 Skip to content

Get Judicial Watch Updates!

DONATE

Judicial Watch • FoxentertainmentVA O

FoxentertainmentVA O

FoxentertainmentVA O

Page 1: FoxentertainmentVA O

Category:

Number of Pages:25

Date Created:February 20, 2018

Date Uploaded to the Library:February 27, 2018

Tags:Fox, waddill, Finley, Trinh, Purcell, VBAVACO, Termination, jacqueline, entertainment, intended, settlement, vincent, Cameron, matter, agreement, christopher, reimbursement, Wilson


File Scanned for Malware

Donate now to keep these documents public!


See Generated Text   ∨

Autogenerated text from PDF

Gore, Cameron
From:
Gore, Cameron
Sent:
Saturday, January 09, 2016 2:40
To:
Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Cc:
Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell,
Wilson; Gore, Cameron
Subject:
RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement
Agreement
Attachments:
West LA, Matter Fox/VA Project Settlement and Termination Agreement Signed Fox.msg
Marc: Don believe based the attached version. Not surprised since goal was free the
former Fox site could use however wants. Cam.
From: Waddill, Marc [mailto:Marc.Waddill@am.jll.com]
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 3:37
To: Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron
Subject: [EXTERNAL] RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement
Chris Jacki, related note, was the relocation Breitburn memorialized their agreement?
Thanks,
Marc
From: Gore, Cameron [mailto:cameron.gore@va.gov
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 2:07
To: Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Waddill, Marc; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson;
Gore, Cameron
Subject: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement
Chris/Jacki: Hi. Need copy the fully executed VA/Fox Settlement and Termination Agreement
for our files. Can you please email us? Thanks. Cam.
Cameron Gore, Esq.
Deputy Chief Counsel
Real Property Law Group
Department Veterans Affairs
Office General Counsel (025A)
810 Vermont Avenue, N.W.
Washington, D.C. 20420
(202)461 -7612 (Phone Number)
(202)273 -7624 (Fax)
cameron.gore@va.gov
(E-mail)
Confidentiality Note: This e-mail intended only for the person entity
which addressed and may contain information that privileged, confidential, otherwise protected from disclosure. Dissemination, distribution, copying
this e-mail the information herein anyone other than the intended recipient, employee agent responsible for delivering the message the intended
recipient, prohibited. you have received this e-mail error, please destroy
the original message and all copies and alert the sender the error that
corrective action may taken necessary. Thank you.
This email for the use the intended recipient(s) only. you have received this email error, please notify
the sender immediately and then delete it. you are not the intended recipient, you must not keep, use,
disclose, copy distribute this email without the authors prior permission. have taken precautions
minimize the risk transmitting software viruses, but advise you carry out your own virus checks any
attachment this message. cannot accept liability for any loss damage caused software viruses. The
information contained this communication may confidential and may subject the attorney -client
privilege. you are the intended recipient and you not wish receive similar electronic messages from
the future then please respond the sender this effect.
Gore, Cameron
From:
Gore, Cameron
Sent:
Saturday, January 09, 2016 1:07
To:
Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Cc:
Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Waddill, Marc; Strain,
Andrew; Purcell, Wilson (Wilson.Purcell@am.jll.com); Gore, Cameron
Subject:
West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement
Agreement
Attachments:
West LA, Matter Fox/VA Project Settlement and Termination Agreement Signed Fox.msg
Chris/Jacki: Hi. Need copy the fully executed VA/Fox Settlement and Termination Agreement
for our files. Can you please email us? Thanks. Cam.
Cameron Gore, Esq.
Deputy Chief Counsel
Real Property Law Group
Department Veterans Affairs
Office General Counsel (025A)
810 Vermont Avenue, N.W.
Washington, D.C. 20420
(202)461 -7612 (Phone Number)
(202)273 -7624 (Fax)
cameron.gore@va.gov
(E-mail)
Confidentiality Note: This e-mail intended only for the person entity
which addressed and may contain information that privileged, confidential, otherwise protected from disclosure. Dissemination, distribution, copying
this e-mail the information herein anyone other than the intended recipient, employee agent responsible for delivering the message the intended
recipient, prohibited. you have received this e-mail error, please destroy
the original message and all copies and alert the sender the error that
corrective action may taken necessary. Thank you.
Finley, Christopher (CFM)
From:
Finley, Christopher (CFM)
Sent:
Wednesday, November 11, 2015 10:34
To:
Weldon, Marie Bockelman, Paul; Kane, Vincent
Cc:
Gore, Cameron; Post, Jacqueline (CFM); Kaplan, Jessica (CFM); Trinh, Alan
Subject:
West LA, Matter Fox/VA Project Settlement and Termination Agreement Signed Fox
Attachments: Project Settlement and Termination Agreement.pdf
Importance:
High
All:
Cam Gore asked that send this along this group for situational awareness. This termination
document approved OGC and now signed Fox concludes/resolves the outstanding Sharing
Agreement from 2006/2007. expects execute and transmit this document back Fox shortly
(Thursday Friday) order make the negotiated settlement payment and free that parcel
land (the Fox parcel) Breitburn may relocate future drilling site the Fox parcel allowing the
Phase Columbarium move ahead.
Any questions concerns, please call/email.
Christopher Finley, ASLA
Realty Specialist (CFM)
Real Property Service
Dept. Veterans Affairs
(202)382- 2724 office
(202)407- 6366 cell
(b) (6)
(b) (6)
(b) (6)
(b) (6)
Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
From:
Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Sent:
Saturday, January 09, 2016 5:01
To:
Gore, Cameron; Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM)
Cc:
Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell,
Wilson
Subject:
RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement
Agreement
Attachments:
West LA, Matter Fox/VA Project Settlement and Termination Agreement Signed Fox.msg Cam: looks like the executed agreement the attached email.
Breitburn was not party the VA/Fox agreement and didn mention them the language since
the point was free the Fox site.
Let know you need any other info.
Thanks,
Jacki
From: Gore, Cameron
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 12:40
To: Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron
Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement
Marc: Don believe based the attached version. Not surprised since goal was free the
former Fox site could use however wants. Cam.
From: Waddill, Marc [mailto:Marc.Waddill@am.jll.com
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 3:37
To: Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron
Subject: [EXTERNAL] RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement
Chris Jacki, related note, was the relocation Breitburn memorialized their agreement?
Thanks,
Marc
From: Gore, Cameron [mailto:cameron.gore@va.gov
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 2:07
To: Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Waddill, Marc; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson;
Gore, Cameron
Subject: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement
Chris/Jacki: Hi. Need copy the fully executed VA/Fox Settlement and Termination Agreement
for our files. Can you please email us? Thanks. Cam.
Cameron Gore, Esq.
Deputy Chief Counsel
Real Property Law Group
Department Veterans Affairs
Office General Counsel (025A)
810 Vermont Avenue, N.W.
Washington, D.C. 20420
(202)461 -7612 (Phone Number)
(202)273 -7624 (Fax)
cameron.gore@va.gov
(E-mail)
Confidentiality Note: This e-mail intended only for the person entity
which addressed and may contain information that privileged, confidential, otherwise protected from disclosure. Dissemination, distribution, copying
this e-mail the information herein anyone other than the intended recipient, employee agent responsible for delivering the message the intended
recipient, prohibited. you have received this e-mail error, please destroy
the original message and all copies and alert the sender the error that
corrective action may taken necessary. Thank you.
This email for the use the intended recipient(s) only. you have received this email error, please notify
the sender immediately and then delete it. you are not the intended recipient, you must not keep, use,
disclose, copy distribute this email without the authors prior permission. have taken precautions
minimize the risk transmitting software viruses, but advise you carry out your own virus checks any
attachment this message. cannot accept liability for any loss damage caused software viruses. The
information contained this communication may confidential and may subject the attorney -client
privilege. you are the intended recipient and you not wish receive similar electronic messages from
the future then please respond the sender this effect.
Gore, Cameron
From:
Gore, Cameron
Sent:
Saturday, January 09, 2016 2:40
To:
Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Cc:
Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell,
Wilson; Gore, Cameron
Subject:
RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement
Agreement
Attachments:
West LA, Matter Fox/VA Project Settlement and Termination Agreement Signed Fox.msg
Marc: Don believe based the attached version. Not surprised since goal was free the
former Fox site could use however wants. Cam.
From: Waddill, Marc [mailto:Marc.Waddill@am.jll.com]
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 3:37
To: Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron
Subject: [EXTERNAL] RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement
Chris Jacki, related note, was the relocation Breitburn memorialized their agreement?
Thanks,
Marc
From: Gore, Cameron [mailto:cameron.gore@va.gov
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 2:07
To: Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Waddill, Marc; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson;
Gore, Cameron
Subject: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement
Chris/Jacki: Hi. Need copy the fully executed VA/Fox Settlement and Termination Agreement
for our files. Can you please email us? Thanks. Cam.
Cameron Gore, Esq.
Deputy Chief Counsel
Real Property Law Group
Department Veterans Affairs
Office General Counsel (025A)
810 Vermont Avenue, N.W.
Washington, D.C. 20420
(202)461 -7612 (Phone Number)
(202)273 -7624 (Fax)
cameron.gore@va.gov
(E-mail)
Confidentiality Note: This e-mail intended only for the person entity
which addressed and may contain information that privileged, confidential, otherwise protected from disclosure. Dissemination, distribution, copying
this e-mail the information herein anyone other than the intended recipient, employee agent responsible for delivering the message the intended
recipient, prohibited. you have received this e-mail error, please destroy
the original message and all copies and alert the sender the error that
corrective action may taken necessary. Thank you.
This email for the use the intended recipient(s) only. you have received this email error, please notify
the sender immediately and then delete it. you are not the intended recipient, you must not keep, use,
disclose, copy distribute this email without the authors prior permission. have taken precautions
minimize the risk transmitting software viruses, but advise you carry out your own virus checks any
attachment this message. cannot accept liability for any loss damage caused software viruses. The
information contained this communication may confidential and may subject the attorney -client
privilege. you are the intended recipient and you not wish receive similar electronic messages from
the future then please respond the sender this effect.
Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
From:
Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Sent:
Sunday, January 10, 2016 1:17
To:
Gore, Cameron; Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM)
Cc:
Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell,
Wilson
RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement
Subject:
Agreement Cam: don have copy the fully executed version either. Chris Alan can likely send
Monday. you need before then? sun today finally getting much needed rain.
Thanks
From: Gore, Cameron
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 3:11
To: Post, Jacqueline (CFM); Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson
Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement
Jacki: Ok, thanks. Leave the sunny sky and beach and send us.-- Cam.
Sent with Good (www.good.com
----- Original Message -----
From: Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 06:08 Eastern Standard Time
To: Gore, Cameron; Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson
Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement
Got it. believe that Chris and Alan also have the final version. now but can forward when
get computer later today. Thanks
From: Gore, Cameron
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 3:07
To: Post, Jacqueline (CFM); Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson
Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement
Jacki: Hi. The signature missing from that version. Looking for fully executed version.-- Cam.
Sent with Good (www.good.com
----- Original Message -----
From: Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 06:00 Eastern Standard Time
To: Gore, Cameron; Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson
Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Cam: looks like the executed agreement the attached email.
Breitburn was not party the VA/Fox agreement and didn mention them the language since
the point was free the Fox site.
Let know you need any other info.
Thanks,
Jacki
From: Gore, Cameron
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 12:40
To: Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron
Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement
Marc: Don believe based the attached version. Not surprised since goal was free the
former Fox site could use however wants. Cam.
From: Waddill, Marc [mailto:Marc.Waddill@am.jll.com
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 3:37
To: Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron
Subject: [EXTERNAL] RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement
Chris Jacki, related note, was the relocation Breitburn memorialized their agreement?
Thanks,
Marc
From: Gore, Cameron [mailto:cameron.gore@va.gov
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 2:07
To: Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Waddill, Marc; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson;
Gore, Cameron
Subject: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement
Chris/Jacki: Hi. Need copy the fully executed VA/Fox Settlement and Termination Agreement
for our files. Can you please email us? Thanks. Cam.
Cameron Gore, Esq.
Deputy Chief Counsel
Real Property Law Group
Department Veterans Affairs
Office General Counsel (025A)
810 Vermont Avenue, N.W.
Washington, D.C. 20420
(202)461 -7612 (Phone Number)
(202)273 -7624 (Fax)
cameron.gore@va.gov (E-mail)
Confidentiality Note: This e-mail intended only for the person entity
which addressed and may contain information that privileged, confidential, otherwise protected from disclosure. Dissemination, distribution, copying
this e-mail the information herein anyone other than the intended recipient, employee agent responsible for delivering the message the intended
recipient, prohibited. you have received this e-mail error, please destroy
the original message and all copies and alert the sender the error that
corrective action may taken necessary. Thank you.
This email for the use the intended recipient(s) only. you have received this email error, please notify
the sender immediately and then delete it. you are not the intended recipient, you must not keep, use,
disclose, copy distribute this email without the authors prior permission. have taken precautions
minimize the risk transmitting software viruses, but advise you carry out your own virus checks any
attachment this message. cannot accept liability for any loss damage caused software viruses. The
information contained this communication may confidential and may subject the attorney -client
privilege. you are the intended recipient and you not wish receive similar electronic messages from
the future then please respond the sender this effect.
Gore, Cameron
From:
Gore, Cameron
Sent:
Sunday, January 10, 2016 9:07
To:
Post, Jacqueline (CFM); Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM)
Cc:
Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell,
Wilson
RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement
Subject:
Agreement
Jacki: Ok, tomorrow fine. bThanks.--Cam.
Sent with Good (www.good.com)
-----Original Message-----
From: Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Sent: Sunday, January 10, 2016 02:16 Eastern Standard Time
To: Gore, Cameron; Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson
Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Cam: don have copy the fully executed version either. Chris Alan can likely send
Monday. you need before then? sun today finally getting much needed rain.
Thanks
From: Gore, Cameron
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 3:11
To: Post, Jacqueline (CFM); Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson
Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement
Jacki: Ok, thanks. Leave the sunny sky and beach and send us.-- Cam.
Sent with Good (www.good.com
----- Original Message -----
From: Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 06:08 Eastern Standard Time
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 06:08 Eastern Standard Time
To: Gore, Cameron; Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson
Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement
Got it. believe that Chris and Alan also have the final version. now but can forward when
get computer later today. Thanks
From: Gore, Cameron
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 3:07
To: Post, Jacqueline (CFM); Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson
Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement
Jacki: Hi. The signature missing from that version. Looking for fully executed version.-- Cam.
Sent with Good (www.good.com
----- Original Message -----
From: Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 06:00 Eastern Standard Time
To: Gore, Cameron; Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson
Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Cam: looks like the executed agreement the attached email.
Breitburn was not party the VA/Fox agreement and didn mention them the language since
the point was free the Fox site.
Let know you need any other info.
Thanks,
Jacki
From: Gore, Cameron
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 12:40
To: Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron
Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement
Marc: Don believe based the attached version. Not surprised since goal was free the
former Fox site could use however wants. Cam.
From: Waddill, Marc [mailto:Marc.Waddill@am.jll.com
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 3:37
To: Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron
Subject: [EXTERNAL] RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement
Chris Jacki, related note, was the relocation Breitburn memorialized their agreement?
Thanks,
Marc
From: Gore, Cameron [mailto:cameron.gore@va.gov
Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 2:07
To: Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM)
Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Waddill, Marc; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson;
Gore, Cameron
Subject: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement
Chris/Jacki: Hi. Need copy the fully executed VA/Fox Settlement and Termination Agreement
for our files. Can you please email us? Thanks. Cam.
Cameron Gore, Esq.
Deputy Chief Counsel
Real Property Law Group
Department Veterans Affairs
Office General Counsel (025A)
810 Vermont Avenue, N.W.
Washington, D.C. 20420
(202)461 -7612 (Phone Number)
(202)273 -7624 (Fax)
cameron.gore@va.gov (E-mail)
Confidentiality Note: This e-mail intended only for the person entity
which addressed and may contain information that privileged, confidential, otherwise protected from disclosure. Dissemination, distribution, copying
this e-mail the information herein anyone other than the intended recipient, employee agent responsible for delivering the message the intended
recipient, prohibited. you have received this e-mail error, please destroy
the original message and all copies and alert the sender the error that
corrective action may taken necessary. Thank you.
This email for the use the intended recipient(s) only. you have received this email error, please notify
the sender immediately and then delete it. you are not the intended recipient, you must not keep, use,
disclose, copy distribute this email without the authors prior permission. have taken precautions
minimize the risk transmitting software viruses, but advise you carry out your own virus checks any
attachment this message. cannot accept liability for any loss damage caused software viruses. The
information contained this communication may confidential and may subject the attorney -client
privilege. you are the intended recipient and you not wish receive similar electronic messages from
the future then please respond the sender this effect.
Green, Charles
From:
Green, Charles
Sent:
Monday, January 11, 2016 5:00
To:
Trinh, Alan
Cc:
Gore, Cameron; Kane, Vincent; Weldon, Marie Bockelman, Paul; Genovese,
Janine (VISN 22)
Subject:
UCLA Utilities for Stadium Letter Brentwood Dog Park
Attachments:
UCLA Stadium 2012-2015 Utility Bills 15.xls
Alan,
Today had phone conference call with Vince and Cam regarding UCLA utilities payments. Recently,
found out that UCLA has not reimbursed GLA for utilities since January 2012. Vince and Cam would like for
you send letter requesting payment for past due utilities. Attached copy the metering readings,
and costs breakdown for each fiscal year( FY12
FY15).
Additionally, Vince and Cam would like for you send letter the City Los Angeles referencing the
status the Brentwood Dog Park. They would like for you have both tasks accomplished Friday,
January 15, 2016.
Vince and Cam just received information that New Direction
payments.
Please feel free contact you have any questions?
Thanks,
Charles
Charles Green
Interim Chief, Office Communications Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System 310-478-3711 x43420 424-645-9865 310-268-4941
Building 116 current with all utilities
UCLA Jackie Robinson Stadium Utilities
Fiscal Year 2012 Invoice
Period Covered: 1/1/2012 9/30/2012
See attachments for utility readings and costs.
Total Due:
$27,920.48
UCLA Jackie Robinson Stadium Utilities
Fiscal Year 2013 Invoice
Period Covered: 10/1/2012 9/30/2013
See attachments for utility readings and costs.
Total Due:
$43,906.32
UCLA Jackie Robinson Stadium Utilities
Fiscal Year 2014 Invoice
Period Covered: 10/1/2013 9/30/2014
See attachments for utility readings and costs.
Total Due:
$36,452.76