Lynchaliasemial

U.S. Department Justice Office Information Policy Suite 11050 1425 New York Avenue, Washington, 20530-0001 Telephone: (202) 514-3642 September 29, 2017 William Marshall Judicial Watch, Inc. 425 Third Street SW, Suite 800 Washington, 20024 bmarshall@judicialwatch.org Re: AG/16-00260 (F) VRB:DRH:ND Dear Mr. Marshall: This responds your Freedom Information Act (FOIA) request dated October 2015, and received October 19, 2015, seeking records concerning the Strong Cities Network. This response made behalf the Office the Attorney General. Please advised that search has been conducted the Office the Attorney General and the electronic database the Department Executive Secretariat, which the official records repository the Office the Attorney General, and seventy-six pages were located that are responsive your request. have determined that thirty-seven pages are appropriate for release with excisions made pursuant Exemption and the FOIA, U.S.C. 552(b)(5) and (b)(6), and copies are enclosed. Exemption pertains certain inter and intra-agency communications protected the deliberative process privilege. Exemption pertains information the release which would constitute clearly unwarranted invasion the personal privacy third parties. have also determined that twenty-eight pages should withheld full pursuant the deliberative process privilege Exemption For your information, emails the enclosed documents which use the account name Elizabeth Carlisle denote e-mails from former Attorney General Loretta Lynch official Department Justice email account. Mrs. Lynch official email account did not use her name, order protect her security and privacy and enable her conduct Department business efficiently via email. Please note that the enclosed pages also contain records that are not responsive your request insomuch they not concern the Strong Cities Network any way. Those records have not been processed and are marked accordingly. Furthermore, please advised that logistical emails concerning the involvement Attorney General Lynch the September 28, 2015 announcement launching the Strong Cities Network were not considered responsive your request. -2- Because eleven pages contain information interest the National Security Division (NSD) and Department State (DOS), have referred this material NSD and DOS for processing and direct response you. Specifically, have referred six pages NSD and five pages DOS. Contact information for NSD and DOS can found online www.foia.gov. For your information, Congress excluded three discrete categories law enforcement and national security records from the requirements the FOIA. See U.S.C. 552(c) (2015) (amended 2016). This response limited those records that are subject the requirements the FOIA. This standard notification that given all our requesters and should not taken indication that excluded records do, not, exist. You may contact our FOIA Public Liaison, Laurie Day, for any further assistance and discuss any aspect your request at: Office Information Policy, United States Department Justice, Suite 11050, 1425 New York Avenue, NW, Washington, 205300001; telephone 202-514-3642; facsimile 202-514-1009. Additionally, you may contact the Office Government Information Services (OGIS) the National Archives and Records Administration inquire about the FOIA mediation services they offer. you are not satisfied with response this request, you may administratively appeal writing the Director, Office Information Policy, United States Department Justice, Suite 11050, 1425 New York Avenue, NW, Washington, 20530-0001, you may submit appeal through OIP FOIAonline portal https://foiaonline.regulations.gov/foia/ action/public/home. Your appeal must postmarked electronically submitted within ninety days the date response your request. you submit your appeal mail, both the letter and the envelope should clearly marked Freedom Information Act Appeal. Sincerely, Vanessa Brinkmann Senior Counsel Enclosures Sincerely, Vanessa Brinkmann Senior Counsel Enclosures From: Steele, Brette (ODAG) Sent: Monday, September 28, 2015 2:16 To: Cheung, Denise (OAG) Subject: RE: AGs Briefing Book Agenda and running order attache (b) (5) _____________________________________________ From: Cheung, Denise (OAG) Sent: Monday, September 28, 2015 1:08 To: Steele, Brette (ODAG) (b) (6) (NSD) Subject: AGs Briefing Book Are there any materials you have that should part the briefing materials for UNGA tomorrow? so, can you send them way? Thanks! Document ID: 0.7.10006.5210 20170821-0000234 STRONG CITIES NETWORK LAUNCH AGENDA Tuesday, September 2015 4:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Trustee Council Chamber, United Nations New York, United States 4:00pm Initial Welcome High Commissioner for Human Rights Prince Zeid Hussein 4:10pm Welcome Remarks Mayor Bill Blasio New York City 4:20pm Keynote Address U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch 4:30pm Strong Cities Network: Overview Sasha Havlicek, CEO the Institute for Strategic Dialogue 4:35pm Video Statement Mayor Denis Coderre Montreal 4:40pm 5:25pm Strong Cities Network: Focus, objectives and delivery Chair: Sasha Havlicek, CEO the Institute for Strategic Dialogue Deputy Executive Director Dr. Aisa Kirabo Kacyira, UN-Habitat Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb Rotterdam, Netherlands Governor Hassan Ali Joho Mombasa, Kenya Mayor Betsy Hodges Minneapolis, United States Closing Video Statement Mayor Anne Hidalgo Paris 5:30pm Document ID: 0.7.10006.5210-000003 End Session 20170821-0000241 From: Maccoby, Jacob (OPA) Sent: Monday, September 28, 2015 3:09 To: Carlisle, Elizabeth Cc: Werner, Sharon (OAG); Pokorny, Carolyn (OAG); Cheung, Denise (OAG); Swartz, Bruce; Official email account the Attorney General Newman, Melanie (OPA); Lewis, Kevin (OPA); Pierce, Emily (OPA); Chandler, Adam (OPA); Meadows, Bessie (OAG) Subject: RE: Draft Remarks UNGA Strong Cities Attachments: UNGA Strong Cities DRAFT4 FORMAT.docx Good afternoon, maamOne very minor addition the close the UNGA remarks the Institute for Strategic Dialogue would like you tee their CEO, Sasha Havlicek, who will following you. Ive added the following sentence: this time, would like turn things over Sasha Havlicek HAVE-lih-check the Chief Executive Officer the Institute for Strategic Dialogue. updated version with that addition attached. Thank you, -Jake -----Original Message----From: Maccoby, Jacob (OPA) Sent: Saturday, September 26, 2015 11:44 To: Carlisle, Elizabeth Official email account the Attorney General Cc: Werner, Sharon (OAG); Pokorny, Carolyn (OAG); Cheung, Denise (OAG); Swartz, Bruce; Newman, Melanie (OPA); Lewis, Kevin (OPA); Pierce, Emily (OPA); Chandler, Adam (OPA); Meadows, Bessie (OAG) Subject: Draft Remarks UNGA Strong Cities Good evening, maamAttached are draft remarks for your UNGA Strong Cities Network speech. Please let know any edits. ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL JOHN CARLIN DELIVERS REMARKS THE INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR JUSTICE AND THE RULE LAW EVENT MORE EFFECTIVE RESPONSES THE FOREIGN TERRORIST FIGHTER THREAT Remarks prepared for delivery NEW YORK Thank you, Maqsoud [Kruse], for that kind introduction. honor back here New York this event, hosted the International Institute for Justice and the Rule Law (IIJ) and the Hedayah Center. IIJ efforts uphold and promote the rule law provide clear vision not only what are against, but what stand for. President Obama said, The essential ingredient real and lasting stability and progress not less democracy; more democracy. institutions that uphold the rule law and apply justice equally. are honored join you carrying out this mission. Likewise, stand with the Hedayah Center, the first-ever International Center Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism (CVE). Less than three years since its inauguration, Hedayah already bringing together expertise and experience from around the globe prevent individuals from ever starting down the path toward radicalization violence. Hedayah work essential our collective success. both the IIJ and the Hedayah Center, your partnership reflects integrated counterterrorism approach, critical keeping people safe. Thank you. Global Changes the U.S. Department Justice, fight against ISIL protect the American public, here and abroad. IIJ efforts uphold and promote the rule law provide clear vision not only what are against, but what stand for. President Obama said, The essential ingredient real and lasting stability and progress not less democracy; more democracy. institutions that uphold the rule law and apply justice equally. are honored join you carrying out this mission. Likewise, stand with the Hedayah Center, the first-ever International Center Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism (CVE). Less than three years since its inauguration, Hedayah already bringing together expertise and experience from around the globe prevent individuals from ever starting down the path toward radicalization violence. Hedayah work essential our collective success. both the IIJ and the Hedayah Center, your partnership reflects integrated counterterrorism approach, critical keeping people safe. Thank you. Global Changes the U.S. Department Justice, fight against ISIL protect the American public, here and abroad. But also understand that our work contributes global efforts eliminate the threat ISIL poses innocents around the world. recognize our collective responsibility prevent our citizens from going overseas funding others join ISIL campaign that uses rape, sexual slavery and the murder civilians, including children, tactics for success. Document ID: 0.7.10006.5158 20170821-0000316 Last year, the United States joined the international community historic step, with the adoption Security Council Resolution 2178. Through Resolution 2178, the global community committed address the foreign terrorist fighter threat through law enforcement, border security, information sharing and countering violent extremism. And the international community has made great strides honor that commitment. Many nations have implemented the best practices endorsed the Global Counterterrorism Forum. the United States, have place law enforcement investigative tools and techniques that are both effective and protective individual rights and the rule law. use sophisticated undercover operations disrupt those who plan travel engage terrorism, allowing identify the threats early before potential fighters travel, train return. criminalize providing broad range material support for terrorist activity. These are tools have used for many years and ones that are now globally recognized invaluable our fight against terrorism. Since the adoption Resolution 2178, have visited more than countries consult legislative reform and investigative and prosecutorial strategies, and learn from their experiences. assisted nations pursuing their first foreign terrorist fighter prosecutions and exchanged best practices. will continue these efforts the coming year. Since the adoption Resolution 2178, over countries have enacted strengthened their laws and nearly three dozen nations have taken law enforcement actions disrupt foreign fighters and aspirants. Since last year meeting, foreign terrorist fighter cases the United States have increased from about dozen more than 50. total, since 2013, have publicly charged more than individuals, over districts, for foreign terrorist fighter homegrown violent extremist-related conduct. And the FBI has open investigations suspected supporters ISIL all states. hard believe that has been only one year since all gathered New York for last September historic events. While have made tremendous progress our collective global efforts combat the threat foreign terrorist fighters, must redouble our efforts. This will multi-year struggle. Threat Evolution must continue grow and evolve, because the threat will. about this time last year, foreign terrorist fighters Syria and Iraq numbered about 15,000. Recent estimates show that today that number has nearly doubled estimated 28,000 number that dwarfs the foreign fighter numbers the height the Afghan conflict the 1980s and 90s. These figures are not precise because they come from variety sources that vary quality. And may that our efforts have made better identifying and counting these individuals. But the trend line nonetheless disturbing. Twenty-eight thousand people, from 100 countries worldwide, who threaten not only the regions which they travel but also the countries which they return. These figures highlight the need for nations continue and fact increase efforts collectively fight ISIL. There still much do, including find ways disrupt ISIL ability recruit and radicalize followers through social media. Document ID: 0.7.10006.5158 20170821-0000317 interconnected world, takes just the push button for ISIL reach exponentially greater number people. ISIL has turned social media the language youth and global marketing tool designed reach households around the world. According FBI Director [James] Comey, ISIL now has about 21,000 English-language followers Twitter alone. ISIL exploits social media recruit, disseminate messaging and plan attacks. have seen each these borne out the United States. young Mississippi couple just 20- and 22-years-old recently attempted travel Syria join ISIL. They used social media communicate with individual they believed was ISIL recruiter and researched their trip online. 17-year-old resident Virginia used Twitter provide instructions how use Bitcoin, virtual currency, mask providing funds ISIL. also facilitated travel for 18-year-old who traveled Syria join ISIL. know that ISIL used Twitter terrorize Mosul before their attack. ISIL also uses social media make public calls for lone offender attacks the West. Millions social media users simply reject ISIL propaganda. Although only tiny percentage susceptible, and often young, people have been influenced ISIL online, that number still too large. Even one too many. Social media creates for this segment sort radicalization echo chamber, where social media followers reinforce for each other ISIL propaganda. the U.S., have identified new trends our investigations and prosecutions, seemingly driven part the influence social media. Here, the threat not confined geographically ethnically. First, youth. ISIL continues target the young, including children, its recruiting efforts, and its message getting through. the United States, over percent defendants foreign terrorist fighter cases are under 25-years-old. Over third are younger. Last October, three juvenile girls from Colorado attempted travel Syria join ISIL. They were diverted Frankfurt and returned the United States, thanks the efforts our German partners, but they were not the first nor will they the last. Second, and perhaps most alarming, are witnessing surge what call homegrown violent extremists (HVEs) individuals inspired this extremist ideology conduct attacks inside the United States. ISIL and its supporters have repeatedly called for attacks right where potential attackers live. Terrorism with the reach mass, global marketing. passport travel required. prevent tragedy, must prevent people from answering that call, both the United States and across the globe. April this year, man inspired ISIL attempted detonate what believed was fully functional bomb just outside military installation Kansas. intended kill many military personnel could. And, just this month, man inspired ISIL was arrested for distributing information how construct WMD (weapon mass destruction). hoped that the accurate information provided would used conduct attack against Sept. 11th memorial ceremony Missouri. The list, unfortunately, goes on. Law enforcement techniques and strategies are needed. The Need for Comprehensive Approach what together counter ISIL and address these alarming trends? Document ID: 0.7.10006.5158 20170821-0000318 Law enforcement powerful tool, but cannot our only tool. addition strong and enforceable counterterrorism legal regime, must also develop ways reach individuals early their path toward radicalization. Before they respond ISIL siren song. This group and our many partners dedicated countering violent extremism are critical doing just that. Much what this front echoes the practices set out the GCTF (Global Counterterrorism Forum Hague-Marrakech Memorandum. First, must more empower those who are best-placed affect change especially parents and those who know their communities best. Our efforts are most successful when partner with all communities uphold the law. Local communities, including faith communities, form the fabric our nations and community members are often best-positioned identify and relate individuals who have begun path violent extremism. Recognizing the key role communities combating violent extremism and the need for more than top-down approach CVE, U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch will open tomorrow Strong Cities Network meeting. The Strong Cities Network the first ever global network municipal leaders involved building community resilience. powerful example our integrated strategy this area ensuring well informed and equipped families, community leaders and institutions. Because community members see things that law enforcement agencies not. Here the United States, one study found that more than percent cases involving homegrown violent extremists, thirdparty bystanders observed activities behaviors suggesting radicalization violent intent. However, more than half the witnesses discounted downplayed their observations. community members are not only best positioned intervene with those path towards violent extremism, they also may the first see potential steps towards radicalization. Recognizing the importance community engagement early intervention, the Department Justice has developed three community-based pilot programs Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota; the greater Boston area; and Los Angeles. Government, academic and community leaders are working together develop counter narratives, youth programming and constructive dialogue disengagement. Strong outreach programs for communities and training for law enforcement have led relationship trust and increased cooperation everything from civil rights radicalization-to-violence. The Department Justice also exploring options intervene with would-be violent extremists before violence occurs, and address disengagement and rehabilitation, including off ramps prosecution. CVE will require community engagement, but will also require, recognized the HagueMarrakech Memorandum, countering ISIL use online tools and social media. First, although ISIL uses social media and open platforms for recruitment, they also conduct their operational planning through communications, sometimes encrypted, using mainstream technology. Those providing the services must take responsibility for how their services can abused. Responsible providers need understand what the threats are and take action prevent terrorist groups from abusing their services induce recruits commit terrorist acts. Document ID: 0.7.10006.5158 20170821-0000319 Beyond that, need use social media reveal ISIL for what group that beheads and kills Muslims and non-Muslims with the same impunity; rapes and sells women into sexual slavery; and pillages and destroys historical artifacts. must strip away the slick propaganda and the glossy images and lay bare the truth. also must harness social media power provide positive vision for young people. commend the efforts the Sawab Center and others who partner with just that. Social media powerful platform for amplifying the stories ISIL defectors, broadcasting the misery life under ISIL and displaying the damage they are doing Muslim communities and the causes they claim defend. And importantly, social media allows amplify the stories young people who are overcoming difficult circumstances channeling their talent and energy produce positive change their societies. succeed, must work together. must take the lessons learned each our countries and put them use globally. must confront the violent extremist threat all fronts. Law enforcement will remain strong tool this battle. But alone not enough. Our first goal ought dissuade would-be foreign fighters from joining ISIL the first place. That requires engage with our communities and support efforts identify possible interventions every step the foreign terrorist fighter development cycle, from recruitment and radicalization, mobilization and return. must work together disrupt and detain those who have already gone, while simultaneously deterring those who seek follow that path. look forward hearing how our international partners address prevention, rehabilitation and reentry the panels come. Thank you. LAUNCH STRONG CITIES NETWORK STRENGTHEN COMMUNITY RESILIENCE AGAINST VIOLENT EXTREMISM WASHINGTON Cities are vital partners international efforts build social cohesion and resilience violent extremism. Local communities and authorities are the most credible and persuasive voices challenge violent extremism all its forms and manifestations their local contexts. While many cities and local authorities are developing innovative responses address this challenge, systematic efforts are place share experiences, pool resources and build community cities inspire local action global scale. The Strong Cities Network will serve vital tool strengthen capacity-building and improve collaboration, said Attorney General Loretta Lynch. continue counter range domestic and global terror threats, this innovative platform will enable cities learn from one another, develop best practices and build social cohesion and community resilience here home and around the world. The Strong Cities Network (SCN) which launches September 29th the United Nations will empower municipal bodies fill this gap while working with civil society and safeguarding the rights local citizens and communities. The SCN will strengthen strategic planning and practices address violent extremism all its forms fostering collaboration among cities, municipalities and other sub-national authorities. counter violent extremism need determined action all levels governance, said Governing Mayor Stian Berger sland Oslo while commenting their participation the SCN. succeed, must coordinate our efforts and cooperate across borders. The Strong Cities Network will enable cities across the globe pool our resources, knowledge and best practices together and thus leave standing stronger the fight against one the greatest threats modern society. The SCN will connect cities, city-level practitioners and the communities they represent through series workshops, trainings and sustained city partnerships. Network participants will also contribute and benefit from online repository municipal-level good practices and web-based training modules and will Document ID: 0.7.10006.5141 20170821-0000323 eligible for grants supporting innovative, local initiatives and strategies that will contribute building social cohesion and resilience violent extremism. The SCN will include International Steering Committee approximately cities and other subnational entities from different regions that will provide the SCN with its strategic direction. The SCN will also convene International Advisory Board, which includes representatives from relevant city-focused networks, help ensure SCN builds upon their work. will run the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), leading international think-and-do tank with long-standing track record working prevent violent extremism: The SCN provides unique new opportunity apply our collective lessons preventing violent extremism support local communities and authorities around the world said CEO Sasha Havlicek ISD. look forward developing this international platform for joint innovation impact this pressing challenge. with great conviction that Montr has agreed join the Strong Cities Network founders, said the Honorable Mayor Denis Coderre Montreal. This global network designed build communitybased approaches address violent extremism, promote openness and vigilance and expand upon local initiatives like Montr Mayors International Observatory Living Together. delighted that through the Strong Cities Network, the City Montr will more actively share information and best practices with global network leaders critical issues facing our communities. The Strong Cities Network will launch Sept. 29, from 4:00 p.m. 5:30 p.m. EDT, following the Leaders Summit Countering ISIL and Violent Extremism. Welcoming remarks will offered the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Prince Zeid Hussein and Mayor Bill Blasio New York City, who will also introduce Keynote address U.S. Attorney General Lynch. For more information, please visit www.strongcitiesnetwork.org contact Sabine Barton via email at: info@strongcitiesnetwork.org telephone: +44 207 493 9333. 4:00 p.m. EDT Attorney General Loretta Lynch will announce the launch the Strong Cities Network the United Nations General Assembly. United Nations Headquarters Trusteeship Council Chamber 46th Street and 1st Avenue New York, 10017 OPEN PRESS NOTE: All media must present valid U.N. credentials order cover this event. Click the following links for more information the U.N. credentials process and media instructions for attending U.N. special events. Press inquiries regarding logistics should directed Tal Mekel with the United Nations Media Accreditation and Liaison Unit 212-963-6934, Kevin Lewis Kevin.S.Lewis@usdoj.gov and press@usdoj.gov. Non-Responsive Record Document ID: 0.7.10006.5117 20170821-0000327 Non-Responsive Record Document ID: 0.7.10006.5117 20170821-0000328 Non-Responsive Record Document ID: 0.7.10006.5117 20170821-0000329 From: White House Press Office Sent: Tuesday, September 29, 2015 11:40 To: Werner, Sharon (OAG) Subject: Fact Sheet: Leaders Summit Counter ISIL and Violent Extremism THE WHITE HOUSE Office the Press Secretary FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 29, 2015 FACT SHEET: Leaders Summit Counter ISIL and Violent Extremism President Obama today hosting Summit highlighting the international community efforts counter ISIL, address Foreign Terrorist Fighters (FTFs), and Counter Violent Extremism (CVE). The President has made clear that ISIL poses threat the United States and the international community, and that will use all instruments power defeat it. has also made clear that this fight will not won quickly, solely through military means, the United States alone. This long-term struggle that will won with comprehensive approach concert with state and nongovernmental actors across the globe which exactly what are doing. This Summit, also hosted Vice President Biden, built progress achieved the last year and provided the participants the opportunity announce new initiatives. Today the international community demonstrated its resolve degrade and ultimately destroy ISIL and break the lifecycle terrorism from radicalization conflict zones and everywhere between. Countering ISIL The United States established and leading Coalition more than partners committed degrading and ultimately destroying ISIL, and today welcomed new Coalition members Malaysia, Nigeria, and Tunisia join those efforts. While military power rolled back some the group territorial gains and improved local partner forces capabilities, Coalition efforts begin countering ISIL messaging, disrupting its finances and countering the FTF threat continue equally important. And through humanitarian assistance and stabilization programs, the Coalition helping those who have survived ISIL barbarity. Yesterday the Coalition released statement outlining the breadth and depth counter-ISIL efforts the past year. part our counter-ISIL efforts, the Coalition supporting the Iraqi government progress toward effective governance. Under Prime Minister Abadi, Baghdad has approved comprehensive program foster inclusive governance and reconciliation, and taken initial steps rein corruption, streamline the bureaucracy and decentralize responsibilities provincial and local leaders. The U.S. and our Coalition partners will work with the Iraqi Government help ensure these and many other steps are fully implemented. The challenge establishing effective governance even greater Syria, where the regime conducting brutal campaign that has fractured the country and allowed ISIL flourish. With our Document ID: 0.7.10006.5103 20170821-0000332 allies, are pursuing negotiated political transition that removes Asad from power and establishes transitional government uniting the Syrian people. More than two dozen Coalition partners, led the United States, have contributed the military campaign Iraq and Syria, conducting over 7,200 air strikes date and training and providing equipment and ammunition local partners. result, ISIL has lost the ability operate freely 20-25 percent the populated territory held one year ago Iraq and Syria. Syria, Kurdish and Arab partners with Coalition support have cut off ISIL access all but miles the 600-mile long Syria-Turkey border, which important step toward preventing FTF travel and squeezing ISIL supply lines. Iraq, Coalition members have trained more than 13,000 Iraqi and Peshmerga soldiers. The Coalition has also facilitated training for thousands Sunni tribal fighters, supporting Baghdad efforts recapture Ramadi and liberate Anbar Province. Syria, the Department Defense training and equipping appropriately vetted elements the Syrian armed opposition counter ISIL and create the conditions for political settlement. Training sites were established Turkey and Jordan, and sites Qatar and Saudi Arabia will open shortly. Coalition strikes and nonlethal assistance have also helped variety other forces Syria, many whom played critical roles clearing ISIL from all but approximately miles the Turkey-Syria border. The Coalition working squeeze ISIL financially. Early this year, the Coalition Counter ISIL Financial Group (CIFG), co-chaired the United States, Italy and Saudi Arabia, developed action plan disrupt ISIL financial activity and ability raise, move and use funds. This week, the United States designated over ISIL officials, facilitators and supporters and announced State Department Rewards for Justice offer million for information leading the significant disruption the sale oil antiquities benefiting ISIL. Additionally, the added key ISIL facilitators the al-Qa ida Sanctions List, effectively freezing their assets and preventing them from using the international financial system well prohibiting their travel accordance with Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1267. The Coalition also working erode ISIL appeal strengthening capabilities counter the group messages hate. The State Department Center for Strategic Counterterrorism Communications operationalized Interagency Counterterrorism Communications cell improve cross-government collaboration countering ISIL online messaging. And the UAE-based Sawab the right path Center increasing online debate undermine ISIL claims legitimacy and strategic success. The United States and its partners are responding the humanitarian impact the conflict and ISIL depravity. Syria, ISIL has contributed the crisis that has forced nearly million people from their homes, including more than million refugees, 7.6 million internally displaced persons and 5.5 million children. The United States the single largest humanitarian aid donor for those impacted the Syria crisis, contributing $4.5 billion since the crisis began. Since 2014, 3.2 million Iraqis have also become internally displaced, and the United States has contributed more than $477 million humanitarian assistance address this and the needs other vulnerable populations. Additionally, September 15, the Department Defense approved $75 million Document ID: 0.7.10006.5103 20170821-0000333 for relief supplies help address immediate lifesaving needs for displaced Iraqis. Our joint efforts with Coalition partners, including financial contributions the United Nations Development Program Funding Facility for Immediate Stabilization, have begun yielding positive results near Tikrit, where approximately 100,000 civilians displaced ISIL violence have returned. Countering the Foreign Terrorist Fighter Threat ISIL unique threat large part due its ability attract FTFs, and the United States leading global efforts address this challenge. Last year, President Obama chaired Security Council summit which UNSCR 2178 was adopted. The binding resolution, which has improved the international community ability counter the FTF threat, requires countries prevent suspected individuals from entering transiting their countries; disrupt financial support FTFs; implement UNSCR 1267 sanctions obligations and propose sanctions against those supporting ISIL and affiliates derivatives al-Qaida; and implement legislation enable prosecution. UNSCR 2178 also underscores the centrality efforts counter violent extremism suppress the FTF threat, theme amplified today summit. Since the adoption UNSCR 2178, countries have passed legal frameworks better address the threat posed FTFs, countries have arrested FTFs, and have successfully prosecuted least one foreign terrorist fighter. The United States has supported several our partners development and implementation laws addressing the FTF threat while respecting fundamental human rights and civil liberties. The United States continues help partners improve border security better identify, restrict and report suspected FTF travel, including encouraging partners participate multilateral information sharing mechanisms. Today, through INTERPOL Counterterrorism Fusion Center (CTFC), countries now share foreign terrorist fighter profiles. Bilaterally, the United States has concluded arrangements with over international partners provide mechanism for sharing terrorist travel information. The Department Homeland Security (DHS) encouraging additional countries join the U.S. and more than other countries that use travel information, like Advanced Passenger Information (API), more effectivity identify known and previously unknown FTFs. May, DHS and the State Department drove unprecedented meeting Interior Ministers Security Council nations advocate for strong implementation UNSCR 2178 principles. The ministerial focused border controls particularly. DHS also announced the creation open-source tool for strengthening border security. July meeting Spain, DHS, State and partner nations made key financial commitments strengthening border security. home, are employing whole-of-government approach, leveraging homeland security, law enforcement, justice sector, intelligence, diplomatic, capacity building, and information sharing tools counter FTFs. DHS and the Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) disseminate Joint Intelligence Bulletins share threat information with state, local and tribal law enforcement. Additionally, recent months DHS announced changes security partnerships required under the Visa Waiver Program align with UNSCR 2178 and enhanced the Electronic system for Travel Authorization (ESTA). These efforts enhance security while continuing encourage legitimate trade and travel. Document ID: 0.7.10006.5103 20170821-0000334 Building Global Movements Counter Violent Extremism President Obama has said, ideologies are not defeated with guns; they defeated better ideas more attractive and more compelling vision. That why President Obama convened the February 2015 White House Summit Counter Violent Extremism, where the international community came together expand efforts against violent extremism. Since then, driven U.S. leadership, the global CVE movement has grown rapidly. Global Progress Today, the United States announced the launch the International and CVE Clearinghouse Mechanism (ICCM) improve capacity-building coordination among key partners several pilot countries. The ICCM will identify programming gaps, and mobilize and coordinate donor resources address identified needs. also highlighted new initiatives and progress number key initiatives announced the February 2015 White House Summit Counter Violent Extremism: Strong Cities Network: Today, Attorney General Loretta Lynch will keynote the launch the first global network municipal and other sub-national leaders support the development effective rights-based community focused programs and training build resilience against violent extremism. The Global Youth Summit Counter Violent Extremism: Yesterday, Lisa Monaco, the President Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor, kicked off summit that brought together more than global youth leaders and organizations from more than countries build support for innovative youth-led initiatives. The development global virtual platforms will allow participating youth leaders and youth-oriented organizations remain connected and share best practices. Peer-to-Peer Global University Challenge: Spanning both domestic and international CVE efforts, the United States Government recently launched this initiative empower university students the United States, Canada, North Africa, Middle East, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Their objectives were design and implement social digital initiative, product, tool motivate and empower their peers join the movement countering violent extremism. The spring 2015 winner the Peerto-Peer Challenge, One 95.org from Missouri State University, was showcased yesterday the Global Youth Summit. RESOLVE (Research and Solutions for Violent Extremism): This international CVE research network, which was launched last week, will provide grants local researchers and serve platform facilitate information sharing and mentoring. will managed consortium organizations that will include the Geneva Centre Security Policy, Hedayah, the Institute for Security Studies, the Africa Policy Institute, and the U.S. Institute Peace. Balkans Regional CVE Initiative: The Government Albania will lead Western Balkans regional CVE initiative build regional capacity and cooperation CVE issues, particular through supporting front-line CVE practitioners, civil society, and local communities, developing national CVE strategies, and promoting research, education, and counter-messaging. East Africa CVE Center Excellence and Counter-Messaging Hub: The Government Djibouti will host Intergovernmental Authority Development center provide dedicated support, training, Document ID: 0.7.10006.5103 20170821-0000335 and research related CVE, and serve resource for governments and civil society from across the region. Guidelines and Good Practices for Developing Inclusive National CVE Strategies: Hedayah, collaboration with the Global Center Cooperative Security and the Organization for Security and Co-Operation Europe, produced set guidelines, good practices and principles for the development national CVE strategies/action plans that promote whole society approach CVE. Domestic Progress The federal government has partnered with local governments, public safety officials, educators and social service providers greater Boston, Los Angeles and the Twin Cities implement strategic prevention frameworks that address the unique issues facing their local communities. Since February, federal officials and local partners have advanced and expanded their prevention frameworks include the addition new community stakeholders, developed private sector partnerships, and developed new series youth-focused programs. September, the Department Justice (DOJ) Community Oriented Policing Service (COPS), partnership with the Police Executive Research Forum, convened law enforcement executives and community partners from over dozen cities explore how adapt best practices and lessons learned from Boston, Los Angeles, Montgomery County, Md. and the Twin Cities regions around the country. Participants discussed how identify and build relationships with key stakeholders and methods develop, implement and assess community engagement, prevention and intervention programs. The COPS Office and Police Executive Research Forum will develop series case studies for local law enforcement seeking replicate these programs. DHS, partnership with the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), continues lead, improve and expand its community engagement work including Community Engagement Roundtables, Town Hall Meetings, Community Awareness Briefings and Community Resilience Exercises cities all across the country. EXCERPTS ATTORNEY GENERAL LYNCH THE LAUNCH THE STRONG CITIES NETWORK COMBAT VIOLENT EXTREMISM WASHINGTON her first address the United Nations General Assembly, Attorney General Loretta Lynch will join other leaders from around the world launch the Strong Cities Network combat violent extremism. Copied below are excerpts from her prepared remarks about how these collaborative efforts will improve social cohesion and resilience violent extremism: Some [violent extremists] aspire travel overseas train fight. Others plot attacks targets within their homelands. Copied below are excerpts from her prepared remarks about how these collaborative efforts will improve social cohesion and resilience violent extremism: Some [violent extremists] aspire travel overseas train fight. Others plot attacks targets within their homelands. But all are antithetical the shared vision and common cause that joins here today this renowned international forum: commitment collaboration; dedication peace; and devotion the cause justice within our nations and throughout the world. *** clear that the challenge building resilience against violent extremism challenge that spans vast oceans and borders while impacting our most tightly-knit cities and towns requires response that both wide-ranging and highly focused. *** residents and experts their communities, local leaders are often best positioned pinpoint sources unrest and discord; best equipped identify signs potential danger; and best able recognize and accommodate community cultures, traditions, sensitivities, and customs. creating series partnerships that draws the knowledge and expertise our local officials, can create more effective response this virulent threat. *** Document ID: 0.7.10006.5106 20170821-0000338 Through the Strong Cities Network that have unveiled today, are making the first systematic effort history bring together cities around the world share experiences, pool resources, and forge partnerships order build local cohesion and resilience global scale. Today tell every city, every town, and every community that has lost the flower its youth sea hatred you are not alone. stand together, and stand with you. *** Our experience tells that partnering with city-level officials and the communities they represent extends the reach and deepens the perspective national governments and international alliances. And connecting those localities one another the Strong Cities Network doing not only powerful way lift our communities worldwide. also sends message about who are and what aspire alliance nations and global community. When the representatives the Strong Cities Network join together for their first Annual Summit Paris Spring 2016, they will making strong and clear statement their citizens and the world: stand united against violence, united against fear, and united the pursuit better and brighter future. *** connecting municipal leaders, facilitating information-sharing and providing training and other assistance where appropriate, the Strong Cities Network will help fashion global response global issue, without losing sight its inherently local roots. will offer city leaders way learn from one another about successful initiatives and productive programs. will provide platform for discussing community policing and prevention strategies that safeguard the individual rights citizens. And will support the practical delivery community resilience programs cities that are taking new look this evolving issue. Leaders Summit Countering ISIL and Violent Extremism September 29, 2015 New York City Chair Statement Leaders from more than 100 countries, multilateral bodies, and 120 civil society and private sector organizations met today New York City review progress countering ISIL, addressing the threat posed foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs), and countering and preventing violent extremism. Participants took note the efforts the Global Coalition Counter ISIL since its founding one year ago, expressing support for the work ministers guiding the Coalition and reaffirming the Coalition support for the Government Iraq its fight against ISIL. They also expressed support for efforts further implement Security Council Resolution 2178 (2014) preventing the travel of, and support to, foreign terrorist fighters. Participants welcomed progress the comprehensive, multi-stakeholder action agenda against violent extremism developed the February 2015 White House Summit Countering Violent Extremism (CVE), which catalyzed global movement address the drivers existing terrorist threats and prevent future ones from emerging. Participants underscored the central role that the United Nations should continue play addressing these challenges, while ensuring respect for international law. Most importantly, participants announced new initiatives ISIL, FTFs and CVE, demonstrating the international community resolve address these issues. Countering ISIL Leaders emphasized their enduring commitment and common mission degrade and ultimately destroy the terrorist group ISIL. Over the past year this broad and multifaceted campaign has harnessed range tools, including superior military strength, roll back some the group gains Iraq and Syria and build increasingly capable local partner forces. Also critical has been the Coalition work organize efforts disrupt ISIL finances, counter the group messaging, and help those who have borne the brunt ISIL brutality return safely home. This long-term campaign that will continue see periods both progress and challenge advance toward our shared objective degrading and ultimately destroying ISIL the interests regional and global security. Document ID: 0.7.10006.5218 20170821-0000342 Countries leading the Coalition Working Groups Stabilization Support, Foreign Terrorist Fighters, Counter-ISIL Messaging and Counter-ISIL Finance thanked members for their intensive efforts over the past year, and welcomed new Coalition members Malaysia, Nigeria, and Tunisia. Others contrasted the military situation year ago when ISIL was rapidly advancing and threatening Baghdad and Erbil the still challenging but improved situation today. While much remains done this multi-year campaign, the Coalition has begun make progress against ISIL. Many speakers noted the dedication and sacrifices the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF), including Kurdish Peshmerga and tribal forces, and the Syrian moderate opposition and Kurdish forces. coordination with international partners, these forces defeated ISIL Kobane January, Tikrit March, Tal Abyad June, and Hasakah August. All told, ISIL has lost the freedom movement approximately 20-25 percent the populated territory Iraq and Syria that held one year ago. Participants commended the more than 5,000 personnel from countries now Iraq supporting the Iraqi government efforts strengthen and develop local security forces. Coalition members have trained more than 13,000 ISF and Kurdish Peshmerga forces Iraq; addition, the U.S.-led advise and assist mission Taqaddum Airbase (al-Habbaniyah) has facilitated training for thousands Sunni tribal recruits Anbar under the auspices the Iraqi government. The Iraqi government has also taken important steps equip these fighters. Separately, Coalition personnel are supporting the Syrian train and equip mission. More than two dozen Coalition partners, led the United States, have contributed some way the military campaign, with more than 7,200 strikes Iraq and Syria date. Turkey opening its bases the Coalition and committing its own aircraft have improved Coalition operations. Steps are also being taken stabilize liberated areas Iraq displaced residents can return their homes. Participants welcomed the Iraqi government partnership with local leaders and the United Nations help stabilize areas liberated from ISIL, and the Coalition committed working within this framework help Iraq ensure that returnees have services meet basic needs safe environment. Quick, targeted infusion stabilization support Tikrit has contributed the return more than 100,000 civilians, supported the United Nations Development Program Funding Facility for Immediate Stabilization. More than half subscribed already and the Fund track meet its target $60-70m the first quarter 2016. Italy leading the police training aspect stabilization efforts: more than 100 Carabinieri are working train Iraqi police, and Coalition members are working provide trainers, equipment and funding expand this effort. And Canada leading Coalition efforts improve the integration women and gender perspectives into decision-making, including stabilization and protection. Members the Coalition Counter-ISIL Finance Group (CIFG) highlighted efforts disrupt ISIL financial activities, including its ability raise, move, and use funds. Earlier this year, the CIFG agreed implement action plan disrupt ISIL financial activities and result, are developing enhanced mechanisms share information and develop tailored countermeasures address the problem. Today, the added key ISIL facilitators the al-Qaida Sanctions List action that underscores the international communitys unity and commitment disrupting ISIL Document ID: 0.7.10006.5218 20170821-0000343 financial activities. The further development informal Public-Private Partnership help protect antiquities Syria and Iraq was also announced. Participants highlighted efforts coordinate strategic communications de-legitimize ISIL and diminish its influence. The new Sawab Center the UAE first step toward creating series networks facilitate rapid communications and empower web-savvy practitioners effectively conveying their individual messages. Participants also noted how the private sector working with Coalition governments and took note new testimonial campaign focused individuals who have defected from ISIL. Many speakers drew attention the plight refugees and displaced persons who are victims the conflict Syria and Iraq, and the pressing unmet humanitarian situation. number speakers announced new contributions the humanitarian appeals for Syria and Iraq well other mechanisms help relieve the situation. Countering the Foreign Terrorist Fighter Threat Coalition members outlined efforts help counter the FTF threat, include strengthening counterterrorism legislation their own countries and expanding information sharing terrorist identities. The FTF Working Group has established strong coordination with other international fora, including the Global Counterterrorism Forum. Participants underscored the importance implementing Security Council Resolution 2178, which created policy and legal framework address the FTF threat. Participants welcomed progress made since the adoption the resolution last September, including legislative and judicial efforts. They noted that since the passage UNSCR 2178, countries have passed updated existing laws deal with FTFs; countries have arrested FTFs aspirants; least countries have brought cases against FTFs; and countries have prosecuted least one FTF case, resulting conviction sentencing. Participants reaffirmed their commitment increase and enhance border security identify, restrict and report travel suspected FTFs sharing passenger name records and advanced passenger information and taking greater advantage INTERPOL resources, such screening passengers against its Foreign Terrorist Fighters database and its Stolen and Lost Travel Documents system. this regard, participants welcomed INTERPOL announcement action agenda that will seek improve data sharing agreements and international cooperation. Participants reaffirmed the importance bilateral agreements share information known and suspected FTFs for use law enforcement, border authorities and security services. Participants welcomed the efforts bodies, including the Counter-Terrorism Committee, the 1267/1989 Al-Qa ida Sanctions Committee, and the Counter-Terrorism Implementation Task Force strengthen global actions against FTFs. Participants reaffirmed the importance international cooperation and welcomed recent efforts the international, regional and subregional levels FTFs, including the Government Spain Document ID: 0.7.10006.5218 20170821-0000344 Ministerial Meeting Stemming the Flow FTFs Madrid July 28. They reaffirmed the importance initiatives develop good practices such the Global Counterterrorism Forum Good Practices for More Effective Response the Foreign Terrorist Fighter Phenomenon. Participants also noted the announcement the GCTF Cross-Working Group Initiative Address the Full Life-Cycle Radicalization Violence, which will reinforce many the key elements Coalition efforts and the CVE Summit Action Agenda that emerged from February White House Summit Countering Violent Extremism and was adopted Rome. Participants reaffirmed their resolve continue take further concrete steps address and mitigate the FTF threat, include strengthening counterterrorism legislation, enhancing border security, improving information sharing and adopting new programs prevent radicalization violence. They also urged States, they are able, assist the delivery urgent capacity building and other technical assistance needed the most affected States, and adopt holistic approaches responding emerging trends and challenges, including the rehabilitation and reintegration former foreign terrorist fighters. Countering and Preventing the Spread Violent Extremism Participants underscored that the February 2015 White House Summit Counter Violent Extremism catalyzed global movement embrace proactive, positive approach the urgent challenge violent extremism all its forms and manifestations, that involves contributions from national and local governments, civil society, local communities, the private sector, and multilateral bodies. They highlighted how this approach must complement rule law-based, rights-respecting, military, intelligence, and law enforcement efforts. They stressed the importance continuing expand the set CVE stakeholders, initiatives, and interventions that are necessary both for confronting ISIL and other existing terrorist threats, well preventing future threats from emerging. Participants expressed gratitude the governments and organizations that hosted regional CVE summits and other related events following February CVE Summit, which were essential for expanding participation and sustaining the global movement against violent extremism. Participants welcomed the progress made the implementation the CVE Summit Action Agenda, including new CVE strategies, policies, programs, and partnerships being developed across the Agenda several pillars, and pledged redouble implementation efforts. Progress has included: new, inclusive national CVE strategies and programs that place increasing emphasis the role local communities; new initiatives involving women, youth, scholars, and clerics discrediting both on-line and offline hateful ideologies and build community resilience against violent extremism; business leaders investing community-based solutions; mayors and municipal leaders developing engagement programs that lift and support ethnic and religious minority communities; additional funding and other support for practical multilateral CVE efforts, including those the UN, the Global Counterterrorism Forum, Hedayah, and the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund; and Document ID: 0.7.10006.5218 20170821-0000345 the United Nations and other multilateral bodies intensifying their own CVE efforts, including developing action plans, programs, and initiatives that will help sustain the global CVE movement. Participants welcomed the update from the Secretary-General the development his plan action prevent violent extremism, which will present the UNGA November. They encouraged the play central role sustaining the CVE Summit Action Agenda 2016 and beyond. Participants reaffirmed their commitment championing the global CVE movement following the Leaders Summit, underscoring the need for government and non-government actors collaborate make progress several priority issues, including: better understanding the drivers violent extremism the local and regional level; countering the narratives violent extremists who glorify violence and attempt recruit and radicalize young men and women; strengthening protections for members all communities, particular ethnic and religious minorities; preventing radicalization prisons and facilitating the rehabilitation and reintegration former violent extremism, including expanding diversion programs; addressing political, social and economic grievances that terrorists exploit, including working together advance human rights, improving the rule law, expanding social services and strengthening security communities that are risk; and ensuring the inclusion local communities, civil society, religious leaders, and the private sector addressing the underlying drivers violent extremism, recognizing that they are often more capable and credible than national governments. Participants pledged make progress these priority issues, including supporting the new subnational networks announced during the Summit, such those involving cities (i.e., the Strong Cities Network), civil society, and researchers (RESOLVE), new regional CVE hubs and hubs, initiatives aimed strengthening CVE capacities and cooperation across East Africa and the Western Balkans, well supporting the youth-driven Action Agenda that emerged from the first-ever Global Youth Summit Against Violent Extremism. And like thank all the mayors and other municipal leaders who are helping ensure safe and prosperous futures for our communities and our world serving the Steering Committee the Strong Cities Network. pleasure join such distinguished group world leaders this historic occasion and privilege represent the Obama Administration and the United States inaugurate this innovative, collaborative and critically important global effort. gather today crucial moment challenge and opportunity for the security our nations and the well-being humankind. Fourteen years ago, not far from where stand today, terrorists carried out vicious assault democratic values and inclusive societies everywhere. Their brutal attack claimed the lives thousands innocent victims including citizens from nations. And the years since that morning when terror rained from the sky, have continued see violent extremists emerge from within our own communities from terrorists inspired groups like ISIL fanatics motivated hatred against religious ethnic factions. Some aspire travel overseas train fight. Others plot attacks targets within their homelands. But all are antithetical the shared vision and common cause that joins here today this renowned international forum: commitment collaboration; dedication peace; and devotion the cause justice within our nations and throughout the world. clear that the challenge building resilience against violent extremism challenge that spans vast oceans and borders while impacting our most tightly-knit cities and towns requires response that both wide-ranging and highly focused. National governments have crucial role play ensuring the safety and Document ID: 0.7.10006.5214 20170821-0000347 security the nations they serve and here the United States, our highest priority. Neither the Justice Department lead nor the administration which serve will ever back down from our commitment and our responsibility safeguard our citizens and defend our homeland. But lifelong prosecutor and former United States Attorney here New York, have also seen firsthand how local authorities can serve the front lines our defense against violent extremism. residents and experts their communities, local leaders are often best positioned pinpoint sources unrest and discord; best equipped identify signs potential danger; and best able recognize and accommodate community cultures, traditions, sensitivities and customs. creating series partnerships that draws the knowledge and expertise our local officials, can create more effective response this virulent threat. The government the United States fully invested this collaborative approach and have seen the value empowering local communities promoting initiatives they design and lead themselves. Through our Model Regions program, federal officials have partnered with wide array local stakeholders including government and public safety officers, social service providers, educators, businesses and nonprofits build and implement community resilience frameworks tailored the unique needs residents. Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Minnesota, for example, government officials, private partners and civic leaders have come together create mentorship program for Somali youth; build opportunity hub that provides educational resources and job training; and contribute program called Youthprise that forging connections between community organizations, investors and young people. the same time, officials the Greater Boston region are exploring the connection between criminal justice and public health partnering with the Massachusetts Executive Office Health and Human Services tap their experience with violence prevention and intervention. And the Denver area, the United States Attorney Office has led multifaceted community engagement and education effort involving all levels government. These initiatives and others like them were the subject convening just two weeks ago, organized our Office Community Oriented Policing Services, conjunction with the Police Executive Research Forum, which brought together law enforcement executives and community partners from over dozen cities plan ways translate these cutting-edge programs into new regions. These efforts have shown the power harnessing local expertise and leveraging local leadership create targeted and effective approaches eradicating violent extremism any community. have learned that open dialogue and consistent engagement with wide range constituents essential crafting strategies and forging partnerships that will address the full scope the threats face. have seen that communities must empowered take these steps themselves that the prevention approaches they design are crafted for their unique situations. And have observed the need for mechanism that will expand the most effective efforts reach more people around the globe way highlight the best local ideas that they can adapted for use other communities. Until now, have lacked that mechanism. haven had the benefit sustained coordinated cooperation among the growing number cities and municipalities that are confronting this ongoing challenge. Communities have too often been left isolated and alone. But through the Strong Cities Network that have unveiled today, are making the first systematic effort history bring together cities around the world share experiences, pool resources and forge partnerships order build local cohesion and resilience global scale. Today tell every city, every town and every community that has lost the flower its youth sea hatred you are not alone. stand together and stand with you. This truly groundbreaking endeavor. connecting municipal leaders, facilitating informationsharing and providing training and other assistance where appropriate, the Strong Cities Network will help fashion global response global issue, without losing sight its inherently local roots. will offer city leaders way learn from one another about successful initiatives and productive programs. will provide platform for discussing community policing and prevention strategies that safeguard the individual rights Document ID: 0.7.10006.5214 20170821-0000348 citizens. And will support the practical delivery community resilience programs cities that are taking new look this evolving issue. want you know that the Obama Administration deeply committed ensuring that the Strong Cities Network strong, vibrant and resilient the cities unites because know this model works. Here the United States, have joined with local partners bring down far-flung human trafficking rings, strengthen trust law enforcement, thwart cybersecurity threats and combat official and international corruption. Our experience tells that partnering with city-level officials and the communities they represent extends the reach and deepens the perspective national governments and international alliances. And connecting those localities one another the Strong Cities Network doing not only powerful way lift our communities worldwide. also sends message about who are and what aspire alliance nations and global community. When the representatives the Strong Cities Network join together for their first Annual Summit Paris Spring 2016, they will making strong and clear statement their citizens and the world: stand united against violence, united against fear and united the pursuit better and brighter future. This work will not easy. There will difficult days for all. This work will not easy. There will difficult days for all. But the spirit collaboration see before today the devotion partnership and mutual support gives confidence our effort and hope for the journey ahead. Thank you, once again, for your outstanding service. Thank you for your visionary leadership project without precedent. And thank you for your commitment the mission our time. this time, would like turn things over Sasha Havlicek, the Chief Executive Officer the Institute for Strategic Dialogue. ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL JOHN CARLIN DELIVERS REMARKS DOMESTIC TERRORISM EVENT CO-SPONSORED THE SOUTHERN POVERTY LAW CENTER AND THE GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY CENTER FOR CYBER AND HOMELAND SECURITY PROGRAM EXTREMISM Remarks prepared for delivery WASHINGTON, D.C. Thank you, Lorenzo [Vidino], for that kind introduction. honor this event, co-hosted the George Washington University new Program Extremism and the Southern Poverty Law Center. The partnership between SPLC and serves reminder that violent extremism neither new phenomenon, nor one that limited any single population, region ideology. Since its creation 1971, SPLC has been important voice the wide range extremist groups throughout this country. And over the past four decades, the existence hate, violence and extremism has remained unfortunately all too constant. Earlier this year, honored and remembered the victims the horrific Oklahoma City bombing the 20th anniversary that devastating attack. Less than two months after the anniversary, again saw unimaginable violence motivated hate. young man killed nine AfricanAmerican men and women attending bible class Charleston, South Carolina. senseless, racist act. The list goes on, past and present. Thank you, Lorenzo [Vidino], for that kind introduction. honor this event, co-hosted the George Washington University new Program Extremism and the Southern Poverty Law Center. The partnership between SPLC and serves reminder that violent extremism neither new phenomenon, nor one that limited any single population, region ideology. Since its creation 1971, SPLC has been important voice the wide range extremist groups throughout this country. And over the past four decades, the existence hate, violence and extremism has remained unfortunately all too constant. Earlier this year, honored and remembered the victims the horrific Oklahoma City bombing the 20th anniversary that devastating attack. Less than two months after the anniversary, again saw unimaginable violence motivated hate. young man killed nine AfricanAmerican men and women attending bible class Charleston, South Carolina. senseless, racist act. The list goes on, past and present. But gather today, new and disturbing trends loom over the horizon trends must understand defeat. Document ID: 0.7.10006.5137 20170821-0000352 New initiatives, like program, which focus empirical research and analysis, are critical policymakers and the interested public alike. although the problem set means new, changing, and must take lessons learned the past and couple them with trend analysis understand these shifts. Today event good start that conversation. are here talk about combating domestic terrorism, which the FBI has explained Americans attacking Americans based U.S.-based extremist ideologies. Much attention has focused those inspired Qaeda and the Islamic State Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) message hate and violence spreading worldwide and reaching homes here America through the group unprecedented social media recruitment efforts. And rightly so. But today good opportunity focus the conversation broadly violent extremism here America. The threat ranges from individuals motivated anti-government animus, eco-radicalism, racism, has for decades. The full spectrum violent extremism shares number common elements, and our approach disrupting them must recognize these connections. just one example, earlier this year, two women were charged New York with conspiring build bomb conduct attack the United States. While these women were motivated Islamic extremist ideology, they allegedly conducted research into the type bomb used the Oklahoma City bombing, demonstrating the continuing resonance that attack. The Threat The Department Justice highest priority combatting terrorism, both international and domestic, and other threats our national security order protect the American public, and strive remain nimble can adjust current threats they evolve and new threats that emerge. The range national security threats staggeringly broad. work every day adapt and improve our approaches address the dangers posed ISIL, Qaeda, AQAP and other terrorist groups; the threats posed foreign terrorist fighters intent waging Jihad abroad; and the threat fighters who may seek return home, trained and willing die for their extremist cause. Yet, while continue address this evolving international threat violent extremists, have not lost sight the domestic terrorism threat posed other violent extremists. Terror and extremism not always originate elsewhere take place outside our borders. Homegrown violent extremists can motivated any viewpoint the full spectrum hate. Anti-government views, racism, bigotry, anarchy and other despicable beliefs. When comes hate and intolerance, single ideology governs. America, harboring extremist views not itself crime, nor the expression even hateful ideology association with hateful group. But the line between speech and violence crossed too often, resulting heartbreaking tragedy. The list includes: Plots and attacks government buildings, synagogues and mosques, businesses and public infrastructure; Document ID: 0.7.10006.5137 20170821-0000353 Assassinations and planned assassinations police officers, judges, civil rights figures, doctors and others; Stockpiles illegal weapons, explosives and biological and chemical weapons; and Killing sprees that have terrorized local communities. Looking back over the past few years, clear that domestic terrorists and homegrown violent extremists remain real and present danger the United States. recognize that, over the past few years, more people have died this country attacks domestic extremists than attacks associated with international terrorist groups. First, our SPLC colleagues can attest, racial hatred motivates many the violent extremist attacks. The Attorney General noted this summer that these kinds hate crimes are the original domestic terrorism. Among domestic extremist movements active the United States, white supremacists are the most violent. The Charleston shooter, who had manifesto laying out racist worldview, just one example. His actions followed earlier deadly shooting sprees white supremacists Kansas, Wisconsin and elsewhere. For example, January 2011, Kevin William Harpham, man with ties neo-Nazi organization, planted radio-controlled pipe bomb along the route Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, intent inflicting mass casualties. Luckily, parade workers spotted the bomb and law enforcement officials were able defuse before anyone was harmed. pleaded guilty and was sentenced years prison. are not always fortunate. August 2012, Wade Michael Page, who also espoused white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, fatally shot six people and wounded four others, including responding police officer, Sikh temple Wisconsin. acted alone and died the course the attacks from self-inflicted gunshot wound. also see anti-government views triggering violence throughout America. just one example, three militia members were recently sentenced Georgia for conspiring use weapons mass destruction attacks against federal government buildings. They attempted acquire explosives early 2014, with the goal destroying U.S. government infrastructure part guerilla warfare strategy undermine the U.S government. More broadly, law enforcement agencies nationwide are concerned about the growth the sovereign citizen movement. According one 2014 study, state, local and tribal law enforcement officials considered sovereign citizens the top concern law enforcement, ranking above ISIL and Qaeda-inspired extremists. Adherents the sovereign citizen ideology believe they don have answer any government authority, including courts, taxing entities law enforcement. And although most sovereign citizens peacefully espouse these views, some sovereign citizen extremists resort violence. Terry Nichols, convicted accomplice the Oklahoma City bombing, may have viewed himself member the sovereign citizen movement. 2010, Jerry and Joseph Kane, father and son who identified with the sovereign citizen movement, killed two police officers and were themselves killed the ensuing shootout with police after routine traffic stop. And June 2014, Jerad and Amanda Miller, likely motivated the sovereign citizen antigovernment ideology, killed two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers restaurant Document ID: 0.7.10006.5137 20170821-0000354 Las Vegas. Then they went nearby Walmart and killed another innocent person. During their attacks, they declared the beginning so-called revolution. These attacks and many others cause rededicate ourselves identify, disrupt and prevent domestic threats. The Common Challenges single ideology governs hate and extremism nevertheless, see commonalities among those who wish harm. This gives important information shape our deterrence and disruption strategies. Across the spectrum extremist ideologies, two related traits emerge: first, the prevalence lone offender attacks that not require terrorist network; and second, the increasing number disaffected people inspired violence who communicate their hate-filled views over the Internet and through social media. Both these traits are present the threat posed ISIL. Over the past year, foreign terrorist fighter arrests this country increased from about dozen more than 60. But disrupt travel and make harder for potential ISIL recruits this country get Syria and Iraq, ISIL adapts, increasingly encouraging individuals the West conduct terrorist attacks home. passport travel required. result, 2015, have witnessed surge individuals inspired this extremist ideology who want conduct attacks inside the United States. Unlike Qaeda, which had been tightly controlled organization that carefully planned large-scale attacks, ISIL encourages lone offenders. This diffused approach may new international terrorism, but bears striking similarity other violent extremism here America whether you label domestic terrorism, hate crime plain murder. was the case with McVeigh and Nichols and the Charleston shooter, lone offenders small groups often plan and carry out attacks their own with limited assistance. these cases, few others know their violent plans, making their plotting more difficult disrupt. Second, across the spectrum extremist ideologies, see alarming new trend increasing number disaffected people linked together their adherence violence over the Internet and through social media. the ISIL threat reveals, new communications technologies, including social media and the widespread use encryption, pose tremendous challenges public safety and national security and these are challenges everyone with stake the matter must continue work together address. The same true for domestic terrorism and extremism. Sovereign citizens continue communicate and recruit through the use YouTube and Twitter. White supremacists post social media, and studies now posit that mass killings are contagious. Violence begets violence, and through the power the internet, meeting hall longer needed. Formal organizational structures are unnecessary. Connections are made, and messages spread, through the push button. The Department Justice Response Fortunately, recognizing common patterns can craft common response. matter who behind the violence and intimidation, will continue use every tool our disposal deter and disrupt the threat. Document ID: 0.7.10006.5137 20170821-0000355 will all can identify, track and defuse those who would engage large-scale acts violence. achieve these objectives, are: Improving coordination between investigations and prosecutions; Utilizing the same all-tools approach leverage against all national security threats; and Actively exploring options address the sources violent extremism. Ensuring Coordination Success disrupting domestic terrorism requires close coordination, extremist conduct ranges widely ideology and knows jurisdictional bounds. the Department Justice, our goal ensure that coordination effective and efficient possible. Our Counterterrorism Section within the National Security Division (NSD) maintains connectivity with the U.S. Attorney community around the country for purposes all terrorism matters and also maintains expertise variety statutes frequently used domestic terrorism prosecutions. addition, NSD, along with the FBI and representative from the U.S. Attorney community, co-chairs the Attorney Generals Domestic Terrorism Executive Committee (the DTEC). The DTEC was originally launched Attorney General Janet Reno the wake the Oklahoma City bombing with the goal ensuring that those combating domestic terrorist activity had forum share information and coordinate efforts. met regularly and was scheduled meet Sept. 11, 2001, but due the events that day, that meeting never took place. Fortunately, recognition the importance combating domestic terrorism, the department reestablished the DTEC last June. Today, the DTEC consists senior officials from NSD, the FBI, the U.S. Attorney community, the Civil Rights Division and the Tax Division, among others, well other federal law enforcement agencies who work domestic terrorism matters. did many years ago, provides national-level forum for information sharing the department leadership level and within the federal law enforcement community. The DTEC helps ensure national-level coordination. But our local U.S. Attorney offices, FBI field offices and Joint Terrorism Task Forces, working closely with our nation police officers, district attorneys and local community officials, are the country eyes the ground. NSD, order ensure that are gaining the benefits the information and input from those eyes the ground from around the country, and recognition growing number potential domestic terrorism matters around the United Sates, have created new position assist with our important work combatting domestic terrorism. Just this week, appointed new Domestic Terrorism Counsel serve our main point contact for U.S. Attorneys working domestic terrorism matters. The new Counsel will not only help ensure that cases are properly coordinated, but will also play key role our headquarterslevel efforts identify trends help shape our strategy, and analyze legal gaps enhancements required ensure can combat these threats. The new counsel will also play important role with the DTEC providing its members with insights from cases and trends from around the country. Investigation and Prevention Working together, our collective objective disrupt and prevent attacks. that, must aggressively use all the investigative tools our disposal. Document ID: 0.7.10006.5137 20170821-0000356 not investigate people for exercising their First Amendment rights, but are obligated investigate extremist groups and individuals when have reason believe they may involved the commission federal crime, including threatening violence. And utilize proactive enforcement tools and investigative techniques, including the use undercover operations, stay ahead the threat. Undertaken with careful oversight and with appropriate respect for civil rights and liberties, these tools are highly effective. have used them with success for many years, and now, they are recognized globally invaluable the fight against terrorism and organized crime. But can only track threats that can see. With the explosive use social media and encrypted communications, those inspired violence messages hate, run the risk that will see less the bad guys see more. Social media can create for extreme segment society sort radicalization echo chamber where followers reinforce for each other extremist propaganda and calls for violence. Service providers must take responsibility for how their services can abused. Responsible providers understand what the threats are and take action prevent terrorist groups from abusing their services induce recruits commit terrorist acts. Prosecution When become aware potential extremist criminal activity, prosecution one powerful tool our tool box. the wake the Oklahoma City bombing, Congress passed the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act 1996, AEDPA. That legislation critical the U.S. government efforts protect the nation against international and domestic terrorism. the domestic front, the code book defines domestic terrorism illegal activities that are dangerous human life that take place primarily here the United States and appear intended intimidate coerce civilian population, influence the policy government intimidation coercion, affect the conduct government. However, what causes some confusion that domestic terrorism not offense charge. Instead, have the whole criminal code our disposal. Over the years, have charged violent extremists with variety crimes, ranging from firearms explosives offenses, arson, threats fraud, tax violations hate crimes and murder. will continue increase our focus using the full range our authorities protect the public against these threats. AEDPA provided enhanced sentences for certain terrorism-related offenses, and created new federal offense that prohibits the possession stolen explosives. That statute continues significant keeping dangerous explosives out the hands those who would use them for violent ends. Additionally, through the leadership Senator Dianne Feinstein, Congress passed statute that criminalizes teaching distributing bomb-making information support federal crimes violence. This statute allows prosecute not only individuals who engage terrorist attacks themselves, but also those who share their deadly skills that others can engage such attacks. Document ID: 0.7.10006.5137 20170821-0000357 For example, 2005, Daniel Schertz, one-time member the Klux Klan, pleaded guilty six offenses including violation this provision, for constructing seven pipe bombs and instructing confidential informant how use the bombs cause the most destruction. Schertz believed that the bombs would used attack Mexican and Haitian immigrants Florida. was ultimately sentenced more than years prison. Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) Although law enforcement powerful tool, not the only tool. must also reach individuals early their path towards radicalization. Programs like those associated with and SPLC will particularly valuable this front. counter violent extremism, must begin doing more empower those who are best-placed affect change parents, teachers, coaches, mental health service providers and others who know their communities best. that end, the Attorney General recently announced the launch the Strong Cities Network, the first-ever network city leaders from around the world involved building community resilience. This network was created recognition the key role communities combating violent extremism and the need for more than top-down approach. And takes page from our integrated strategy combating other types violent extremism. have long known that our efforts are most successful when partner with local communities uphold the law. Local communities form the fabric our nation, and community members are often bestpositioned identify and relate individuals who have begun path violent extremism. Community members see things that law enforcement agencies not. Here the United States, one study found that more than percent violent extremist cases with connection international terrorism, third-party bystanders observed activities behaviors suggesting radicalization violent intent. However, more than half the witnesses discounted downplayed their observations. Similar evidence exists regarding bystanders other cases crime and extremism. community members are not only best positioned intervene with those path towards violent extremism, they also may the first see potential steps towards radicalization violence. Recognizing the importance community engagement early intervention, the Department Justice has developed three community-based pilot programs Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota; the greater Boston area; and Los Angeles. Government, academic and community leaders are working together develop counter narratives, youth programming and constructive dialogue disengagement. Strong outreach programs for communities and training for law enforcement lead relationship trust and increased cooperation everything from civil rights radicalization-to-violence. The Department Justice also exploring options intervene with would-be violent extremists before violence occurs, and address disengagement and rehabilitation, including off ramps the path radicalization violence. CVE will require community engagement, and are learning the international terrorism context, will also require countering the message hate online. Often, former extremists can the most persuasive voices, and should look for opportunities harness social media power provide positive vision for young people. Document ID: 0.7.10006.5137 20170821-0000358 SPLC has long history tracking and countering hate, and their efforts will continue critical. Social media allows amplify the stories young people who are overcoming difficult circumstances and avoiding the hate-filled alienation that can lead violence channeling their talent and energy produce positive change their societies. conclude, all our work, strive honor those most directly affected acts terrorism who were killed injured, well the survivors, first responders and families who have been touched these heinous acts. work make our country safe, welcome opportunities discuss our work and share ideas programs like this. our efforts address violent extremism, are aware the grave challenges that face. must always seek new and innovative ways protect our national security the face evolving threats, while preserving our civil rights and civil liberties. are grateful have the Southern Poverty Law Center and the George Washington Program Extremism our side, working with tackle some today most pressing national security threats. Thank you again for having me. look forward your questions.