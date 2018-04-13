Judicial Watch Statement on Inspector General Report on former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton made the following statement regarding the Department of Justice Inspector General’s report released today regarding fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was wholly justified in firing former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. The IG report released today portrays McCabe as a serial liar.

When regular people lie to the FBI, they get slapped with felony charges.

Judicial Watch uncovered documents months ago that should have triggered Mr. McCabe’s removal. Americans should expect a full investigation of the numerous anti-Trump and other outrageous FBI abuses under Obama and McCabe’s mentor, James Comey.

The IG report also presents additional evidence that the Obama DOJ sought to shut down FBI investigation of Clinton Foundation. This is yet one more reason to either reopen or reinvigorate the Clinton Foundation pay-to-play probes.

And, once again, the IG report shows the FBI has been covering up Andrew McCabe text messages. The messages should have been turned over in Judicial Watch FOIA litigation but we haven’t received one McCabe text message. The FBI corruption and cover-up didn’t end, unfortunately, with James Comey’s well deserved firing.

Judicial Watch uncovered that McCabe, despite massive contributions from Clinton ally Terence McAuliffe to his wife’s 2015 political campaign, did not recuse himself from the Clinton email investigation until just a week before the 2016 presidential election. Judicial Watch also forced out documents that show that McCabe used FBI resources for his wife’s campaign.

Separately, the FBI failed to turn over any McCabe text messages in a final response to a September 2017 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit that Judicial Watch filed on behalf of Jeffrey A. Danik, a 30-year veteran, retired FBI supervisory special agent, against the Department of Justice for records related to McCabe (Jeffrey A. Danik v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:17-cv-01792)). The lawsuit seeks:

Text messages and emails of McCabe containing: Dr. Jill McCabe, Jill, Common Good VA, Terry McAuliffe, Clinton, Virginia Democratic Party, Democrat, Conflict, Senate, Virginia Senate, Until I return, Paris, France, Campaign, Run, Political, Wife, Donation, OGC, Email, or New York Times.

