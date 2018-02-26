Top Stories

Why is FBI Protecting Comey? – The coup attempt against President Trump is rapidly collapsing, but the deep state is still in cover-up mode. In an article for The Hill I discussed the FBI’s continuing protection of former Director James Comey and Judicial Watch’s efforts to penetrate the truth. As the James Comey saga continues to unfold, the James Comey legend…Read More

VA Secretary’s Chief of Staff Embroiled in Another Cover-Up Scandal – One of the high-ranking Veterans Affairs (VA) officials who misled the agency’s secretary about the prosecution of an elderly Army vet made false claims and altered an official record in a separate case. Her name is Vivieca Wright and she is the chief of staff to VA Secretary David J. Shulkin…Read More

DOJ Says Atty. Gen. Used Alias to Conduct Official Business to Protect Security, Privacy – Illustrating how government hides information from the American public, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch used a fake name to conduct official Department of Justice (DOJ) business in agency emails obtained by Judicial Watch. As the nation’s chief law…Read More

Must Read

Soros vs. Democracy – “This time last year, Judicial Watch was finally able to obtain documents in a lawsuit, which showed that since 2012 ‘the U.S. government has quietly spent millions of taxpayer dollars to destabilize the democratically elected, center-right government in Macedonia by colluding with leftwing, billionaire philanthropist George Soros.'”…Read More

Russia Probe Pushback – “In a Saturday afternoon speech, Tom Fitton, the president of the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch said that the probe and the media’s focus on it was designed to distract from scandals around defeated 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. ‘Stolen and destroyed records. Violations of national security laws. You name it – Judicial Watch has compiled enough evidence to compel the lawful arrest of Hillary Clinton,” said Fitton. “It’s no wonder that the D.C. establishment would rather talk about their made-up garbage about Donald Trump and Russia.'”…Read More

Must Watch

Tom Fitton and Sebastian Gorka on the REAL Russian Collusion (VIDEO) – Watch Now

‘FBI Caught in ANOTHER Clinton Scandal Cover-Up’ – JW President Tom Fitton – Watch Now

Judicial Watch @ CPAC 2018 **February 22** – Watch Now

Judicial Watch @ CPAC 2018 **February 23** – Watch Now