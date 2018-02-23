 Skip to content

Get Judicial Watch Updates!

DONATE

Judicial Watch • Corruption

Exceptionally Critical Audit Exposes Costly Failures in DOD’s Afghanistan Reconstruction

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Why is FBI Protecting Comey?

FEBRUARY 23, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? Judicial Watch Sponsors and Speaks at CPAC VA Secretary’s Chief of Staff Embroiled in Another Cover-Up Scandal What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? The coup attempt against President Trump is rapidly collapsing, but the…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team

FEBRUARY 16, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation   New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation’s spy apparatus to identify,…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: FBI Cover-Up?

FEBRUARY 09, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

FBI Protecting Comey? The Return of Sid “Vicious” Blumenthal JW Sues Secret Service Trump Travel-Expense Records   FBI Protecting Comey? The more we learn about the FBI under James Comey’s supervision the more we have reason to question the activities of the fired FBI Director. Because he has left a…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Release the FISA Docs – JW Sues

FEBRUARY 02, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents ANOTHER Dossier: Obama State Department Gave Classified Docs to Democratic Sen. Cardin to Undermine Trump Andrew McCabe, FBI #2 Official, Forced Out   Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents The House memo released today makes a compelling case that the…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: New Smoking Gun Clinton Emails!

JANUARY 19, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

More Smoking Gun Classified Clinton Email Recent President Trump Flights Cost $3,199,188.30 Bribed Official Dupes Millions from VA Facility   More Smoking Gun Classified Clinton Email One of the myths perpetrated by Hillary Clinton and her lieutenants is that she was mostly helpless when it came to using email and…

CORRUPTION CHRONICLES

Exceptionally Critical Audit Exposes Costly Failures in DOD’s Afghanistan Reconstruction

JANUARY 16, 2018 | SEE ALL CORRUPTION CHRONICLES »

An exceptionally critical audit of the Department of Defense’s (DOD) scandal-plagued initiative to help rebuild Afghanistan reveals that hundreds of millions of dollars were wasted on failed “strategic business and economic activities” and hundreds of millions more were blown on unwarranted “indirect and support costs.” It marks the latest of…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Court Victory on Clinton Emails

JANUARY 12, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos Court Orders State Department to Speed Up Delivery of Clinton Emails Atlanta Jail Lets Muslim Inmates Wear Hijabs     One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg has given us an important victory in our…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: JW Spurs New Criminal Investigation of Hillary Clinton

JANUARY 05, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

At Least 18 Classified Emails Found on Weiner’s Laptop Judicial Watch Takes on Unsolved Murder of a New York Police Officer at Mosque   At Least 18 Classified Emails Found on Weiner’s Laptop Big news. This week we revealed that there are at least 18 classified emails in the 806 documents recently…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: New Clinton Emails On Weiner Laptop!

DECEMBER 29, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

A Major Victory: State Releases Clinton Server Emails from Weiner’s Laptop! Judicial Watch Opposes Secrecy in Obama IRS Scandal Happy New Year!   A Major Victory: State Releases Clinton Server Emails from Weiner’s Laptop! Today, the U.S. Department of State began releasing Huma Abedin’s work-related documents from the Federal Bureau…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Obama FBI/DOJ Anti-Trump Abuses

DECEMBER 15, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

Judicial Watch Sues FBI for Records About Removal of Alleged Anti-Trump FBI Official from Mueller Team Obama State Department Cut Deal with Hillary to Keep Call Log, Schedules Secret Judicial Watch Sues California and Los Angeles Over Dirty Voter Registration Rolls Judicial Watch Asks Supreme Court to Restrain FCC Ability…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Mueller Deputy Shows His Bias

DECEMBER 08, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

Mueller Deputy Showed Strong Support for Anti-Trump Action on Travel Ban We Release Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Documents Withheld by DOJ Court Rejects Attempt to Throw Out Our Sanctuary Lawsuit   Mueller Deputy Showed Strong Support for Anti-Trump Action on Travel Ban This week began with Judicial Watch obtaining even more…

IN THE NEWS

The John Conyers Abdication

DECEMBER 06, 2017 | SOURCE: NATIONAL REVIEW | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

On Tuesday, Representative John Conyers (D., Mich.) announced that he would “retire” from Congress, effectively immediately. Conyers, who has spent the last 53 years in office — Bonanza was the top-rated television show in America the year he joined Congress — didn’t exactly retire: he actually resigned in disgrace, thanks…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Deep State Russia Meddling Cover-Up

DECEMBER 01, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

We Sue Office of Director of National Intelligence over Failure to Produce Legally Mandated Report on Russia’s Election Meddling Obama Vacations, Campaigning Cost Taxpayers New Total Over $114 Million New FBI Records Show FBI Leadership’s Conflicts of Interest on Clinton Email Investigation   We Sue Office of Director of National…

CORRUPTION CHRONICLES

Will House Ethics Comm. Let Conyers’ Sex Scandal Slide Like His Past Corrupt Acts?

NOVEMBER 22, 2017 | SEE ALL CORRUPTION CHRONICLES »

The prominent Michigan congressman who illegally forced congressional staffers to be personal servants and work on state and local campaigns is embroiled in a major sex scandal. Various media outlets report that John Conyers, the longest serving House member and ranking Democrat of the powerful Judiciary Committee, secretly settled a…

IN THE NEWS

Watchdog group sues NYPD, feds for records on cop’s murder

NOVEMBER 18, 2017 | SOURCE: NEW YORK POST | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

A watchdog group is suing the NYPD and the feds for decades-old records in the ambush and killing of a police officer at a Harlem mosque — including audio of a phony 911 call they hope may finally lead to an arrest. Hearing the April 1972 recording — in which someone claiming…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: New Classified Clinton Emails

NOVEMBER 17, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

New Clinton Classified Emails Reveal More Pay for Play Judicial Watch Sues Kentucky Over Dirty Voter Registration Rolls We Sue DOJ for Communications On “Russian Lawyer” – Was She Working With Clinton/Obama Operation?   New Clinton Classified Emails Reveal More Pay for Play While there are now belated rumbles in…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: New FBI/Clinton Scandal

NOVEMBER 03, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

New FBI/Clinton Scandal — FBI Deputy Director McCabe Delayed Recusing Himself from the Clinton Email Case Conservatives Excluded as Leftists Got $1 Billion from Companies Sued by DOJ Antifa Attacks Judicial Watch in Court   New FBI/Clinton Scandal — FBI Deputy Director McCabe Delayed Recusing Himself from the Clinton Email…

IN THE NEWS

Tom Fitton: Re-Open the IRS Targeting Investigation

OCTOBER 30, 2017 | SOURCE: TOWNHALL.COM | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

Last week the Department of Justice officially issued settlements to a pair of conservative tea party groups after they were inappropriately targeted by the IRS under President Obama. It was the first time the IRS admitted the wrongdoing and Attorney General Jeff Sessions classified the extra scrutiny as “inexcusable.” “There is no…

IN THE NEWS

Tom Fitton: Obama Campaign Payments to Law Firm Raises Questions

OCTOBER 30, 2017 | SOURCE: NEWSMAX | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

Reports that former President Barack Obama’s campaign organization, Obama for America, paid almost $1 million to a law firm paying money to Fusion GPS, the firm behind a salacious dossier about then-GOP nominee Donald Trump, raise many questions, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said Monday. “President Obama had it in…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: 72,000 New Clinton Docs!

OCTOBER 27, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

The FBI Recovered 72,000 Pages of Clinton Records – Court Orders Explanation on Processing Judicial Watch Helps Grieving Father Fight for Purple Heart for his Son Border Agency Computers Can’t Screen Harmful Aliens   The FBI Recovered 72,000 Pages of Clinton Records – Court Orders Explanation on Processing President Trump’s…


Sign Up for Updates!

Press Inquiries

Jill Farrell
Director of Public Affairs
(202) 646-5172 (x305)
(202) 646-5188
media/at/judicialwatch.org

Speaker Requests

(888)593-8442
development/at/judicialwatch.org

Multimedia

Video and Multimedia

1234567