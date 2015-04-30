JW v State Hillary ethics compliance 00772 June 15 Pg 281
Number of Pages:1
Date Created:October 5, 2015
Date Uploaded to the Library:October 05, 2015
UNCLASSIFIED U.S. Department State Case No. F-2011-03401 Doc No. C05471149 Date: 04/30/2015 From: To: Youel Page, Kathryn Terry Krinvic IRELEASE PART BSj Sent Date: Received Date: 05/12/2011 04:03 05/12/2011 04:03 CC: BCC: Subject: 2010 speaking engagements Terry, discussed secretary Olnton has listed her spouses speaking engagements for which received honorarium 2010. found the paper trail approving all them, but couldnt locate our records the following speaking events. Hopefully you have record our clearance! Please let know what you find the Secretary should file this May 15. NTR pic, New York, New York, 3/4/10 Honorarium $125,000 Essex Region Conversation foundation, Windsor, Ontarlo, canada, 4/15/10, Honorarium $155,000 Needham Partners LLC, capetown, South Africa, 6/27/10, Honorarium $350,000 Cisco Systems, Inc., Scottsdale, 10/15/2010, Honorarium $255,000 The Power Within Inc. Montreal canada, 10/29/2010, Honorarium $175,000 [please note there was also power within event did approve May 20, 2010] Bardays capital, Singapore, 11/11/2010, Honorarium $325,000 Also, Cumbre Negoldos, S.C. Toluca, Mexico, 10/25/10, two Honorariums, $275,000 and $125,000. have this one listed Value Grupo Flnancerio approved via memo 10/5/10. assume the same entity/ event? Thanks very much. you need speak this evening, will also push for clearance the Saudi entity from January. ----- IREVIEW AUTHORITY: Frank Tumminia, Senior Reviewed Katy Youel Page Senior Ethics Counsel Office the Legal AdViser U.S. Department State 202-663 3191