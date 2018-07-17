U.S./Soros-Funded Colombian Group Blasts JW for Exposing Ties to Violent Marxist Guerrillas

A Colombian human rights group funded by the U.S. government and leftwing billionaire George Soros is attacking Judicial Watch for exposing its ties to the country’s famously violent Marxist guerrilla. Judicial Watch’s involvement is on behalf of American taxpayers who unknowingly finance the political activities of the Soros Open Society Foundations (OSF) abroad, including in Colombia. The cash flows through the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and is used to support extremist groups that want to rewrite Colombia’s history by granting terrorists from the Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia (FARC), the guerrilla formed by communist farmers in the country’s central region, the same rights as legitimate police and military forces. The movement, supported by the Obama administration, also seeks to rebrand decades of massacres, kidnappings, child soldiering, and drug trafficking by a criminal syndicate as simply “50 years of armed conflict.”

In March Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against USAID and the State Department for records relating to their funding of the political activities of OSF groups in Colombia. Among them is a Bogota-based nonprofit called Dejusticia that claims to promote human rights and is run by a leftwing attorney named Rodrigo Uprimny. Both Soros and Uncle Sam fill Dejusticia’s coffers and Uprimny is considered one of the FARC’s biggest allies and promoters. A Colombian news report describes Dejusticia as a highly influential entity that has promoted the “terrorist group FARC” to the point of converting it into a legitimate political ally of the government which includes personal sessions with Colombia’s president. Because It’s impossible for the FARC to erase its crimes it depends on the well-known attorney’s systematic defense which makes a mockery of victims, the news report states. Like Judicial Watch, the news agency is also a target of Dejusticia’s attacks.

In a lengthy piece on its website and in a social media posting, Dejusticia blasts Judicial Watch for investigating its leader as well as other leftist figures funded with American tax dollars in the region. Dejusticia’s director accuses Judicial Watch of being a racist organization that strives to bring down progressive democracies and uses its name to trick Latin Americans into thinking that it’s a serious group like Human Rights Watch. The piece further accuses Judicial Watch of falsely reporting that ISIS is operating in Mexico, a story published three years ago as part of an ongoing investigation into the national security threats along the southern border. Judicial Watch’s reporting is based on rock solid sources inside Mexican and U.S. military and law enforcement agencies. They confirm that ISIS established a base near El Paso, Texas around eight miles from the U.S. border in an area known as “Anapra” situated just west of Ciudad Juárez in the Mexican state of Chihuahua. In a social media post Dejusticia encourages those committed to the truth, democracy and human rights to denounce Judicial Watch. One Colombian man responded to the order by posting that it’s well known that the Open Society and Uprimny are actively seeking to impose totalitarianism in Colombia.

As part of the same investigation into the U.S.-funded Soros agenda in Latin America, Judicial Watch also recently exposed the FARC ties of the head of a global commission operating in Guatemala under the notoriously corrupt United Nations (UN). He’s a Colombian attorney and former judge named Ivan Velásquez, who runs the UN-backed International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), a controversial body known to utilize measures that threaten the impoverished Central American nation’s sovereignty. As a lawyer in Colombia, Velásquez aligned with the FARC. Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe says that as a judge in Colombia Velásquez launched a crusade to absolve the country’s leftist narcoterrorism. During eight years as Colombia’s president Uribe’s hardline security stance transformed the country from a notoriously violent narcoterrorism state to a thriving democracy. Velásquez abuses the justice system to persecute his political enemies, according to Uribe, who currently serves in Colombia’s senate. Incredibly, Velásquez was in Washington D.C. a few months ago to promote his leftist agenda in Central America. Weeks later Judicial Watch published a special investigative report detailing how the U.S. government is using taxpayer dollars to support Soros’ radical globalist agenda in Guatemala.