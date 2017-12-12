JW FOIA Request Comey Memos Hardy testimony
Number of Pages:3
Date Created:December 12, 2017
Date Uploaded to the Library:February 15, 2018
Donate now to keep these documents public!
See Generated Text ∨
Autogenerated text from PDF
Judicial Watch Remus one ubmm :Jm hurl December 2017 VIA PERTIFIED MAIL [federal Bumau of! Record {0111121119111 171) 1:1 Drive anchestin 22602-4843 tigdlion xation Section Re: Freedom oflm orm Act Reguest Duar Frcxzdmu tutu-1111111011 111 Second Declaration Ha} :11 wk} .13 kid December Cam Limb 1mm FBI con cem 14111 document: 0031;111:1110 the mey Vlcm {11636111 L1: universe ion [111: Security and tiffs requests out-f aldec] response potion that 5L, explained Law providing leg advi 1:: and Widance {L11 L16 3111181111 1.91.111th :bx: Rus inte crentve Vaton onscquentl) zitttxrney NSCI was cor mcmbcrs these rcqt ~15. that the collection met lucacd within the larger cuttm offarmer Direcmr amcv mds comp sad universe oft (inmcy Memo; xequcsied some (cmphum may Fur ant remtmm 11110111131101: Act 331 TOTA Judicial Watch (6111} copies. at! moo located larger cote/A1011 funmsr Director Conley [ct/unis descrihtd 111 the Second Dcctaration 11:Duvid Hardy, Please 561271111110 whcthci with this request 111111111 the rim: patiod immcd :er ytmr determination. [he rcasonb produce all row iccord, mic willing accept rcspom Iccurdrt wil? tacilitatc 5111012 timely production FBII FOIA Request Dwember 2017 at: 171-1111ch 11111 waivar med, See 511181 V5552{a){4 21.7991 231111, 1381 (D. F01 .norc ihar: [We Wars Judi [12h has used 1901A 1311c ush. and 33211111125171 interest. ubmit 400 Hold 1511116515 nnal WritCE an: :eprescmative 011115 news 11111! Federal 11114 1011,74,? 3811 social media. including acehmm Twincn among have authored several bonkx including Corruption Chronic/111 linen linuhoid hijiionx 11) 24. :101 and anmher hook (3am Htmxr Aug, 307 301(1). 01111000111111. ZUIZ. pmducai :mpticn dimmed Stephen mm. Our cws rmcd 1111i Wax/z, In: Def, Iq/ De, 111a ZUUG Dist LLXJ 44W (Mk, 1m. 1), 091:1 11/114511 311111124} (173112000). 81: 51mm [(13,113) 111111-1710 [cor aniation have cummem immrcst: and not seek the 1equcsicd Icwrds any cummemidl 115.. Rmhcr immd requested rem. part orls pIOmO1 will m-d light :11: (quoting alim: (its public interest mquc ccords 11nd 161 Came 0,011: 799 >>2(a)(4)1A){m)) D1; 05111 111%) hkciy contribute sir puhiic undemanding ofrho nrdLL1Vmu chan1o 5521:1114 Proud mnem persom miercglvd aichimllcline website blog and other. Icgulai dis bullon 0311;111:1315, Calm? Maui/1,11, 713 807, 815 cqucs icd recon 1m) Judicial Wawh docs 1101. 9.11 Commercial bene its own jimmy benc but c1111 swat-1m them [12111 fits mm: and puhlio education His integr [idclily the rule I11 our request 101 walv Search dupli iii coals dmicd, 111 Watch pay f1; ()0 rah dim cation costsv Judicial 111a: contacted heir} any such COFES are incu dd, :11 01:11:: and duplication are Jun Wad: lcqu pram izc seal 113-011 not understand [1:111:53 {)1 any portion 11mm, 17W M41 FBI/FOIA Request December 2017 (my ponion thereof, picnic Contact immediamly diciaiwaiuh.u1g. i}: clari :1: 202-646: ation 1M: reque bmmshallf Thank ryourmopcm Very womanly, William Marshall Judicial Walsh he.