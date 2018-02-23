WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Why is FBI Protecting Comey?
What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? Judicial Watch Sponsors and Speaks at CPAC VA Secretary’s Chief of Staff Embroiled in Another Cover-Up Scandal What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? The coup attempt against President Trump is rapidly collapsing, but the…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team
New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation’s spy apparatus to identify,…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: FBI Cover-Up?
FBI Protecting Comey? The Return of Sid “Vicious” Blumenthal JW Sues Secret Service Trump Travel-Expense Records FBI Protecting Comey? The more we learn about the FBI under James Comey’s supervision the more we have reason to question the activities of the fired FBI Director. Because he has left a…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Release the FISA Docs – JW Sues
Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents ANOTHER Dossier: Obama State Department Gave Classified Docs to Democratic Sen. Cardin to Undermine Trump Andrew McCabe, FBI #2 Official, Forced Out Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents The House memo released today makes a compelling case that the…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: New Smoking Gun Clinton Emails!
More Smoking Gun Classified Clinton Email Recent President Trump Flights Cost $3,199,188.30 Bribed Official Dupes Millions from VA Facility More Smoking Gun Classified Clinton Email One of the myths perpetrated by Hillary Clinton and her lieutenants is that she was mostly helpless when it came to using email and…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Exceptionally Critical Audit Exposes Costly Failures in DOD’s Afghanistan Reconstruction
An exceptionally critical audit of the Department of Defense’s (DOD) scandal-plagued initiative to help rebuild Afghanistan reveals that hundreds of millions of dollars were wasted on failed “strategic business and economic activities” and hundreds of millions more were blown on unwarranted “indirect and support costs.” It marks the latest of…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Court Victory on Clinton Emails
One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos Court Orders State Department to Speed Up Delivery of Clinton Emails Atlanta Jail Lets Muslim Inmates Wear Hijabs One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg has given us an important victory in our…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: JW Spurs New Criminal Investigation of Hillary Clinton
At Least 18 Classified Emails Found on Weiner’s Laptop Judicial Watch Takes on Unsolved Murder of a New York Police Officer at Mosque At Least 18 Classified Emails Found on Weiner’s Laptop Big news. This week we revealed that there are at least 18 classified emails in the 806 documents recently…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: New Clinton Emails On Weiner Laptop!
A Major Victory: State Releases Clinton Server Emails from Weiner’s Laptop! Judicial Watch Opposes Secrecy in Obama IRS Scandal Happy New Year! A Major Victory: State Releases Clinton Server Emails from Weiner’s Laptop! Today, the U.S. Department of State began releasing Huma Abedin’s work-related documents from the Federal Bureau…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Obama FBI/DOJ Anti-Trump Abuses
Judicial Watch Sues FBI for Records About Removal of Alleged Anti-Trump FBI Official from Mueller Team Obama State Department Cut Deal with Hillary to Keep Call Log, Schedules Secret Judicial Watch Sues California and Los Angeles Over Dirty Voter Registration Rolls Judicial Watch Asks Supreme Court to Restrain FCC Ability…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Mueller Deputy Shows His Bias
Mueller Deputy Showed Strong Support for Anti-Trump Action on Travel Ban We Release Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Documents Withheld by DOJ Court Rejects Attempt to Throw Out Our Sanctuary Lawsuit Mueller Deputy Showed Strong Support for Anti-Trump Action on Travel Ban This week began with Judicial Watch obtaining even more…
IN THE NEWS
The John Conyers Abdication
On Tuesday, Representative John Conyers (D., Mich.) announced that he would “retire” from Congress, effectively immediately. Conyers, who has spent the last 53 years in office — Bonanza was the top-rated television show in America the year he joined Congress — didn’t exactly retire: he actually resigned in disgrace, thanks…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Deep State Russia Meddling Cover-Up
We Sue Office of Director of National Intelligence over Failure to Produce Legally Mandated Report on Russia’s Election Meddling Obama Vacations, Campaigning Cost Taxpayers New Total Over $114 Million New FBI Records Show FBI Leadership’s Conflicts of Interest on Clinton Email Investigation We Sue Office of Director of National…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Will House Ethics Comm. Let Conyers’ Sex Scandal Slide Like His Past Corrupt Acts?
The prominent Michigan congressman who illegally forced congressional staffers to be personal servants and work on state and local campaigns is embroiled in a major sex scandal. Various media outlets report that John Conyers, the longest serving House member and ranking Democrat of the powerful Judiciary Committee, secretly settled a…
IN THE NEWS
Watchdog group sues NYPD, feds for records on cop’s murder
A watchdog group is suing the NYPD and the feds for decades-old records in the ambush and killing of a police officer at a Harlem mosque — including audio of a phony 911 call they hope may finally lead to an arrest. Hearing the April 1972 recording — in which someone claiming…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: New Classified Clinton Emails
New Clinton Classified Emails Reveal More Pay for Play Judicial Watch Sues Kentucky Over Dirty Voter Registration Rolls We Sue DOJ for Communications On “Russian Lawyer” – Was She Working With Clinton/Obama Operation? New Clinton Classified Emails Reveal More Pay for Play While there are now belated rumbles in…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: New FBI/Clinton Scandal
New FBI/Clinton Scandal — FBI Deputy Director McCabe Delayed Recusing Himself from the Clinton Email Case Conservatives Excluded as Leftists Got $1 Billion from Companies Sued by DOJ Antifa Attacks Judicial Watch in Court New FBI/Clinton Scandal — FBI Deputy Director McCabe Delayed Recusing Himself from the Clinton Email…
IN THE NEWS
Tom Fitton: Re-Open the IRS Targeting Investigation
Last week the Department of Justice officially issued settlements to a pair of conservative tea party groups after they were inappropriately targeted by the IRS under President Obama. It was the first time the IRS admitted the wrongdoing and Attorney General Jeff Sessions classified the extra scrutiny as “inexcusable.” “There is no…
IN THE NEWS
Tom Fitton: Obama Campaign Payments to Law Firm Raises Questions
Reports that former President Barack Obama’s campaign organization, Obama for America, paid almost $1 million to a law firm paying money to Fusion GPS, the firm behind a salacious dossier about then-GOP nominee Donald Trump, raise many questions, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said Monday. “President Obama had it in…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: 72,000 New Clinton Docs!
The FBI Recovered 72,000 Pages of Clinton Records – Court Orders Explanation on Processing Judicial Watch Helps Grieving Father Fight for Purple Heart for his Son Border Agency Computers Can’t Screen Harmful Aliens The FBI Recovered 72,000 Pages of Clinton Records – Court Orders Explanation on Processing President Trump’s…