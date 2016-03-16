Summary of UN Briefing, “Global Refugee Crises: Opportunities and Challenges” – November
Donate now to keep these documents public!
See Generated Text ∨
Autogenerated text from PDF
Global Refugee Crises: Opportunities and Challenges The Women International Forum held briefing November 23, 2015, United Nations Headquarters New York discuss the current global refugee crisis, with Ms. Ninette Kelley, the Director United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee Liaison Office New York, the featured speaker. Ms. Kelley took this position 2015 after serving five years UNHCR Representative Lebanon and after having served for years with the Immigration and Refugee Board Canada. She legal practitioner and has published refugee issues and co-author The Making the Mosaic: The History Canadian Immigration Policy. The Women International Forum (WIF) was founded 1975 and, according its Web site, enjoys close association with the United Nations: WIF has current membership over 300 women and men. The Secretariat invites WIF hold its briefings conference room the Headquarters Building. The briefings are open not only WIF members, but also diplomats from the Permanent Missions the and officials the Secretariat. Mrs. Ban Soon-Taek, wife the Secretary General, Ban Ki-Moon, the Patron the WIF. Many the women who serve their countries permanent representatives high-ranking officials the Secretariat serve the WIF Honorary Board. Its creation was seen means engaging lectures and discussions related the current agenda the United Nations. the numbers tell the story, the Syrian refugee crisis was the focal point this briefing. Ms. Kelley reported that the total refugee displacement from Iraq, Somalia, Syria, and Afghanistan estimated million. The number people being displaced the world daily has quadrupled the last years from 11,000 2010 42,500 2014. the largest exodus refugees since World War II. the refugee population were country, she said would the 24th largest the world. There were 1.7 million asylum applications filed 2014 another highest decades with estimated 105,200 refugees resettled new countries. Yet the recent explosion numbers refugees from Syria that has created alarm. The surge Syrian refugees fleeing neighboring countries over the last four years estimated million. And just the last months, thousands are known have died desert and boat crossings. estimated 13.9 million people Syria have been forced flee their homes and villages, and percent that number are said children (which the highest number refugee children decades). The Women International Forum November 23, 2015 Here are some other startling statistics from the total estimated million refugees the world today: percent are located the developing world forced from homes but still country percent live serious poverty percent are women and children Most have lived refugees for more than years Ms. Kelley reported that the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) opened percent budget deficit this year. Only handful countries (Turkey 2.6 percent, Lebanon percent and Europe 0.3 percent) have been willing take refugees. And the burden the displaced carried states with the least resources. She noted that all countries took 2.6 percent the refugees, the refugee problem would solved. Although the United States takes about 80,000 refugees every year more refugees than any other country the Syrian refugee population small comparison other countries, according Ms.Kelley. Not addressed was the current debate the U.S. concerning the terrorist threat from Syrian refugees. Ms. Kelley simply stated the position that refugees are not the cause terror, but are fleeing aggression, and Syrian refugees should not victimized twice calling them terrorists. However, the U.S. Office the Director National Intelligence (ODNI) the agency that oversees the intelligence community (Air Force, Army, Navy, Treasury, Coast Guard, FBI, CIA and others) has confirmed that indeed terrorists have tried exploit Obama Syrian refugee initiative. alert that needs heeded. Both the State Department and the RAND Corporation analyses show Syria hotbed Hezbollah militants and Qaeda-linked jihadists. Through its own investigation, Judicial Watch has found that individuals with ties terrorist groups Syria have tried infiltrate the United States through the Obama refugee program. This was confirmed both the ODNI and The National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC). Further, although the State Department provided its utmost assurances the viability its rigorous screening process, that assurance was all but refuted during congressional hearing October through testimony given the director the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Matthew Emrich, who conceded that there are systems place collect information vet. This concession had earlier been confirmed FBI Assistant Director Michael Steinbach who said there was way properly screen for terrorist ties because You talking about country that failed state, that does not have any infrastructure, speak. The Women International Forum November 23, 2015 all the data sets the police, the intel services that normally you would seek information don exist. Ms. Kelley closed the briefing discussing ways which civil society has and can make difference, noting that both political and private intervention needed resolve the current refugee crisis.