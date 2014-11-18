JW v DOD 01935 GTMO Bergdahl
Category:Lawsuit
Number of Pages:4
Date Created:November 18, 2014
Date Uploaded to the Library:January 27, 2015
Donate now to keep these documents public!
See Generated Text ∨
Autogenerated text from PDF
THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT COLUMBIA JUDICIAL WATCH, INC., 425 Third Street, S.W., Suite 800 Washington, 20024, Plaintiff, Civil Action No. U.S. DEPARTMENT DEFENSE, 1400 Defense Pentagon Washington, 20301, Defendant. COMPLAINT Plaintiff Judicial Watch, Inc. brings this actions against Defendant U.S. Department Defense compel compliance with the Freedom oflnformation Act, U.S.C. 552 ("FOIA"). grounds therefor, Plaintiff alleges follows: JURISDICTION AND VENUE The Court has jurisdiction over this action pursuant U.S.C. 552(a)( 4)(B) and U.S.C. 1331. Venue proper this district pursuant U.S.C. 1391(e). PARTIES Plaintiff Judicial Watch, Inc. not-for-profit, educational organization incorporated under the laws the District Columbia and headquartered 425 Third Street S.W., Suite 800, Washington, 20024. Plaintiff seeks promote transparency, accountability, and integrity government and fidelity the rule law. part its mission, Plaintiff regularly requests records from federal agencies pursuant FOIA. Plaintiff analyzes the responses and disseminates its findings and the requested records the American public inform them about "what their government to." Defendant U.S. Department Defense agency the United States Government and headquartered 1400 Defense Pentagon, Washington, 20301. Defendant has possession, custody, and control records which Plaintiff seeks access. STATEMENT FACTS June 2014, Plaintiff submitted FOIA request Defendant, certified mail, seeking access "any and all records concerning, regarding, relating the determinations the Secretary the U.S. Department Defense" transfer five non-U.S. citizens detained the U.S. Naval Station, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba the State Qatar. The request specified that the transfer took place May 31, 2014. letter dated June 2014, Defendant acknowledged receiving Plaintiffs request June 2014. The letter also stated that Defendant had assigned the request Case Number 14-F-0931. email dated July 17, 2014, Defendant requested clarification Plaintiffs request. email dated July 22, 2014, Plaintiff clarified that was requesting any and all Secretary Defense memos signed before May 31, 2014, that approved the release the five Guantanamo Bay detainees exchanged for Sgt. Bowe Berdahl, who included: Khair Ulla Said Wali Khairkhwa Mullah Mohammad Fazi Mullah orullah Noori Abdula Haq Wasiq Mohammad Nabi Omari. addition, Plaintiff also clarified that was requesting copies any "determinations" made the Secretary Defense determining that the aforementioned detainees are longer threat U.S. national security, such determinations are considered separate and apart from the "memos" that the Secretary Defense may have signed approving the release the five detainees. According Section 1035(a)(l) the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2014, signed President Obama December 26, 2013, the Secretary the U.S. Department Defense authorized "to transfer release any individual detained [the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba] the individual's country origin, any foreign country, THE SECRETARY DETERMINES ... THAT THE INDIVIDUALS LONGER THREAT THE NATIONAL SECURITY THE UNITED STATES." [emphasis added]. Pursuant U.S.C. 552(a)(6)(A)(i), Defendant was required determine whether comply with the request within twenty (20) working days Plaintiffs July 22, 2014 clarification and notify Plaintiff immediately its determination, the reasons therefor, and the right appeal any adverse determination. Defendant's determination was due August 19, 2014 the latest. 10. the date this complaint, Defendant has failed to: (i) determine whether comply with the request; (ii) notify Plaintiff any such determination the reasons therefor; (iii) advise Plaintiff the right appeal any adverse determination; (iv) produce the requested records otherwise demonstrate that the requested records are exempt from production. 11. Because Defendant has failed comply with the time limit set forth U.S.C. 552(a)(6)(A), Plaintiff deemed have exhausted any and all administrative remedies pursuant U.S.C. 552(a)(6)(C). COUNT (Violation FOIA, U.S.C. 552) 12. Plaintiff realleges paragraphs through fully stated herein. 13. Defendant unlawfully withholding records requested Plaintiff pursuant U.S.C. 552. 14. Plaintiff being irreparably harmed reason Defendant's unlawful withholding records responsive Plaintiffs FOIA request, and Plaintiff will continue irreparably harmed unless Defendant compelled conform its conduct the requirements the law. WHEREFORE, Plaintiff respectfully requests that the Court: (1) order Defendant conduct search for any and all responsive records Plaintiffs FOIA request and demonstrate that employed search methods reasonably likely lead the discovery records responsive Plaintiffs FOIA request; (2) order Defendant produce, date certain, any and all non exempt records Plaintiffs FOIA request and Vaughn index any responsive records withheld under claim exemption; (3) enjoin Defendant from continuing withhold any and all non-exempt records responsive Plaintiffs FOIA request; (4) grant Plaintiff award attorneys' fees and other litigation costs reasonably incurred this action pursuant U.S.C. 552(a)(4)(E); and (5) grant Plaintiff such other relief the Court deems just and proper. Dated: November 18, 2014 Respectfully submitted, Isl Jason Aldrich Jason Aldrich D.C. Bar No. 495488 JUDICIAL WATCH, INC. 425 Third Street, S.W., Suite 800 Washington, 20024 Tel: (202) 646-5172 Counsel for Plaintiff