planned? MR. BEKESHA: could have been accident MR. BEKESHA: was not, Your Honor. just dont recall. You know, believe there was something limited. discovery, but just wondering just havent had chance The question was limited focus. THE COURT: believe his opinion did order determine whether not there was plan. that. MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: not sure, Your Honor. have check Yeah. But, you know, thats where, you know, our discussion of, you know, reasonable suspicion, you know, whats already public. lot the evidence seems suggest theres thwarting because But because its FOIA case, because Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com there hasnt been discovery, have limited admissible evidence. information that could make argument this Court with And part our motion for discovery was collect that admissible evidence and not just relying newspaper articles, letters that were ran other cases. THE COURT: Let ask you this: Based everything that the Court knows, considering all the declarations and maybe instance, January there was statement filed government the Court will order some more declarations determine. For counsel that additional offices had searched, maybe more declaration determine why wasnt that learned earlier, what happened. You know, other words, crossing the and depositing the Is, what, where, when and why. The declaration that was submitted just basically said there were additional offices, searched them, additional information, searched, nothing relevant. information early? MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: But why didnt you find that additional Thats correct, Your Honor. Especially motion for summary judgment defending the adequacy the search was filed month prior thereto. MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: Thats correct. And what else remains? constant drip, declaration drip. here, you know mean, this Thats what were having Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com MR. BEKESHA: MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: is, Your Honor. and needs stop. And the other issue going back May 2013 when filed the lawsuit, and then, you know, received February 2014. letter saying they conducted adequate search January You know, one the offices and one the offices that was searched was the Office the Executive Secretariat, and that office charge reviewing and searching searching and reviewing e-mails the secretary, the secretarys chief staff, the secretarys deputy chief staff, Mrs. Clinton, Ms. Abedin, Ms. Mills. And when received this letter that they conducted sufficient search, did the FOIA official know that those e-mails there are questions there also on, you know, why did have werent their possession and they didnt tell us? You know, wait full almost two years for the New York Times report that system? So, you know, there are questions have and thats why weve moved for discovery, but weve also provided enough the State Department issue subpoenas, you know, think enough admissible evidence that the Court were order you? THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: But you didnt ask issue subpoena, did didnt this point because Well, why not? Why didnt you? Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com MR. BEKESHA: Because believed needed additional information, and thats why moved for discovery. order them issue subpoena, then? THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: may error, then, for the Court think What personal information did you think you needed before you asked for subpoena? about the processing the request, the creation the system, MR. BEKESHA: think wanted know more information the use the system. you? THE COURT: you arent concerned about error, are concerned about creating error. MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: Well, believe And its significant that you didnt ask for subpoena. important, said, get much admissible evidence have been filed, lot letters various attorneys have been MR. BEKESHA: possible. filed. time. didnt ask because thought was However, Your Honor said, lot declarations Weve been before the Court. think this the fourth youve heard from agency counsel quite bit. think theres good record. But the question was whether not needed, you know, admissible evidence just enough evidence that could justify such order. were being cautious that respect, but Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com the records there, you know, there are lot newspaper e-mails. stories, you know, theres weve now provided bunch THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: Can the Court credit the newspaper stories? were concerned about that, and thats why were here today the motion for discovery. can take judicial notice news articles. THE COURT: believe Well, under certain circumstances the Court MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: You could, Your Honor. The Court has done that. the Budget Autonomy case the Court did that. Watch, were being cautious. various FOIA requests, dont believe the State Department would MR. BEKESHA: did, Your Honor. believe Judicial However, believe, you know, the e-mails weve submitted that were produced response object the authenticity those records; they wouldnt object the authenticity letters written Mr. Kendall, Mrs. Clintons personal attorney; personal attorneys Ms. Mills. Weve provided testimony Ms. Mills that she gave the Congress. She was under oath. You know, the State Department probably wont attest the authenticity that. But, you know, all these records, they werent all this case, and were being cautious asking for discovery Your Honor needed rule. that could make sure that provided all the evidence that Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com THE COURT: Right. But the subpoena issue would obviate the need for discovery, and think youve agreed with that. MR. BEKESHA: Yeah. Yeah, would, Your Honor. would be, you know, all the records from the system were asked for, Ms. Abedin and the records were returned the State for Mrs. Clinton and Ms. Mills and the records sorry and Department and they were reviewed, and processed them, you know, then Judicial Watch would that point receive what its required receive. You know, the State Department would satisfy its obligations under FOIA. Your Honor. THE COURT: thats youre correct, Lets assume let back for second. Consider this scenario, that the Court considers everything thats been filed, all the declarations, mean, the adequate, especially given the declaration the former multiple declarations, and concludes that the search was secretary under penalty perjury that shes turned over -well, have back and take look that declaration. MR. BEKESHA: Yeah, doesnt say exactly that, Your Honor. was done because 55,000 pages were reviewed. The declaration says that she instructed directed people turn over all the records, and its her belief that that question precisely. THE COURT: didnt answer All right. Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: But Well, lets assume that considering that declaration and the declarations the declarants this case, and the most recent declaration, the Court concludes and especially with respect the motion for summary judgment hypothetically that the searches were adequate and has problems with the adequacy the search. what difference does make what the motivation was for the creation the system? the Courts convinced that the search adequate, notwithstanding the fact that this system was created, what you need discovery for? MR. BEKESHA: that were the case, Your Honor, wouldnt need discovery. would mean, that point But its our belief that the information you have this point, that such ruling that THE COURT: You need discovery because its impossible file response the motion for summary judgment defending the adequacy the search because all these questions, right? MR. BEKESHA: Thats correct, Your Honor. So, however, you reach that question reach the answer that question that point, you know before discovery, discovery wouldnt needed that point. THE COURT: needed. Well, youre not going concede wouldnt You still maintain that MR. BEKESHA: Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: Well, dont want make your argument. Well, yes, Your Honor, still would would still need discovery, but would that point ruled, the adequacy the search. would unclear what grounds, Your Honor had already THE COURT: Right, right. THE COURT: You wouldnt agree with that necessarily, and MR. BEKESHA: mean, not you know, and thats fine. conversation. inviting this But you would still your argument would still that you are nonetheless not able file appropriate response documents the motion for summary judgment, even questions had been raised? MR. BEKESHA: Thats correct, Your Honor. THE COURT: All right. THE COURT: And then, you have discovery. MR. BEKESHA: Thats correct. genuine issue. theres genuine issue whether not the search was Then what? MR. BEKESHA: adequate THE COURT: Then what happens? theres think the next point would Well, have determine that order enable you have discovery, right? cannot make that determination until after discovery occurs. MR. BEKESHA: No, Your Honor. believe that the Court Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: All right. thats why the motion for summary judgment. theres some discovery, guess, right? believe the evidence would show would that theres separate authorized it, they authorized Mrs. Clinton leaving with the THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: The answer whats next has wait until Yes, Your Honor. mean, possibly, what system records, that the State Department knew about it, they system records. And therefore, for adequate search occur, State Department has search those records that system. And thats what the evidence shows and the Court ruled based what believe the evidence would reveal, then the next step would probably issue order the State Department issue subpoenas get back those records that they can conduct the search. Thats how that would play out motion for discovery was granted, conducted discovery, the evidence believe there, find and were able present Your Honor, the next step would then issue order asking for subpoena you know, requiring the State Department subpoena Mrs. Clinton return all those records that adequate search could conducted. THE COURT: Theres everyone assume the parties are still awaiting another OIG report, correct? MR. BEKESHA: Possibly. mean, believe theres Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com something outstanding. will come down the pipeline, will cover the precise issue, exactly whats being investigated the IG, when such report its addressing slightly different issue. know. just dont The State Department may have better sense, Your Honor, but Judicial Watch does not know. THE COURT: All right. What going do, let give you couple minutes, Counsel, you want add anything. asked lot questions. going take short recess. Ive you would like supplement your request saying anything for the record, right ahead. MR. BEKESHA: Thank you, Your Honor. time was up, sorry. THE COURT: MR. BEKESHA: THE COURT: thought after the you want now? you dont mind, could collect thoughts and when come back. Yeah, sure. Let this. government equal time. Sure. Its 11:10. Thats fine. want give the Ill take 15-minute recess, and well start again 11:25. MR. BEKESHA: Thank you, Your Honor. (Thereupon, break was had from 11:09 a.m. until 11:37 a.m.) minutes? But, you know, the publics the dark THE COURT: Counsel, you want just take couple Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com MR. BEKESHA: Thank you, Your Honor. Just one quick point. entire record, that orders entered the State Department wanted just come and officially formally ask the Court that its before you, move that based the subpoena the PST files Mrs. Clinton and Mrs. Abedin from the Clintonemail.com system. THE COURT: All right. THE COURT: All right. THE COURT: All right. MR. BEKESHA: MR. BEKESHA: All right. Thats it, Your Honor. Thank you. government few minutes. Anything else? going hear from the Let just put few things the record first before invite government counsel up. The understanding have that there are sufficient facts show that senior State Department staff knew tenure Secretary State. Clintonemail.com from the beginning the former secretarys For example, the record theres January 24, 2009, e-mail chain between Patrick Kennedy, Lewis Lukens, David Smith, Cheryl Mills, and some others regarding setting computer State for Mrs. Clinton check her e-mail off network. The inference arises that this knowledge Clintonemail.com among State senior among senior State concludes there evidence that dozens staff communicated Department staff. Theres January 2016 OIG report that Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com with the secretary through personal accounts, yet have the OIG knowledge the secretarys personal e-mail server, and thats found evidence that staff involved responding FOIA had set forth pages and that report. The e-mail communication between Abedin; Stephen Mull, whos technology employee; Mills; Kennedy; and others Mull that State BlackBerry should issued Clinton. discussing communication problems. one point its suggested notes that her identity would protected with the State e-mail account, quote, would also subject FOIA requests, end quote. Abedins response is, Lets discuss the State Blackberry, doesnt make whole lot sense. Docket Number 51-3. And thats The interpretation that Judicial Watch assigns this somewhat generous and reflects Mull expressing concern that Clintonemail.com may not managed such way allow for appropriate responses FOIA requests. can also read the tech guy technology person flagging for the staff that would subject FOIA, could interpreted either way. Its somewhat ambiguous. How earth can the Court conclude that theres not, minimum, reasonable suspicion bad faith regarding the State one took any steps ensure that agency records Departments response this FOIA request? appears that Clintonemail.com were secured within the State Departments record systems that FOIA requests received during the former Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com secretarys tenure would responded appropriately. tell what missing. the State Department concede that senior staff knew about and And missing something? And Ill invite counsel the podium. Honor Does the government does condoned the use Clintonemail.com? Counsel. How the world could this happen? Which leads the first question: Government counsel needs MR. MYERS: Good morning, Your Honor. THE COURT: Good morning, you concede that? MR. MYERS: think, Your think its undisputed that former Secretary Clinton was using the e-mail account correspond with and that they were necessarily aware the address from which some people who were senior positions the State Department, she was sending the e-mails. THE COURT: Let ask you this, about the subpoena: Whats the governments position with respect directive that secretary and Ms. Abedin requesting the return all records? the State Department essentially issue subpoena the former MR. MYERS: Your Honor, our position that such order would inappropriate for several reasons. already reached out former Secretary Clinton and Ms. Abedin The first that following your directives this case, the government has and Ms. Mills, and requested the return all federal records. Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com And counsel for plaintiff indicated, Judge Boasberg looked that State had taken significant corrective steps get the everything that had been done and said that that was sufficient, records back, and, fact, they were sufficient that dismissed the Federal Records Act case moot. Also, matter practicality, the record this case perfectly clear that Mr. Kendall, Mr. Clintons attorney, has and the server the FBI. turned over the federal records and then provided the thumb drive any subpoena former Secretary Clinton her counsel would futile because theres nothing left provide. THE COURT: Well, suppose the subpoena says, the event the event that you receive the former the thumb whats wrong with that? drive and other documents from the FBI, then turn them over, her possession. mean, can appreciate they may not can appreciate that, although dont know that for fact, and nor does the State Department. You dont know that for fact, you? Although there was letter from the FBI confirming that there was investigation ongoing, believe, correct? MR. MYERS: There was letter from the FBI confirming that theyre looking into those issues, and filed that week two ago. Your Honor has already directed State reach out the FBI, and weve requested the State has requested that the FBI Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com let know any records that recovers. you know, Your Honor indicated earlier that you didnt want But should also mention, Your Honor, that matter basic legal doctrine, anything that would error. Well, would submit that matter basis legal doctrine, Kissinger holds that theres withholding failure retrieve records that longer belong the agency. And the very concept subpoena would suggest that State going out get something does not have, and Kissinger squarely holds that you cant withhold things you dont have. THE COURT: That leaves the holding out withholding. Well, the governments position that the government relinquished least constructive possession the State and control? documents, even though they were housed outside the Department MR. MYERS: think, Your Honor, its important look the question control, sort through the lens chronology. Secretary Clinton was Secretary State, that during that period And plaintiffs position this case that while former time, result the employer/employee relationship, there was constructive control relationship. disagree, but Your Honor doesnt need reach that issue. quoting she did not turn over Ms. Abedin and her e-mails. And the reason for that that plaintiffs here have been perfectly clear that when Mrs. Clinton left office and They were taken with them outside the custody and control Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com the State Department. though. THE COURT: Right, but thats not binding the Court, MR. MYERS: Certainly not, Your Honor. THE COURT: seems almost nonsensical that let back up. over that document? Say you have hypothetically employee who takes agency document home with him. MR. MYERS: Does the government lose control Your Honor, the government employee takes government documents home with him and then resigns from the agency, which -THE COURT: didnt add that. Stick with hypothetical. government lose control over that document? asking very similar questions that were asked the what the panel seemed indicating and obviously there And the government wants that document back, does the MR. MYERS: Well, Your Honor, the question that Your Honor panel the CEI case that was argued just few weeks ago. And hasnt been ruling yet, but the panel seemed suggest that perhaps that case there would obligation for the agency ask the employee bring the documents back. ask? THE COURT: that what the panel said, just merely MR. MYERS: That was certainly Judge Edwards indication, Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com and you know, you cant glean that much from arguments. asked, Your Honors instructions. now where the government has ask employee return character official document just because the employee takes But the key point here that the State Department has THE COURT: document? But does that mean, that where are The document retains the document doesnt lose its home, correct? MR. MYERS: Certainly not. MR. MYERS: Certainly THE COURT: THE COURT: Its still agency record. Why cant the agency demand return? Why does the government have say, Would you please, when you find -deem appropriate, return the document? MR. MYERS: Thats ridiculous. Well, Your Honor, Kissinger makes clear that addition the document being agency record, for there what Kissinger says that you can assume its agency remedy under FOIA, there needs also withholding. And record and you can assume that was wrongfully removed from the agency, but even you assume that, FOIA still -THE COURT: Well, the agency that the director takes home and this case were not talking about director, were talking about the agency. MR. MYERS: THE COURT: She was the agency. She was the Secretary State, Your Honor. Yeah. mean, shes the agency, isnt she? Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com MR. MYERS: THE COURT: She was the Secretary State. Right, right. And while were that subject, shes not sitting there. documents and what documents are personal response FOIA She wouldnt required sit computer screen determining what documents are official request, would she? MR. MYERS: No, Your Honor. But set out our brief and perhaps this didnt come through clearly could have its not that the federal employee the Secretary State would the person who decides what not responsive the request -THE COURT: MR. MYERS: Right. but day-to-day basis federal employees can manage their own e-mail accounts, and record the employee can simply delete that record. personal record, you know, its clearly not federal record, And plaintiffs argument that former Secretary Clinton her designee, opposed individuals, you know, the National Archives, were making the determination whats federal record, really not all unusual. Individuals that all the time. Their only objection, the only point that they make here, that former Secretary Clinton was longer employed the submit that thats distinction without difference. State Department when those determinations were made. would And the reason for that that, Judge Rothstein said the CEI Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com versus NASA case, the question isnt whether the agency searched all THE COURT: MR. MYERS: sorry, which case this? Thats CEI versus NASA, 989 F.Supp.2d 74, which cited our 56(d) opposition. but rather simply whether the search was adequate. not whether the agency searched all e-mails that ever existed, And terms whether not the search was adequate, again, would point Judge Boasbergs decision where said that State had taken such significant corrective steps get the records back that the Federal Records Act claim was moot. needed more get these records back. noted, theyve appealed. back. Your Honor They can tell that the D.C. Circuit. Thats before the D.C. Circuit, but dont think its relevant. Now, plaintiffs think that was wrong, and they think that State She said the issue You know, dont think theres basis here for finding that the State hasnt done enough get the records Where State has complied with all Your Honors correctives this case. individuals. State has reached out all the State has reached out the FBI. done everything that can get these records. THE COURT: State has really the OIG report, page 15, footnote 64, the OIG notes that attorney from the States legal department certain FOIA requests appropriately because they excluded the informed the OIG their belief that State did not respond Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com secretarys personal e-mail account used conduct official government business. you know who, anyone, formally approved the use Clintonemail.com? MR. MYERS: THE COURT: not know, Your Honor, no. All right. And youre speaking behalf youre speaking well, who would know? question. MR. MYERS: Your Honor, dont know the answer that honestly ultimately, dont think its material for purposes the relatively narrow FOIA dispute thats before Your Honor. And the reason for that this question of, you know, who knew that former Secretary Clinton was using this server, and who approved it, seems plaintiffs theory that there was attempt thwart FOIA here. THE COURT: Well, all this was put place before the MR. MYERS: Your Honor, plaintiffs have attached certain secretary was even sworn in, though, right? documents that goes that theory. There isnt full record that, and again, dont think its relevant. THE COURT: But you dont dispute the record thats mean, dont have disposal right now, but there the secretary being sworn in, this system was place. declaration, believe, from employee that week two prior MR. MYERS: Again, for purposes todays motion, not position dispute that. Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com THE COURT: All right. you know how many staff State raised concerns, any, about this departments ability absent all agency records contained Clintonemail.com? complete reasonable search response any FOIA request, MR. MYERS: Again, Your Honor, dont. can say that know that the Inspector General, obviously Your Honor aware, looking into these issues. THE COURT: Theyve indicated that Well, dont know that fact, but there again, thats private inquiry. filed federal courthouse that the public knows what the Why shouldnt least these questions the subject discovery public lawsuit answers are? MR. MYERS: THE COURT: Your Honor, they shouldnt The public may never know what the answers are the investigation this FBI investigation, there one ongoing. MR. MYERS: Respectfully, Your Honor, that shouldnt the subject discovery this lawsuit because Your Honors has complied with its FOIA obligations. jurisdiction extends simply determining whether not State THE COURT: Right, but how that with all these questions raised about the circumstances surrounding even the not comparison case anywhere the system American juris creation this totally atypical system e-mails? Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com And theres prudence that weve been able find, there? Kissinger directly point. But absent withholding, FOIA provides remedy. MR. MYERS: Well, Your Honor, would submit that you can assume agency records. that And, again, Kissinger says that You can assume wrongful removal. And even THE COURT: Absent withholding. MR. MYERS: Respectfully, Your Honor, thats perhaps everything has been turned over? But how know that not being clear. directives and turned over all the federal records that its making. obtained. There are sort two arguments that were One that State has complied with all your Separate and apart from that, its also our argument that State cant have withheld, violation FOIA, records that never had the first place. case. And thats the Kissinger THE COURT: Well, then, but youre assuming, though, that MR. MYERS: Your Honor, plaintiffs have not articulated State relinquished control some point these documents. basis find conclude that State had control possession And, indeed, they and understand its not binding, but they these documents following former Secretary Clintons resignation. have admitted repeatedly that State lost possession and control. THE COURT: But thats not binding the Court. And that regard, the D.C. Circuit has made clear Bureau Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com National Affairs, Inc. versus Department Justice, that, quote, party. the inquiry and thats the inquiry the Court, not The inquiry necessarily must focus variety factors surrounding the creation, possession, control, and use the documents the agency. And thats 742 F.2d 1484. The Court rejected rigid control use frameworks developed previous cases this 1984 decision and agency, least part enable him her conduct agency held that where record created employee FOIA business, quote, necessary consider both the agencys asserted interest the document and the extent which the document used conduct agency business, end quote. MR. MYERS: THE COURT: Yes, Your Honor. All right. determine whether document created agency employee agency record, the Court used the document conduct agency business; two, whether the should consider: One, whether and what extent that employee document the agencys control; whether the document was generated within the agency; and whether the document has been placed the agency files. Here, all Clinton and Abedins work e-mails Clintonemail.com were used conduct agency business. agency still had, seems me, constructive control over all the extent they were not physically the State Department, the agency records. Moreover, the extent they were not generated Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com within the agency placed the agencys files really due Clintonemail.com. the agencys apparent condoning the former secretarys use Now, understand your Kissinger argument, but Kissinger does not reach far your argument requires. topic consideration the argument that was just heard before Judicial Watchs emphasis footnote and footnote the relevant the circuit appropriate. Kissinger did not decide whether the, quote, withholding, end quote, standard must measured from the time FOIA request received under circumstances where is, quote, shown that agency official purposely routed document out agency possession order circumvent FOIA request, end quote. the Court were permit Judicial Watch take discovery order answer some the many outstanding cetera, and the Court were conclude that theres sufficient questions regarding who approved the use Clintonemail.com, evidence show that the State Department condoned the use Clintonemail.com, isnt that enough show that the State Department deliberately thwarted FOIA? MR. MYERS: Your Honor, weve set out our brief, read footnote the cases interpreting this question whether agency sought thwart FOIA general circuit and from other judges this court not raising the matter, but rather whether the agency sought circumvent Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com particular FOIA request. Watch versus the Department Commerce case where said the then FOIA does not provide remedy. point Judge Lamberths decision the Judicial documents were removed prior the filing the FOIA request, Your Honor read the quotation earlier the agency records point about whether theres sufficient control create wouldnt concede this generally, but for purposes the motion agency records. Again, for purposes todays motion and today, Your Honor can assume that the e-mails Clintonemail.com were agency records, but they werent withheld because the agency longer had them, theres still FOIA violation. Ultimately, Your Honor, though, want come back what State has already done get the records back, because none get records that plaintiff seeking. this really matters there isnt further way actually This FOIA case which plaintiffs think theyre entitled records. And again here, following Your Honors directive, State has reached out all these individuals. Its reached out the FBI. just dont think theres more this case. federal records have been turned over. THE COURT: And All the not sure how much comfort that would give the public, though, knowing that the government allowed Department State, and the government now says all can this system created and housed totally off-site the Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com make request for return federal documents. and you can understand why. Thats not going give the public much comfort this process all, Counsel, MR. MYERS: Well, Your Honor, think the response that that there are any number federal statutes and federal Federal Records Act, which has been litigated before regulations that deal with federal recordkeeping. Judge Boasberg, really key one. Certainly the Here were here before Your Honor FOIA dispute, and the question whether FOIA provides remedy. And the Supreme Court said Kissinger, FOIA does not displace the statutory scheme embodied the Federal Records Act, providing for administrative remedies safeguard against wrongful removal agency records well retrieve wrongfully removed records. THE COURT: This practice has been curtailed the MR. MYERS: Forgive me, Your Honor? Department State? THE COURT: This practice allowing private e-mail service has been curtailed, has it? know trying think how answer your question most MR. MYERS: accurately. THE COURT: MR. MYERS: Your Honor, understanding that, you Well, the not certainly not aware. have reason think that this, you know this continuing. Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com dont want make representations generally, but have reason think that this still going on. THE COURT: mean, thats question that the government should able answer, whether not yes, ahead. you have the answer? MR. MYERS: Yes, and co-counsels pointing out, the FRA has been amended this point, you know, provide further complying with the FRA. clarity, and its certainly our understanding that State THE COURT: All right. MR. MYERS: This practice not condoned consistent with THE COURT: your colleague knows? THE COURT: All right. condoned, then, far the FRA. MR. MYERS: this practice longer Yes, Your Honor. Thank you, Counsel. You know, its just troubling, though, when you focus the request this case pertaining the lets just focus private counsel deciding, after neither Ms. Clinton Ms. Abedin Ms. Abedin. Here you have Mrs. Clinton and Abedin and their were government employees, what e-mails are federal records and what e-mails are not. just boggles the mind that the State Department allowed this circumstance arise the first place. Its just very, very, very troubling. And think that whatever opinion the Court writes, the first sentence will be: Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com This very troubling case, for host reasons. MR. MYERS: THE COURT: Again, Your Honor And the resources that have been devoted this case, financial and otherwise, are just staggering. circumstances surrounding Mrs. Clintons e-mails have led here before you narrow FOIA dispute, and the question MR. MYERS: Your Honor, understand that the significant controversy and significant litigation, but were whether FOIA provides remedy these plaintiffs, and submit that the answer that no. THE COURT: Well, here its even more narrow than that. MR. MYERS: Correct, Your Honor. Its whether not discovery should allowed forward. THE COURT: Lets talk for second about how the FOIA search would have proceeded the request had been received she and Ms. Abedin both used the state.gov e-mail for all while Mrs. Clinton was Secretary State, but lets assume that official business. understand the Foreign Affairs Manual designates the Office Information Programs and Services, IPS, responsible for the departments compliance with FOIA, and thats set forth the OIG report. IPS logs FOIA requests into the Freedom Information Document Management System acronym FREEDOMS and determines offices conduct the search. which offices may have responsive records and then requests the 2010 the department provided Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com guidance offices describing how searches should take place, records any form, including paper records, e-mail, including stating part that, quote, offices should conduct search for e-mail and personal folders and attachments e-mail and other electronic records servers, workstations department databases. your brief you basically argue that State would have only searched those e-mails that Secretary Clinton designee would have deemed federal records. Isnt the position that you take your brief inconsistent with that 2010 guidance? MR. MYERS: No, Your Honor. Our position that had former Secretary Clinton and Ms. Abedin exclusively used have saved some e-mails and deleted some e-mails that were not state.gov e-mail account, then day-to-day basis they would federal records. Then the future FOIA request had come in, IPS would have worked, you know, with individuals the secretarys office find the records responsive that request. But the first instance, former Secretary Clinton would responsible day-to-day basis for administering her own e-mail account. THE COURT: You said for administering, what does that MR. MYERS: Simply that she has obligation save mean, use that way: e-mails that are not federal records. Administering her own e-mail accounts? And certainly cant speak any particular individual, but would imagine that most Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com individuals, you know, delete e-mails that are longer relevant them and that theres obligation save. THE COURT: Okay. the guidance suggests that servers MR. MYERS: That servers and workstations are searched? MR. MYERS: think States practice search where and workstations are searched. THE COURT: that correct not, though? Yeah, thats, right, the 2010 guidance. there would where there might reasonably likely responsive documents. THE COURT: Right. And thats where and thats why the directive return that server has some relevance because former employee would treated the same way she would have that server were returned whatever the device is, then the been treated had she been employee the time the FOIA request came in, correct? MR. MYERS: No, Your Honor. Let clearer. former federal employee, any federal employee, saves some e-mail THE COURT: Well, were not talking about any federal MR. MYERS: Right, the Secretary State. employee. Secretary State, using state.gov, saves ten e-mails and the saved e-mails but not the deleted e-mails, standard Were talking about the Secretary State. the deletes five e-mails, you know, such that her Outlook file has adequate FOIA search will search within the e-mails that she Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com saved. likely have responsive results because there are federal will not look the server, you know, forensically recover the deleted e-mails because those would not reasonably records there. deleted e-mails. That not States practice seek recover And that dovetails with our point here that State has done enough. over all federal records. Secretary Clinton and her designees judgment that theyve turned THE COURT: Let stop you right there, though. THE COURT: State entitled rely former But you would take step further, though, MR. MYERS: Yes. had she still been employee the time the FOIA request came in? You wouldnt relegated rely her judgment, right? MR. MYERS: THE COURT: No, certainly would, Your Honor. would. shes being treated the same former employee? judgment what was personal and what was not following her MR. MYERS: resignation. The only distinction here that she made the But, again, let super clear this. THE COURT: All right. The FOIA request comes in. MR. MYERS: Then that point the search would the Secretary State. performed assuming assuming e-mails were potentially Then what? Shes responsive the first place, the search would performed Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com within the e-mails that she had saved. recover any deleted e-mails. THE COURT: Putting aside the deleted e-mails THE COURT: The State would not seek the State would conduct independent MR. MYERS: Right. search, though, her e-mail system, correct? what happened here where former Secretary Clinton turned over the MR. MYERS: And thats what happened here. Thats exactly approximately 55,000 pages, and then State -THE COURT: MR. MYERS: But thats what she turned over, though. But, again, she had been theres always going first cut whats personal and whats federal performed the employee. THE COURT: MR. MYERS: Right. Thats standard practice, and thats precisely what happened here. Then once the federal records were segregated, State performed the independent search. THE COURT: You mean say that the Secretary State once the FOIA request comes in, the Secretary State going instance whats federal and whats personal before you before sitting computer screen determining the first State conducts its independent search? Honor. MR. MYERS: Not after the FOIA request comes in, Your THE COURT: Were talking about FOIA request now, FOIA Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com request. federal employee, day-to-day basis, saves some e-mails and MR. MYERS: Right. States assumption that deletes some e-mails, that what youre left with -THE COURT: All right. Tell all right. Look, hypothetically, shes the Secretary State, the FOIA this same FOIA request comes in, what does the agency do? MR. MYERS: assuming shes using state.gov Your THE COURT: Yes. MR. MYERS: Then State, again, assuming that the request THE COURT: Its the same request thats here this MR. MYERS: Right. Honors hypothetical? e-mail system, right. calls for e-mails the first place, would work case. THE COURT: Shes using the government-accepted Everythings the same, other than the secretary not former, shes the current secretary. the e-mails that she had saved. would conduct independent search then, correct? MR. MYERS: Right. THE COURT: All right. MR. MYERS: here, Your Honor, State MR. MYERS: Yeah, trying answer Your Honors THE COURT: State would then work search within No, no, no. But what does that mean? need answer that. Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com You question. still current Secretary Clinton and she used state.gov, State Here plaintiff has asked for certain narrow records pertaining Ms. Abedin, and former Secretary Clinton were would independent search for those records within the -THE COURT: MR. MYERS: Thats what Respectfully, Your Honor, within the e-mails that former Secretary Clinton saved and did not delete because they judged that they were federal records. THE COURT: Right, THE COURT: let stop you there. MR. MYERS: Here, thats precisely what happened. But you would essentially start searching her system? the government the government and plaintiff agreed other Whether she agreed not, youd start searching her system using search words that search words, right? MR. MYERS: Correct, State and State performed those THE COURT: Right, right, but itd independent MR. MYERS: Again, Your Honor, independent search was searches here the federal records turned over Mrs. Clinton. search, though. performed here using negotiated search terms agreed plaintiff. THE COURT: Right, but its relegated the documents she MR. MYERS: And, again, point that that would gave you look at. Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com equally true she were using state.gov, because she would records, and State wouldnt able search within those. always have the authority delete e-mails that were personal either case, she can stop the e-mails that she determines are personal records from being searched. THE COURT: Well, let ask you this: When the FOIA request comes in, you say the employee, Take look, start soon? deleting, because were going start independent search you that? MR. MYERS: No, Your Honor. MR. MYERS: But the THE COURT: THE COURT: No, know you dont it. Wait minute. Because because the credibility your search the line, right? MR. MYERS: Your Honor, the reason MR. MYERS: Yes, the credibility THE COURT: THE COURT: MR. MYERS: THE COURT: MR. MYERS: Right? Absolutely. course, but Youve got FOIA officer But thats not the reason why dont why State doesnt give that directive. THE COURT: MR. MYERS: Whats the reason? The reason that employees are deleting their e-mails day-to-day basis. standard and Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com expected. THE COURT: MR. MYERS: They may may not be. Well, theres obligation either retain search within personal e-mails. people dont, and people get notices from that you need THE COURT: lot start deleting stuff, right? MR. MYERS: Thats MR. MYERS: No, but all saying this: Certainly sure thats true for some THE COURT: people, but THE COURT: MR. MYERS: Yeah. Its true, right. theres obligation save search within personal records, the fact that -THE COURT: MR. MYERS: No. just trying you know, some employees are blowing their inboxes may not even know about the FOIA request when hits your office THE COURT: just trying make point. The employee hits the FOIA compliance desk. MR. MYERS: too. Right? THE COURT: assume thats true, sure. Right, right. And there are reasons for that, Because you dont want people deleting records, right? MR. MYERS: Your Honor, dont want people deleting Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com federal records. tech starts searching find records. not know what information may responsive for purposes THE COURT: Theyre entitled delete personal e-mails. Thats right. even know about this. you get FOIA request in, The employee doesnt Here, the employee knows and says, While this lawsuit, Ive directed all e-mails so-and-so-and-so that were custody turned over. MR. MYERS: And, anything, Your Honor, the indication here that former Secretary Clinton was overinclusive when she returned federal records State. THE COURT: MR. MYERS: Why, because there were some personal e-mails? There were 1,500 pages personal e-mails, and its not really consistent with the notion that she was wanted that she directed all federal records and potential refusing turn over federal records. She said that she federal records turned over, and again, apparently she was overinclusive -THE COURT: Right, but thats the difference thats significant difference, though, how shes being treated and secretary. how she would treated had she been had she been the your search. right? She wouldnt know anything about it. Youd conduct You would determine what federal records are, And questionable cases MR. MYERS: THE COURT: No, Your Honor, thats not correct. Really? Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com MR. MYERS: MR. MYERS: Excuse me? MR. MYERS: then? Employees are entitled The purpose the search find THE COURT: THE COURT: Well, what would the purpose the search, What would the purpose the search, then? responsive documents. THE COURT: MR. MYERS: Well, then youd find responsive documents. Well, State did here. Thats the key point: State performed the search for the responsive documents. circles here. point time when the employee would not even aware that THE COURT: All right. Were going were going But your search here, though, based upon what she gave you, opposed whats her machine given theres FOIA request. And there are reasons why the employee not made aware the FOIA request, because the agency doesnt want people tampering with the documents, assume, right? MR. MYERS: Your Honor, Judge Boasberg noted the FRA that plaintiffs cant sue force the recovery records that State followed Your Honors instructions this case get the they hope imagine might exist. And his point was that after records back, theyve done enough, and pure speculation not enough. You cant just speculate that there are more responsive records out there. THE COURT: And all these circumstances surrounding Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com creation this dont give rise legitimate issues that discovery may indeed address? MR. MYERS: Not where State has complied with all Your Honors directives bring these records within State custody, and where State has searched these records. So, again, Your Honor, our point think threefold. One that have complied with all Your Honors directives get these records. Weve performed adequate search. issued the directive. And, quite frankly, you know, was response the former secretary. THE COURT: And appreciate that. delighted that the government complied. quite frankly delighted that there The scope it, you know, raises other issues but, you know, there have been efforts comply and appreciate that. You know, the big question whether not theres need for subpoena that would produce more documents need for some discovery. MR. MYERS: And may that point, Your Honor? MR. MYERS: Kissinger squarely holds that agencys THE COURT: Yes. failure institute retrieval action not withholding under FOIA, and youre -THE COURT: Well, retrieval action would more comprehensive than subpoena. mean, retrieval action very time-consuming file lawsuit recover, opposed Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com issuing subpoena. back. MR. MYERS: just basically says give our documents Well, Your Honor, both cases presumes that State has out and get something does not have. FOIA. State doesnt have it, cant withhold violation And And think would error for this Court direct State get things doesnt have matter black letter Supreme Court law. THE COURT: Right, right. Well, know, and raised this about the subpoena, and note, you know, that the plaintiffs subpoena, and well see. did and although the plaintiffs now ask that the Court issue Would other employees State have been accommodated the way that the former secretary was with respect this private e-mail server system? MR. MYERS: Your Honor, theres indication the record that effect, and really cant speculate about who with Your Honors directives. would treated how. THE COURT: Former Secretary Clinton here complied Right. Can you very precisely tell what the reason was for the accommodation the former secretary for this private e-mail system? MR. MYERS: Your Honor, can say that the State OIG THE COURT: You may not, but does the agency have looking into that issue, but dont have more say that. Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com opinion? MR. MYERS: With respect to? MR. MYERS: Again, OIG looking into that very issue. THE COURT: THE COURT: why, why this all happened? understand that. But does the agency have opinion? understand understand OIG looking into it. all happen? Thats what the public wants know. Does the agency have opinion why? MR. MYERS: Why did this And, Your Honor, again, the issues public knowledge and sort broader reform and broader policy issues are being looked OIG, but submit theyre not proper -THE COURT: But this public forum. THE COURT: The plaintiffs have filed public lawsuit MR. MYERS: is, Your Honor, but were here asking very public agency the department government plaintiff but the public has right see. the Department State produce documents that not only the MR. MYERS: THE COURT: Correct. Understand that. And what you know, the difficulty here that the Courts being asked the government determine, possibly could have done conduct adequate search for matter law, that the government has done everything responsive for documents responsive the FOIA request. But then the Court has balance that against, well, how did get this point where theres now search documents that Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com attorney and his client have determined are official, and then lead that result. look the circumstances under which the system was created other words, questions have been raised about the reasons for the creation that system. thwart FOIA compliance? accommodate the former secretary? saying. Was the system created Was the system created And, again, thats not what the Courts These are questions that have been raised. seems me, though, that until those questions have been satisfactorily answered, how the world can the Court circumstances this case, the government has, indeed, determine, matter law, that considering all the matter law, conducted adequate search ensure compliance with the FOIA request? Thats the troubling predicament that the Court finds itself now, because this the atypical case, and theres not lot theres not another case Kissinger only goes far, and doesnt far the government would like go. theres not another case out there, and hopefully there wont another case like that because were not talking about director office employee agency. Were talking about cabinet-level official who was accommodated the government for reasons unknown the public. And think thats fair statement: unknown the public. For reasons heretofore And all the public can speculate. the public knows why certain things happened, the Court Scott Wallace, RDR, CRR, Official Court Reporter (202)354-3196 scottlyn01@aol.com knows why certain things happened, may well able search was adequate, considering all the circumstances, conclude sooner than later, the Court hopes, that, indeed, the including the circumstances surrounding why this happened all. dont know. it. saying. that clear? know you dont agree with You want say its done, but cant that right now. MR. MYERS: Certainly understand what Your Honor THE COURT: Right. MR. MYERS: articulated. THE COURT: MR. MYERS: And disagree for the reasons Ive know you do. know you do. think its not think that the issues Your Honor has raised, while perhaps relevant other proceedings other -THE COURT: MR. MYERS: What you mean other proceedings? the process, mean, the FRA case. might relevant other things that are happening. these questions are probably relevant the IGA the THE COURT: investigation? And the government but you recognize that MR. MYERS: The looking into issues that overlap THE COURT: Right. with lot Your Honors questions. Okay. All right. Okay. they are relevant, then, but the