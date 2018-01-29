Benisek JW AEF Amicus Brief 17-333
Number of Pages:18
Date Created:January 29, 2018
Date Uploaded to the Library:February 26, 2018
Donate now to keep these documents public!
See Generated Text ∨
Autogenerated text from PDF
No. 17-333 THE Supreme Court the United States _________ JOHN BENISEK, AL., Appellants, LINDA LAMONE, AL., Appellees. _________ Appeal from the United States District Court for the District Maryland _________ BRIEF AMICI CURIAE JUDICIAL WATCH, INC. AND ALLIED EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION SUPPORT NEITHER PARTY _________ Russell Nobile WISE CARTER CHILD CARAWAY, P.A. 2510 14th Avenue, Suite 1125 Gulfport, 39501 (228) 867-7141 trn@wisecarter.com Robert Popper Counsel Record Chris Fedeli JUDICIAL WATCH, INC. 425 Third Street Washington, 20024 (202) 646-5172 rpopper@judicialwatch.org Counsel for Amici Curiae Dated: January 29, 2018 LEGAL PRINTERS LLC, Washington 202-747-2400 legalprinters.com TABLE CONTENTS TABLE AUTHORITIES ...................................... INTERESTS THE AMICI CURIAE .....................1 SUMMARY ARGUMENT.....................................3 ARGUMENT ...............................................................4 NEITHER THIS CASE NOR GILL HAS SET FORTH JUDICIALLY MANAGEABLE WAY ADJUDICATE CLAIMS PARTISAN GERRYMANDERING..................4 II. ANY STANDARD IDENTIFY PARTISAN GERRYMANDERING MUST GROUNDED TRADITIONAL DISTRICTING PRINCIPLES ..........................8 CONCLUSION ..........................................................13 TABLE AUTHORITIES FEDERAL CASES Benisek Lamone, 266 Supp. 799 (D. Md. 2017) ..................2, Benisek Mack, Supp. 516 (D. Md. 2014), aff 584 App 140 (4th Cir. 2014), rev sub nom. Shapiro McManus, 136 Ct. 450 (2015).............................................2 Bush Vera, 517 U.S. 952 (1996) .............................8 Cox Larios, 542 U.S. 947 (2004) ............................7 Davis Bandemer, 478 U.S. 109 (1986) ................4, Fletcher Lamone, 831 Supp. 887 (D. Md. 2011), affd, 567 U.S. 930 (2012)...............................................2 Gaffney Cummings, 412 U.S. 735 (1973) ..............7 Gorrell Malley, No. WDQ-11-2975, 2012 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 6178 (D. Md. Jan. 19, 2012) .........................................2 League United Latin Am. Citizens Perry, 548 U.S. 399 (2006) ..............................................8 Miller Johnson, 515 U.S. 900 (1995) ..................8, iii Olson Malley, No. WDQ-12-0240, 2012 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 29917 (D. Md. Mar. 2012) ...........................................2 Parrott Lamone, 2016 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 112736 (D. Md. Aug. 24, 2016), appeal dismissed, 137 Ct. 654 (2017) ........3, Reno Bossier Par. Sch. Bd., 520 U.S. 471 (1997) ..............................................9 Shapiro McManus, 203 Supp. 579 (D. Md. 2016) ..................2, Shaw Reno, 509 U.S. 630 (1993) ............................9 Vieth Jubelirer, 541 U.S. 267 (2004) ............ passim Whitford Gill, 218 Supp. 837 (W.D. Wis. 2016) ............2, STATE CASES Parrott McDonough, Case No. 1445 (Md. Ct. Spec. App. July 23, 2014) (available https://goo.gl/cQa67S), cert. denied, 440 Md. 226 (2014) ................................................................... Whitley State Bd. Elections, 429 Md. 132 (2012) .............................................. OTHER AUTHORITIES Brief for Judicial Watch and Allied Educational Foundation Amici Curiae Supporting Appellants, Gill Whitford, No. 16-1161 ................................3, Petitioners Jurisdictional Statement, Parrot Lamone, No. 16-588, appeal dismissed, 137 Ct. 654 (2017) .................................................11 INTERESTS THE AMICI CURIAE Judicial Watch, Inc. Judicial Watch nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)(3) educational foundation that seeks promote transparency, integrity, and accountability government and fidelity the rule law. Judicial Watch regularly files amicus curiae briefs advance its public interest mission and has appeared amicus curiae this Court several occasions. The Allied Educational Foundation AEF 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable and educational foundation based Englewood, New Jersey. Founded 1964, AEF dedicated promoting education diverse areas study. AEF regularly files amicus curiae briefs means advance its purpose and has appeared amicus curiae this Court number occasions. this case, the plaintiffs filed suit the U.S. District Court for the District Maryland alleging that Maryland 2011 congressional redistricting statute was unconstitutional partisan gerrymander, violating the First Amendment and art. Benisek Lamone, 266 Supp. 799 (D. Amici state that counsel for party this case authored this brief whole part; and person entity, other than amici and its counsel, made monetary contribution intended fund the preparation and submission this brief. Appellant and respondent both have filed blanket consents the filing amicus curiae briefs. Maryland 2011 congressional redistricting may the most extreme, and effective, congressional gerrymander the nation. Unsurprisingly, has been the subject near-constant Md. 2017). divided panel denied the plaintiff motion for preliminary injunction and stayed proceedings pending this Court ruling Gill Whitford, No. 16-1161. See also Whitford Gill, 218 Supp. 837 (W.D. Wis. 2016). its ruling, the district court applied earlier ruling from the proceedings wherein the panel set forth the standard for determining whether districting plan was unconstitutionally partisan. Shapiro McManus Shapiro 203 Supp. 579, 596-97 (D. Md. 2016). Evaluating that standard the context motion for preliminary relief, the district court held that plaintiffs had not shown likelihood that they would prevail the merits. Benisek, 266 Supp. 3d. 802. Amici are experts the important political and constitutional questions concerning partisan gerrymandering that are raised the district court decision. Amici believe, moreover, that partisan gerrymandering gives rise justiciable constitutional claim, and they have argued for their own standard based violations traditional litigation. See Fletcher Lamone, 831 Supp. 887 (D. Md. 2011), affd, 567 U.S. 930 (2012); Gorrell Malley, No. WDQ11-2975, 2012 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 6178 (D. Md. Jan. 19, 2012); Olson Malley, No. WDQ-12-0240, 2012 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 29917 (D. Md. Mar. 2012); Benisek Mack, Supp. 516 (D. Md. 2014), aff 584 App 140 (4th Cir. 2014), rev sub nom. Shapiro McManus, 136 Ct. 450 (2015); Shapiro II, 203 Supp. 579 (D. Md. 2016); see also Whitley State Bd. Elections, 429 Md. 132 (2012); Parrott McDonough, Case No. 1445 (Md. Ct. Spec. App. July 23, 2014) (available https://goo.gl/cQa67S), cert. denied, 440 Md. 226 (2014). districting criteria during their own challenge the same congressional redistricting plan Maryland. See Parrott Lamone, 2016 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 112736 (D. Md. Aug. 24, 2016), appeal dismissed, 137 Ct. 654 (2017). Amici previously appeared amici Gill, discussing the numerous practical shortcomings the efficiency gap analysis proposed the plaintiffs that case. See Brief for Judicial Watch and Allied Educational Foundation Amici Curiae Supporting Appellants 4-15, Gill Whitford, No. 16-1161. SUMMARY ARGUMENT Before accepts the invitation posed this case and Gill attempt distinguish unconstitutional gerrymandering from ordinary political redistricting, this Court must certain that courts are equipped tell the difference. Justice Kennedy has explained, this will require the Court develop manageable and politically neutral standards for detecting gerrymandering, and apply those standards way that confines the Court role what inherently political endeavor. Vieth Jubelirer, 541 U.S. 267, 307-08 (Kennedy, J., concurring judgment). Neither the standard developed this case nor the standard adopted the district court Gill satisfies these concerns. Any legal approach the problem unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering must beyond these standards, which may described, word, partisan intent plus partisan effect. Amici submit this brief the Court support single point: that any workable approach proscribing partisan gerrymandering must also consider whether mapmakers have violated traditional districting principles. Legal frameworks embodying this approach have been proposed before for example, Justice Souter dissent Vieth, 541 U.S. 347-351. Traditional districting principles, such compactness, contiguity, and respect for established political boundaries have been bedrock considerations under this Court redistricting jurisprudence for decades, and there reason discard them favor untried standards that rely entirely what legislators say (or, future, learn not say) and the unpredictable fortunes political parties. Much less there any reason follow currently favored social science theories that disregard decades practical knowledge and jurisprudence concerning the process drawing district lines. ARGUMENT NEITHER THIS CASE NOR GILL HAS SET FORTH JUDICIALLY MANAGEABLE WAY ADJUDICATE CLAIMS PARTISAN GERRYMANDERING. Bandemer, this Court held that plaintiff could state justiciable claim for partisan gerrymandering. Davis Bandemer, 478 U.S. 109, 113 (1986). the three decades since Bandemer claim partisan gerrymandering has ever succeeded and court has been able identify judicially discernable and manageable standard for adjudicating such claims. The Court must determine which, any, party this case Gill has finally identified judicially discernable and manageable standard. The appellants this case claim they have. Amici disagree. Any standard addressing partisan gerrymandering must overcome the two obstacles identified Justice Kennedy Vieth. The first obstacle that the standard needs include comprehensive and neutral principles for drawing electoral boundaries. Vieth, 541 U.S. 307 (Kennedy, concurring judgment). Those principles need contain clear, manageable, and politically neutral standards for measuring fair and effective representation for all citizens and any burdens representational rights resulting from districting. Id. Second, the standard needs incorporate rules that limit and confine judicial intervention. Id. 307-08. Neither the two standards before this Court overcomes these obstacles. The standard selected the district court this case requires plaintiffs prove (1) that those responsible for the map redrew the lines plaintiffs district with the specific intent impose burden plaintiffs and similarly situated citizens based how they voted the political party affiliation; (2) that the challenged map diluted the votes the targeted citizens such degree that resulted tangible and concrete adverse effect; and (3) that, absent the mapmakers intent burden particular group voters reason their views, the concrete adverse impact would not have occurred. Benisek, 266 Supp. 802 (citing Shapiro II, 203 Supp. 596-97). setting forth this standard, the district noted: the standard that the Western District Wisconsin has endorsed remarkably similar conclude, the Wisconsin court wrote, that the First Amendment and the Equal Protection clause prohibit redistricting scheme which (1) intended place severe impediment the effectiveness the votes individual citizens the basis their political affiliation, (2) has that effect, and (3) cannot justified other, legitimate legislative grounds. Whitford, 218 Supp. 884. Benisek, 266 Supp. 814. Without more, these standards are hopelessly inadequate way identify and proscribe unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering, for several reasons. begin with, the emphasis direct evidence intent will simply ensure that any frank discussion the practice redistricting will These problems were well explored greater detail the briefing this issue and Judge Grisbach dissent Gill. Whitford Gill, 218 Supp. 947-65 (W.D. Wis. 2016) (Griesbach, dissenting) and Brief for Judicial Watch and Allied Educational Foundation Amici Curiae Supporting Appellants 13-15, Gill Whitford, No. 16-1161. driven underground, into oral discussions rather than documents. Mapmakers will never again unguarded they were Maryland and Wisconsin, and relevant admissions will become rare. Further, the impact partisan gerrymander electoral outcomes difficult disaggregate from thousand other often immeasurable factors that affect elections. Wave elections, personalities, transient issues, news stories, economic interests, and national politics all play role determining electoral outcomes. Social science theories that claim the ability somehow isolate the effect political gerrymandering such the currently fashionable efficiency gap theory are, best, unproven, and worst, junk science. The consequences getting wrong, moreover, are enormous, and potentially entail courts setting aside valid elections and ordering shifts electoral power between and among political parties, arbitrary grounds. The district courts standards not provide any principled way distinguish between the politics that inescapably accompanies redistricting and the more extreme partisanship that leads extreme gerrymandering. the Court has frequently recognized, districting partisan nature. See Cox Larios, 542 U.S. 947, 952 (2004) (Scalia, dissenting) (suggesting that politics usual traditional redistricting criterion); Gaffney Cummings, 412 U.S. 735, 753 (1973) The reality that districting inevitably has and intended have substantial political consequences. Vieth, 541 U.S. 285 The Constitution clearly contemplates districting political entities, see Article and unsurprisingly that turns out root-and-branch matter politics. (plurality opinion; Miller Johnson, 515 U.S. 900, 915 (1995) Electoral districting most difficult subject for legislatures, and the States must have discretion exercise the political judgment necessary balance competing interests. Because the district courts standards apply and limit even constitutionally permissible partisan districting activities, they are overly broad. Their inability tell the average from the truly bad will ensure that every redistricting case will become federal case. Ultimately, the use these standards will lead the transfer the responsibility for redistricting from state legislatures the federal courts which will still left without clear and principled way conduct that redistricting. More needed standard ensure that only impermissible partisan gerrymandering proscribed. II. ANY STANDARD IDENTIFY PARTISAN GERRYMANDERING MUST GROUNDED TRADITIONAL DISTRICTING PRINCIPLES. This Court has long history considering and evaluating jurisdictions adherence traditional districting principles such contiguity, compactness, and preserving the integrity political subdivisions. Vieth, 541 U.S. 284; Bush Vera, 517 U.S. 952, 960 (1996) (affirming finding that Texas districts did not conform traditional districting principles); League United Latin Am. Citizens Perry, 548 U.S. 399, 463 n.5 (2006) (Stevens, dissenting) (discussing consideration traditional districting principles other cases); Reno Bossier Par. Sch. Bd., 520 U.S. 471, 488 (1997) (noting different inferences that can drawn from evaluating whether jurisdiction chooses districting plans that comply with traditional redistricting principles); Miller, 515 U.S. 916 Where these other race-neutral considerations are the basis for redistricting legislation, and are not subordinated race, State can defeat claim that district has been gerrymandered racial lines. (citations omitted); Shaw Reno, 509 U.S. 630, 647 (1993) (traditional redistricting criteria, objective factors, may serve defeat claim that district has been gerrymandered racial lines). Four justices Vieth recognized the importance traditional redistricting principles. Justice Stevens argued dissent that subversion traditional districting principles critical determining that partisanship was jurisdiction sole motivation. Vieth, 541 U.S. 318. And Justices Souter dissent, which Justice Ginsburg joined, explained that plaintiff pursuing political gerrymandering claim must begin showing that the district his residence paid little heed those traditional redistricting principles whose disregard can shown straightforwardly. Vieth, 541 U.S. 348 (Souter, J., dissenting); see also Bandemer, 478 U.S. 173 (Powell, J., concurring part and dissenting part) (of the factors that should guide both legislators who redistrict and judges who test redistricting plans against constitutional challenges, the most important are the shapes voting districts and adherence established political subdivision boundaries (citations omitted). Indeed, amici respectfully submit that Justice Souter standard serves example more complete and workable approach identifying partisan gerrymandering. Under that standard, plaintiff would need make prima facie showing five elements order challenge specific singlemember district. First, the resident plaintiff would identify cohesive political group which belonged, which would normally major party. Id. 347 (Souter, J., dissenting). Second, plaintiff would need show that the district his residence paid little heed those traditional districting principles whose disregard can shown straightforwardly: contiguity, compactness, respect for political subdivisions, and conformity with geographic features like rivers and mountains. Id. 347 (citations omitted). Third, the plaintiff would need establish specific correlations between the district deviations from traditional districting principles and the distribution the population his group. Id. 349. Fourth, plaintiff would need present the court with hypothetical district which the plaintiff group was not badly gerrymandered and which the same time deviated less from traditional districting principles than the actual district. Id. (citations omitted). Fifth, and finally, the plaintiff would have show that the defendants acted intentionally manipulate the shape the district order pack crack his group. Id. 350. Note that this approach arguably incorporates the partisan intent plus partisan effect standards developed the district courts the gerrymandering cases now before the Court. Indeed, can simply adjusted fully incorporate those standards. But what adds essential. The technique partisan gerrymandering consists placing partisans in, and excluding them from, various districts, effort manipulate the political balance power those districts. Because partisans not choose where live with eye towards assisting those who draw partisan district lines, those lines must distorted accomplish the desired partisan mix. Justice Souter was right insist that plaintiffs must show that mapmakers paid little heed traditional districting principles including contiguity, compactness, respect for political subdivisions, and conformity with geographic features like rivers and mountains. Id. 347 (citations omitted). also was right that this can shown straightforwardly. Compactness can measured any number simple mathematical measures. See, e.g., Petitioners Jurisdictional Statement 26-30, Parrot Lamone, No. 16-588, appeal dismissed, 137 Ct. 654 (2017). Conformity with natural features readily apparent. Violations political boundaries for example, the number times these lines are crossed can simply counted. standard that considers traditional districting criteria rendered judicially manageable. The flood gerrymandering cases that will follow any decision the Court declaring standard will restricted those where gerrymandering was actually practiced. The standards enunciated the district courts here and Gill focus whether the partisan mapmakers intended partisan gain, and whether electoral results skewed their favor. But every partisan intends partisan gain; and political fortunes are unpredictable, ephemeral, and changeable economics fortunes public approbation. Focusing traditional districting criteria will ensure that the cases that are brought will those where partisans did not just intend partisan gain, but where they achieved partisan gain means the techniques and practices associated with extreme gerrymandering. CONCLUSION For the foregoing reasons, amici Judicial Watch, Inc. and Allied Educational Foundation respectfully submit that any standard adjudicating impermissible partisan gerrymandering must include consideration traditional districting principles its analysis. Neither the standard this case nor that proposed Gill satisfies these criteria. Respectfully submitted, Russell Nobile WISE CARTER CHILD CARAWAY 2510 14th Avenue, Suite 1125 Gulfport, 39501 (228) 867-7141 trn@wisecarter.com Robert Popper Counsel Record Chris Fedeli JUDICIAL WATCH, INC. 425 Third Street Washington, 20024 (202) 646-5172 rpopper@judicialwatch.org Counsel for Amici Curiae January 29, 2018