FoxentertainmentVA O
Number of Pages:25
Date Created:February 20, 2018
Date Uploaded to the Library:February 27, 2018
Donate now to keep these documents public!
See Generated Text ∨
Autogenerated text from PDF
Gore, Cameron From: Gore, Cameron Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 2:40 To: Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Attachments: West LA, Matter Fox/VA Project Settlement and Termination Agreement Signed Fox.msg Marc: Don believe based the attached version. Not surprised since goal was free the former Fox site could use however wants. Cam. From: Waddill, Marc [mailto:Marc.Waddill@am.jll.com] Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 3:37 To: Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron Subject: [EXTERNAL] RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Chris Jacki, related note, was the relocation Breitburn memorialized their agreement? Thanks, Marc From: Gore, Cameron [mailto:cameron.gore@va.gov Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 2:07 To: Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Waddill, Marc; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron Subject: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Chris/Jacki: Hi. Need copy the fully executed VA/Fox Settlement and Termination Agreement for our files. Can you please email us? Thanks. Cam. Cameron Gore, Esq. Deputy Chief Counsel Real Property Law Group Department Veterans Affairs Office General Counsel (025A) 810 Vermont Avenue, N.W. Washington, D.C. 20420 (202)461 -7612 (Phone Number) (202)273 -7624 (Fax) cameron.gore@va.gov (E-mail) Confidentiality Note: This e-mail intended only for the person entity which addressed and may contain information that privileged, confidential, otherwise protected from disclosure. Dissemination, distribution, copying this e-mail the information herein anyone other than the intended recipient, employee agent responsible for delivering the message the intended recipient, prohibited. you have received this e-mail error, please destroy the original message and all copies and alert the sender the error that corrective action may taken necessary. Thank you. This email for the use the intended recipient(s) only. you have received this email error, please notify the sender immediately and then delete it. you are not the intended recipient, you must not keep, use, disclose, copy distribute this email without the authors prior permission. have taken precautions minimize the risk transmitting software viruses, but advise you carry out your own virus checks any attachment this message. cannot accept liability for any loss damage caused software viruses. The information contained this communication may confidential and may subject the attorney -client privilege. you are the intended recipient and you not wish receive similar electronic messages from the future then please respond the sender this effect. Gore, Cameron From: Gore, Cameron Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 1:07 To: Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Waddill, Marc; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson (Wilson.Purcell@am.jll.com); Gore, Cameron Subject: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Attachments: West LA, Matter Fox/VA Project Settlement and Termination Agreement Signed Fox.msg Chris/Jacki: Hi. Need copy the fully executed VA/Fox Settlement and Termination Agreement for our files. Can you please email us? Thanks. Cam. Cameron Gore, Esq. Deputy Chief Counsel Real Property Law Group Department Veterans Affairs Office General Counsel (025A) 810 Vermont Avenue, N.W. Washington, D.C. 20420 (202)461 -7612 (Phone Number) (202)273 -7624 (Fax) cameron.gore@va.gov (E-mail) Confidentiality Note: This e-mail intended only for the person entity which addressed and may contain information that privileged, confidential, otherwise protected from disclosure. Dissemination, distribution, copying this e-mail the information herein anyone other than the intended recipient, employee agent responsible for delivering the message the intended recipient, prohibited. you have received this e-mail error, please destroy the original message and all copies and alert the sender the error that corrective action may taken necessary. Thank you. Finley, Christopher (CFM) From: Finley, Christopher (CFM) Sent: Wednesday, November 11, 2015 10:34 To: Weldon, Marie Bockelman, Paul; Kane, Vincent Cc: Gore, Cameron; Post, Jacqueline (CFM); Kaplan, Jessica (CFM); Trinh, Alan Subject: West LA, Matter Fox/VA Project Settlement and Termination Agreement Signed Fox Attachments: Project Settlement and Termination Agreement.pdf Importance: High All: Cam Gore asked that send this along this group for situational awareness. This termination document approved OGC and now signed Fox concludes/resolves the outstanding Sharing Agreement from 2006/2007. expects execute and transmit this document back Fox shortly (Thursday Friday) order make the negotiated settlement payment and free that parcel land (the Fox parcel) Breitburn may relocate future drilling site the Fox parcel allowing the Phase Columbarium move ahead. Any questions concerns, please call/email. Christopher Finley, ASLA Realty Specialist (CFM) Real Property Service Dept. Veterans Affairs (202)382- 2724 office (202)407- 6366 cell (b) (6) (b) (6) (b) (6) (b) (6) Post, Jacqueline (CFM) From: Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 5:01 To: Gore, Cameron; Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Attachments: West LA, Matter Fox/VA Project Settlement and Termination Agreement Signed Fox.msg Cam: looks like the executed agreement the attached email. Breitburn was not party the VA/Fox agreement and didn mention them the language since the point was free the Fox site. Let know you need any other info. Thanks, Jacki From: Gore, Cameron Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 12:40 To: Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Marc: Don believe based the attached version. Not surprised since goal was free the former Fox site could use however wants. Cam. From: Waddill, Marc [mailto:Marc.Waddill@am.jll.com Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 3:37 To: Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron Subject: [EXTERNAL] RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Chris Jacki, related note, was the relocation Breitburn memorialized their agreement? Thanks, Marc From: Gore, Cameron [mailto:cameron.gore@va.gov Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 2:07 To: Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Waddill, Marc; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron Subject: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Chris/Jacki: Hi. Need copy the fully executed VA/Fox Settlement and Termination Agreement for our files. Can you please email us? Thanks. Cam. Cameron Gore, Esq. Deputy Chief Counsel Real Property Law Group Department Veterans Affairs Office General Counsel (025A) 810 Vermont Avenue, N.W. Washington, D.C. 20420 (202)461 -7612 (Phone Number) (202)273 -7624 (Fax) cameron.gore@va.gov (E-mail) Confidentiality Note: This e-mail intended only for the person entity which addressed and may contain information that privileged, confidential, otherwise protected from disclosure. Dissemination, distribution, copying this e-mail the information herein anyone other than the intended recipient, employee agent responsible for delivering the message the intended recipient, prohibited. you have received this e-mail error, please destroy the original message and all copies and alert the sender the error that corrective action may taken necessary. Thank you. This email for the use the intended recipient(s) only. you have received this email error, please notify the sender immediately and then delete it. you are not the intended recipient, you must not keep, use, disclose, copy distribute this email without the authors prior permission. have taken precautions minimize the risk transmitting software viruses, but advise you carry out your own virus checks any attachment this message. cannot accept liability for any loss damage caused software viruses. The information contained this communication may confidential and may subject the attorney -client privilege. you are the intended recipient and you not wish receive similar electronic messages from the future then please respond the sender this effect. Gore, Cameron From: Gore, Cameron Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 2:40 To: Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Attachments: West LA, Matter Fox/VA Project Settlement and Termination Agreement Signed Fox.msg Marc: Don believe based the attached version. Not surprised since goal was free the former Fox site could use however wants. Cam. From: Waddill, Marc [mailto:Marc.Waddill@am.jll.com] Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 3:37 To: Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron Subject: [EXTERNAL] RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Chris Jacki, related note, was the relocation Breitburn memorialized their agreement? Thanks, Marc From: Gore, Cameron [mailto:cameron.gore@va.gov Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 2:07 To: Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Waddill, Marc; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron Subject: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Chris/Jacki: Hi. Need copy the fully executed VA/Fox Settlement and Termination Agreement for our files. Can you please email us? Thanks. Cam. Cameron Gore, Esq. Deputy Chief Counsel Real Property Law Group Department Veterans Affairs Office General Counsel (025A) 810 Vermont Avenue, N.W. Washington, D.C. 20420 (202)461 -7612 (Phone Number) (202)273 -7624 (Fax) cameron.gore@va.gov (E-mail) Confidentiality Note: This e-mail intended only for the person entity which addressed and may contain information that privileged, confidential, otherwise protected from disclosure. Dissemination, distribution, copying this e-mail the information herein anyone other than the intended recipient, employee agent responsible for delivering the message the intended recipient, prohibited. you have received this e-mail error, please destroy the original message and all copies and alert the sender the error that corrective action may taken necessary. Thank you. This email for the use the intended recipient(s) only. you have received this email error, please notify the sender immediately and then delete it. you are not the intended recipient, you must not keep, use, disclose, copy distribute this email without the authors prior permission. have taken precautions minimize the risk transmitting software viruses, but advise you carry out your own virus checks any attachment this message. cannot accept liability for any loss damage caused software viruses. The information contained this communication may confidential and may subject the attorney -client privilege. you are the intended recipient and you not wish receive similar electronic messages from the future then please respond the sender this effect. Post, Jacqueline (CFM) From: Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Sent: Sunday, January 10, 2016 1:17 To: Gore, Cameron; Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Subject: Agreement Cam: don have copy the fully executed version either. Chris Alan can likely send Monday. you need before then? sun today finally getting much needed rain. Thanks From: Gore, Cameron Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 3:11 To: Post, Jacqueline (CFM); Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Jacki: Ok, thanks. Leave the sunny sky and beach and send us.-- Cam. Sent with Good (www.good.com ----- Original Message ----- From: Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 06:08 Eastern Standard Time To: Gore, Cameron; Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Got it. believe that Chris and Alan also have the final version. now but can forward when get computer later today. Thanks From: Gore, Cameron Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 3:07 To: Post, Jacqueline (CFM); Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Jacki: Hi. The signature missing from that version. Looking for fully executed version.-- Cam. Sent with Good (www.good.com ----- Original Message ----- From: Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 06:00 Eastern Standard Time To: Gore, Cameron; Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Cam: looks like the executed agreement the attached email. Breitburn was not party the VA/Fox agreement and didn mention them the language since the point was free the Fox site. Let know you need any other info. Thanks, Jacki From: Gore, Cameron Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 12:40 To: Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Marc: Don believe based the attached version. Not surprised since goal was free the former Fox site could use however wants. Cam. From: Waddill, Marc [mailto:Marc.Waddill@am.jll.com Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 3:37 To: Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron Subject: [EXTERNAL] RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Chris Jacki, related note, was the relocation Breitburn memorialized their agreement? Thanks, Marc From: Gore, Cameron [mailto:cameron.gore@va.gov Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 2:07 To: Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Waddill, Marc; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron Subject: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Chris/Jacki: Hi. Need copy the fully executed VA/Fox Settlement and Termination Agreement for our files. Can you please email us? Thanks. Cam. Cameron Gore, Esq. Deputy Chief Counsel Real Property Law Group Department Veterans Affairs Office General Counsel (025A) 810 Vermont Avenue, N.W. Washington, D.C. 20420 (202)461 -7612 (Phone Number) (202)273 -7624 (Fax) cameron.gore@va.gov (E-mail) Confidentiality Note: This e-mail intended only for the person entity which addressed and may contain information that privileged, confidential, otherwise protected from disclosure. Dissemination, distribution, copying this e-mail the information herein anyone other than the intended recipient, employee agent responsible for delivering the message the intended recipient, prohibited. you have received this e-mail error, please destroy the original message and all copies and alert the sender the error that corrective action may taken necessary. Thank you. This email for the use the intended recipient(s) only. you have received this email error, please notify the sender immediately and then delete it. you are not the intended recipient, you must not keep, use, disclose, copy distribute this email without the authors prior permission. have taken precautions minimize the risk transmitting software viruses, but advise you carry out your own virus checks any attachment this message. cannot accept liability for any loss damage caused software viruses. The information contained this communication may confidential and may subject the attorney -client privilege. you are the intended recipient and you not wish receive similar electronic messages from the future then please respond the sender this effect. Gore, Cameron From: Gore, Cameron Sent: Sunday, January 10, 2016 9:07 To: Post, Jacqueline (CFM); Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Subject: Agreement Jacki: Ok, tomorrow fine. bThanks.--Cam. Sent with Good (www.good.com) -----Original Message----- From: Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Sent: Sunday, January 10, 2016 02:16 Eastern Standard Time To: Gore, Cameron; Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Cam: don have copy the fully executed version either. Chris Alan can likely send Monday. you need before then? sun today finally getting much needed rain. Thanks From: Gore, Cameron Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 3:11 To: Post, Jacqueline (CFM); Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Jacki: Ok, thanks. Leave the sunny sky and beach and send us.-- Cam. Sent with Good (www.good.com ----- Original Message ----- From: Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 06:08 Eastern Standard Time Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 06:08 Eastern Standard Time To: Gore, Cameron; Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Got it. believe that Chris and Alan also have the final version. now but can forward when get computer later today. Thanks From: Gore, Cameron Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 3:07 To: Post, Jacqueline (CFM); Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Jacki: Hi. The signature missing from that version. Looking for fully executed version.-- Cam. Sent with Good (www.good.com ----- Original Message ----- From: Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 06:00 Eastern Standard Time To: Gore, Cameron; Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Cam: looks like the executed agreement the attached email. Breitburn was not party the VA/Fox agreement and didn mention them the language since the point was free the Fox site. Let know you need any other info. Thanks, Jacki From: Gore, Cameron Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 12:40 To: Waddill, Marc; Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron Subject: RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Marc: Don believe based the attached version. Not surprised since goal was free the former Fox site could use however wants. Cam. From: Waddill, Marc [mailto:Marc.Waddill@am.jll.com Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 3:37 To: Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron Subject: [EXTERNAL] RE: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Chris Jacki, related note, was the relocation Breitburn memorialized their agreement? Thanks, Marc From: Gore, Cameron [mailto:cameron.gore@va.gov Sent: Saturday, January 09, 2016 2:07 To: Finley, Christopher (CFM); Post, Jacqueline (CFM) Cc: Kane, Vincent; Marston, Heidi, VBAVACO; Trinh, Alan; Waddill, Marc; Strain, Andrew; Purcell, Wilson; Gore, Cameron Subject: West LA, Matter Need Copy Final VA/Fox Termination Settlement Agreement Chris/Jacki: Hi. Need copy the fully executed VA/Fox Settlement and Termination Agreement for our files. Can you please email us? Thanks. Cam. Cameron Gore, Esq. Deputy Chief Counsel Real Property Law Group Department Veterans Affairs Office General Counsel (025A) 810 Vermont Avenue, N.W. Washington, D.C. 20420 (202)461 -7612 (Phone Number) (202)273 -7624 (Fax) cameron.gore@va.gov (E-mail) Confidentiality Note: This e-mail intended only for the person entity which addressed and may contain information that privileged, confidential, otherwise protected from disclosure. Dissemination, distribution, copying this e-mail the information herein anyone other than the intended recipient, employee agent responsible for delivering the message the intended recipient, prohibited. you have received this e-mail error, please destroy the original message and all copies and alert the sender the error that corrective action may taken necessary. Thank you. This email for the use the intended recipient(s) only. you have received this email error, please notify the sender immediately and then delete it. you are not the intended recipient, you must not keep, use, disclose, copy distribute this email without the authors prior permission. have taken precautions minimize the risk transmitting software viruses, but advise you carry out your own virus checks any attachment this message. cannot accept liability for any loss damage caused software viruses. The information contained this communication may confidential and may subject the attorney -client privilege. you are the intended recipient and you not wish receive similar electronic messages from the future then please respond the sender this effect. Green, Charles From: Green, Charles Sent: Monday, January 11, 2016 5:00 To: Trinh, Alan Cc: Gore, Cameron; Kane, Vincent; Weldon, Marie Bockelman, Paul; Genovese, Janine (VISN 22) Subject: UCLA Utilities for Stadium Letter Brentwood Dog Park Attachments: UCLA Stadium 2012-2015 Utility Bills 15.xls Alan, Today had phone conference call with Vince and Cam regarding UCLA utilities payments. Recently, found out that UCLA has not reimbursed GLA for utilities since January 2012. Vince and Cam would like for you send letter requesting payment for past due utilities. Attached copy the metering readings, and costs breakdown for each fiscal year( FY12 FY15). Additionally, Vince and Cam would like for you send letter the City Los Angeles referencing the status the Brentwood Dog Park. They would like for you have both tasks accomplished Friday, January 15, 2016. Vince and Cam just received information that New Direction payments. Please feel free contact you have any questions? Thanks, Charles Charles Green Interim Chief, Office Communications Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System 310-478-3711 x43420 424-645-9865 310-268-4941 Building 116 current with all utilities UCLA Jackie Robinson Stadium Utilities Fiscal Year 2012 Invoice Period Covered: 1/1/2012 9/30/2012 See attachments for utility readings and costs. Total Due: $27,920.48 UCLA Jackie Robinson Stadium Utilities Fiscal Year 2013 Invoice Period Covered: 10/1/2012 9/30/2013 See attachments for utility readings and costs. Total Due: $43,906.32 UCLA Jackie Robinson Stadium Utilities Fiscal Year 2014 Invoice Period Covered: 10/1/2013 9/30/2014 See attachments for utility readings and costs. Total Due: $36,452.76