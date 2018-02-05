JW v DOJ entire Comey records complaint 00262
Number of Pages:4
Date Created:February 5, 2018
Date Uploaded to the Library:February 13, 2018
Donate now to keep these documents public!
See Generated Text ∨
Autogenerated text from PDF
Case 1:18-cv-00262 Document Filed 02/05/18 Page THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT COLUMBIA JUDICIAL WATCH, INC., 425 Third Street, S.W., Suite 800 Washington, 20024, Plaintiff, U.S. DEPARTMENT JUSTICE, 950 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W. Washington, 20530-0001, Defendant. ____________________________________) Civil Action No. COMPLAINT Plaintiff Judicial Watch, Inc. Plaintiff brings this action against Defendant U.S. Department Justice Defendant compel compliance with the Freedom Information Act, U.S.C. 552 FOIA grounds therefor, Plaintiff alleges follows: JURISDICTION AND VENUE The Court has jurisdiction over this action pursuant U.S.C. 552(a)(4)(B) and U.S.C. 1331. Venue proper this district pursuant U.S.C. 1391(e). PARTIES Plaintiff Judicial Watch, Inc. not-for-profit, educational organization incorporated under the laws the District Columbia and headquartered 425 Third Street SW, Suite 800, Washington, 20024. Plaintiff seeks promote transparency, accountability, and integrity government and fidelity the rule law. part its mission, Plaintiff regularly requests records from federal agencies pursuant FOIA. Plaintiff analyzes the Case 1:18-cv-00262 Document Filed 02/05/18 Page responses and disseminates its findings and the requested records the American public inform them about what their government to. Defendant U.S. Department Justice agency the United States Government. Defendant has possession, custody, and control records which Plaintiff seeks access. Defendant headquartered 950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington, 205300001. STATEMENT FACTS the Second Declaration David Hardy, which was filed December 2017 CNN Federal Bureau Investigation, Case Number 17-cv-01167, Mr. Hardy testifies: The FBI confident that has identified and located the entire collection documents comprising the Comey Memos. sure, however, the FBI consulted with the Special Counsels Office and confirmed that the records located and processed response this portion plaintiffs requests represent the universe Comey Memos that exist. Also, explained our first declaration, the National Security and Cyber Law Branch (NSCLB) the FBI Office General Counsel was responsible for providing legal advice and guidance within the Bureau regarding the Russian interference investigation. Consequently, attorneys NSCLB were able confirm staff members handling these FOIA requests that the collection memos located within the larger collection former Director Comey records comprised the universe the Comey Memos requested some the plaintiffs. (emphasis added). December 2017, Plaintiff submitted FOIA request the Federal Bureau Investigation, component Defendant, seeking copies all records located within the larger collection former Director Comey records described the Second Declaration David Hardy. letter dated December 14, 2017, the FBI acknowledged receiving Plaintiff FOIA request and informed Plaintiff that had assigned the request FOIAPA Request Number -2- Case 1:18-cv-00262 Document Filed 02/05/18 Page 1391462-000. letter dated December 20, 2017, the FBI informed Plaintiff that had invoked the 10-day extension time provision set forth U.S.C. 552(a)(6)(B)(i). the date this Complaint, Defendant has failed to: (i) produce the requested records demonstrate that the requested records are lawfully exempt from production; (ii) notify Plaintiff the scope any responsive records Defendant intends produce withhold and the reasons for any withholdings; (iii) inform Plaintiff that may appeal any adequately specific, adverse determination. COUNT (Violation FOIA, U.S.C. 552) 10. Plaintiff realleges paragraphs through fully stated herein. 11. Plaintiff being irreparably harmed Defendant violation FOIA, and Plaintiff will continue irreparably harmed unless Defendant compelled comply with FOIA. 12. trigger FOIA administrative exhaustion requirement, Defendant was required determine whether comply with Plaintiff request within the time limits set FOIA. Accordingly, Defendant determination was due about January 31, 2018. minimum, Defendant was obligated to: (i) gather and review the requested documents; (ii) determine and communicate Plaintiff the scope any responsive records Defendant intended produce withhold and the reasons for any withholdings; and (iii) inform Plaintiff that may appeal any adequately specific, adverse determination. See, e.g., Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics Washington Federal Election Commission, 711 F.3d 180, 188-89 (D.C. Cir. 2013). 13. Because Defendant failed determine whether comply with Plaintiff FOIA -3- Case 1:18-cv-00262 Document Filed 02/05/18 Page request, Plaintiff deemed have exhausted its administrative appeal remedies. U.S.C. 552(a)(6)(C)(i). WHEREFORE, Plaintiff respectfully requests that the Court: (1) order Defendant conduct search for any and all records responsive Plaintiff FOIA request and demonstrate that employed search methods reasonably likely lead the discovery records responsive Plaintiff FOIA request; (2) order Defendant produce, date certain, any and all nonexempt records responsive Plaintiff FOIA request and Vaughn index any responsive records withheld under claim exemption; (3) enjoin Defendant from continuing withhold any and all non-exempt records responsive Plaintiff FOIA request; (4) grant Plaintiff award attorneys fees and other litigation costs reasonably incurred this action pursuant U.S.C. 552(a)(4)(E); and (5) grant Plaintiff such other relief the Court deems just and proper. Dated: February 2018 Respectfully submitted, /s/ Michael Bekesha Michael Bekesha D.C. Bar No. 995749 JUDICIAL WATCH, INC. 425 Third Street SW, Suite 800 Washington, 20024 Phone: (202) 646-5172 Counsel for Plaintiff -4-