Judicial Watch Announces Major Sponsorship of CPAC

National Watchdog Group Will Have Significant Presence at Conservative Grassroots Gathering – Including Two-day Livestream

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced its participation as a major sponsor of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), February 22-24, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, 201 Waterfront Street, National Harbor, MD. Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton is scheduled to appear on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program, which will be broadcast live from CPAC on Thursday, February 22, at 9 pm ET. Fitton will separately address CPAC attendees at 2:30 pm on Saturday.

Judicial Watch will be broadcasting live from Broadcast Row on Thursday and Friday from 10 am – 2 pm ET with host Emily Miller. Watch us live: www.judicialwatch.org/live. We will also livestream from CPAC on Facebook Live. Visit our Facebook page to watch.

About Judicial Watch Inc.: Judicial Watch is a conservative, nonpartisan educational foundation that promotes transparency, accountability and integrity in government, politics and the law. Judicial Watch is the nation’s largest and most effective government watchdog group. The group’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) litigation uncovered the Clinton email and pay-to-play scandals. Judicial Watch has over 25 FOIA lawsuits about the abuses targeting of the Trump team by Obama administration in the so-called Russia collusion controversy. Judicial Watch is also a national leader in combating illegal immigration and promoting election integrity.

About CPAC: Taking place each year, CPAC brings together thousands of attendees and the leading conservative organizations and speakers impacting conservative thought in the nation. Regularly seen on C-SPAN and other national news networks, CPAC has been the premiere event for any major elected official or public personality seeking to discuss issues of the day with conservatives. From presidents of the United States to college student leaders, CPAC has become the place to find our nation’s current and future leaders.

